Vietnamese
ItsAWrap Vietnamese Eatery 10970 CHAPEL HILL RD #120
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Thank you for supporting local small business! See you again soon. Xin cam on :)
Location
10970 CHAPEL HILL ROD #120, Morrisville, NC 27560
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pho Sure Restaurant - Celebration Shopping Center - 7451 Six Forks Rd - Raleigh, North Carolina
4.2 • 289
7451 Six Forks Road Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Morrisville
Neomonde Mediterranean - Morrisville
4.3 • 1,251
10235 Chapel Hill Rd Morrisville, NC 27560
View restaurant
More near Morrisville