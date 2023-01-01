Restaurant header imageView gallery

Its Sushi - Roseville

review star

No reviews yet

5030 foothills blvd

Roseville, CA 95747

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

A-La-Carte

Burrito

Its Special Burrito

$10.00

Black Pink Burrito

$10.00

Happy Finish Burrito

$10.00

XXX Buritto

$10.00

Superhero Burrito

$10.00

Sushi Bar

Seafood Dynamite

$8.00

Baked Green Mussel

$7.00

Tako Wasabi

$8.00

Monkey Brain

$7.00

Jalapeno Bomb

$7.00

Sushi Pizza

$7.00

Crispy Rice

$7.00

Oyster (3pcs)

$9.00

Salad

House Green Salad

$5.00

Tuna Poke Salad

$10.00

Sunomono Salad

$5.00

Tako Sunomono Salad

$7.00

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Salmon Skin Salad

$7.00

Screaming Salad

$14.00

Spicy Sashimi Salad

$14.00

Grilled

Chicken Teriyaki

$8.00

Bulgogi

$8.00

Spicy Pork

$8.00

Salmon Collar

$10.00

Yellowtail Collar

$10.00

Grilled Mackerel

$10.00

Galbi

$12.00

Soup and Rice

Miso Soup

$5.00

Rice

$3.00

Nigiri

Tuna

$8.00

Garlic Tuna

$8.00

Cajun Tuna

$8.00

Salmon

$8.00

Smoked Salmon

$8.00

Paprika Salmon

$8.00

Jalapeno Salmon

$8.00

Salsa Salmon

$8.00

Garlic Salmon

$8.00

Albacore

$8.00

Cajun Albacore

$8.00

Jalapeno Albacore

$8.00

Yellowtail

$8.00

Yuzu Yellotail

$8.00

Red Snapper

$8.00

Super White Tuna

$8.00

Shrimp

$8.00

Mackerel

$8.00

Crab Stick

$8.00

Freshwater Eel

$8.00

Octopus

$8.00

Spicy Octopus

$8.00

Squid

$8.00

Masago

$8.00

Ikura

$8.00

Tobiko

$8.00

Mayo Scallop

$8.00

Inari

$7.00

Surf Clam

$7.00

Sweet Egg

$7.00

Quail Egg

$7.00

Salmon Belly

$8.00

Sea Urchin

$12.00

Sweet Shrimp

$12.00

Classic Roll

California Roll

$10.00+

Crab Roll

$10.00+

Spicy Crab Roll

$10.00+

Tuna Roll

$10.00+

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00+

Salmon Roll

$10.00+

Spicy Salmon Roll

$10.00+

Yellowtail Roll

$10.00+

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$10.00+

Scallop Roll

$10.00+

Spicy Scallop Roll

$10.00+

Unagi Roll

$10.00+

Vegetable Roll

$8.00+

Avocado Roll

$8.00+

Asparagus Roll

$8.00+

Cucumber Roll

$10.00+

Salmon Skin Roll

$10.00+

Salmon Avo Roll

$10.00+

Philadelphia Roll

$10.00+

Shrimp Roll

$10.00+

Special Roll

Tuna Lover

$15.00

Salmon Lover

$15.00

Yellowtail Lover

$15.00

Albacore Delight

$15.00

Rainbow

$15.00

Spicy Rainbow

$15.00

Mexico

$14.00

Shrimp Killer

$15.00

Fake Caterpillar

$15.00

Dragon

$15.00

Red Dragon

$15.00

Alaskan

$15.00

Sun of the Beach

$15.00

Sunrise

$15.00

Lemon X Salmon

$15.00

Hot Night

$15.00

Washington

$15.00

Japanese Lasagna

$14.00

Japanese Lasagna #2

$16.00

Baked Alaskan

$15.00

Volcano

$15.00

Hot & Juicy

$15.00

Golden California

$14.00

Golden Spicy Tuna

$14.00

Golden Philadelphia

$14.00

Crazy

$15.00

Fatty

$15.00

Heart Attack

$15.00

Honey

$15.00

Tempura Classic

$15.00

Who's Your Daddy

$15.00

Shrimp Lover

$15.00

Caterpillar

$15.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$15.00

Spider Roll

$15.00

Lisa Lisa

$15.00

Tiger

$15.00

Jackpot

$15.00

Banzai

$15.00

Popcorn Shrimp

$15.00

Neptune Dazzler

$15.00

Holy Cow

$15.00

Put Your Hands Up

$15.00

Alligator

$15.00

Pearl

$15.00

Fukumi

$15.00

Dancing Eel

$15.00

Sexy Bomb

$15.00

Kiss Of Fire

$18.00

No Pain, No Gain

$18.00

X-Girlfriend

$18.00

XXX

$18.00

T.T.L

$18.00

Jimmy Special

$18.00

Something Wrong #7

$18.00

Monica

$18.00

Dynamite

$18.00

Paradise

$18.00

Johnny

$16.00

Rock & Roll

$18.00

Dessert

Ice Cream (Vanilla)

$4.00

Ice Cream (Red Bean)

$4.00

Ice Cream (Green Tea)

$4.00

Mochi (Mango)

$4.00

Mochi (Strawberry)

$4.00

Mochi (Chocolate)

$4.00

Lychee Sherbet

$4.00

Drinks

Alcohol

Chum-Churum (Original)

$14.00

Chum-Churum (Mild)

$14.00

Chum-Churum (Yogurt)

$15.00

Chum-Churum (Peach)

$15.00

Chum-Churum (Apple)

$15.00

Chum-Churum (Strawberry)

$15.00

Chum-Churum (Citron)

$15.00

Chum-Churum (Apple-Mango)

$15.00

Beverage

Fiji Water

$4.00

Perrier

$5.50

Yuzu Soda

$4.50

Melon Creamy Soda

$5.50

Mango Creamy Soda

$5.50

Ramune

$4.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Side

Extra Side Sauce

Kizami Wasabi

$3.00

Eel Sauce

Spicy Mayo Sauce

Ponzu Sauce

Spicy Garlic Ponzu

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Premium All You Can Eat Sushi

Website

Location

5030 foothills blvd, Roseville, CA 95747

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

08 Beach Hut Deli - 08 Roseville (West)
orange starNo Reviews
7456 Foothills BLVD Roseville, CA 95747
View restaurantnext
Porters House of Draft
orange starNo Reviews
7456 Foothill Dr #8 Roseville, CA 95747
View restaurantnext
Campelli's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
7480 Foothills BLVD Suite 100 ROSEVILLE, CA 95747
View restaurantnext
The Monk's Cellar
orange starNo Reviews
240 Vernon St Roseville, CA 95678
View restaurantnext
Goose Port Public House - 316 Vernon Street
orange starNo Reviews
316 Vernon Street Roseville, CA 95678
View restaurantnext
Pizza Stone - 933 Pleasant Grove Blvd Suite 130
orange starNo Reviews
933 Pleasant Grove Blvd Suite 130 Roseville, CA 95678
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Roseville

Parker's Hot Dogs of Santa Cruz - 1605 Douglas Blvd Ste A
orange star4.5 • 1,832
1605 Douglas Blvd Ste A Roseville, CA 95661
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000363 - Roseville II
orange star4.6 • 432
1228 Galleria Blvd Roseville, CA 95678
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000631 - Roseville Galleria
orange star4.6 • 432
1151 Galleria Blvd Roseville, CA 95678
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000632 - Roseville V - Pleasant Grove
orange star4.6 • 432
10305 Fairway Dr. Roseville, CA 95678
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000329 - Roseville
orange star4.7 • 164
2030 Douglas Blvd. Roseville, CA 95661
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000510 - Renaissance Creek
orange star4.7 • 164
8690 Sierra College Blvd. Roseville, CA 95661
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Roseville
Rocklin
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Antelope
review star
Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)
Citrus Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Orangevale
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Granite Bay
review star
No reviews yet
Fair Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Loomis
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Carmichael
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Folsom
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston