It's a Utica Thing Kitchen & Bar 350 Leland Avenue
No reviews yet
350 Leland Avenue
Utica, NY 13501
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food Menu
Apps
Utica Greens
Escarole, prosciutto, salami, cherry peppers, Pecorino Romano, Oreganato
Calamari
Light and crispy calamari, Spicy Aioli
Mama D's Fried Homemade Meatballs
Sauteed garlic and roasted peppers
Bruschetta
Fresh Mozzarella, roasted garlic, blistered cherry tomatoes, olive oil and basil
Everything Wings
Simply everything, 10 per order
Utica Charcuterie Board
Imported Italian meats/cheeses, sausage roll, tomato pie, marinated olives, longhot
Parmesan Garlic Bread
Housemade, with a Garlic Herb Butter
Fried Meza Lunas
Fried and served with Ma-Da-Nad
Sandwiches
IAUT Burger
Triple Smashed, Caramelized Onions, Sharp Cheddar, Sliced Pickles, Beef Steak Tomato, Bib Lettuce, Roasted Garlic Aioli
Breaded Chicken Cutlet
Fresh mozzarella, fried sweet or hot peppers, arugula, balsamic reduction, basil pesto spread
Filet Steak Sandwich
Provolone, with the option to add peppers, onions, and mushrooms, and greens
Mama D's Meatball Sandwich
Meatballs, whipped basil ricotta
The Utica Sunday Sandwich
Prosciutto, Hot and Sweet Sopressata, Spiced Salami, Roasted Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella, Herb Ricotta Spread, House Toasted Bread
Portobello Sandwich
Sauteed portobello, red roasted peppers, arugula, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, pesto, balsamic reduction
Salads and Soups
Insalata Mista
Field greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, olives, balsamic dressing Add Ons: Chicken, Steak, Salmon, Shrimp
Utica Antipasto
Iceberg, Italian meats, imported cheese, tomatoes, mixed olives, tuna, roasted peppers, red onion, pepperoncini, balsamic dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine, croutons, shaved pecorino romano, house made caesar dressing
Wedge
Iceberg, cherry tomato, red onion, crispy bacon, cream/crumbled blue cheese, balsamic drizzle
Italian Wedding Soup
Escarole, Mini Meatballs, Vegetables, Pastina
Side House Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Creamy Tomato Basil Soup
Chicken Noodle Soup
Hand Tossed Pizza
Margarita Pizza
Marinara, fresh mozzarella, basil
Salame Piccante Pizza
Tomato, mozzarella, pepperoni
Sausage Pizza
Sausage, longhots, marinara, mozzarella, herb ricotta
Buffalo Pizza
Everything sauce, chicken, mozzarella
Funghi Pizza
Mushroom cream sauce, mushrooms, mozzarella
Prosciutto Pizza
Tomato, mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula, balsamic reduction
Build Your Own Pizza
Homemade Calzone
Pastas
Bolognese
Pappardelle, Ragu Bolognese, Pecorino Romano, Herb Ricotta
Cacio E Pepe
Bucatini, ground black pepper, olive oil, pecorino romano
Chicken Riggies
Chicken, hot and sweet peppers, pecorino romano, sherry marinara sauce
Orecchiette
Sausage, broccoli rabe, olive oil, garlic, parmesan reggiano, Utica ground red pepper
Seafood Fra Diavolo
Shrimp, Mussels, Clams, Spicy Tomato Sherry Wine Sauce, Bucatini
Spaghetti and Meatballs
Spaghetti, mama D's meatballs, pecorino Romano, marinara, basil, fresh mozzarella cheese
Gluten Free Pasta
Gluten Free Pasta with Ma Da Nad sauce.
Entrees
Haddock Oreganato
Fresh Haddock, white wine, butter, lemon, bucatini
Salmon
Roasted Herb Butter Sauce, Asparagus, Parmesan Risotto
Filet
Pan sauteed, demi glaze reduction, wild mushroom risotto
NY Strip
Herb Butter, Asparagus, Garlic Mashed Potato
Chicken Parm
Pan fried, basil ricotta, bucatini
French Cut Pork Chop
Caramelized Onions, Herb Butter, Garlic Mashed Potato
Baked Eggplant Parmigiana
Kids Menu
Desserts
Lunch Specials
Specials
Bar Menu
Liquor
Tito's
Grey Goose
Absolut
New Amsterdam
Stoli Orange
Stoli (regular)
Stoli Raz
Stoli Vanilla
Stoli Salted Caramel
Ketal One
Deep Eddy Lemon
Deep Eddy Ruby Red
Deep Eddy (Regular)
Deep Eddy Lime
DBL Titos
DBL Grey Goose
DBL New Amsterdam
DBL Stoli Vanilla
DBL Stoli Salted Caramel
DBL Stoli Raz
DBL Stoli Orange
DBL Ketel One
DBL Deep Eddy Lemon
DBL Deep Eddy Ruby Red
DBL Deep Eddy (Regular)
DBL Deep Deep Eddy Lime
New Amsterdam
Empress 1908
Hendricks
Tanqueray
DBL New Amsterdam
DBL Empress 1908
DBL Hendricks
DBL Tanqueray
Parrot Bay
Malibu
Captain Morgan
Blue Chair Bay
DBL Parrot Bay
DBL Malibu
DBL Captain Morgan
DBL Blue Chair Bay
Captain Silver
Captain Gold
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Milagro Silver
Milagro Gold
Patron Silver
DBL Captain Silver
DBL Captain Gold
DBL Casamigos Blanco
DBL Casamigos Reposado
DBL Milagro Silver
DBL Milagro Gold
DBL Patron Silver
Bulleit Rye Whiskey
Zackariah Harris
Jack Daniel's (Regular)
Evan Williams
Jim Bean Bourban
Jack Daniels Fire
Makers Mark
Bulleit Bourbon
Johnnie Walker Red
Glenfiddich Scotch
Sazerac Rye
Angels Envy Rye
Jim Bean Black
Jameson
Knob Creek
Woodford Reserve
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Michter's Bourbon
Jeffers Creek Bourbon
Inver House
Fireball
Fleischmann's
Seagram's 7
Dewers
Jack Daniels Honey
DBL Bulleit Rye
DBL Zachariah Harris
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Evan Williams
DBL Jim Bean Bourbon
DBL Jack Fire
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Bulleit RYe
DBL Johnnie Walker Red
DBL Glenfiddich Scotch
DBL Sazerac Rye
DBL Angels Envy Rye
DBL Jim Bean Black
DBL Jameson
DBL Knob Creek
DBL Woodford Reserve
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Crown Royal Apple
DBL Michter's Bourbon
DBL Jeffers Creek Bourbon
DBL Inver House
DBL Fireball
DBL Fleischmann's
DBL Seagram's 7
DBL Dewers
DBL Jack Honey
Frangelico
Bailey's Salted Caramel
Chambord
Cointreau
Campari
Aperol
Grand Marnier
Kahlua
Borghetti Cafe Espresso
Bailey's (Regular)
Limoncello
Disaronno
Sambuca
Specialty Cocktails
When Life Gives you Lemons
Vodka, Limoncello, Simple Syrup, Lemon, Sugar Rim
Fly Me to the Moon Martini
Salted Caramel, Vodka, Espresso Liquor, Espresso, Brown Sugar Rim, Toasted Marshmallow
Bad Mamma Jamma
Tequila, Gin, Simple Syrup, Lemon Juice, Himalayan Salted Rim, Lime Wedge Garnish
Ain't That a Kick in the Head
Gin, Chambord, Raspberry Vodka, Peach Schnapps, Simple Syrup, Lemon, Lime
Maple Old Fashioned
Woodford Reserve, Orange Bitters, Maple Syrup, Orange zest, Cherry
Gold Rush
Woodford Reserve, Honey, Lemon Juice
Luck be a Lady
Vodka, Aperol, Pineapple, Simple Syrup, Prosecco, Lemon, and Orange Twist
Empress 75
Empress Gin, Simple Syrup, Sparkling Rose, Cocktail Glitter, Lemon Twist
The Thing
Bourbon, Simple Syrup, Grenadine, Bitters, Orange Zest, Cherry Garnish
Veracruzana
Tequila Reposado, Simple Syrup, Fresh Lime Juice, Chunks of Pineapple, Basil Leaves, Pineapple Slice and Basil Garnish
Beer(Draft)
Seltzer
Beer(Can/Bottle)
Non Alcoholic Beverages
Root Beer
Ginger Beer
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Ginger Ale
Unsweetened Iced Tea
Cranberry Juice
Lemonade
Soda Water
Tonic Water
Fanta Orange
Pineapple Juice
Orange Juice
Cherry Juice
Pellegrino Sparkling Water
Utica Coffee
Espresso
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Hot Tea
Classic Cocktails
Cinco De Mayo/Kentucky Derby Drink Specials
Wine List
Wines
Pinot Grigio, Le Rime GLASS
Pinot Grigio, Le Rime BOTTLE
Cab Sauv, Clos Du Bois GLASS
Cab Sauv, Clos Du Bois BOTTLE
Prosecco, La Marca GLASS
Prosecco Rose, La Marca GLASS
Rose, Frexinet GLASS
Rose, Frexinet BOTTLE
Moscato, Caposaldo GLASS
Moscato, Caposaldo BOTTLE
Pinot Grigio, Santa Marg GLASS
Pinot Grigio, Santa Marg BOTTLE
Sauv Blanc, Hooks Bay GLASS
Sauv Blanc, Hooks Bay BOTTLE
Chardonnay, Will Hill GLASS
Chardonnay, Will Hill BOTTLE
Chardonnay, Hess BOTTLE
Chardonnay, Cakebread BOTTLE
Pinot Noir, Mark West GLASS
Pinot Noir, Mark West BOTTLE
Pinot Noir, J Vineyards BOTTLE
Merlot, Line 39 GLASS
Merlot, Line 39 BOTTLE
Malbec, Trivento BOTTLE
Cabernet, Franciscan GLASS
Cabernet, Franciscan BOTTLE
Cabernet, Louis Martini BOTTLE
Cabernet, TBD Ulta BOTTLE
Zinfandel Blend BOTTLE
Chianti, Banfi GLASS
Chianti, Banfi BOTTLE
Baby Amarone BOTTLE
Rosso Dii Montalcino BOTTLE
Barbaresco BOTTLE
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
A Unique and curated Italian experience that showcases some of the city's finest cuisine blending old school traditions with a modern and upbeat approach.
350 Leland Avenue, Utica, NY 13501