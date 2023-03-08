  • Home
  • /
  • Tacoma
  • /
  • It's Greek To Me & Pizza - 1702 6th ave
Restaurant header imageView gallery

It's Greek To Me & Pizza 1702 6th ave

review star

No reviews yet

1702 6th Avenue

Tacoma, WA 98405

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food Menu

Sandwiches

Gyros

$9.99

A large portion of ground lamb; beef seared on the gyros broiler. Served on pita bread with onions, tomatoes, lettuce and our own tzatziki sauce.

Chicken Gyros

$9.99

Just like the regular. except we use our own around boneless and skinless chicken.

Chicken/Bacon/Honey Mustard

$10.99

A chicken gyros, with bacon, lettuce onion. tomato & a honey mustard sauce. An empoyee secret recipe.

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

$11.99

Deliciously slow-roasted, thinly-sliced Top Sirloin prepared with sauteed onions, green peppers and mushrooms, served on a warm, soft roll...

Meatball Sandwich

$10.99

Our own homemade meatballs! If you like flavor, you will love this sandwich. Served on pita with mozzarella marinara, parmesan cheese, lettuce, onions, and tomatoes.

Chicken Souvlaki Sandwich

$10.99

Chicken breast served on pita with lettuce onions. tomatoes, bell peppers, and tzatziki sauce..

Lamb Souvlaki Sandwich

$13.99

Marinate lamb served on pita with lettuce onions. tomatoes, bell peppers, and tzatziki sauce.

Caesar Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Chicken souvlaki (breast meat) served on pita with lettuce, onions, tomatoes and Caesar dressing. Topped with parmesan cheese

Chicken Philly Gyro

$10.99

A chicken gyros with the addition of mozzarella cheese, sautéed mushroom, onions, & tsatziki sauce

Beef Philly Gyro

$10.99

A regular gyro with the addition of mozzarella cheese, sautéed mushroom, onions, & tsatziki sauce

Beef Italian Gyro

$10.99

Beef gyro with mozzarella, marinara, lettuce, onion, and tomato.

Chicken Italian Gyro

$10.99

Chicken gyro with mozzarella, marinara, lettuce, onion, and tomato.

Beef BBQ Gyro

$10.99

A regular gyro with 3 slices of bacon, tzatziki sauce, & smoky BBQ sauce.

Chicken BBQ Gyro

$10.99

A chicken gyro with 3 slices of bacon, tzatziki sauce, & smoky BBQ sauce.

Fish Sandwich

$9.99

2 piees of cod on pita with our creamy mozzarella cheese, tartar sauce, lettuce, onion & tomato. A twist on an old classic.

Vegetarian Sandwiches

Falafal Sandwich

$9.99

A great vegetarian sandwich made from ground chickpea flour. Served with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers & tzatziki sauce.

Grandma's Hummus Sandwich

$9.99

Our own hummus served on pita bread with lettuce onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and tzatziki sauce.

Veggie Gyros

$8.99

A pita sandwich with sautéed mushrooms, onions, & bell peppers with lettuce, tomatoes, feta cheese & tzatziki sauce

Appetizers & Salads

Side Greek Village

$6.99

Served on a bed of romaine & iceberg lettuce with Feta cheese, Kalamata olives (with pits), cucumbers, onions, tomatoes, pepperoncini, bell peppers & fresh Greek dressing on the side

Dinner Greek Village

$11.99

Served on a bed of romaine & iceberg lettuce with Feta cheese, Kalamata olives (with pits), cucumbers, onions, tomatoes, pepperoncini, bell peppers & fresh Greek dressing on the side

Side Caesar Salad

$5.99

A delicious and popular salad consisiting of fresh romaine, croutons, parmeson, and lemon wedge

Dinner Caesar Salad

$10.99

A delicious and popular salad consisiting of fresh romaine, croutons, parmeson, and lemon wedge

Pizza Salad

$11.99

Hummus Plate

$9.99

A hearty mixture of ground chic-peas, tahini, fresh lemon, &Garlic. Served with Kalamata olives(w/ pits), pepperoncini, tomatoes, cucumbers, and pita

Tzatziki Plate

$9.99

Our own tzatziki sauce served with Kalamata olives(w/ pits), pepperoncini, cucumbers, & tomatoes. Served with 2 pita

Chicken Souvlaki Appetizer

$11.99

2 Large skewers of marinated chicken breast served with tzatziki sauce

Lamb Souvlaki Appetizer

$15.99

2 Large skewers of marinated lamb leg served with tzatziki sauce

Meatballs

$9.99

Our own homemade meatballs served with meat sauce and pita bread are topped with a generous amount of Parmesan cheese

Falafel App

$9.99

Authentic Greek Cuisine

Dolamades

$14.99

A unique Greek dish, consisting of steamed arape leaves stuffed with ground sirloin, rice, dill, mint & onions. Todped with an egg lemon sauce.

Moussaka

$14.99

Famous Greek dish made with layered eggplant, ground sirloin, and Greek seasonings. Topped with a rich béchamel cheese sauce.

Spanakopita

$9.99

Spinach & Feta cheese Dies. Layers of phillo dough filled with leafy spinach, sautéed scallions, Feta cheese and delicate herbs. Two piesserved with tzatziki.

Greek Combo for Two

$39.99

Trv it all! Extra portions of our Moussaka, Spanakopita, Dolmathes, Gyros meat, rice pilaf, potatoes, Green beans and two soups or salads

Chicken & Seafood

Stuffed Chicken Saganaki

$15.99

This is our signature dish of lightly breaded chicken breast quickly fried in olive oil and garlic, stuffed with Feta cheese, tomatoes., olives, and spinach, and then baked with tomato sauce and Mozzarella cheese. A Mediterranean delight.

Chicken Strips

$11.99

3 strips of golden crispy fried chicken with fries, pita and BBQ sauce for dunking!

Fish & Chips

$14.99

3 Pieces cod served with garlic bread, fries, tarter and lemon wedge.

Calamari to Order

$14.99

We hand slice the very expensive calamari steaks (not the rings), hand batter and quickly fry them. Served with a delectable Marinara and Aioli sauce, lemon wedge & warm garlic bread.

Pasta Dishes

Portabella Mushroom Ravioli

$16.99

This savory Portabella Mushroom ravioll is prepared with care and served in a pefrect cream sauce with a choice of salad. Excellent vegetarian selection!

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$16.99

Our traditional luxurious meat sauce with garlic and herbs poured over spaghetti pasta and topped with Mythitzhra cheese will satisty the most discerning appetite.

Fettucine Alfredo

$16.99

This dish is a tasty serving of Fettucine pasta topped with a creamy garlic sauce.

Mizithra Spaghetti

$16.99

Butter, garlic, olive oil, parsley, and Parmesan cheese are poured over spaghetti pasta to create a delectable and satisfying meal.

Side Orders

Soup

$3.99

Avgolemono-chicken, lemon, & rice

Tacoma's Best Clam Chowder

$5.99

Small Fries

$3.99

Large Fries

$4.99

Small Rice Pilaf

$3.99

Large Rice Pilaf

$4.99

Small Potatoes

$3.99

Large Potatoes

$4.99

Small Beans

$3.99

Large Beans

$4.99

Greek Fries with Feta Spices

$9.99

Mini Corn Dog

$5.99

For older kids

Side Regular Gyro Meat

$4.99

Side Chicken Gyro Meat

$4.99

Pita Bread

$2.49

4 Slices Homemade Garlic Bread

$4.99

1 Slice Homemade Garlic Bread

$1.50

Pizza Cheese Breed

$8.99

3 cheeses, garlic, on fresh made 10" pizza crust. Served with marinara sauce.

Side Feta Cheese

$0.60

Side Tzatziki

$0.60

Side Marinara

$0.60

Side Tartar

$0.60

Side Greek Dressing

$0.60

Side Hummus

$1.00

Side God Sauce

$1.00

Ranch

$0.60

Honey Mustard

$0.60

Caesar Dressing

$0.60

Kids Menu

Kids 1 Piece Cod & Chips

$7.99

Kids Spaghetti & 1 Meatball

$7.99

Kids Chicken Souvlaki & Fries

$7.99

Kids Pita Pepperoni Pizza

$7.99

Kids Chicken Strips & Fries

$7.99

Kids Corn Dog & Fries

$6.99

Kids Pita Cheese

$7.99

Dessert

Baklava

$3.99

Homemade baklava

Chocolate Covered Baklava

$4.90

Big Ghiradelli Brownie To Go

$3.99

Combos

Pizza Slice

$4.00

Dinner For 4

$39.99

Number 1 Combo

$14.99

Number 2 Combo

$15.99

Number 3 Combo

$16.99

Number 4 Combo

$9.99

Number 5 Combo

$10.99

Pizza Menu

Build Your Own Pizza

10" Build Your Own Pizza

$13.99

15" Build Your Own Pizza

$23.99

10" Pizzas

10" It's Greek to Me Pizza

$21.99

Spiced beef, salami, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & sausage

10" Roma Pizza

$17.99

Our best seller! Pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives & sausage

10" Athenian Pizza

$17.99

Spiced meat, mushrooms, onions & extra cheese.

10" Napolitana Pizza

$15.99

Extra sauce, extra cheese, fresh garlic.

10" Vegetarian Pizza

$17.99

Mushrooms, onion, black olives, bell peppers, tomatoes

10" The Greek Garden Pizza

$17.99

Kalamata olives, feta cheese, fresh garlic, fresh spinach, and sun dried tomatoes

10" Polynesian Pizza

$18.99

Canadian bacon, pineapple, extra cheese

10" The Big White Chicken Pizza

$18.99

White sauce, marinated chicken, artichoke hearts, fresh garlic.

10" Macedonian Pizza

$18.99

A rich bbq sauce with diced chicken breast and bacon

10" Gyros Supreme Pizza

$18.99

Beef gyro meat, diced tomatoes, diced onions, feta and mozzarella.

10" Cretan Pizza

$18.99

Spiced meat, tomatoes, bacon, red onions, cheddar & mozzarella cheese

10" The Flying Buffalo Pizza

$18.99

Creamy buffalo sauce and spicv chicken topped with mozzarela cheese and Parmesan, then drizzled with blue cheese dressing.

15" Pizzas

15" It's Greek to Me Pizza

$36.99

Spiced beef, salami, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & sausage

15" Roma Pizza

$32.99

Our best seller! Pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives & sausage

15" Athenian Pizza

$32.99

Spiced meat, mushrooms, onions & extra cheese.

15" Napolitana Pizza

$29.99

Extra sauce, extra cheese, fresh garlic.

15" Vegetarian Pizza

$31.99

Mushrooms, onion, black olives, bell peppers, tomatoes

15" The Greek Garden Pizza

$31.99

Kalamata olives, feta cheese, fresh garlic, fresh spinach, and sun dried tomatoes

15" Polynesian Pizza

$33.99

Canadian bacon, pineapple, extra cheese

15" The Big White Chicken Pizza

$33.99

White sauce, marinated chicken, artichoke hearts, fresh garlic.

15" Macedonian Pizza

$33.99

A rich bbq sauce with diced chicken breast and bacon

15" Gyros Supreme Pizza

$33.99

Beef gyro meat, diced tomatoes, diced onions, feta and mozzarella.

15" Cretan Pizza

$33.99

Spiced meat, tomatoes, bacon, red onions, cheddar & mozzarella cheese

15" The Flying Buffalo Pizza

$33.99

Creamy buffalo sauce and spicv chicken topped with mozzarela cheese and Parmesan, then drizzled with blue cheese dressing.

Half & Half Specialty Pizza

10" Half and Half Specialty Pizza

15" Half and Half Specialty Pizza

Beverage Menu

N/A Beverages

Small Soft Drink

$1.99

Large Soft Drink

$2.99

12oz Milk

$1.99

21oz Milk

$2.99

Very Strawberry Lemonade

$4.99

with real strawberries and whipped cream

Beer

$6 Beer

$6.00

$7 Beer

$7.00

$8 Beer

$8.00

Wine

$7 Wine

$7.00

$8 Wine

$8.00

$9 Wine

$9.00

Deli Menu

Deli

Bag Pita

$8.00

12oz Hummus

$4.99

12oz Spaghetti Sauce

$4.99

12oz Tzatziki

$4.99

20oz Hummus

$6.99

20oz Spaghetti Sauce

$6.99

20oz Tzatziki

$6.99

1lb Gyro Meat

$17.99

Retail Menu

Retail

T-Shirt

$17.99

Hat

$25.00

Frisbee

$12.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

Home-made Greek food in a hurry!

Location

1702 6th Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98405

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bar Rosa - Tacoma
orange starNo Reviews
1202 South 11th St Tacoma, WA 98405
View restaurantnext
The Redd Dog - 6th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2805 6th Ave Tacoma, WA 98406
View restaurantnext
Asado - 2810 6th Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
2810 6th Avenue Tacoma, WA 98406
View restaurantnext
E9 Firehouse & Gastropub - 611 North Pine Street
orange star4.2 • 1,987
611 North Pine Street Tacoma, WA 98406
View restaurantnext
Hob Nob- Tacoma
orange starNo Reviews
716 6th Avenue Tacoma, WA 98405
View restaurantnext
Trapper's Sushi Co. - Tacoma
orange starNo Reviews
3120 6th Ave Tacoma, WA 98406
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tacoma

Hops n Drops - Frederickson
orange star4.6 • 7,385
5314 176th St E. Tacoma, WA 98446
View restaurantnext
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar - Tacoma
orange star4.2 • 5,998
4102 South 56th St Tacoma, WA 98409
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Tacoma WA
orange star4.3 • 5,621
2121 Pacific Ave Tacoma, WA 98402
View restaurantnext
Farrelli's Pizza - Tacoma
orange star4.4 • 3,903
3518 6th Ave. Tacoma, WA 98406
View restaurantnext
Farrelli's Pizza - Parkland
orange star4.4 • 2,728
210 Garfield Street Tacoma, WA 98444
View restaurantnext
Marzano Italian Restaurant
orange star4.8 • 2,539
516 Garfield St S Tacoma, WA 98444
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tacoma
Puyallup
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
Gig Harbor
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Bonney Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Vashon
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Gig Harbor
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Kent
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Lacey
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Port Orchard
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston