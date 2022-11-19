Restaurant header imageView gallery

Its Nuttin Like It

11207 President Dr Ne

Minneapolis, MN 55434

Order Again

Nuttin’ Like It Bowls

1 Meat Bowl

$15.00

This is soul food reimagined it starts with our homemade cornbread bowl. Filled with our signature side dishes with your choice of meats need I say more. It’s your bowl your way… Pick some sides add some meat.

Meats

BBQ Chicken

$2.50+

Hand-breaded & Fried or Baked (Price is per pound)

Chicken Wings

$15.99

Plain, BBQ, Buffalo, Tangy Mustard (Price is per pound)

Rib Tips

$4.99+

Our meats are marinated in that It’s Nuttin’ Like It meat rub. Slow smoked to perfection it’s truly going to be a Nuttin’ Like It flavor. (Price is per pound)

Ribs

$14.99+

Our meats are marinated in that It’s Nuttin’ Like It meat rub. Slow smoked to perfection it’s truly going to be a Nuttin’ Like It flavor.

Sticky Tips

$15.00

Sandwiches & Burgers

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

You can have your choice of our hand breaded & fried or Grilled 5 oz. chicken breast. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and our Nuttin’ Like sandwich sauce served on a brioche bun.

Regular Burger

$10.00

¼ Lb. burger made with quality USDA-approved beef topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and our burger sauce served on a brioche bun. (Add Cheese $1 extra)

Nuttin’ Like it Burger

$14.00

Half Pound burger made with quality USDA-approved beef stuffed with cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, and our burger sauce served on a brioche bun.

Regular Cheese Burger

$11.00

Platters

1 Meat Platter

$20.00

Your plate your way… 1. Pick a meat choice (Starts with 1/2 lb of Meat) 2. Pick some sides (2 each) 3. Grab some bread (1 slice of Cornbread or Texas Toast)

Sides

Baked Beans

$4.00

This classic summer cookout dish is lip smacking with a sweet brown sugar finish It will certainly pair well with any BBQ.

Collard Greens

$4.00+

These southern style collard greens are flavorful, tender, and slow cook to perfection.

Candied Sweet Potatoes

$4.00

These Sweet Potatoes are covered in delicious candied mixture. That will melt in your mouth with each bite it’s the perfect side dish for every table.

Macaroni & Cheese

$4.00+

This Creamy Baked Macaroni and Cheese is the perfect combination of flavor and creaminess. This will sure have them coming back for seconds.

French Fries

$4.00+

Crinkle cut French fried potatoes.

Texas Toast

$0.99

Two slices of butter Texas toast.

Potato Salad

$4.00

Now this is some southern potato salad the old-fashioned way.

Cornbread

$4.00

No Side

-$1.00

Appetizers

Deviled Eggs

$7.00

A picnic is not a picnic without these guys. These hard boiled eggs are halved then filled with a seasoned egg yolk filling. Topped with smoke paprika.

French Fries

$7.00

Basket worth of our crinkle cut fries.

Cheese Curds

$7.00

Ellsworth cheese curds beer batter and deep fried to a golden crisp.

Chicken Wings

$7.00

Served alone or with sauce as an appetizer or make it a meal. Sauces: Plain, BBQ, Buffalo, Tangy Mustard

Southern Style Egg-rolls

$7.00

A southern twist to the Asian appetizer these egg-rolls are filled with our macaroni and cheese & sweet potatoes. All wrapped up and fried to a golden crispy perfection served with a brown sugar glaze.

Beverages

Lemonade

$3.00

Fresh Squeezed & homemade

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Sweet tea with lemon

Half Lemonade & Tea

$3.00

Desserts

Banana Pudding Cup

$4.00

Sweet Potato Pie

$3.50

Ice cream

$5.00

Specials

Tacos

$5.00

Chopped Rib

$7.00

Combos

Cheeseburger Combo

$14.93

Double Cheeseburger Combo

$14.93

Chicken Sandwich Combo

$14.93

Rib Tip Combo

$14.93

Chicken Wing Combo

$14.93

Side Options

Macaroni & Cheese

$4.00+

This Creamy Baked Macaroni and Cheese is the perfect combination of flavor and creaminess. This will sure have them coming back for seconds.

French Fries

$4.00+

Crinkle cut French fried potatoes.

Potato Salad

$4.00

Now this is some southern potato salad the old-fashioned way.

Desserts

Mini Donuts

$6.00

Beverages

Soda

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Being from the south one thing we know is that home cooking that soul food. So every Sunday felt like Thanksgiving. So our mission is to bring that southern taste to the Midwest. With our It’s Nuttin’ Like it food truck so let us bring you that hot, fresh and tasty soul food you love straight to you.

Location

11207 President Dr Ne, Minneapolis, MN 55434

Directions

It’s Nuttin Like It image
It’s Nuttin Like It image
It’s Nuttin Like It image

