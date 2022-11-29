i think she is Miami
All hours
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm

Specialty Coffee - Art - Studio Established in 2020. Everything has a reason at I Think She Is! We believe in love, art and coffee ! We offer high quality - local talent, authentic healthy delicious food and local coffee, and most important 100% fresh, friendly and multicultural atmosphere !

169 sw 7th st CU-A, Miami, FL 33130
