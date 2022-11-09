It's a Pizza Cake Cafe 112 Chartiers Ave
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! Please call 412-458-3798 or 412-458-5630 with any questions.
Location
112 Chartiers Ave, Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136
