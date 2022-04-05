Restaurant header imageView gallery

It's Heavenly 63 Central Square #B

63 Central Square #B

Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459

ICE CREAM / GELATO

Ice Cream - 1 Scoop

$6.00

Ice Cream - 2 Scoops

$8.00

Ice Cream - 3 Scoops

$10.00

Kids Cup

$10.00

Toppings

$2.25

Gelato - 1 Scoop

$7.00

Gelato - 2 Scoops

$9.00

Gelato - 3 Scoops

$11.00

Ice Cream Sandwich

$12.00

Sprinkles

$1.00

BAKED

Strawberry Shortcake

$8.00

Shortcake

$5.00

Brownie

$5.00

A la Mode

$3.00

1 Cookie

$3.25

3 Cookies

$8.00

1/2 Doz Cookies

$16.00

1/2 Doz Cookies Mixed

$20.00

Doz Cookies

$28.00

Doz Cookies Mixed

$34.00

Cinnamon Roll

$6.00

Promo Cookie

$1.00

Iced Cookie Sandwich

$5.00

Whole Key Lime Pie

$30.00

Dipped Key Lime

$7.00Out of stock

1/4 Lb Fudge

$6.50

COFFEE

Hot Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$3.00

Latte

$5.00

Mocha

$5.00

Cappucino

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Affogato

$7.00

Iced Latte

$7.00

Iced Coffee

$6.00

Add Syrup

$1.00

SHAKES

Ice Cream Shake

$10.00

Gelato Shake

$12.00

Malt

$1.00

Mix-Ins

$2.25

Coke Float

$10.00

Root Beer Float

$10.00

SUNDAES

Hot Fudge Sundae

$11.00

Peanut Butter Mix Sundae

$12.00

Brownie Explosion Sundae

$13.00

FOLDS

Triple Choc Fold

$11.00

Cookie Monster Fold

$12.00

Birthday Party Fold

$12.00

BEVERAGE

Water

$3.00

Coke

$3.75

Diet Coke

$3.00Out of stock

Sprite

$3.75

Root Beer

$3.75

Sports Drink

$3.75

Root Beer Float

$9.00

COFFEE

Bag Coffee Brick

$12.00

Bag Espresso Beans

$25.00

PURPLE TSHIRTS

Purple 2T

$25.00

Purple 3T

$25.00

Purple 4T

$25.00Out of stock

Amethyst Youth XS

$25.00Out of stock

Amethyst Youth Small

$25.00Out of stock

Amethyst Youth Medium

$25.00Out of stock

Amethyst Youth Large

$25.00

Amethyst Adult Small

$25.00Out of stock

Amethyst Adult Medium

$25.00Out of stock

Amethyst Adult Large

$25.00Out of stock

Amethyst Adult XL

$25.00Out of stock

Amethyst Adult XXL

$25.00

NAVY BLUE TSHIRTS

Navy 2T

$25.00

Navy 3T

$25.00

Navy 4T

$25.00

Navy Youth XS

$25.00Out of stock

Navy Youth Small

$25.00Out of stock

Navy Youth Medium

$25.00Out of stock

Navy Youth Large

$25.00Out of stock

Navy Adult Small

$25.00

Navy Adult Medium

$25.00Out of stock

Navy Large

$25.00Out of stock

Navy Adult XL

$25.00

Navy Adult XXL

$25.00

Sidewalk Sale Shirt

$15.00

NAVY LONG SLEEVE

Navy Long Sleeve Small

$35.00Out of stock

Navy Long Sleeve Medium

$35.00

Navy Long Sleeve Large

$35.00

Navy Long Sleeve XL

$35.00

Navy Long Sleeve XXL

$35.00

Sidewalk Sale Shirt

$15.00

WHITE TSHIRTS

White 2T

$25.00

White 3T

$25.00

White 4T

$25.00

White Youth XS

$25.00Out of stock

White Youth Small

$25.00

White Youth Medium

$25.00Out of stock

White Youth Large

$25.00

White Adult Small

$25.00Out of stock

White Adult Medium

$25.00

White Adult Large

$25.00

White Adult XL

$25.00

White Adult XXL

$25.00

WHITE LONG SLEEVE

White Long Sleeve Small

$35.00Out of stock

White Long Sleeve Medium

$35.00

White Long Sleeve Large

$35.00

White Long Sleeve XL

$35.00

White Long Sleeve XXL

$35.00

Sidewalk Sale Shirt

$15.00

PINK Heavenly TSHIRTS

Pink 2T

$25.00

Pink 3T

$25.00

Pink 4T

$25.00Out of stock

Pink Youth XS

$25.00Out of stock

Pink Youth Small

$25.00

Pink Youth Medium

$25.00Out of stock

Pink Youth Large

$25.00

Pink Adult Small

$25.00

Pink Adult Med

$25.00Out of stock

Pink Adult Large

$25.00

Pink Adult XL

$25.00Out of stock

Pink Adult XXL

$25.00Out of stock

Sidewalk Sale Shirt

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Authentic Italian Gelato, Ice Cream, Baked Goods, Coffee and More!

Location

63 Central Square #B, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459

Directions

