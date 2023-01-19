Restaurant header imageView gallery

i think she is Miami

review star

No reviews yet

169 sw 7th st CU-A

Miami, FL 33130

Order Again

Popular Items

El Jefe Sandwich (Cubano)
Latte

COFFEE

Espresso

Espresso

$4.00

Organic Coffee

Colada

Colada

$5.00

Organic Espresso mixed with brown sugar

Red Eye

Red Eye

$5.50

Organic brewed coffee, topped off with a shot of espresso

Americano

Americano

$5.50

Organic espresso and hot water

Filter Coffee

Filter Coffee

$5.50

Organic brewed coffee by a Barista

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.50

organic coffee brewed specially by our barista

Macchiato

Macchiato

$5.50

Our Barista definition, a shot of espresso stained with milk foam

Cortado

Cortado

$5.50

our barista definition, a shot of espresso "cut" with steamed milk

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$6.00

Even distribution of a shot of espresso, steamed and foamed milk

Flat White

Flat White

$6.00

a double shot of espresso with steamed milk and a "flat" layer of foam

Latte

Latte

$7.00

a shot of espresso with steamed milk and a light layer of foamed milk

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$7.00

shot of espresso, mixed with milk of your choice and ice cubes

Affogato

Affogato

$6.50
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Mocha

$8.00

Pink Cortado

$6.00

Iced Pink Latte

$8.00

16oz

BEVERAGES

3 IN 1

3 IN 1

$8.50

OJ, beet and carrots

BUR-BERRY lemonade

BUR-BERRY lemonade

$8.50

symple syrup or agave

Chuck Norris

Chuck Norris

$8.50

Oj and carrot

MATCHA LEMONADE

MATCHA LEMONADE

$8.50
ORANGE JUICE 16oz

ORANGE JUICE 16oz

$8.50

Apple Juice

$5.00

TEA

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$8.50

a special mix of black tea and chai spices, with steamed milk of your choice

Iced Chai Latte

Iced Chai Latte

$9.50

a special mix of black tea and chai spices, blended with ice cubes and milk of your choice

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$8.50

A finely ground powder and specially processed green tea, ceremonial-grade, with steamed milk of your choice.

Iced Matcha Latte

Iced Matcha Latte

$9.50

a finely ground powder and specially processed green tea, ceremonial-grade, blended with ice cubes and milk of your choice.

Turmeric Latte

Turmeric Latte

$8.50
Iced Turmeric Latte

Iced Turmeric Latte

$9.50

SMOOTHIES

BERRY-MUCH MIAMI SMOOTHIE

BERRY-MUCH MIAMI SMOOTHIE

$11.00

Strawberry, Blueberry, raspberry, banana and OJ.

BRAZILIAN BABE SMOOTHIE

BRAZILIAN BABE SMOOTHIE

$11.00

Organic pure acai, banana, organic oat milk, greek yogurt, hint of organic agave.

ESPRESS-UR-LOVE SMOOTHIE

ESPRESS-UR-LOVE SMOOTHIE

$11.00

Short of espresso, frozen banana, walnuts, dates, organic oat milk, ice.

TAYLOR SWIFT SMOOTHIE

TAYLOR SWIFT SMOOTHIE

$11.00

OK, strawberry, mango and pineapple.

ITSIN' CREDIBLE SMOOTHIE

ITSIN' CREDIBLE SMOOTHIE

$11.00

Kale, celery, cucumber, ginger, granny smith, green apply, pineapple, lemon juice, hint of agave and H2O.

FREE BRITNEY SMOOTHIE

FREE BRITNEY SMOOTHIE

$13.00

*RECOMMENDED* Organic raw pitaya puree, strawberry, oat milk, coconut yogurt, layered with organic granola and almond butter.

CARIBE SMOOTHIE

CARIBE SMOOTHIE

$11.00

Mango, pineapple, banana, organic coconut yogurt, organic oat milk

TERESITA SMOOTHIE

TERESITA SMOOTHIE

$11.00

Banana, strawberries, organic oat milk.

MAKE YOUR OWN SMOOTHIE

$11.00

(Up to 3 fruits)

The UM

$11.00

Kale, cucumber, mango, ginger, orange and carrot juice

Mucho caliente

$11.00

Peach, mango, passion fruit, condensed milk, coconut milk

Purple haze

$11.00

Blueberries, banana, greek yogurt, almond butter, coconut milk

BOBA TEA

Organic Oat milk, Iced tea with chewy tapioca pearls. *Different flavors*

Taro Boba

$13.00

Thai boba

$13.00

Matcha Boba

$13.00

Tropical Boba

$13.00

Floridian boba

$13.00

BOWLS

Organic pure acai, banana, blended with organic oat milk, topped with delicious organic granola, shaved toaste coconut flakes and seasonal fruits!
Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$17.00

Organic pure acai, banana, blended with organic oat milk, topped with delicious organic granola, shaved toasted coconut and seasonal fruits.

Pitaya Bowl

Pitaya Bowl

$17.00

Raw organic pitaya puree 100% hand made fresh Mixed with berries, Topped with granola, seasonal fruits, honey, coconut flakes!

Fruit N' Yogurt Parfait

Fruit N' Yogurt Parfait

$15.00

Organic Greek Yogurt layered with seasonal fruits, topped with organic granola and organic chia seeds

Chia Pudding

Chia Pudding

$15.00

Organic chia seeds, Organic oat mil, unfiltered raw honey, topped with organic granola and seasonal fruits,

Organic Muesli

Organic Muesli

$15.00

Oat meal, greek yogurt, topped with seasonal fruits, organic granola and raw honey

Monkey Bowl

$20.00

Organic açaí, banana and pineapple blended with almond milk and topped with organic granola, two seasonal fruits, peanut butter, goji berries, chocolate nibs, chia pudding and toasted almond.

SANDWICHES

To Break the Fast Sandwich

To Break the Fast Sandwich

$17.01

*RECOMMENDED* Delicious pasture- raise eggs scrambled, vegan cheddar cheese, avocado, arugula, tomato, red onions, in a delicious fresh bagel.

Di Parma Sandwich

Di Parma Sandwich

$19.00

Bed of fig jam, finest prosciutto di parma, our beloved brie cheese, arugula and crushed walnuts in a french baguette.

Middle Eastern

Middle Eastern

$18.00

Falafel, organic green mix, red onions, tomatoes, delicious homemade hummus in a french baguette.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$15.00

Vegan cheddar cheese, ghee clarified butter, rustic bread.

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Vegan brioche, grilled chicken, organic green mix, colby jack cheese, tomatoes, onions and house-made spicy mayo

Born to be Wild

Born to be Wild

$19.00

Vegan brioche, cream cheese, organic green mix, wild caught smoked salmon, bacon, cherry tomatoes, red onions, vegan aioli.

Tunatuna Sandwich

Tunatuna Sandwich

$18.00

Yellowfish tuna salad, organic green mix, sliced cucumber, red onions, provolone, in the choice of french baguette or fresh bagel.

Fightclub Sandwich

Fightclub Sandwich

$17.00

French baguette, oven-roasted turkey, provolone, organic green mix, cherry tomatoes, red onions, house-made dijonnaise,

El Jefe Sandwich (Cubano)

El Jefe Sandwich (Cubano)

$17.00

French baguette, prosciutto, oven roasted turkey, provolone cheese, cornichons, potato chips and house-made dijonnaise.

Bandido Bagel

Bandido Bagel

$12.00

Multigrain locally sourced bagel with lots of cream cheese.

Stronzo Sandwich

$19.00

French baguette, pesto sauce, finest prosciutto di parma, fresh mozzarella, arugula, sun dried tomatoes

TOAST

Chia Bee

Chia Bee

$16.00

Toasted locally source sourdough, whole avocado, raw honey, organic chia seeds, microgreens.

Coral Way Salmon Avocado Toast

Coral Way Salmon Avocado Toast

$18.00

*RECOMMENDED* Toasted locally sourced sourdough, whole avocado, cream cheese, wild-caught smoked salmon, extra virgin olive oil, red onions, capers, micro greens.

Eggs Spicy Avocado Toast

$18.00

Toasted locally sourced sourdough, mashed avocado, sliced hard-boiled pasture-raised egg, micro greens, crushed walnuts, red-chili flakes, feta cheese

Don Corleone

Don Corleone

$19.00

*RECOMMENDED* Toasted locally sourced sourdough, burrata cheese, fines prosciutto di parma, arugula, avocado, house-made pesto.

French Toast ITSI STYLE

French Toast ITSI STYLE

$17.00

*RECOMMENDED* Toasted locally source sourdough, cream cheese, nutella, topped with seasonal fruits.

Banana Dream

Banana Dream

$16.00

Toasted locally sourced sourdough, with your choice of almond or peanut butter, seasonal jam, sliced bananas, organic chia seeds and raw honey.

Caprese Toast

$17.00

Toasted locally sourced sourdough, fresh avocado slices, beefsteak tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese and house-made pesto sauce.

Jerusalem Toast

$17.00

Toasted locally sourced sourdough, hummus, olive oil, toasted falafel, sun-dried tomatoes and feta cheese.

ALL DAY

Quinoa Salad

Quinoa Salad

$16.00

Organic quinoa, chopped cucumber, roasted red pepper, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, parsley, feta cheese and green mix

House Salad

House Salad

$15.00

Organic green mix, red onions, tomatoes, sliced oranges, reggianito cheese, pistachio, croutons.

Chips & Guac

Chips & Guac

$12.00

Organic delicious chips and house-made guacamole.

Vegan Burger

Vegan Burger

$19.00

*MOST POPULAR* Beyond meat, vegan cheddar cheese, house-made aioli, organic green mix, cherry tomatoes, and onions.

Shakshuka

Shakshuka

$18.00

*RECOMMENDED* Shakshuka sauce (Tomato sauce, red onions, harissa, garlic, paprika, cumin), pasture- raised egg burrata cheese, parsley, choice of locally sourced sourdough or Naan bread

Chicken Caesar Salad

$18.00

*chef's favorite* Organic green mix, croutons, vegan aioli, reggianito cheese, grilled chicken.

Strawberry Kale Salad

Strawberry Kale Salad

$16.00

Organic kale massaged with lemon vinaigrette, organic strawberries, sliced almonds, pomegranates, avocado and feta cheese.

It’s all about burrata

$13.00

Fresh local Burrata Cheese, cherry tomatoes, virgin olive oil, nuts and homemade pesto

Kinky Fresh Burger (vegan)

$19.00

Beyond meat, vegan brioche, home-made coleslaw salad, vegan cheddar, sun dried tomatoes.

Mafia burger

$19.00

Beyond meat, vegan brioche, home-made mayo-pesto, locally souced fresh mozzarella, steak tomatoes, arugula

BAKERY

Bagel

$6.00

Cachito

$6.00

Handmade ham croissant. *DAILY FRESH*

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$5.00

Fresh hand-made chocolate chips cookie

Croissants

Croissants

$7.00

Locally sourced fresh croissants

Empanada

Empanada

$6.00

Baked hand-made empanadas

Muffin

$6.00
All hours
Sunday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday 7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday 7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday 7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday 7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday 7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday 7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Specialty Coffee - Art - Studio Established in 2020. Everything has a reason at I Think She Is! We believe in love, art and coffee ! We offer high quality - local talent, authentic healthy delicious food and local coffee, and most important 100% fresh, friendly and multicultural atmosphere !

169 sw 7th st CU-A, Miami, FL 33130

