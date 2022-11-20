Restaurant header imageView gallery
Greek
Mediterranean
Dessert & Ice Cream

It's Greek To Me Taverna

308 Reviews

$$

626 West Lake Street

Minneapolis, MN 55408

Appetizer Specials

Gigandes

$9.00

giant beans, herbs & vegetables, braised in a tomato sauce, served with a pita

Mezes tou Bekri "Drunkards Tidbits"

$14.00

marinated lamb, chicken, pork tenderloin & greek sausage, sautéed with peppers, onions, garlic, tomatoes & finished with feta in a red wine sauce, served with a pita

Sandwich Specials

Homemade Pork Gyro Sandwich

$10.00

Homemade pork gyro built by hand from layered cuts of marinated pork & pork belly sliced from a vertical rotisserie, wrapped in pita, with tomatoes, onions & side of tzatziki *comes with french fries inside sandwich!*

Specials

Bifteki

$19.00

seasoned beef, lamb & pork with parsley, mint, oregano & caramelized onions, stuffed with spicy feta & kasseri cheese & charbroiled, topped with sautéed veggies, with choice of side & a pita

Vegetarian Mousaka

$20.00

layers of eggplant, potatoes, zucchini, mushrooms, peppers, onions, tomatoes, herbs & cheese, topped with bechamel & baked, with choice of side and a pita

Lamb Kebob

$25.00

a single lamb kebob with onions, peppers & zucchini, marinated & charbroiled, finished with lemon & olive oil, with choice of side & a pita

Arni ala Polita

$25.00

braised lamb shank with celery, carrot, artichoke hearts, green onions & fresh dill, topped with an egg lemon sauce, with choice of side & a pita

Dolmades

$19.00

seasoned beef & rice stuffed grape leaves, finished with an egg-lemon sauce, with choice of side and a pita

Mousaka

$20.00Out of stock

layers of seasoned beef, eggplant & potatoes topped with bechamel & baked, with choice of side and a pita

Pastitsio

$20.00

layers of seasoned beef, noodles, eggs, cheese, topped with bechamel & baked, with choice of side and a pita

Combination Dinner

$28.00

a combination of one dolma, a piece of mousaka, a piece of pastitsio & a piece of spinach pie, served with a bed of rice & a pita

Salmon Politiki

$25.00

a large Greek salad topped with a char broiled filet of salmon, finished with lemon and olive oil & our house dressing

Salmon Dinner

$25.00

salmon filet char broiled & finished with olive oil & lemon sauce & oregano, with a choice of side and a pita

Shrimp Santorini

$22.00

large shrimp sautéed with peppers & onions in an aromatic tomato sauce, topped with feta & lightly broiled, served on a bed of rice

Kria Orectika / Cold Appetizers

Taramosalata

$10.00

a delicate purée of fish roe blended with potatoes, olive oil, lemon & a touch of garlic, served with a pita

Skordalia

$9.00

for garlic lovers, fresh garlic blended with potatoes, olive oil & red wine vinegar, served with a pita

Htipiti

$9.00

feta cheese blended with roasted hot peppers, red peppers, olive oil & lemon, served with a pita

Melitzanosalata

$9.00

a purée of roasted eggplant, peppers, garlic, olive oil, parsley & red wine vinegar, served with a pita

Tzatziki

$9.00

Greek yogurt blended with fresh garlic, cucumber & dill, served with a pita

Zesta Orectika / Hot Appetizers

octopus, calarmari, mussels, peppers & scallions, sauteed in a mustard wine sauce, lightly broiled with feta

Saganaki

$10.00

kasseri cheese hand-dipped in egg batter, pan-fried, served with a pita

Spanakopita

$10.00

spinach, scallions, feta, eggs & dill baked in filo dough

Kalamari

$13.00Out of stock

lightly hand-battered & deep-fried seasoned squid

Shrimp Saganaki

$15.00

sautéed shrimp, peppers & scallions in a mustard wine sauce, lightly broiled with feta, served with a pita

Broiled Octopus

$17.00

octopus char-broiled with peppers & finished with olive oil, red wine vinegar, garlic & thyme, served with a pita

Soupes / Soups

Cup Avgolemono

$4.00

homemade chicken soup with rice blended with fresh lemon & thickened with eggs, a traditional Greek favorite

Bowl Avgolemono

$6.00

homemade chicken soup with rice blended with fresh lemon & thickened with eggs, a traditional Greek favorite

Cup Lentil & Spinach Soup

$4.00

hearty homemade lentil soup with spinach, tomatoes, onions, celery, carrots & fresh garlic

Bowl Lentil & Spinach Soup

$6.00

hearty homemade lentil soup with spinach, tomatoes, onions, celery, carrots & fresh garlic

Cup Garbanzo Bean Soup

$4.00

a hearty soup of garbanzo beans, onions, carrots, celery, celeriac root, fennel & seasonings

Bowl Garbanzo Bean Soup

$6.00

a hearty soup of garbanzo beans, onions, carrots, celery, celeriac root, fennel & seasonings

Salates / Salads

Sm Greek Salad

$8.00

lettuce, tomatoes, onions, topped with feta, Greek olives & Salonica peppers, with house dressing

Lg Greek Salad

$14.00

lettuce, tomatoes, onions, topped with feta, Greek olives & Salonica peppers, with house dressing

Sm Horiatiki Salad

$9.00

traditional village salad made with fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, bell peppers, feta, Greek olives & Salonica peppers, with olive oil & house dressing

Lg Horiatiki Salad

$16.00

traditional village salad made with fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, bell peppers, feta, Greek olives & Salonica peppers, with olive oil & house dressing

House Salad

$5.00

lettuce, tomato, & onion with house dressing

Politiki

a Large Greek Salad topped with your choice of protein

Santouits / Sandwiches

Greek style sandwich with tomatoes, onions, & fries, with a side of tzatkiki

Gyro

$10.00

seasoned beef & lamb sliced from a vertical rotisserie, wrapped in pita, with tomatoes, onions & side of tzatziki

Chicken Gyro

$10.00

marinated chicken breast, char-broiled & sliced, wrapped in pita, with tomatoes, onions & side of tzatziki

Loukaniko Sandwich

$10.00

homemade Greek pork sausage, char-broiled, wrapped in pita, with tomatoes, onions & side of tzatziki

Grilled Veggie Sandwich

$10.00

grilled peppers, onions & zucchini wrapped in pita, with lettuce, tomatoes & side of tzatziki *can be prepared vegan by removing feta & replacing tzatziki with melitzanasalata (eggplant dip) - please make appropriate selection below

Pork Souvlaki Sandwich

$10.00

marinated pork kebob, char-broiled, wrapped in pita, with tomatoes, onions & side of tzatziki

Yevmata / Entrées

Gyro Dinner

$19.00

seasoned beef & lamb sliced from a vertical rotisserie, served with tomatoes, onions, tzatziki, with choice of side & a pita bread

Chicken Gyro Dinner

$19.00

marinated chicken breast, char-broiled & sliced, served with tomatoes, onions tzatziki, with choice of side & a pita bread

Souvlaki Pork Kebob

$19.00

two marinated, char-broiled pork kebobs, served with tomatoes, onions tzatziki, with choice of side & a pita bread

Souvlaki Chicken Kebob

$19.00

two marinated, char-broiled chicken kebobs, served with tomatoes, onions tzatziki, with choice of side & a pita bread

Paidakia

$27.00

four lamb rib chops marinated & charbroiled, finished with lemon & olive oil, with choice of side & a pita

Taverna Family Dinners

A feast for the family! Your choice of a protein & side dish, served with all the fixings: - Beef and Lamb gyros, Pork gyros, Chicken gyros, Loukaniko, or Pork Souvlaki (choose one) - Rice pilaf or french fries - Large Greek salad - Pita bread, tzatziki, onions & tomatoes

Dinner for 4

$58.00

A feast for the family! Your choice of a protein & side dish, served with all the fixings: - Beef and Lamb gyros, Pork gyros, Chicken gyros, Loukaniko, or Pork Souvlaki (choose one) - Rice pilaf or french fries - Large Greek salad - Pita bread, tzatziki, onions & tomatoes

Taverna Family Dinner

$75.00

-=A Taverna Family Dinner=- 4 lamb chops, 2 chicken souvlaki kebobs, 2 pork souvlaki kebobs, a portion of Gyro, a family sized choice of side, a large greek salad, 4 pitas, onions & tomatoes & 4 tzatziki's

Synodeftika / Sides

Side Oven Roasted Potatoes

$4.00

potatoes braised in olive oil, lemon, garlic, oregano, onions, peppers & seasonings

Side Rice

$4.00

seasoned white rice topped with tomato sauce

Side French Fries

$4.00

Side Greek Fries

$6.00

fries topped with feta and seasonings

Side Kalamata Olives

$4.00

Side Salonica Peppers

$4.00

Pita

$1.50

single pita bread

Side of Tzatziki

$1.00

Side of Htipiti

$3.00

Cup Feta

$2.00

Pint of House Dressing

$9.00

Side Onions

$3.00

Side Tomatoes

$3.00

Meat Sides

Meat sides ala carte

Paidakia

$6.50

Side Gyro

$8.00

Side Chicken

$8.00

Side Pork Gyro

$8.00Out of stock

Side Loukaniko

$7.00

Side Pork Souvlaki

$7.00

Side Chicken Souvlaki

$7.00

Epidorpia / Desserts

Baklava

$5.00

chopped walnuts & cinnamon between layers of filo dough, topped with honey syrup & baked

Galaktobouriko

$5.00

sweet egg custard wrapped in filo dough, topped with honey syrup & baked

Rice Pudding

$5.00

rice cooked with milk, sugar, vanilla & topped with cinnamon. An old homemade favorite!

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$8.00

Rich chocolate fudge cake, an old favorite

Kourabiedes Cookie (Single)

$1.50

butter almond cookie covered in powdered sugar

Tray of Kourabiedes

$8.00

butter almond cookies covered in powdered sugar

Mini Baklava Pan

$16.00

8X6 pan of mini Baklava cut into 12 individual pieces

check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea is a restaurant that is continuing the legacy of the original Its Greek To Me on the corner of Lyndale & Lake street, bringing back the classic Greek recipes from the Arambadjis family that you've loved for almost 40 years.

Website

Location

626 West Lake Street, Minneapolis, MN 55408

Directions

