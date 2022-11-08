Restaurant header imageView gallery

Its Baked Baby ATL

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

1235 Chattahoochee Ave NW,

Atlanta, GA 30318

Order Again

Popular Items

# 1 Steak

Combos

Steak Combo

Steak Combo

$31.00

Chef's Choice potato with Fried Buffalo Ranch Okra and a drink of choice

Chicken Combo

Chicken Combo

$25.00

Chef's Choice potato with Fried Buffalo Ranch Okra and a drink of choice

Shrimp Combo

Shrimp Combo

$26.00

Chef's Choice potato with Fried Buffalo Ranch Okra and a drink of choice

Limited Time Offer

Main Squeeze Fried Chicken

Main Squeeze Fried Chicken

$27.00
Vegan Fried

Vegan Fried

$32.00
Corned Beef & Cabbage

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$24.00
Turkey Chili

Turkey Chili

$17.00
Salmon

Salmon

$30.00
Potato Bae

Potato Bae

$25.00
You Fancy Huh?!

You Fancy Huh?!

$25.00
Un Momento Mami Tostones

Un Momento Mami Tostones

$15.00
Un Momento Mami Potato

Un Momento Mami Potato

$19.00
Garlic Parm Wings

Garlic Parm Wings

$13.00

Chef Choice

# 1 Steak

# 1 Steak

$21.97

Base of Choice, Bechamel, Braised Steak, Roasted Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Garlic Compound Butter

#2 Chicken

#2 Chicken

$17.97

Base of Choice, Bechamel, Blackened Chicken, Palmers Picklez Sweet & Spicy Jalapeños, Housemade Sweet & Spicy BBQ Sauce

#3 Shrimp

#3 Shrimp

$18.97

Base of Choice, Bechamel, Fried Jumbo Shrimp, Bacon of Choice, Roasted Veg, Housemade Sweet & Spicy BBQ Sauce

#4 Chicken

#4 Chicken

$19.97

Base of Choice, Bechamel, Fried Chicken Thighs, Caramelized Onions, Bacon of Choice, Palmers Picklez Sweet & Spicy Jalapeños

#5 Chicken

#5 Chicken

$18.97

Base of Choice, Bechamel, Blackened Chicken, Garlic Confit, Crispy Fried Onions, Smoky Sriracha Buffalo Sauce

Build Your Own Potato

Start Building Your Potato

Start Building Your Potato

$10.77

Vegan Chefs Choice

Vegan Be Leaf Shrimp

Vegan Be Leaf Shrimp

$25.97

Just For Kids

Kids Meal
Grilled Sausages & Cheese KIDS

Grilled Sausages & Cheese KIDS

$11.11
Fried Chicken & Bacon KIDS

Fried Chicken & Bacon KIDS

$11.11
Broccoli & Cheese KIDS

Broccoli & Cheese KIDS

$11.11

Brunch BE & C

Bacon Egg Cheese

Bacon Egg Cheese

$17.00
Sausage Egg & Cheese

Sausage Egg & Cheese

$17.00
Vegan Scramble

Vegan Scramble

$23.00

Sides

Fries

Fries

$4.17
Cauliflower bites with Smoky Sriracha

Cauliflower bites with Smoky Sriracha

$7.97
Fried Buffalo Ranch Okra

Fried Buffalo Ranch Okra

$5.97
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.17

Drinks

Pepsi - 12oz Can

Pepsi - 12oz Can

$1.50

The bold, refreshing, robust cola

Dr. Pepper Zero - 12oz Can

Dr. Pepper Zero - 12oz Can

$1.50

And just when you thought perfect flavor couldn't get any more perfect-er. This zero-sugar captivates your tastebuds with the iconic blend of 23 flavors. It's the delicious double-take your tastebuds deserve.

Stubborn Agave Vanilla Cream Soda - 12oz Can

Stubborn Agave Vanilla Cream Soda - 12oz Can

$3.00

Sweet agave cream soda blended with smooth vanilla flavor

Stubborn Classic Root Beer - 12oz Can

Stubborn Classic Root Beer - 12oz Can

$3.00

Rich, smooth and creamy root beer with earthy undertones

Stubborn Black Cherry Tarragon Soda - 12oz Can

Stubborn Black Cherry Tarragon Soda - 12oz Can

$3.00

Wild black cherry flavored soda with a taste of tarragon

Fanta Pineapple

Fanta Pineapple

$2.50
Fanta Strawberry

Fanta Strawberry

$2.50
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$2.50
Pure Water

Pure Water

$1.50
Curious Elixir

Curious Elixir

$9.00
Strawberry Thyme Lemonade

Strawberry Thyme Lemonade

$6.00
Pineapple Ginger Lemonade

Pineapple Ginger Lemonade

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We're an Exciting New Loaded Baked Potato Concept that Caters to Carnivore, Pescatarian, Gluten Free & Vegan food enthusiasts!! Our food is hearty & homemade & you'll always feel at home when you're Dining with US!! #itsbakedbaby The indulgence that you Crave anytime of the Day!!! * All products are prepared separately & cooked in it's own dedicated apparatus *

Location

1235 Chattahoochee Ave NW,, Atlanta, GA 30318

Directions

