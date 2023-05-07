  • Home
It's a Utica Thing Kitchen & Bar 350 Leland Avenue

No reviews yet

350 Leland Avenue

Utica, NY 13501

Popular Items

Chicken Riggies

$18.00

Chicken, hot and sweet peppers, pecorino romano, sherry marinara sauce

Filet Steak Sandwich

$25.00

Provolone, with the option to add peppers, onions, and mushrooms, and greens

Build Your Own Pizza

$14.00

Food Menu

Apps

Utica Greens

$15.00

Escarole, prosciutto, salami, cherry peppers, Pecorino Romano, Oreganato

Calamari

$15.00

Light and crispy calamari, Spicy Aioli

Mama D's Fried Homemade Meatballs

$14.00

Sauteed garlic and roasted peppers

Bruschetta

$12.00

Fresh Mozzarella, roasted garlic, blistered cherry tomatoes, olive oil and basil

Everything Wings

$14.00

Simply everything, 10 per order

Utica Charcuterie Board

$23.00

Imported Italian meats/cheeses, sausage roll, tomato pie, marinated olives, longhot

Parmesan Garlic Bread

$8.00

Housemade, with a Garlic Herb Butter

Fried Meza Lunas

$10.00

Fried and served with Ma-Da-Nad

Sandwiches

IAUT Burger

$15.00

Triple Smashed, Caramelized Onions, Sharp Cheddar, Sliced Pickles, Beef Steak Tomato, Bib Lettuce, Roasted Garlic Aioli

Breaded Chicken Cutlet

$15.00

Fresh mozzarella, fried sweet or hot peppers, arugula, balsamic reduction, basil pesto spread

Filet Steak Sandwich

$25.00

Provolone, with the option to add peppers, onions, and mushrooms, and greens

Mama D's Meatball Sandwich

$16.00

Meatballs, whipped basil ricotta

The Utica Sunday Sandwich

$16.00

Prosciutto, Hot and Sweet Sopressata, Spiced Salami, Roasted Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella, Herb Ricotta Spread, House Toasted Bread

Portobello Sandwich

$15.00

Sauteed portobello, red roasted peppers, arugula, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, pesto, balsamic reduction

Salads and Soups

Insalata Mista

$14.00

Field greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, olives, balsamic dressing Add Ons: Chicken, Steak, Salmon, Shrimp

Utica Antipasto

$18.00

Iceberg, Italian meats, imported cheese, tomatoes, mixed olives, tuna, roasted peppers, red onion, pepperoncini, balsamic dressing

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine, croutons, shaved pecorino romano, house made caesar dressing

Wedge

$14.00

Iceberg, cherry tomato, red onion, crispy bacon, cream/crumbled blue cheese, balsamic drizzle

Italian Wedding Soup

$6.00

Escarole, Mini Meatballs, Vegetables, Pastina

Side House Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Creamy Tomato Basil Soup

$6.00

Chicken Noodle Soup

$6.00

Hand Tossed Pizza

Margarita Pizza

$14.00

Marinara, fresh mozzarella, basil

Salame Piccante Pizza

$16.00

Tomato, mozzarella, pepperoni

Sausage Pizza

$16.00

Sausage, longhots, marinara, mozzarella, herb ricotta

Buffalo Pizza

$16.00

Everything sauce, chicken, mozzarella

Funghi Pizza

$17.00

Mushroom cream sauce, mushrooms, mozzarella

Prosciutto Pizza

$17.00

Tomato, mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula, balsamic reduction

Build Your Own Pizza

$14.00

Homemade Calzone

Calzone

$14.00

Pastas

Bolognese

$22.00

Pappardelle, Ragu Bolognese, Pecorino Romano, Herb Ricotta

Cacio E Pepe

$18.00

Bucatini, ground black pepper, olive oil, pecorino romano

Chicken Riggies

$18.00

Chicken, hot and sweet peppers, pecorino romano, sherry marinara sauce

Orecchiette

$22.00

Sausage, broccoli rabe, olive oil, garlic, parmesan reggiano, Utica ground red pepper

Seafood Fra Diavolo

$26.00

Shrimp, Mussels, Clams, Spicy Tomato Sherry Wine Sauce, Bucatini

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$16.00

Spaghetti, mama D's meatballs, pecorino Romano, marinara, basil, fresh mozzarella cheese

Gluten Free Pasta

$15.00

Gluten Free Pasta with Ma Da Nad sauce.

Entrees

Haddock Oreganato

$21.00

Fresh Haddock, white wine, butter, lemon, bucatini

Salmon

$26.00

Roasted Herb Butter Sauce, Asparagus, Parmesan Risotto

Filet

$39.00

Pan sauteed, demi glaze reduction, wild mushroom risotto

NY Strip

$43.00

Herb Butter, Asparagus, Garlic Mashed Potato

Chicken Parm

$21.00

Pan fried, basil ricotta, bucatini

French Cut Pork Chop

$28.00

Caramelized Onions, Herb Butter, Garlic Mashed Potato

Baked Eggplant Parmigiana

$18.00

Kids Menu

Margarita Pizza

$10.00

Cheeseburger with Fries

$10.00

Mezza Luna With Fries

$10.00

Boneless Chicken Bites with Fries

$10.00

Desserts

$5.00

Milk and Cookies

$8.00

Tiramasu

$7.00

Nutella Dessert Pizza

$10.00

Limoncello Cake Slice

$10.00

Chocolate Godiva Cake Slice

$10.00

Strawberry Cannoli Cake Slice

$10.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$10.00

Regular Cannoli

$4.50

Chocolate Filled Cannoli (Reg Shell)

$4.50

Lunch Specials

Half a Pizza and Tossed Salad

$13.00

Soup and Salad Combo

$12.00

Philly Cheese Steak

$14.00

Pick Any 2 Hand Tossed Pizzas

$25.00

Specials

Filet Chimichurri Sandwich

$25.00

Bar Menu

Liquor

Tito's

$8.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Absolut

$6.00

New Amsterdam

$6.00

Stoli Orange

$6.00

Stoli (regular)

$6.00

Stoli Raz

$6.00

Stoli Vanilla

$6.00

Stoli Salted Caramel

$6.00

Ketal One

$8.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$6.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$6.00

Deep Eddy (Regular)

$6.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$6.00

DBL Titos

$14.00

DBL Grey Goose

$14.00

DBL New Amsterdam

$10.00

DBL Stoli Vanilla

$10.00

DBL Stoli Salted Caramel

$10.00

DBL Stoli Raz

$10.00

DBL Stoli Orange

$10.00

DBL Ketel One

$14.00

DBL Deep Eddy Lemon

$10.00

DBL Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$10.00

DBL Deep Eddy (Regular)

$10.00

DBL Deep Deep Eddy Lime

$10.00

New Amsterdam

$6.00

Empress 1908

$8.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

DBL New Amsterdam

$10.00

DBL Empress 1908

$14.00

DBL Hendricks

$14.00

DBL Tanqueray

$14.00

Parrot Bay

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Blue Chair Bay

$8.00

DBL Parrot Bay

$10.00

DBL Malibu

$10.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$10.00

DBL Blue Chair Bay

$14.00

Captain Silver

$6.00

Captain Gold

$6.00

Casamigos Blanco

$8.00

Casamigos Reposado

$8.00

Milagro Silver

$6.00

Milagro Gold

$6.00

Patron Silver

$8.00

DBL Captain Silver

$10.00

DBL Captain Gold

$10.00

DBL Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

DBL Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

DBL Milagro Silver

$10.00

DBL Milagro Gold

$10.00

DBL Patron Silver

$14.00

Bulleit Rye Whiskey

$9.00

Zackariah Harris

$6.00

Jack Daniel's (Regular)

$7.00

Evan Williams

$6.00

Jim Bean Bourban

$6.00

Jack Daniels Fire

$7.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.00

Glenfiddich Scotch

$9.00

Sazerac Rye

$9.00

Angels Envy Rye

$9.00

Jim Bean Black

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Crown Royal Apple

$9.00

Michter's Bourbon

$9.00

Jeffers Creek Bourbon

$9.00

Inver House

$6.00

Fireball

$6.00

Fleischmann's

$6.00

Seagram's 7

$6.00

Dewers

$9.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$7.00

DBL Bulleit Rye

$15.00

DBL Zachariah Harris

$10.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$11.00

DBL Evan Williams

$10.00

DBL Jim Bean Bourbon

$10.00

DBL Jack Fire

$11.00

DBL Makers Mark

$15.00

DBL Bulleit RYe

$15.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$15.00

DBL Glenfiddich Scotch

$15.00

DBL Sazerac Rye

$15.00

DBL Angels Envy Rye

$15.00

DBL Jim Bean Black

$15.00

DBL Jameson

$15.00

DBL Knob Creek

$15.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$15.00

DBL Crown Royal

$15.00

DBL Crown Royal Apple

$15.00

DBL Michter's Bourbon

$15.00

DBL Jeffers Creek Bourbon

$15.00

DBL Inver House

$10.00

DBL Fireball

$10.00

DBL Fleischmann's

$10.00

DBL Seagram's 7

$10.00

DBL Dewers

$15.00

DBL Jack Honey

$11.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Bailey's Salted Caramel

$7.00

Chambord

$7.00

Cointreau

$7.00

Campari

$7.00

Aperol

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Borghetti Cafe Espresso

$7.00

Bailey's (Regular)

$7.00

Limoncello

$7.00

Disaronno

$7.00

Sambuca

$7.00

Specialty Cocktails

When Life Gives you Lemons

$12.00

Vodka, Limoncello, Simple Syrup, Lemon, Sugar Rim

Fly Me to the Moon Martini

$13.00

Salted Caramel, Vodka, Espresso Liquor, Espresso, Brown Sugar Rim, Toasted Marshmallow

Bad Mamma Jamma

$12.00

Tequila, Gin, Simple Syrup, Lemon Juice, Himalayan Salted Rim, Lime Wedge Garnish

Ain't That a Kick in the Head

$13.00

Gin, Chambord, Raspberry Vodka, Peach Schnapps, Simple Syrup, Lemon, Lime

Maple Old Fashioned

$14.00

Woodford Reserve, Orange Bitters, Maple Syrup, Orange zest, Cherry

Gold Rush

$14.00

Woodford Reserve, Honey, Lemon Juice

Luck be a Lady

$12.00

Vodka, Aperol, Pineapple, Simple Syrup, Prosecco, Lemon, and Orange Twist

Empress 75

$13.00

Empress Gin, Simple Syrup, Sparkling Rose, Cocktail Glitter, Lemon Twist

The Thing

$12.00

Bourbon, Simple Syrup, Grenadine, Bitters, Orange Zest, Cherry Garnish

Veracruzana

$13.00

Tequila Reposado, Simple Syrup, Fresh Lime Juice, Chunks of Pineapple, Basil Leaves, Pineapple Slice and Basil Garnish

Beer(Draft)

Meiers Creek Velvet

$7.00

Mango Rays

$7.00

Blueberry Blonde Ale

$7.00

Clouded Dream

$7.00

Peroni

$7.00

Utica Club (Draft)

$5.00

Rare Voss

$7.00

Juice Bomb IPA

$7.00

Brooklyn Summer Ale

$7.00

Seltzer

Raspberry White Claw

$6.00

Lime White Claw

$6.00

Ruby Grapefruit White Claw

$6.00

Black Cherry White Claw

$6.00

Watermelon White Claw(Vodka)

$6.00

Wild Cherry White Claw(Vodka)

$6.00

Pineapple White Claw(Vodka)

$6.00

Black Cherry High Noon

$6.00

Peach High Noon

$6.00

Pineapple High Noon

$6.00

Beer(Can/Bottle)

Utica Club (Bottle)

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Heineken

$7.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Coors Lite

$6.00

Blue Lite

$6.00

Guinness

$7.00

Meiers Creek: Operational Challenges

$7.00

Meiers Creek: Strong Vibe

$7.00

Peroni

$7.00

Labatt Blue

$6.00

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Root Beer

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Coke

$3.99

Diet Coke

$3.99

Sprite

$3.99

Ginger Ale

$3.99

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.99

Cranberry Juice

$3.99

Lemonade

$3.99

Soda Water

$3.99

Tonic Water

$3.99

Fanta Orange

$3.99

Pineapple Juice

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$5.99

Utica Coffee

$4.99

Espresso

$3.00

Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Classic Cocktails

Negroni

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Classic Old Fashioned

$14.00

Margarita

$13.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

New York Sour

$14.00

Cinco De Mayo/Kentucky Derby Drink Specials

Kentucky Mule

$12.00

Cinco De Drinko Margarita

$12.00

Wine List

Wines

Pinot Grigio, Le Rime GLASS

$7.00

Pinot Grigio, Le Rime BOTTLE

$26.00

Cab Sauv, Clos Du Bois GLASS

$7.00

Cab Sauv, Clos Du Bois BOTTLE

$26.00

Prosecco, La Marca GLASS

$10.00

Prosecco Rose, La Marca GLASS

$10.00

Rose, Frexinet GLASS

$9.00

Rose, Frexinet BOTTLE

$34.00

Moscato, Caposaldo GLASS

$8.00

Moscato, Caposaldo BOTTLE

$30.00

Pinot Grigio, Santa Marg GLASS

$10.00

Pinot Grigio, Santa Marg BOTTLE

$38.00

Sauv Blanc, Hooks Bay GLASS

$10.00

Sauv Blanc, Hooks Bay BOTTLE

$38.00

Chardonnay, Will Hill GLASS

$9.00

Chardonnay, Will Hill BOTTLE

$34.00

Chardonnay, Hess BOTTLE

$53.00

Chardonnay, Cakebread BOTTLE

$79.00

Pinot Noir, Mark West GLASS

$10.00

Pinot Noir, Mark West BOTTLE

$38.00

Pinot Noir, J Vineyards BOTTLE

$45.00

Merlot, Line 39 GLASS

$8.00

Merlot, Line 39 BOTTLE

$30.00

Malbec, Trivento BOTTLE

$42.00

Cabernet, Franciscan GLASS

$11.00

Cabernet, Franciscan BOTTLE

$42.00

Cabernet, Louis Martini BOTTLE

$65.00

Cabernet, TBD Ulta BOTTLE

$95.00

Zinfandel Blend BOTTLE

$75.00

Chianti, Banfi GLASS

$9.00

Chianti, Banfi BOTTLE

$34.00

Baby Amarone BOTTLE

$45.00

Rosso Dii Montalcino BOTTLE

$55.00

Barbaresco BOTTLE

$95.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A Unique and curated Italian experience that showcases some of the city's finest cuisine blending old school traditions with a modern and upbeat approach.

Location

350 Leland Avenue, Utica, NY 13501

Directions

