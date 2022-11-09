ItsAWrap Vietnamese Eatery 10970 CHAPEL HILL RD #120

ItsAWrap’s Pho Dac Biet

$15.95

Vietnamese pho is really all about the broth. True beef pho broth is a long-simmered affair; 24hrs + simmered beef broth, combining beef bone with aromatic spices for a deep rich and savory broth. Each bowl is topped with sliced onions, scallions. Served with bean sprouts, fresh basil leaves, lime, cilantro, and jalapeños on the side.