It's Greek To Me & Pizza 1702 6th ave
No reviews yet
1702 6th Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98405
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food Menu
Sandwiches
Gyros
A large portion of ground lamb; beef seared on the gyros broiler. Served on pita bread with onions, tomatoes, lettuce and our own tzatziki sauce.
Chicken Gyros
Just like the regular. except we use our own around boneless and skinless chicken.
Chicken/Bacon/Honey Mustard
A chicken gyros, with bacon, lettuce onion. tomato & a honey mustard sauce. An empoyee secret recipe.
Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich
Deliciously slow-roasted, thinly-sliced Top Sirloin prepared with sauteed onions, green peppers and mushrooms, served on a warm, soft roll...
Meatball Sandwich
Our own homemade meatballs! If you like flavor, you will love this sandwich. Served on pita with mozzarella marinara, parmesan cheese, lettuce, onions, and tomatoes.
Chicken Souvlaki Sandwich
Chicken breast served on pita with lettuce onions. tomatoes, bell peppers, and tzatziki sauce..
Lamb Souvlaki Sandwich
Marinate lamb served on pita with lettuce onions. tomatoes, bell peppers, and tzatziki sauce.
Caesar Chicken Sandwich
Chicken souvlaki (breast meat) served on pita with lettuce, onions, tomatoes and Caesar dressing. Topped with parmesan cheese
Chicken Philly Gyro
A chicken gyros with the addition of mozzarella cheese, sautéed mushroom, onions, & tsatziki sauce
Beef Philly Gyro
A regular gyro with the addition of mozzarella cheese, sautéed mushroom, onions, & tsatziki sauce
Beef Italian Gyro
Beef gyro with mozzarella, marinara, lettuce, onion, and tomato.
Chicken Italian Gyro
Chicken gyro with mozzarella, marinara, lettuce, onion, and tomato.
Beef BBQ Gyro
A regular gyro with 3 slices of bacon, tzatziki sauce, & smoky BBQ sauce.
Chicken BBQ Gyro
A chicken gyro with 3 slices of bacon, tzatziki sauce, & smoky BBQ sauce.
Fish Sandwich
2 piees of cod on pita with our creamy mozzarella cheese, tartar sauce, lettuce, onion & tomato. A twist on an old classic.
Vegetarian Sandwiches
Falafal Sandwich
A great vegetarian sandwich made from ground chickpea flour. Served with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers & tzatziki sauce.
Grandma's Hummus Sandwich
Our own hummus served on pita bread with lettuce onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and tzatziki sauce.
Veggie Gyros
A pita sandwich with sautéed mushrooms, onions, & bell peppers with lettuce, tomatoes, feta cheese & tzatziki sauce
Appetizers & Salads
Side Greek Village
Served on a bed of romaine & iceberg lettuce with Feta cheese, Kalamata olives (with pits), cucumbers, onions, tomatoes, pepperoncini, bell peppers & fresh Greek dressing on the side
Dinner Greek Village
Served on a bed of romaine & iceberg lettuce with Feta cheese, Kalamata olives (with pits), cucumbers, onions, tomatoes, pepperoncini, bell peppers & fresh Greek dressing on the side
Side Caesar Salad
A delicious and popular salad consisiting of fresh romaine, croutons, parmeson, and lemon wedge
Dinner Caesar Salad
A delicious and popular salad consisiting of fresh romaine, croutons, parmeson, and lemon wedge
Pizza Salad
Hummus Plate
A hearty mixture of ground chic-peas, tahini, fresh lemon, &Garlic. Served with Kalamata olives(w/ pits), pepperoncini, tomatoes, cucumbers, and pita
Tzatziki Plate
Our own tzatziki sauce served with Kalamata olives(w/ pits), pepperoncini, cucumbers, & tomatoes. Served with 2 pita
Chicken Souvlaki Appetizer
2 Large skewers of marinated chicken breast served with tzatziki sauce
Lamb Souvlaki Appetizer
2 Large skewers of marinated lamb leg served with tzatziki sauce
Meatballs
Our own homemade meatballs served with meat sauce and pita bread are topped with a generous amount of Parmesan cheese
Falafel App
Authentic Greek Cuisine
Dolamades
A unique Greek dish, consisting of steamed arape leaves stuffed with ground sirloin, rice, dill, mint & onions. Todped with an egg lemon sauce.
Moussaka
Famous Greek dish made with layered eggplant, ground sirloin, and Greek seasonings. Topped with a rich béchamel cheese sauce.
Spanakopita
Spinach & Feta cheese Dies. Layers of phillo dough filled with leafy spinach, sautéed scallions, Feta cheese and delicate herbs. Two piesserved with tzatziki.
Greek Combo for Two
Trv it all! Extra portions of our Moussaka, Spanakopita, Dolmathes, Gyros meat, rice pilaf, potatoes, Green beans and two soups or salads
Chicken & Seafood
Stuffed Chicken Saganaki
This is our signature dish of lightly breaded chicken breast quickly fried in olive oil and garlic, stuffed with Feta cheese, tomatoes., olives, and spinach, and then baked with tomato sauce and Mozzarella cheese. A Mediterranean delight.
Chicken Strips
3 strips of golden crispy fried chicken with fries, pita and BBQ sauce for dunking!
Fish & Chips
3 Pieces cod served with garlic bread, fries, tarter and lemon wedge.
Calamari to Order
We hand slice the very expensive calamari steaks (not the rings), hand batter and quickly fry them. Served with a delectable Marinara and Aioli sauce, lemon wedge & warm garlic bread.
Pasta Dishes
Portabella Mushroom Ravioli
This savory Portabella Mushroom ravioll is prepared with care and served in a pefrect cream sauce with a choice of salad. Excellent vegetarian selection!
Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
Our traditional luxurious meat sauce with garlic and herbs poured over spaghetti pasta and topped with Mythitzhra cheese will satisty the most discerning appetite.
Fettucine Alfredo
This dish is a tasty serving of Fettucine pasta topped with a creamy garlic sauce.
Mizithra Spaghetti
Butter, garlic, olive oil, parsley, and Parmesan cheese are poured over spaghetti pasta to create a delectable and satisfying meal.
Side Orders
Soup
Avgolemono-chicken, lemon, & rice
Tacoma's Best Clam Chowder
Small Fries
Large Fries
Small Rice Pilaf
Large Rice Pilaf
Small Potatoes
Large Potatoes
Small Beans
Large Beans
Greek Fries with Feta Spices
Mini Corn Dog
For older kids
Side Regular Gyro Meat
Side Chicken Gyro Meat
Pita Bread
4 Slices Homemade Garlic Bread
1 Slice Homemade Garlic Bread
Pizza Cheese Breed
3 cheeses, garlic, on fresh made 10" pizza crust. Served with marinara sauce.
Side Feta Cheese
Side Tzatziki
Side Marinara
Side Tartar
Side Greek Dressing
Side Hummus
Side God Sauce
Ranch
Honey Mustard
Caesar Dressing
Kids Menu
Combos
Pizza Menu
Build Your Own Pizza
10" Pizzas
10" It's Greek to Me Pizza
Spiced beef, salami, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & sausage
10" Roma Pizza
Our best seller! Pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives & sausage
10" Athenian Pizza
Spiced meat, mushrooms, onions & extra cheese.
10" Napolitana Pizza
Extra sauce, extra cheese, fresh garlic.
10" Vegetarian Pizza
Mushrooms, onion, black olives, bell peppers, tomatoes
10" The Greek Garden Pizza
Kalamata olives, feta cheese, fresh garlic, fresh spinach, and sun dried tomatoes
10" Polynesian Pizza
Canadian bacon, pineapple, extra cheese
10" The Big White Chicken Pizza
White sauce, marinated chicken, artichoke hearts, fresh garlic.
10" Macedonian Pizza
A rich bbq sauce with diced chicken breast and bacon
10" Gyros Supreme Pizza
Beef gyro meat, diced tomatoes, diced onions, feta and mozzarella.
10" Cretan Pizza
Spiced meat, tomatoes, bacon, red onions, cheddar & mozzarella cheese
10" The Flying Buffalo Pizza
Creamy buffalo sauce and spicv chicken topped with mozzarela cheese and Parmesan, then drizzled with blue cheese dressing.
15" Pizzas
15" It's Greek to Me Pizza
Spiced beef, salami, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & sausage
15" Roma Pizza
Our best seller! Pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives & sausage
15" Athenian Pizza
Spiced meat, mushrooms, onions & extra cheese.
15" Napolitana Pizza
Extra sauce, extra cheese, fresh garlic.
15" Vegetarian Pizza
Mushrooms, onion, black olives, bell peppers, tomatoes
15" The Greek Garden Pizza
Kalamata olives, feta cheese, fresh garlic, fresh spinach, and sun dried tomatoes
15" Polynesian Pizza
Canadian bacon, pineapple, extra cheese
15" The Big White Chicken Pizza
White sauce, marinated chicken, artichoke hearts, fresh garlic.
15" Macedonian Pizza
A rich bbq sauce with diced chicken breast and bacon
15" Gyros Supreme Pizza
Beef gyro meat, diced tomatoes, diced onions, feta and mozzarella.
15" Cretan Pizza
Spiced meat, tomatoes, bacon, red onions, cheddar & mozzarella cheese
15" The Flying Buffalo Pizza
Creamy buffalo sauce and spicv chicken topped with mozzarela cheese and Parmesan, then drizzled with blue cheese dressing.
Half & Half Specialty Pizza
Retail Menu
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:45 pm
Home-made Greek food in a hurry!
1702 6th Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98405