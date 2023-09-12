Ovale - Cliffside Park 669 Anderson Ave
All hours
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Best artisan pizza in town!
669 Anderson Ave, Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
