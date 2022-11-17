Restaurant header imageView gallery

Its Baked Baby Its Baked Baby

1235 Chattahoochee Ave NW

Atlanta, GA 30318

Popular Items

Start Building Your Potato
#3 Shrimp
#2 Chicken

Chef Choice

# 1 Steak

$21.97

Potato of your Choice with Braised Steak, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Mushrooms, White Cheddar Bechamel

#2 Chicken

$17.97

#3 Shrimp

$18.97

#4 Chicken

$19.97

#5 Chicken

$18.97

Daily Special

Daily Special

$14.97

Build Your Own Potato

Start Building Your Potato

$10.77

Wanna Buss It?

$17.00

Vegan Chefs Choice

Vegan Be Leaf Shrimp

$25.97

Vegan Go Legendary Beef

$24.97

Vegan Daring Chicken Chefs Choice #1

$24.97Out of stock

Vegan Daring Chicken Chefs Coice #2

$26.97Out of stock

Vegan Daring Chicken Chefs Choice #3

$26.97Out of stock

Sides

Fries

$4.17

Cauliflower bites with Smoky Sriracha

$7.97

Fried Buffalo Ranch Okra

$5.97

Patatas Bravas

$5.97

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.17

Protein Add On

Blackened Chicken

$5.77

Blackened Shrimp

$6.77

Braised Flank Steak

$8.77

Fried Chicken

$5.77

Fried Shrimp

$6.77

Just For Kids

Kids Meal

Grilled Sausages & Cheese KIDS

$11.11

Fried Chicken & Bacon KIDS

$11.11

Broccoli & Cheese KIDS

$11.11

Brunch BE & C

Bacon Egg Cheese

$11.00

Sausage Egg & Cheese

$11.00

Vegan Scramble

$17.00

Limited Time Offer

Main Squeeze Fried Chicken

$27.00

Vegan Fried

$32.00

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$24.00

Turkey Chili

$17.00

Salmon

$22.00

Potato Bae

$25.00

You Fancy Huh?!

$25.00

Un Momento Mami Tostones

$15.00

Un Momento Mami Potato

$19.00

Dessert

Sweet Potato Bread Pudding

$8.97Out of stock

Drinks

Stubborn Root Beer

$3.00

Stubborn Agave Vanilla

$3.00

Stubborn Black Cherry Terragon

$3.00

Artesian Water

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Pepsi

$1.50

Curious Elixir

$9.00

Fanta Pineapple

$2.00

Fanta Grape

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Dr Pepper Zero

$1.50

Fanta Strawberry

$2.00

Pure Water

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
We're an Exciting New Loaded Baked Potato Concept that Caters to Carnivore, Pescatarian, Gluten Free & Vegan food enthusiasts!! Our food is hearty & homemade & you'll always feel at home when you're Dining with US!! #itsbakedbaby The indulgence that you Crave anytime of the Day!!! * All products are prepared separately & cooked in it's own dedicated apparatus *

1235 Chattahoochee Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

Directions

