It's So So Good Seafood Restaurant And Lounge

review star

No reviews yet

4845 MaCcorkle Avenue Southwest

South Charleston, WV 25309

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Its So So All Day

Shrimp Tacos

$15.99

Chicken Tacos

$10.00

Fish Tacos

$12.99

Fried Fish w/Fries

$15.99

10 Piece Wings W/Fries

$15.99

Loaded Potatoes - Chicken

$15.99

Loaded Potato - Steak

$15.99

Loaded Potato - Shrimp

$15.99

Garden of Eve Rice Bowl - Shrimp

$15.99

Garden of Eve Rice Bowl - Chicken

$12.00

Garden of Eve Rice Bowl - Steak

$15.99

Garden of Eve Rice Bowl - Salmon

$15.99

Salmon Philly Cheese Sandwich w/Fries

$15.99

Baked Ziti

$10.00

Baked Ziti Family Meal

$35.00

Fish Sandwich

$6.00

Crab Salad Wrap

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$8.00

Tuna Wrap

$8.00

Appetizers

6 Piece Wings

$10.00

8 Piece Wings

$12.00

10 Piece Wings

$14.00

It's So So Good Sampler

$25.00

Deep Fried Broccoli Florets

$8.00

Bahamian Style Conch Salad

$25.00

Golden Fried Conch Balls (6 pieces)

$12.00

Fried Conch (1/4 pound)

$16.00

Baked Cheese Stuffed Mussels 1/2 Dozen (6)

$10.00

Baked Cheese Stuffed Mussels A Dozen (12)

$20.00

Entrees

Best of Both Worlds

$40.00

So Good Creole Shrimp & Grits

$22.00

So Good Creole Fish & Grits

$18.00

Surf & Turf

$55.00

Lamb Chops (4 pieces)

$38.00

Golden Fried Shrimp (12pcs)

$19.00

Salmon

$22.00

Queens Golden Fried Lobster and Waffles

$25.00

It's So So Good Steamers

Shrimp Boil

$30.00

Green Mussel Boil

$25.00

Snow Crab Leg Boil

$40.00

Crawfish Boil

$25.00

Lobster Boil

$25.00

Sides

Seafood Rice

$12.00

Brown Rice

$4.00

Garlic Parsley Potatoes

$6.00

Sauteed Spinach

$4.00

Baked Seafood Mac

$12.00

Garlic Steamed Broccoli

$4.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Deluxe Side Salad

$7.50

Mac n Cheese

$4.00

Salads

Build Your Own Salad

Extras

Small Sauce

$0.75

Large Sauce

$2.00

Queens Golden Fried Ribs

Queens Golden Fried Ribs

$20.00

Drink Options

Regular Water

Sodas

$2.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Flop Lemonade Tea Mix

$5.00

Green Apple Lemonade

$5.00

Peach Lemonade

$5.00

Pistachio Lemonade

$5.00

Reg Old Fashion Lemonade

$5.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

It's So So Good Seafood Restaurant And Lounge It will be the perfect mix of Island Seafood Dishes and more all seasoned to perfection. Along with Music & Culture all under one roof . We offer Dine-In or Take Out

Location

4845 MaCcorkle Avenue Southwest, South Charleston, WV 25309

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

