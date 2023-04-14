Restaurant header imageView gallery

It's Italian Cucina



No reviews yet

1500 South Lamar Boulevard Ste 110

Austin, TX 78704

Popular Items

Focaccia Al Forno
Fettuccine Vegetali
Broccolini


Sharing Plates

Arancini Di Mozzarella

Arancini Di Mozzarella

$17.00

Breaded & fried risotto balls with mozzarella

Bruschetta Pomodoro

Bruschetta Pomodoro

$14.00

Tomatoes, garlic, herbs & olive oil

Burrata Tartufata

Burrata Tartufata

$19.00

Truffled mozzarella, prosciutto, with balsamic

Calamari Fritti

Calamari Fritti

$16.00

Fried breaded squid

Polpette Marinara

Polpette Marinara

$16.00

Meatballs with marinara sauce

Prosciutto E Melone

Prosciutto E Melone

$15.00

Aged prosciutto with seasonal melons

Stratificato

Stratificato

$18.00

Smoked salmon, cucumber, mascarpone

Salads

Insalata Caprese

Insalata Caprese

$15.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil & balsamic

Insalata Cesare

Insalata Cesare

$12.00

Romaine, parmesan with anchovy

Insalata Mista

Insalata Mista

$14.00

Arugula, romaine, sundried-tomatoes, orange, balsamic

Insalata Rucola

Insalata Rucola

$13.00

Arugula with shaved parmesan, olive oil, lemon

Side Dishes

Asparagi

Asparagi

$12.00

Asparagus with brown butter parmesan

Broccolini

Broccolini

$12.00

Broccoli floret with garlic & olive oil

Carciofi

Carciofi

$15.00

Our famous grilled balsamic artichokes

Focaccia Al Forno

Focaccia Al Forno

$5.00

Fresh baked bread with garlic oil & herbs

Patate

Patate

$11.00

Garlic fingerling potatoes

Polenta

Polenta

$10.00

Creamy with parmesan butter

Cheese Plate

Cheese Plate

Cheese Plate

$19.00

Bel paese, truffle pecorino with fig jam, amarena cherries & glazed walnuts

Pasta

Fettuccine Tartufo

Fettuccine Tartufo

$37.00

Fresh fettuccine, Truffled with porcini cream & shrimp

Fettuccine Vegetali

Fettuccine Vegetali

$27.00

Fresh fettuccine with Broccolini, mushrooms, peas in cream sauce

Gnocchi Al Bava

Gnocchi Al Bava

$25.00

Potato pasta with vodka sauce

Pappardelle Cinghiale

Pappardelle Cinghiale

$29.00

Fresh pappardelle with wild boar bolognese

Ravioli All'aragosta

Ravioli All'aragosta

$35.00

Maine lobster filled Ravioli with orange liquor cream

Rigatoni Con Gamberoni

Rigatoni Con Gamberoni

$32.00

Fresh Rigatoni with grilled head on prawns in spicy San Marzano

Tagliatelle Nere

Tagliatelle Nere

$39.00

Fresh Tagliatelle in Spicy squid ink sauce, with shrimp, clams & mussels

Risotto

Risotto Milanese

Risotto Milanese

$42.00

Saffron cream with crab fingers

Risotto Piemontese

Risotto Piemontese

$39.00

Truffled porcini with parmesan cream

Risotto Romano

Risotto Romano

$34.00

Pecorino cream, peas & prosciutto

Classic Entrées

Marsala

Marsala

$29.00

Chicken or Veal pan sautéed in Marsala wine and mushrooms, served with fresh spaghettini

Parmigiana

Parmigiana

$29.00

Chicken or Veal breaded, fried, topped with marinara and mozzarella, served with fresh spaghettini

Piccata

Piccata

$29.00

Chicken or Veal pan sautéed in white wine, capers, lemon, served with fresh spaghettini

Specialties

Braciola Maiale

Braciola Maiale

$44.00

Pork chop with mushroom wine reduction

Branzino

Branzino

$49.00

Mediterranean sea bass, with garlic potatoes

Ossobuco Milanese

Ossobuco Milanese

$55.00

Braised veal shank & polenta

Pollo Gorgonzola

Pollo Gorgonzola

$32.00

Arugula & prosciutto with gorgonzola cream

Salmone Grigliata

Salmone Grigliata

$39.00

Grilled wild caught Salmon with artichoke in garlic cream, served with fresh spaghetti.

Sogliola Con Oreganata Al Limone

Sogliola Con Oreganata Al Limone

$42.00

Dover sole in lemon oregano with broccolini

Dessert

Gianduia

Gianduia

$11.00

Flourless chocolate cake topped with chocolate hazelnut

Limoncello Mascarpone

Limoncello Mascarpone

$11.00

Limoncello cake with mascarpone, topped with caramel sauce

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$11.00

A true pick me up, topped with chocolate hazelnut

Sunday Closed
Monday Closed
Tuesday 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
It's Italian Cucina brings about an evolution in the concept of Food and Wine with a refreshing twist; a place where culture, quality, and atmosphere come together. We are known for superb cuisine, seamless service, and an expertly curated wine selection in a comfortable, relaxed atmosphere. Our menu is an exuberant celebration of the best of Piedmontese style Italian food and specialities from neighboring Northern regions such as Lombardy, Friuli, Valle d'Aosta, Emilia-Romagna and Veneto. It's Italian Cucina is a spirited environment where life and cuisine is openly shared as an art with passion in every detail.

1500 South Lamar Boulevard Ste 110, Austin, TX 78704

