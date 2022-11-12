Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches
Dessert & Ice Cream

Its All So Yummy Cafe

668 Reviews

$

124 S Peters Rd

Knoxville, TN 37923

Order Again

Popular Items

Kids Meal
Ham and Apple Butter
TBR

Bread

Honey Butter

$0.50

Large Banana Bread

$10.00

Large Pumpkin Bread

$8.00Out of stock

Large Pumpkin Bread with Pecans

$8.50Out of stock

Mexican Cornbread

$2.50

Regular Cornbread

$2.50

Small Banana Bread

$7.50

Small Pumpkin Bread

$5.00Out of stock

Small Pumpkin Bread with Pecans

$5.50Out of stock

Deli

Egg Salad Small 8oz

$5.50

Egg Salad Med 12oz

$6.50

Egg Salad Large 16oz

$10.00

Egg Salad XL 32oz

$17.00

Chicken Salad Small 8oz

$6.50

Chicken Salad Med 12oz

$7.50

Chicken Salad Large 16oz

$10.00

Chicken Salad XL 32oz

$18.00

Tuna Salad Small 8oz

$5.50

Tuna Salad Med 12oz

$6.50

Tuna Salad Large 16oz

$10.00

Tuna Salad XL 32oz

$17.00

Small 8oz

$6.95

Medium 12oz

$8.95

Large 16oz

$12.95

XL 32oz

$23.00

Small 8oz

$3.50

Medium 12oz

$4.50

Large 16oz

$6.50

XL 32oz

$12.50

Dessert

A La Mode

$2.25

Bad witch brownie

$6.00Out of stock

Banana Pudding Pan

$25.00

Cake

$5.00

Caramel Apples

$5.00Out of stock
Cereal Bars

Cereal Bars

$4.00

Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

Chocolate chip cookies

$5.00

Chocolate Passion Cake (Pre order )

$35.00

Dutch Maid Apple Pie

$4.99Out of stock

Dutch Maid Black Raspberry Cream Cheese

$4.99Out of stock

Dutch Maid Black Raspberry Pie

$4.99Out of stock

Dutch Maid Blueberry

$4.99Out of stock

Dutch Maid Blueberry Cream Cheese

$4.99Out of stock

Dutch Maid Cherry Cream Cheese

$4.99Out of stock

Dutch Maid Cherry Pie

$4.99Out of stock

Dutch Maid Chocolate Pie

$4.99Out of stock

Dutch Maid Coconut Cream Pie

$4.99Out of stock

Dutch Maid Lemon

$4.99Out of stock

Dutch Maid Peach Pie

$4.99Out of stock

Dutch Maid Peaches and Cream

$4.99Out of stock

Dutch Maid Strawberry

$4.99Out of stock

Dutch Maid Strawberry Rhubarb

$4.99Out of stock

Enchantress Brownie

$6.00Out of stock

Fully Dressed Pie

$1.00

Giant Brownie

$4.00Out of stock
Giant Cookie

Giant Cookie

$3.50
Homemade Banana Pudding

Homemade Banana Pudding

Mistress Brownie

$6.00Out of stock

Pecan Pie

$5.00

Pumpkin Bread Pudding

$6.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie

$5.00

Snack Bags

$6.00

Sugar Cookie

$2.00

Temptress Brownie

$5.00Out of stock

White Wedding Cake

$3.00Out of stock

Dog Treats

Dog Ice Cream

$0.99
Peanut Butter Dog Treat

Peanut Butter Dog Treat

$0.99

Dog Crumble Treats

$5.00

Family YUM Pack

Family Pack

$35.00

Add Ons

Grilled Cheese of the Month

January

$13.99
February

February

$13.99

March

$13.99

April

$13.99

May

$13.99

July

$13.00

August

$13.99

September

$13.99

October

$13.99

November

$13.99

December

$13.99

Ice Cream

Regular

Regular

$4.25

Premium

$4.75

Sundae

$6.00

Premium Sundae

$7.50

1/2 and 1/2

$4.50
Regular

Regular

$6.00

Premium

$6.75

Sundae

$8.00

Premium Sundae

$9.00

1/2 and 1/2

$6.50

Regular

$2.75

Premium

$3.00

6QT Premium

$64.00

6QT Regular

$57.00

6QT Wholesale Premium

$44.00

6QT Wholesale Regular

$39.00

Black Licorice Pint

$11.00Out of stock

Goat Cheese and Black Cherry

$11.00Out of stock

Pint Premium

$10.75

Pint Regular

$9.50

Quart Premium

$21.00

Quart Regular

$18.00

Fig

$11.00Out of stock

2 oz Fig Sample

$2.00Out of stock

16oz premium

$8.50

16oz regular

$7.00

32oz premium

$13.50

32oz regular

$11.00

Affogato

$6.99

Floats

$7.00

Banana Split

$7.00

Cookie Monster

$9.00

Grilled Donut

$6.50

Nacho

$9.00

St Patricks Day Waffle Cone

$6.50

Kids Meal

Kids Meal

$6.00

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.00

Chef Salad

$10.50

Deviled Eggs

$0.95

Salad Trio

$11.00

Sandwiches

5 Alarm

5 Alarm

$9.00

Bacon and Blueberry Butter

$10.50Out of stock

Bacon and Peach Butter

$10.50Out of stock
BBQ Mac and Cheese

BBQ Mac and Cheese

$10.00
Big Boy

Big Boy

$24.75Out of stock

BLT

$10.00

BLT Build Your Own

$11.25Out of stock
Breakfast All Day

Breakfast All Day

$10.50
Buff Mac

Buff Mac

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken

$11.00
Caprese

Caprese

$9.00
Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$9.50
Club

Club

$12.00

Cuban

$10.50

Deli Sandwich

$8.50
Deviled Bacon

Deviled Bacon

$10.50
Egg Salad

Egg Salad

$8.50

Esteban

$10.50
Grilled Donut

Grilled Donut

$9.00

Grilled PB&Banana

$7.50

Grilled PB&J

$6.50
Grilled Slim Shady

Grilled Slim Shady

$10.50
Grilled Slim Shady Supreme

Grilled Slim Shady Supreme

$12.00

Ham and Apple Butter

$9.00

Ham and Blueberry Butter

$10.50Out of stock

Ham and Peach Butter

$10.50Out of stock
Kickin Chicken

Kickin Chicken

$10.00

Mexican Pizza

$13.00

Peanut Butter and Blueberry Butter

$7.50Out of stock

Peanut Butter and Peach Butter

$7.50Out of stock
Pizza

Pizza

$10.00

Plain jane

$8.00
Reuben

Reuben

$12.00
Super Cheesy

Super Cheesy

$10.50
TBR

TBR

$11.00

The Big Cheese

$12.50
Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$8.50

Tennessee Tomato

$8.50

The Finland Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Secret Menu

Crunchy Nacho Grilled Cheese

$9.25

Kims Grilled Cheese

$9.95
Ultimate Grilled Cheese

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$10.99

Soup

Bowl Soup

$6.50

Cup Soup

$5.00

Quart Soup

$12.00

Six Quart Soup

$60.00

Upcharges

16 oz lemonade instead of tea

$1.50

32 oz lemonade instead of tea

$3.00

32 oz tea instead of 16oz

$0.95

Add side salad

$0.99

Add/extra meat

$2.75

Bottle instead of tea

$1.00

Can instead of tea

$0.65

Chips

$1.00

Extra Cheese

$1.75

Extra Cup

$0.75

Extra dressing

$0.75

Extra Tortilla Strips

$0.75

Extra Veggies

$0.95

Fried Egg

$1.59

Gluten Free Bread

$1.25

Half Meat

$1.95

Half Sandwich Sub Cheese

$0.75

Substitute Cheese

$1.00

Upgrade to 8 oz salad

$2.25

Cheese and Sour Cream for Chili

$1.50

Beverages

16 oz Lavender Lemonade

$2.50Out of stock

16oz Tea

$1.99

32 oz Lavender Lemonade

$3.75Out of stock

32oz Tea

$3.25

Bottle Coke Products

$1.99

Bottle Water

$1.99

Can Soda

$1.25

Cel Ray 6 Pack

$9.75

Coffee

$2.25

Dr Browns Celray

$3.00

Espresso shot

$2.00

Gallon Tea

$7.00

Hot cocoa

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.00

Juice Box

$0.99

Milk

$1.95

Retail

1 lb espresso beans

1 lb espresso beans

$11.99

Bee Cups

$25.00
Cold Brew Cordials

Cold Brew Cordials

$8.95Out of stock
Cookbook

Cookbook

$15.00
Grilled Cheese Tshirt

Grilled Cheese Tshirt

$19.95

Grilled Cheese TShirt XXL

$23.95
Ice cream coin purse

Ice cream coin purse

$3.99

Olde Virdens 1 oz

$6.00
Olde Virdens 1.5 oz

Olde Virdens 1.5 oz

$7.00

Olde Virdens Jerk

$8.00
Olde Virdens Sweet Sting

Olde Virdens Sweet Sting

$8.00
Prosecco gummies 1/2 lb

Prosecco gummies 1/2 lb

$5.99
Slim Shady Shirt

Slim Shady Shirt

$19.95

Slim Shady Shirt XXL

$23.95

Tomato Pie Whole

$28.00

Tomato Pie Slice

$6.00

Tomato Pie Meal

$9.50

The Big Dill

$2.99

Peppers Large

$25.00

Peppers Small

$12.50

Home of T-shirts

$19.99

Home of T-shirts XXL

$23.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a gathering place for friends and family. Whether its one of our specialty Grilled Cheese Sandwiches or a bowl of homemade soup or even handmade ice cream, you can trust that it will be at its freshest!

Website

Location

124 S Peters Rd, Knoxville, TN 37923

Directions

Gallery
Its All So Yummy Cafe image
Its All So Yummy Cafe image
Its All So Yummy Cafe image
Its All So Yummy Cafe image

