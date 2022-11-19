Its Nuttin Like It
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Being from the south one thing we know is that home cooking that soul food. So every Sunday felt like Thanksgiving. So our mission is to bring that southern taste to the Midwest. With our It’s Nuttin’ Like it food truck so let us bring you that hot, fresh and tasty soul food you love straight to you.
Location
11207 President Dr Ne, Minneapolis, MN 55434
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Tipsy Steer - Blaine - 2025 105th Avenue Northeast
No Reviews
2025 105th Avenue Northeast Blaine, MN 55449
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Minneapolis
Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
No Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurant
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurant