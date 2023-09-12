Salads

Jardine

$11.00

soft arcadian mix green topped with fresh diced tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, shaved parmesan ,balsamic vinegar & glaze

Caprese

$13.00

fresh arugula, burrata cheese, fresh diced tomatoes, shaved parmesan, balsamic vinegar and glaze

di Parma

$14.00

fresh arugula, prosciutto di parma, shaved parmesan, balsamic vinegar & glaze, seosanal fruit ( figs or pears )

Capra e Fragole

$11.00

soft arcadian mix green, crumbled goat cheese, fresh strawberrys, walnuts and touch of organic honey.

Greca

$12.00

soft arcadian mix green, crumbled goat cheese,kalamata olives, cucumber, fresh diced tomatoes, red onions and homemade vinaigrette

Genovese

$14.00

fresh arugula,burrata, fresh diced tomatoes, shaved parmesan, housemade pesto.

Ovale Focaccia

Mortazza

$13.00

MORTADELLA WITH PISTACHIO, BURRATA CHEESE AND PISTACHIO SPREAD

Cotto

$13.50

cotto ( uncured italian ham )and burrata cheese.

Prosciutto

$14.50

fresh arugula, crema di pecorino, prosciutto crudo, fresh diced tomatoes, burrata cheese and balsamic glaze

Pesto

$12.00

fresh arugula, crema di pecorino, burrata cheese, housemade pesto, fresh diced tomatoes

Pizze Rosse

San Marzano

$10.00

DOP san marzano tomatoes, oregano, garlic, sea salt and cold pressed evoo

La Margherita

$14.50

DOP san marzano tomatoes, mozzarella fior di latte, basil, parmesan and coldpressed evoo.

Funghi

$17.50

DOP san marzano tomatoes, mozzarella fior di latte, baby bella mushrooms, kalamata olives, red onions, coldpressed evoo.

Il Pesto

$15.00

DOP san marzano tomatoes, mozzarella fior di latte, housemade pesto ( with pine nuts and pecorino romano).

Premium

$17.00

DOP san marzano tomatoes, mozzarella fior di latte, basil and burrata cheese.

Pepperoni

$18.00

DOP san marzano tomatoes, mozzarella fior di latte, roni cup pepperoni, scallions, parmesan, comes with "chili and black truffle" sauce on the side.

Cotto e Funghi

$19.00

DOP san marzano tomatoes, mozzarella fior di latte, cotto ( uncured ham ), baby bella mushrooms,coldpressed evoo.

Amatriciana

$18.00

DOP san marzano tomatoes, mozzarella fior di latte,cured pancetta ( italian cured bacon ), red onions, pecorino romano.

Crudo e Burrata

$22.00

DOP san marzano tomatoes, mozzarella fior di latte, arugula, prosciutto crudo, burrata cheese.

Suprema

$19.00

DOP san marzano tomatoes, mozzarella fior di latte, roni cup pepperoni, housemade crumbled sausage, red onions, kalamata olives, touch of chili evoo.

Diavola

$18.00

DOP san marzano tomatoes, mozzarella fior di latte, hot salami calabrese, red onions, kalamata olives, chili evoo.

Pizze Bianche

Quattro Formaggi

$17.00

mozzarella fior di latte, stracciatella, burrata cheese and shaved parmesan.

Crimini

$16.50

mozzarella fior di latte, crimini mushrooms, red onions, kalamata olives, roasted garlic and evoo.

Pesto e Burrata

$20.00

fresh arugula, mozzarella fior di latte, burrata cheese, fresh diced tomatoes, housemade pesto and shaved parmesan

Rosmarine

$19.00

mozzarella fior di latte, cotto ( uncured ham ), rosemary, burrata cheese and coldpressed evoo

La Mortadella

$17.00

mozzarella fior di latte, mortadella, pistachio and burrata cheese

Parma e Rucula

$22.00

mozzarella fior di latte, arugula, prosciutto crudo, fresh diced tomatoes, shaved parmesan and blasamic glaze.

Hot Honey

$19.00

mozzarella fior di latte, roni cup pepperoni, shaved parmesan, touch of chili evoo and hot honey ( on the side )

Goat e Calabrese

$19.00

mozzarella fior di latte, salami calabrese, caramelized onions, crumbled goat cheese, touch of chili evoo and hot honey ( on the side )

Pizze Vegane

Vegan San Marzano

$10.00

DOP san marzano tomatoes, oregano, garlic, salt and evoo

Vegan Margherita

$15.00

D.O.P san marzano tomatoes sauce, vegan mozzarella, basil and evoo.

Vegan Pesto

$16.00

D.O.P san marzano tomatoes sauce, vegan mozzarella, housemade vegan pesto.

Vegan Pepperoni

$19.00

D.O.P san marzano tomatoes sauce, vegan mozzarella, vegan pepperoni.

Vegan Funghi

$18.00

D.O.P san marzano tomatoes sauce, vegan mozzarella, baby bella mushrooms, red onions, kalamata olives and evoo.

Vegan Crimini

$17.00

Vegan mozzarella, baby bella mushrooms, red onions, kalamata olives and roasted garlic.

Vegan Suprema

$22.00

D.O.P san marzano tomatoes sauce, vegan mozzarella, vegan pepperoni, vegan sausage, red onions and kalamata olives.

Dolci

Tiramisu

$6.50

housemade traditional tiramisu with lady fingers, mascarpone, cocoa, coffe and cognac

Cornetti

$5.00Out of stock

french croissant with housemade gianduia or pistachio cream

Gianduia Spread

$10.00

housemade IGP piemonte hazelnuts and chocolate spread.

Gelato

Pistachio

$6.00

Sicilian Pistachio Paste with Small Chopped Pistachio Pieces

Gianduia

$6.00

Fine Piemont Hazelnut Base Mixed with out Housemade Gianduia Spread (Chocolate & Hazelnuts)

Nerone

$6.00

Premium Madagascar Bittersweet Dark Chocolate

Salted Caramel

$6.00

Creamy caramel & sea salt

Espresso

$6.00

ILLY espresso shots and milk

Toasted Coconut

$6.00

Made with fresh coconut & toasted coconut flakes.

Cookies & Cream

$6.00

Real cream with chopped dark oreos

Passione

$6.00

premiun brazilian passion fruit

Mango

$6.00

fresh manila mangoes imported from philippines

Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite Zero

$3.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$4.00

Water Acqua Panna

$3.50

San Pellegrino Limonata

$3.50

San Pellegrino Aranciata

$3.50

Enjoy at home

Ovale crust

$6.00

Ovale focaccia

$8.00