It's Sushi - Roseville
5030 Foothills Boulevard
Roseville, CA 95747
A-La-Carte
Burrito
- Its Special Burrito
In: Salmon, Spicy Tuna, Gobo, Green Onion Out: Soy Paper Sauce: Crazy Sauce$10.00
- Black Pink Burrito
In: Fried Shitake Mushroom, Fried Crab Stick, Gobo Out: Soy Paper Sauce: Spicy Garlic Ponzu$10.00
- Happy Finish Burrito
In: Eel, Crab, Avocado, Gobo Out: Soy Paper$10.00
- XXX Burrito
In: Tuna, Salmon, Albacore, Yellowtail Out: Soy Paper Sauce: XXX Sauce$10.00
- Superhero Burrito
In: Salmon, Avocado, Shrimp Tempura, Tempura crumbs Out: Soy Paper$10.00
Sushi Bar
- Seafood Dynamite$8.00
- Baked Green Mussel$7.00
- Tako Wasabi$8.00
- Monkey Brain
Stuffed Mushroom with Crab mix, (spicy mayo and unagi sauce)$7.00
- Jalapeno Bomb
Jalapeno stuffed with spicy tuna and cream cheese and deep fried, (spicy mayo and unagi sauce)$7.00
- Crispy Rice
Deep fried rice with Spicy Tuna and jalapeno on top. ( Unagi sauce and siracha)$7.00
Salad
- House Green Salad
Romaine Lettuce with house dressing.$5.00
- Tuna Poke Salad
Tuna, Seaweed Salad mixed with house special dressing.$10.00
- Sunomono Salad
Sliced cucumber with vinaigrette sauce$5.00
- Tako Sunamono
sliced cucumber with vinaigrette sauce topped with octopus$7.00
- Seaweed Salad
Seaweed Salad$7.00
- Salmon Skin Salad
House Salad topped with salmon skin and garlic ponzu$7.00
- Sea Steak Salad
Seared Tuna with Mayo ponzu Sauce$14.00
- Spicy Sashimi Salad
Shredded radish topped with Tuna, Salmon. Yellowtail and Red Snapper with spicy garlic ponzu$14.00
Grilled
- Chicken Teriyaki
Grilled ChickenThigh (Dark Meat) with Teriyaki Sauce, Sesame Seed$5.00
- Bulgogi
Pan-fried Ribeye, Onion, Green Onion with Bulgogi Sauce$8.00
- Spicy Pork
Pan-fried Pork Chuck, Onion, with Korean Spicy Sauce$8.00
- Salmon Collar
Grilled Salmon Collar with side of ponzu$10.00
- Yellowtail Collar
Grilled Yellowtail Collar with side of ponzu$14.00
- Grilled Mackerel
Grilled Norway Mackerel with side of Ponzu$10.00
- Galbi
Grilled Korean Short Rib topped with Green Onion$12.00
- Lobster (A-La-Carte)$16.00
Kitchen
- Edamame
Steamed Soy Bean with salt$5.00
- Spicy Garlic Edamame
Steamed soy bean tossed with spicy soy garlic sauce$7.00
- Gyoza
Deep fried pork gyoza$5.00
- Egg Roll
Deep Fried Veg Egg Roll$5.00
- French Fries
French Fries.$5.00
- Bulgogi Fries
French Fries with Korean Bulgogi on top$10.00
- Cheese Sticks
Deep Fried Cheese Stick$5.00
- Veggie Tempura
Deep Fried Assorted Veg$7.00
- Shrimp Tempura
Deep Fried Shrimp Tempura$7.00
- Age Shumai
Deep Fried Pork Shumai$7.00
- Takoyaki
Deep Fried Octopus Ball$7.00
- K.F.C
Deep Fried Chicken with Korean style sweet and spicy sauce$7.00
- Chicken Karaage
Japanese Style Deep Fried Chicken$7.00
- Agedashi Tofu
Deep Fried Tofu with Tempura Sauce topped with green onion and bonito flake$7.00
- Chicken Katsu
Deep Fried Chicken Cutlet with Katsu Sauce.$10.00
- Spicy Rice Cake
Deep Fried Rice Cake with Korean sweet and spicy Sauce$5.00
- Cold Tofu
Cold tofu serve with Tempura Sauce topped with Green Onion and Seaweed.$7.00
- Japanese Sausage
Deep Fried Japanese Sausage served with Ketchup$7.00
- Chicken Nuggets
Deep Fried Chicken Nugget serve with Ketchup$5.00
- Soft Shell Crab
Deep Fried Soft Shell Crab served with ponzu side.$7.00
- Corn Cheese
Baked Corn Cheese$5.00
- Sesame Balls$5.00
Nigiri
- Tuna$8.00
- Garlic Tuna$8.00
- Cajun Tuna$8.00
- Salmon$8.00
- Smoked Salmon$8.00
- Paprika Salmon$8.00
- Jalapeno Salmon$8.00
- Cajun Salmon$8.00
- Garlic Salmon$8.00
- Albacore$8.00
- Cajun Albacore$8.00
- Jalapeno Albacore$8.00
- Yellowtail$8.00
- Yuzu Yellowtail$8.00
- Red Snapper$8.00
- Super White Tuna$8.00
- Shrimp$8.00
- Mackerel$8.00
- Crab Stick$8.00
- Freshwater Eel$8.00
- Octopus$8.00
- Spicy Octopus$8.00
- Squid$8.00
- Masago$8.00
- Ikura$8.00
- Tobiko$8.00
- Mayo Scallop$8.00
- Inari$7.00
- Surf Clam$7.00
- Sweet Egg$7.00
- Quail Egg$7.00
- Salmon Belly$8.00
- Sea Urchin$12.00
- Sweet Shrimp$14.00
- O Toro Nigiri$18.00
- Bluefin Tuna Nigiri$15.00
- Hokkaido Scallop Nigiri$10.00
Classic Roll
- California Roll
In: Crab, Avocado$9.00
- Crab Roll
In: Crab$9.00
- Spicy Crab Roll
In: Avocado, Spicy Crab$9.00
- Tuna Roll
In: Tuna$9.00
- Spicy Tuna Roll
In: Spicy Tuna, Cucumber$9.00
- Salmon Roll
In: Salmon$9.00
- Spicy Salmon Roll
In: Spicy salmon, Cucumber$9.00
- Yellowtail Roll
In: Yellowtail$9.00
- Spicy Yellowtail Roll
In: Spicy Yellowtail, Cucumber$9.00
- Scallop Roll
In: Scallop, Masago, Mayo$9.00
- Spicy Scallop Roll
In: Scallop, Masago, Mayo, mixed with Spicy Sauce$9.00
- Unagi Roll
In: Unagi$9.00
- Vegetable Roll
In: Cucumber, Avocado, Gobo, Daikon, Asparagus$7.00
- Avocado Roll
In: Avocado$7.00
- Asparagus Roll
In: Asparagus$7.00
- Cucumber Roll
In: Cucumber$7.00
- Salmon Skin Roll
In: Salmon Skin, Cucumber, Avocado, Gobo$9.00
- Salmon Avo Roll
In: Salmon, Avocado$9.00
- Philadelphia Roll
In: Salmon, Avocado, Cream Cheese$9.00
- Shrimp Roll
In: Ebi$9.00
- Negi Toro (A-La-Carte)$15.00
Special Roll
- Tuna Lover
In: Spicy Tuna, Cucumber Out: Tuna Sauce: Garlic Ponzu$15.00
- Salmon Lover
In: Spicy Salmon, Cucumber Out: Salmon Sauce: Garlic Ponzu$15.00
- Yellowtail Lover
In: Spicy Yellowtail, Cucumber Out: Yellowtail Sauce: Garlic Ponzu$15.00
- Albacore Delight
In: Spicy Crab Mix, Cucumber Out: Albacore, Jalapeno Sauce: garlic Ponzu$15.00
- Rainbow
In: Crab Mix, Avocado Out: Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Albacore$15.00
- Spicy Rainbow
In: Spicy Crab Mix, Avocado Out: Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Albacore$15.00
- Mexico
In: Spicy Crab Mix, Shrimp, Avocado, Cucumber$14.00
- Shrimp Killer
In: Crab Mix, Cucumber Out: Shrimp, Avocado$15.00
- Fake Caterpillar
In: Crab Mix, Shrimp, Cucumber Out: Avocado Sauce: Eel Sauce$15.00
- Dragon
In: Crab Mix, Cucumber Out: Eel Sauce: Eel Sauce$15.00
- Red Dragon
In: Spicy Tuna, Cucumber Out: Eel Sauce: Eel Sauce, Spicy Sauce$15.00
- Alaskan
In: Crab Mix, Avocado Out: Salmon$15.00
- Sun of the Beach
In: Spicy Scallop, Cucumber Out: Salmon Sauce: Garlic Ponzu$15.00
- Sunrise
In: Spicy Tuna Out: Salmon Sauce: Garlic Ponzu$15.00
- Lemon X Salmon
In: Crab Mix, Cucumber Out: salmon, Lemon Sauce: Ponzu$15.00
- Hot Night
In: Crab Mix, Avocado Out: Spicy Tuna$15.00
- Washington
In: Salmon, Avocado, Gobo Out: Salmon Sauce: Yuzu Sauce$15.00
- Japanese Lasagna
In: Crab, Avocado Out : Cream Cheese Sauce: Eel Sauce BAKED with Mayo Sauce$14.00
- Japanese Lasagna #2
In : Crab, Avocado Out : Cream Cheese, Shrimp, Scallop, Mushroom Sauce : Eel Sauce BAKED with Mayo Sauce$16.00
- Baked Alaskan
In : Crab, Avocado, Cream Cheese Out : Salmon Sauce : Eel Sauce BAKED with Mayo Sauce$15.00
- Volcano
In : Salmon, Crab, Eel, Cream Cheese, Avocado Out : Red Snapper Sauce : Eel Sauce BAKED with Mayo Sauce$15.00
- Hot & Juicy
In : Spicy Crab, Avocado Out : Ebi, Jalapeno Sauce : Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo, Sriracha BAKED with Mayo Sauce$15.00
- Golden California
Deep Fried California Roll Sauce : Eel Sauce$14.00
- Golden Spicy Tuna
Deep Fried Spicy Tuna Roll Sauce: Eel Sauce$14.00
- Golden Philadelphia
Deep Fried Philadelphia Roll Sauce : Eel Sauce$14.00
- Crazy
Deep Fried (5pcs) In: Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Green Onion Sauce: Eel Sauce$15.00
- Fatty
PANKO FRIED (5pcs) In : Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Crab mix, Avocado Sauce : Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo, Sriracha$15.00
- Heart Attack
DEEP FRIED (5pcs) In : Smoked Salmon, Spicy Crab Mix, Shrimp, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Green Onion Out : Jalapeno$15.00
- Honey
DEEP FRIED (8pcs) NO RICE In : Salmon, Crab Mix Sauce : Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo$15.00
- Tempura Classic
DEEP FRIED (5pcs) In : Crab Mix, Avocado, Eel, Cream Cheese Sauce : Eel Sauce$15.00
- Who's Your Daddy
DEEP FRIED (4pcs) NO RICE In : Ebi, Cream Cheese, Spicy Crab Mix,$15.00
- Shrimp Lover
In : Shrimp tempura, crab mix Out : Shrimp, avocado Sauce: Eel Sauce$15.00
- Caterpillar
In : Shrimp tempura, avocado Out : Avocado Sauce : eel sauce$15.00
- Shrimp Tempura Roll
In : Shrimp Tempura, avocado Out : Tempura crumbs Sauce: Eel sauce$15.00
- Spider Roll
5PCS In : deep fried soft shell crab, crab mix, cucumber, avocado Sauce : Eel Sauce$15.00
- Lisa Lisa
In : Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese Out: tempura crumbs Sauce: yum yum sauce, eel sauce$15.00
- Tiger
In: Shrimp tempura, crab mix Out: Spicy tuna, avocado Sauce: eel sauce$15.00
- Jackpot
In: Shrimp tempura, spicy crab mix Out: Spicy Crab, shrimp, avocado, tempura crumbs Sauce: spicy mayo, eel sauce$15.00
- Banzai
5PCS In: crab mix, avocado, cucumber, shrimp tempura Sauce: eel sauce$15.00
- Popcorn Shrimp
In: spicy crab mix, avocado Out: fried popcorn shrimp Sauce: yum yum sauce, spicy mayo. eel sauce$15.00
- Neptune Dazzler
In: shrimp tempura, spicy tuna Out: tuna, avocado Sauce: garlic ponzu$15.00
- Holy Cow
In: shrimp tempura, crab mix Out: Spicy salmon, avocado Sauce: spicy mayo, ponzu$15.00
- Put Your Hands Up
In: shrimp tempura, spicy crab mix Out: spicy yellowtail, avocado, tempura crumbs Sauce: spicy mayo, eel sauce$15.00
- Alligator
In: shrimp tempura, crab mix Out: deep fried eel Sauce: eel sauce$15.00
- Pearl
In: shrimp tempura, cream cheese, crab mix, avocado, cucumber Out: tempura crumbs Sauce: eel sauce, ponzu$15.00
- Fukumi
In : Shrimp Tempura, Crab Mix Out : Spicy Tuna, Eel, Avocado, Green Onion, Masago Sauce : Eek Sauce$15.00
- Dancing Eel
In: shrimp tempura, spicy tuna Out: eel, avocado, masago, green onion Sauce: spicy mayo, eel sauce$15.00
- Sexy Bomb
In: shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese Out: salmon, eel, tempura crumbs Sauce: spicy mayo, eel sauce$15.00
- Brian
In: shrimp tempura, spicy tuna Out: super white tuna, jalapeno, green onion Sauce: yuzu ponzu, sriracha$15.00
- Henry
In: shrimp tempura, spicy crab mix Out: torched super white tuna, lemon and green onion Sauce: spicy mayo, eel sauce$15.00
- Kiss Of Fire
In: Spicy Soft Shell Crab, Spicy Tuna, Spicy Crab Mix, Shrimp Tempura, Avocado Out: Spicy Soft Shell Crab, Spicy Crab, Spicy Tuna, Albacore, Jalapeno Sauce: XXX Sauce$18.00
- No Pain, No Gain
In: Spicy Soft Shell Crab, Spicy Tuna, Spicy Crab Mix, Cucumber Out: Tuna, Baked Shrimp, Scallop, Mushroom Sauce: Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce$18.00
- X-Girlfriend
In: Shrimp Tempura, Crab, Cucumber Out: Spicy Tuna, Scallop, Tempura Crumbs Sauce: Spicy mayo, Eel Sauce, Ponzu$18.00
- XXX
In: Spicy Soft Shell Crab, Spicy Tuna, Spicy Crab, Cucumber Out: Spicy Soft Shell Crab, Spicy Tuna, Spicy Crab Sauce: Sesame Mustard Sauce$18.00
- T.T.L. (Time to Love)
10 PCS In: Spicy Soft Shell Crab, Spicy Tuna, Spicy Crab, Shrimp Tempura, Avocado Out: Soy Paper Sauce: Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, Sriracha$18.00
- Jimmy Special
In: Spicy Soft Shell Crab, Spicy Tuna, Spicy Crab, Steamed Asparagus Out: Spicy Soft Shell Crab, Spicy Tuna, Spicy Crab, Deep-Fried Crab Stick, Tuna, Tempura crumbs$18.00
- Something Wrong #7
In: Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Soft Shell Crab, Spicy Tuna, Spicy Crab Out: Spicy Soft Shell Crab, Spicy Tuna, Spicy Crab Mix, Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Albacore$18.00
- Monica
10 PCS In: Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Soft Shell Crab, Spicy Tuna, Spicy Crab, Cucumber Out: Tuna, Avocado, Green Onion, Soy Paper$18.00
- Dynamite
In: California Roll Out: Baked Shrimp, Scallop, Mushroom Sauce: Eel Sauce$18.00
- Paradise
In: Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Shrimp Tempura Out: Spicy Sashimi Salad$18.00
- Johnny
5 PCS NO RICE In: Crab Mix, Shrimp Tempura Out: Cucumber Wrap Sauce: Spicy Mayo$16.00
- Rock & Roll
5 PCS NO RICE In: Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Crab Mix, Avocado Out: Cucumber Wrap Sauce: Garlic Ponzu$18.00
Dessert
Drinks
Alcohol
- Chum-Churum (Original)$14.00
- Chum-Churum (Mild)$14.00
- Chum-Churum (Yogurt)$15.00
- Chum-Churum (Peach)$15.00
- Chum-Churum (Apple)$15.00
- Chum-Churum (Strawberry)$15.00
- Chum-Churum (Citron)$15.00
- Chum-Churum (Apple-Mango)$15.00
- Chum-Churum (Grape)$15.00
- (Pitcher) Sapporo$28.00
- 805$6.00
- Asahi Large$10.50
- Asahi Small$6.00
- Beer Tower$45.00
- J pop (White Peach)$9.00
- Orion Large$13.00
- Orion Small$7.00
- Sapporo Black$12.00
- Sapporo Draft$10.00
- Stella Artois Cidre$6.00
- Plum Wine$10.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon (Glass)$10.00
- Chardonnay (Glass)$10.00
- Hikaru Bubbly Rose$14.00
- Corkage Fee$15.00
- Hot Sake$12.00
- Takara Ginjo$16.00
- Kamotsuru$20.00
- Kikusui$22.00
- Nigori (unfiltered)$16.00
Beverage
- Water
- Iced Green Tea$3.00
- Hot Genmai Tea (CUP)$3.00
- Pepsi$4.00
- Diet Pepsi$4.00
- Pepsi Zero$4.00
- Unsweetened Ice Tea$4.00
- Lemonade$4.00
- Root Beer$4.00
- Crush Orange$4.00
- Dr Pepper$4.00
- Sierra Mist$4.00
- Arnold Palmer$4.00
- Apple Juice$3.50
- Fiji Water$4.00
- Mango Creamy Soda$5.50
- Melon Creamy Soda$5.50
- Perrier$5.50
- Ramune$4.50
- Yuzu Soda (Peach)$4.50
- Yuzu Soda (yuzu)$4.50
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:15 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:15 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:15 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:15 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:15 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:45 pm
