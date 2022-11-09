Restaurant header imageView gallery

It's a Pizza Cake Cafe 112 Chartiers Ave

review star

No reviews yet

112 Chartiers Ave

Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Steak salad

Salads

Grilled chicken salad

$10.75

Steak salad

$10.75

Meatless Salad

$7.75

French Fries

$2.50

It's A Pizza Cake Special

$6.00

1 Slice of Pizza 1 Slice of Cake

Pizza

Small Hand Tossed Pizza

$10.99

Small 14" (4 cut) Plain

Medium Hand Tossed Pizza

$13.99

Medium 18" (6 cut) Plain

Large Hand Tossed Pizza

$26.99

Large 24" (8 Cut) Plain

Pizza by the slice

$4.00

Plain

Small deep dish

$11.99

Small 10" (4 Cut)

Large deep dish

$17.99

Large 14" (6 cut)

Game day Pizza

$17.99

Calzone

Small Calzone

$11.25

Small 12"

Large Calzone

$14.25

Large 16"

Small Steak Calzone

$11.25

Large Steak Calzone

$14.25

Small Pepperoni Calzone

$11.25

Large Pepperoni Calzone

$14.25

Small Sausage Calzone

$11.25

Large Sausage Calzone

$14.25

Dessert

Pound cake

$2.25

Vanilla with sprinkles

Cake by the Slice - Neo Trio

$5.00

Choc, vanilla, & strawberry

Cake by the Slice Chocolate Radiance

$5.00

Chocolate

Cheese Cake by the slice

$3.00

Plain

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.10

Icing sugar cookie

$1.10

Pie by the slice - Cherry

$2.50

Pie by the slice - Sweet Potato

$2.50

Pie by the slice - Apple

$2.50

Whole pie - Cherry

$12.00

Whole pie - Sweet potato

$12.00

Whole pie - Apple

$12.00

Cake N Ice cream Cup

$4.25

Plain Jane Brownie

$1.75

Walnut Brownie

$2.25

Peanut Butter Brownie

$2.25

Salted Caramel Brownie

$2.25

Chocolate Cupcake

$1.75

Chocolate cake vanilla Buttercream

Vanilla Cupcake

$1.75

Vanilla Cake Chocolate Buttercream

Churro Cupcake

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade Cupcake

$3.00

Almond Raspberry Cupcake

$3.00

Strawberry Cupcake

$3.00

Toffee Cupcake

$3.00

Cupcake of the day

$3.00

Create your own cupcake

$3.75

Pumpkin roll slice

$1.50

Whole Pumpkin Roll

$10.00

Fruit

$3.25

Peep cake

$20.00

Paninis

Veggie panini

$8.00

Roasted red pepper, avocado, mushroom, tomato, spinach, cucumber, provolone, American cheese, and a hummus spread. Served with chips and a kosher pickle

Turkey Panini

$8.00

Smoked turkey breast, American and provolone cheese, tomato, onion, and lettuce. Served with a bag of chips and a kosher pickle.

Italian panini

$8.95

Ham, salami, pepperoni, American and provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with a bag of chips and a kosher pickle.

Reuben panini

$8.95Out of stock

Corned beef, Swiss Cheese, sauerkraut, Russian dressing served on fresh marble rye. Served with a bag of chips and a kosher pickle.

Soup combo

$1.15

Chicken noodle

$2.90

Soup of the day

$2.90

Breakfast

Egg and cheese breakfast zone

$4.25

egg and cheese

Sausage, egg, & cheese breakfast zone

$5.25

Sausage, egg, & cheese

Steak, egg, & cheese breakfast zone

$5.25

Steak, egg, cheese, onion, Pepper

Cinnamon Roll

$3.75

Coffee Cake

$2.25Out of stock

Donut

$0.95

Mini cinnamon roll

$1.75Out of stock

Hashbrown

$1.00

Muffin

$2.00

Drinks

Coffee Small

$1.75

Small (12 oz)

Coffee Medium

$2.00

Medium (16 oz)

Coffee Large

$2.50

Large (20 oz)

Tea Small

$1.75

Small (12 oz)

Tea Large

$2.25

Large (20 oz)

Soda

$1.95

Bottled Water

$2.05

Milk

$1.75

Orange Juice

$2.00

Gatorade

$2.25

Bubly

$2.00

Rockstar

$2.50

Can Soda

$1.00

T-SHIRT

T-SHIRT

$18.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Please call 412-458-3798 or 412-458-5630 with any questions.

Location

112 Chartiers Ave, Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136

Directions

Gallery
It's a Pizza Cake Cafe image
It's a Pizza Cake Cafe image
It's a Pizza Cake Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

SHAY AND BAEEE - 824 Chartiers Ave
orange starNo Reviews
824 Chartiers Ave Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136
View restaurantnext
Revival on Lincoln - Pittsburgh, PA
orange starNo Reviews
366 Lincoln Ave. Pittsburgh, PA 15202
View restaurantnext
Hysyde Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
2650 California Avenue Allegheny, PA 15212
View restaurantnext
Jabby Joe's
orange starNo Reviews
1562 ISLAND AVE MCKEES ROCKS, PA 15136
View restaurantnext
Maxwell's Pizza - Bellevue, PA
orange star4.5 • 240
600 Lincoln Ave Bellevue, PA 15202
View restaurantnext
Bob's Diner - Kennedy
orange star3.8 • 80
1817 McKees Rocks Road McKees Rocks, PA 15136
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Mc Kees Rocks
Carnegie
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
review star
Avg 4.4 (282 restaurants)
Coraopolis
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Bridgeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Sewickley
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Homestead
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Allison Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Wexford
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Gibsonia
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston