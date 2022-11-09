Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese

ItsAWrap Vietnamese Eatery 10970 CHAPEL HILL RD #120

No reviews yet

10970 CHAPEL HILL ROD #120

Morrisville, NC 27560

Order Again

Popular Items

Banh Mi Sandwich
Vermicelli Bowl
White Rice Bowl

Appetizers

Bao Buns

Bao Buns

$5.99

Soft fluffy bao buns with your choice of protein, topped with cucumber, cilantro, kimchi, pickled medley, and house mayo sauce.

Fried Meat Egg Rolls (2pcs)

Fried Meat Egg Rolls (2pcs)

$5.99

Fried egg rolls with carrots, taro, dried mushrooms, glass noodles, shrimp, and ground pork. Served best with sweet chili sauce.

Fried Veggie Egg Rolls (2pcs)

Fried Veggie Egg Rolls (2pcs)

$4.99

Fried egg rolls with carrots, taro, dried mushrooms, glass noodles, tofu, and mung bean. Served best with sweet chili sauce.

Fresh Shrimp Spring Rolls (2pcs)

Fresh Shrimp Spring Rolls (2pcs)

$5.99

Fresh spring rolls filled with shrimps, vermicelli noodles, mixed fresh vegetables, cucumber, and dip in peanut sauce or house fish sauce.

Fresh Veggie Spring Rolls (2pcs)

Fresh Veggie Spring Rolls (2pcs)

$5.25

Fresh spring rolls filled with tofu, vermicelli noodles, mixed fresh vegetables, cucumber, and dip in peanut sauce, house fish sauce or Vegetarian fish sauce.

Spreg Rolls (2pcs)

$6.99

Spring rolls filled with egg rolls inside! (Owner’s favorite way of eating both fresh and fried rolls.) Served with peanut sauce or house fish sauce.

Firecracker Shrimp Rolls (3 pcs)

Firecracker Shrimp Rolls (3 pcs)

$7.99

Deep fried marinated jumbo shrimps.

ItsAwrap Steak Fries

ItsAwrap Steak Fries

$9.99

Made to order fries topped with marinated steak, kimchi, cilantro, fried shallots, and house mayo sauce.

Build Your Own

Banh Mi Sandwich

Banh Mi Sandwich

$4.99

A hearty Vietnamese sandwich with your choice of protein, Vietnamese mayo, butter, and toppings of your choice.

Lettuce Bowl

Lettuce Bowl

$4.99

Build your own no carb bowl- aka the salad bowl!

White Rice Bowl

White Rice Bowl

$7.50

White rice bowl filled with your choice of protein and topped with your choice of fresh vegetables and others toppings.

Vermicelli Bowl

Vermicelli Bowl

$9.50

Vermicelli rice noodles bowl filled with your choice of protein and toppings with 1 fried egg rolls. Please specify if you want veggie egg roll or meat egg roll.

Pho Noodle Soup

ItsAWrap’s Pho Dac Biet

ItsAWrap’s Pho Dac Biet

$15.95

Vietnamese pho is really all about the broth. True beef pho broth is a long-simmered affair; 24hrs + simmered beef broth, combining beef bone with aromatic spices for a deep rich and savory broth. Each bowl is topped with sliced onions, scallions. Served with bean sprouts, fresh basil leaves, lime, cilantro, and jalapeños on the side.

Pho Tai Nam/ Rare Filet & Brisket Pho

$14.95

Vietnamese pho is really all about the broth. True beef pho broth is a long-simmered affair; 24hrs + simmered beef broth, combining beef bone with aromatic spices for a deep rich and savory broth. Each bowl is topped with sliced onions, scallions. Served with bean sprouts, fresh basil leaves, lime, cilantro, and jalapeños on the side.

Pho Tai/ Rare Filet Pho

$13.95

Vietnamese pho is really all about the broth. True beef pho broth is a long-simmered affair; 24hrs + simmered beef broth, combining beef bone with aromatic spices for a deep rich and savory broth. Each bowl is topped with sliced onions, scallions. Served with bean sprouts, fresh basil leaves, lime, cilantro, and jalapeños on the side.

Pho Bo Vien/ Meatballs Pho

Pho Bo Vien/ Meatballs Pho

$13.95

24hrs + simmered beef broth. Each bowl is topped with sliced onions, scallions. Served with bean sprouts, fresh basil leaves, lime, cilantro, and jalapeños on the side.

Pho Tai Bo Vien/ Rare Filet & Meatballs Pho

Pho Tai Bo Vien/ Rare Filet & Meatballs Pho

$14.95

Vietnamese pho is really all about the broth. True beef pho broth is a long-simmered affair; 24hrs + simmered beef broth, combining beef bone with aromatic spices for a deep rich and savory broth. Each bowl is topped with sliced onions, scallions. Served with bean sprouts, fresh basil leaves, lime, cilantro, and jalapeños on the side.

Plain Pho

Plain Pho

$8.99

Broth base (beef/chicken/vegetable) and Pho rice noodles.

Pho Tom/ Shrimps Pho

Pho Tom/ Shrimps Pho

$15.95

Shrimps pho is best with Beef broth. But we do have chicken and veggies broth to choose from.

Pho Ga/ Chicken Pho

Pho Ga/ Chicken Pho

$13.95

Chicken Pho, known as Pho Ga, is made by simmering chicken bones and meat. This bowl is served with a nourishing chicken broth and shredded white chicken meat.

Pho Chay/ Vegetable Pho

Pho Chay/ Vegetable Pho

$12.95

Vegetable broth with seasonal vegetables, mushrooms, and fried tofu.

KIDS 12 yrs old and under

Kids Rice Bowl

$6.50

Kids Vermicelli Bowl

$7.99

Choice of Protein and 1 fried egg rolls are included.

Kids Plain Pho

$7.99

Beef, chicken, or vegetable broth with Pho rice noodles.

Kids Pho

$9.99

Desserts

Fresh Fruit Cup

$5.99

Seasonal Fruits

French Macaron

French Macaron

$2.50

All Macarons are gluten free

Fried Banana & Ice Cream

Fried Banana & Ice Cream

$5.99

Ideally for Dine-in Only. Ice Cream will melt if taken to-go.

Cracker Stick w/ Dip- Strawberry

Cracker Stick w/ Dip- Strawberry

$3.15Out of stock
Cracker Stick w/ Dip- Chocolate

Cracker Stick w/ Dip- Chocolate

$3.15Out of stock
Pocky Sticks- Matcha

Pocky Sticks- Matcha

$3.50Out of stock
Pocky Sticks- Chocolate

Pocky Sticks- Chocolate

$3.50Out of stock

Beverages

Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$4.95

Why not a cooling sip of milky sweet tea?

Green Thai Tea

Green Thai Tea

$4.95

Green Thai tea is similar to our regular orange Thai Tea but instead it’s minty green. It’s sweet and creamy milk tea made with jasmine tea blend for a fresh floral taste. It’s definitely must try!

Taro Milk Tea

Taro Milk Tea

$4.95

Taro milk tea is a taro based drink that has a jasmine green tea base. Taro has a sweet and vanilla flavor profile similar to sweet potato.

Fresh Mango Slush Tea

Fresh Mango Slush Tea

$5.50

This refreshing drink goes hand in hand with all the the food item on our menu! Made with fresh mangoes and jasmine green tea.

Fruit Tea Spark

Fruit Tea Spark

$5.50
Vietnamese Iced Coffee

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$4.95

For your pick-me-up, AM or PM. Gluten-free. Contains dairy.

Green Jasmine Hot Tea

$1.95

Black Hot Tea

$1.95
Coke- regular

Coke- regular

$2.15
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.15
Sprite

Sprite

$2.15
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.50
Bai

Bai

$2.49

Flavors varies.Please check the beverage fridge for selection

Coconut Water

Coconut Water

$2.49
Vitamin Water

Vitamin Water

$2.49
Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$1.99
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$1.99
Unsweetened Tea

Unsweetened Tea

$1.99
Gatorade

Gatorade

$2.49

Flavors varies..

Fresh Young Coconut

$6.99Out of stock
White Strawberry & Coconut Sparkling Water

White Strawberry & Coconut Sparkling Water

$2.99
Sparkling Water (Copy)

Sparkling Water (Copy)

$1.99

Extras

Side of Fries

Side of Fries

$3.99
Side of Fish Sauce

Side of Fish Sauce

$1.50
Side of White Rice

Side of White Rice

$2.15
Side of Vermicelli Noodle

Side of Vermicelli Noodle

$2.49

Side of Broth Soup

$4.49+

Grilled Shrimp

$6.99

Steamed Seasonal Veggies

$3.49

Small Side of Kimchi

$2.49

Grilled Lemongrass Chicken

$5.99

Grilled Lemongrass Beef

$7.99

Merchandise

ItsAWrap Hat

ItsAWrap Hat

$10.00
ItsAWrap T-shirt

ItsAWrap T-shirt

$17.00+
ItsAWrap Tote Bag

ItsAWrap Tote Bag

$7.00
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thank you for supporting local small business! See you again soon. Xin cam on :)

10970 CHAPEL HILL ROD #120, Morrisville, NC 27560

