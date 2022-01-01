Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Mediterranean

Izakaya Ittoku - Authentic Japanese-Tapas Styled Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

1815 Massachusetts Ave

Cambridge, MA 02140

Popular Items

Onigiri
Steak Don
House Okonomiyaki

APPS

Takowasa

Takowasa

$5.00

Raw Octopus in Wasabi Sauce

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$4.00

Fried Octopus balls (Bonito-Aonori/Scallion-Mayo/Grated Radish Ponzu)

Kara-Age

Kara-Age

$9.00

Japanese Fried Chicken

Toro Toro

Toro Toro

$12.00Out of stock

Soft-Stewed Beef Tongue

Geso Kara-age

Geso Kara-age

$9.00

Fried Squid Legs

Crab Croquettes

Crab Croquettes

$14.00

Homemade Crab-Cream Croquettes

Kaki Fry

Kaki Fry

$10.00

Fried Japanese Oysters

Buri Kama

Buri Kama

$15.00

Salt Grilled Yellowtail Collar

Age-Dashi Tofu

Age-Dashi Tofu

$8.00

Fried Tofu with Dashi broth

Edamame

Edamame

$4.00

Fresh lightly saltedboiled soybeans

Shishito

Shishito

$8.00

Fried Shishito Peppers with Dashi sauce

Buta Kimchi

Buta Kimchi

$12.00

Stir fried sliced Kimchi Pork

Renkon Chips

Renkon Chips

$7.50

Fried Lotus Chips

Atsu-Age

Atsu-Age

$5.50

Deep-fried Tofu with Ginger sauce

Chicken Nanban

Chicken Nanban

$14.00

Fried drumsticks with Tartar sauce

Oroshi Hire

Oroshi Hire

$12.00

Fried Pork Tenderloin with Garlic Ponzu and grated Daikon (Japanese Radish)

Sake Harasu

Sake Harasu

$9.00

Grilled Salmon Belly

Kimchi

Kimchi

$5.00

Sliced Country-Style Kimchi

Sausage Broccoli

Sausage Broccoli

$5.50

Japanese Sausage Broccoli

SEAFOOD APPS

Carpaccio

Carpaccio

$14.50Out of stock

Assorted Sliced Fish with Wafu-Wasabi Dressing

Unagi Kabayaki

Unagi Kabayaki

$16.50

Broiled freshwater Eel

Ankimo

Ankimo

$14.50

Steamed Monkfish Liver

Yaki Anago

Yaki Anago

$14.00

Broiled Sea Eel

Nama Harumaki

Nama Harumaki

$12.00

Salmon with Wasabi flavored Avocado salad wrapped in Rice-paper

Ika Natto

Ika Natto

$7.50Out of stock

Squid & fermented soybeans

Sunomono

Sunomono

$5.50Out of stock

Vinegared Veggies and Seafood

Saba Nanban

Saba Nanban

$10.50Out of stock

Fried Mackerel in Vinegar sauce

Zuke Salmon Tataki

Zuke Salmon Tataki

$15.00Out of stock

Marinated Salmon with Tomato-Basil sauce

MEAL

Katsu Curry

Katsu Curry

$16.50

Fried Pork-Tenderloin Cutlet and House Beef Curry over Rice

Niku Udon

Niku Udon

$15.00

Hot Udon Noodle Soup with marinated beef

Kimchi Chicken Udon

Kimchi Chicken Udon

$15.00

Hot Udon Noodle Soup with Kimchi & Chicken

Onigiri

Onigiri

$4.50

Rice Triangles 1 Piece (Choice of: Spicy Cod Roe / Salmon / Plum) Grilled option: +$1

Ocha-Zuke

Ocha-Zuke

$9.00

Savory Dashi Soup over rice (Choice of: Spicy Cod Roe / Salmon / Plum)

Udon

Udon

$12.00

Handpulled Udon noodles (HOT or COLD)

Mentai (Spicy Cod Roe) Pasta

Mentai (Spicy Cod Roe) Pasta

$17.00

Chewy Mentai (Spicy Cod Roe) Pasta

Curry Udon

Curry Udon

$16.50

Udon with Beef Curry Dashi Soup

TEPPAN

House Okonomiyaki

House Okonomiyaki

$15.00

Layered Pancake meal of pork, vegetables, noodles, and eggs

Sukiyaki Okonomiyaki

Sukiyaki Okonomiyaki

$19.00

Topped with marinated beef - Layered Pancake meal of pork, vegetables, noodles, and eggs

Spicy Chicken & Cheese Okonomiyaki

Spicy Chicken & Cheese Okonomiyaki

$19.00

House Pork Okonomiyaki with Spicy Chicken & Cheese Topping

Seafood Okonomiyaki

Seafood Okonomiyaki

$19.00

Topped with Seafood - Layered Pancake meal of pork, vegetables, noodles, and eggs

Scallion Mayo Okonomiyaki

Scallion Mayo Okonomiyaki

$17.50

Topped with Scallion-Mayo Sauce - Layered Pancake meal of pork, vegetables, noodles, and eggs

Basil-Mayo & Cheese Okonomiyaki

Basil-Mayo & Cheese Okonomiyaki

$17.50

Topped with Basil-Mayo & Cheese- Layered Pancake meal of pork, vegetables, noodles, and eggs

Tamago Yaki

Tamago Yaki

$8.00

Japanese-style egg omelette (Plain or Mentai [Spicy Cod Roe])

Ika Mentai

Ika Mentai

$13.50

Stir-fried Squid and Spicy Cod Roe

Motsu Yaki

Motsu Yaki

$13.00

Stir-fried beef intestines

Yakisoba

Yakisoba

$15.00

Stir Fried Yakisoba Noodles with Pork and Veggies

Omusoba

Omusoba

$15.00

Stir-Fried Yakisoba noodles with Pork and Veggies wrapped in an Omelette

Kinoko Butter Itame

Kinoko Butter Itame

$9.50

Stir-Fried Mushrooms in Butter-Shoyu Sauce

Ebi Mayo

Ebi Mayo

$13.50

Shrimp and Broccoli with Sweet Mayo Sauce

Negi Shio Gyutan

Negi Shio Gyutan

$12.00Out of stock

Pan Fried Beef Tongue

ROBATA

Yakitori 5 Pcs

Yakitori 5 Pcs

$13.00
Yaki-ika (Grilled Squid)

Yaki-ika (Grilled Squid)

$15.00

Japanese Grilled Squid

Shishamo (Grilled Smelt)

Shishamo (Grilled Smelt)

$9.50

Grilled Japanese Smelt

Yaki-Teba (Chicken Wings)

Yaki-Teba (Chicken Wings)

$8.25

Grilled Chicken Wings (3 pieces)

Harami (Beef Skirt)

Harami (Beef Skirt)

$17.00

Grilled Beef Skirt

Momo (Thigh)

$5.50

Torikawa (Skin)

$8.00Out of stock

Sunagimo (Gizzard)

$6.00

Hatsu (Heart)

$6.00

Kurobuta Sausage

$7.00

Bonjiri (Tail)

$7.00Out of stock

Karubi (Beef Short Rib)

$12.50

Hokke (Grilled Mackerel)

$15.00

Grilled Atka Mackerel

Salmon Mushroom Foil

$12.50Out of stock

Foil-Steamed Miso-flavored Salmon and Mushrooms

Marugoto Yakinasu

$5.50Out of stock

Grilled Whole-Eggplant with Garlic-Ponzu

Butter Shoyu Corn

Butter Shoyu Corn

$5.50Out of stock

Grilled Sweet Corn marinated in Butter-Shoyu Sauce

Garlic

$5.00
Ittoku Steak

Ittoku Steak

$18.00

Sirloin Steak with House Soy-Onion Sauce

Buta Bara

Buta Bara

$7.50

Negima

$5.50
Yaki Saba Oroshi

Yaki Saba Oroshi

$10.50

Fried Mackerel with grated Daikon (Japanese Radish)

Salmon Skin Oroshi

Salmon Skin Oroshi

$6.95Out of stock

Grilled Salmon-skin with grated Daikon (Japanese Radish)

Tsukune (Chicken Meatball)

$4.00

Nikomi

$6.50

DON

Steak Don

Steak Don

$18.00

Sirloin Steak with House butter-garlic sauce over rice

Hire-Katsu Don

Hire-Katsu Don

$15.00

Fried Pork-Tenderloin Cutlets with Eggs over rice

Teri-Tama Don

Teri-Tama Don

$15.00

Fried Pork-Tenderloin Cutlet and House Curry over Rice

Kaisen Don (Full)

Kaisen Don (Full)

$20.00Out of stock
Unagi Don (Full)

Unagi Don (Full)

$20.00
Salmon & Avo Salad (Mini)

Salmon & Avo Salad (Mini)

$8.25Out of stock
Kaisen Chirashi (Mini)

Kaisen Chirashi (Mini)

$8.50
Salmon Ikura (Mini)

Salmon Ikura (Mini)

$8.95Out of stock

SALAD

Aburi Kani Salad

Aburi Kani Salad

$13.50

Torched Crab-meat and Avocado over green Salad with dressing

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$11.00

Four kinds Seaweed Salad with sesame-miso dressing

Daikon Salad

Daikon Salad

$9.50

Shredded Daikon (Japanese Radish) over green Salad

Buta Shabu Salad

Buta Shabu Salad

$12.00

Thin-sliced Pork belly over Salad with sesame dressing

SASHIMI

10 Kinds Fish & Clam Sashimi

10 Kinds Fish & Clam Sashimi

$58.00Out of stock

Salmon, Tuna, Yellowtail, Mackerel, Octopus, Scallop, Botan Shrimp, Snowcrab leg, Surf Clam, and Whelk Sashimi

5 Kinds Sashimi

5 Kinds Sashimi

$28.00Out of stock

Salmon, Tuna, Yellowtail, Mackerel, and Octopus Sashimi

3 Kinds Sashimi

3 Kinds Sashimi

$16.00Out of stock

Salmon, Tuna, and Mackarel Sashimi

3 Kinds Clams Sashimi

3 Kinds Clams Sashimi

$21.00Out of stock

Whelk, Surf Clam, and Scallop Sashimi

Salmon Sashimi

Salmon Sashimi

$8.00Out of stock

Salmon Sashimi

Maguro (Tuna) Sashimi

Maguro (Tuna) Sashimi

$13.00Out of stock

Tuna Sashimi

Hamachi (Yellowtail) Sashimi

Hamachi (Yellowtail) Sashimi

$12.00Out of stock

Yellowtail Sashimi

Botan Ebi (Botan Shrimp) Sashimi

Botan Ebi (Botan Shrimp) Sashimi

$4.75Out of stock

Botan Shrimp Sashimi

Hotate (Scallops) Sashimi

Hotate (Scallops) Sashimi

$19.50Out of stock

Hokkaido Scallop Sashimi

Tsubu-Gai (Whelk / Conch) Sashimi

Tsubu-Gai (Whelk / Conch) Sashimi

$12.00Out of stock

Hokkaido Whelk Sashimi

Hokki-Gai (Surf Clam) Sashimi

Hokki-Gai (Surf Clam) Sashimi

$12.00Out of stock

Surf Clam Sashimi

Tako-butsu (Octopus) Sashimi

Tako-butsu (Octopus) Sashimi

$13.00Out of stock

Octopus Sashimi

Shime Saba Aburi Sashimi

Shime Saba Aburi Sashimi

$8.00Out of stock

Torched Mackerel Sashimi

Tenshi Ebi (Blue Prawn) Sashimi

Tenshi Ebi (Blue Prawn) Sashimi

$5.95Out of stock

New Caledonia Blue Prawn Sashimi (1 pc)

Yari ika Somen (Spear Squid) Sashimi

$12.00Out of stock

Spear Squid Sashimi

Live Uni

$10.00Out of stock

*4 Kinds Bluefin Sashimi (4pcs)

$18.95Out of stock

NIGIRI

*Sushi Combo

*Sushi Combo

$23.00Out of stock

Tuna, Yellowtail, Salmon, Mackerel, Shrimp, Squid Nigiri & 6 pcs Tuna-rolls

*Nigiri Combo

*Nigiri Combo

$28.00Out of stock

8 Piece Chef's Choice Nigiris (May Differ from the Picture)

3 Kinds Clams Nigiri

3 Kinds Clams Nigiri

$9.50Out of stock

Whelk, Surf Clam, and Scallop Nigiri

3 Kinds Torched Nigiri

3 Kinds Torched Nigiri

$8.50Out of stock

Torched Tuna, Mackerel, and Salmon Nigiri

Temari (3pcs)

Temari (3pcs)

$8.95Out of stock

Torched Tuna, Yellowtail, and Salmon sushi-ball (3pcs)

Kani Mayo (Snowcrab Salad) Nigiri

Kani Mayo (Snowcrab Salad) Nigiri

$8.00Out of stock

Snowcrab Salad Boat-Maki (2 pcs)

Torched Salmon Nigiri (2pcs)

Torched Salmon Nigiri (2pcs)

$6.95Out of stock

Torched Salmon (2 pcs)

Tsubu-Gai (Whelk) Nigiri (3 pcs)

Tsubu-Gai (Whelk) Nigiri (3 pcs)

$8.50Out of stock

Whelk Nigiri (3 pcs)

Salmon Nigiri

Salmon Nigiri

$2.00Out of stock

Salmon Nigiri

Maguro (Tuna) Nigiri

Maguro (Tuna) Nigiri

$2.75Out of stock

Tuna Nigiri

Hamachi (Yellowtail) Nigiri

Hamachi (Yellowtail) Nigiri

$2.75Out of stock

Yellowtail Nigiri

Ikura (Salmon Roe) Nigiri

Ikura (Salmon Roe) Nigiri

$5.25Out of stock

Salmon Roe Boat-Maki

Unagi (Freshwater Eel) Nigiri

Unagi (Freshwater Eel) Nigiri

$2.75Out of stock

Freshwater Eel Nigiri

Anago (Sea Eel) Nigiri

Anago (Sea Eel) Nigiri

$3.25Out of stock

Sea Eel Nigiri

Botan Ebi (Botan Shrimp) Nigiri

Botan Ebi (Botan Shrimp) Nigiri

$4.75Out of stock

Botan Shrimp Nigiri

Ebi (Shrimp) Nigiri

Ebi (Shrimp) Nigiri

$2.50Out of stock

Shrimp Nigiri

Tsubu-Gai (Whelk Clam) Nigiri

Tsubu-Gai (Whelk Clam) Nigiri

$2.95Out of stock

Whelk Clam Nigiri

Hokki-Gai (Surf Calm) Nigiri

Hokki-Gai (Surf Calm) Nigiri

$2.95Out of stock

Surf Clam Nigiri

Hotate (Scallops) Nigiri

Hotate (Scallops) Nigiri

$4.25Out of stock

Scallop Nigiri

Ika (Squid) Nigiri

Ika (Squid) Nigiri

$2.50Out of stock

Squid Nigiri

Tako (Octopus) Nigiri

Tako (Octopus) Nigiri

$2.75Out of stock

Octopus Nigiri

Shime-Saba (Vinegar Mackerel) Nigiri

Shime-Saba (Vinegar Mackerel) Nigiri

$2.00Out of stock

Vinegar Mackerel Nigiri

Tobiko (Flying Fish Roe) Nigiri

Tobiko (Flying Fish Roe) Nigiri

$3.00Out of stock

Flying Fish Roe Boat-Maki

Inari (1 pc)

Inari (1 pc)

$1.50Out of stock

Shrimp Tempura

$2.50Out of stock

Aji (Jack Mackerel) Nigiri

$3.50Out of stock

Jack Mackerel Nigiri

Aji (Jack Mackerel) Nigiri (2pcs)

$6.50Out of stock

Jack Makerel Nigiri (2 pcs)

Tenshi Ebi (Blue Prawn) Nigiri

$5.95Out of stock

Blue Prawn Nigiri

*3 Pc BF Tuna Nigiri

$8.50Out of stock

*BF Negi Toro Maki

$16.00Out of stock

*Bluefin 4 Kinds Nigiri (4pcs)

$16.95Out of stock

MAKI / OSHI

Oshi Saba

Oshi Saba

$10.00

Torched Mackerel and Sushi Rice Box-pressed

Oshi Salmon

Oshi Salmon

$12.00

Torched Salmon and Sushi Rice Box-pressed

Oshi Unagi

Oshi Unagi

$16.00

Freshwater Eel and Sushi Rice Box-pressed

Oshi Anago

Oshi Anago

$14.00

Sea Eel and Sushi Rice Box-pressed

Oshi Gomoku

Oshi Gomoku

$16.00Out of stock

Shrimp, Eel, Omelette, Veggies, and Mixed Fish Box-pressed

Maguro Maki

Out of stock

Hamachi Maki

Out of stock

Sake Maki

Out of stock

Unagi Avocado

Out of stock

Shrimp Tempura Maki

$8.50Out of stock

Philadelphia Maki

$8.95Out of stock

California Maki

$7.00Out of stock

Sukeroku

$12.00Out of stock

Futomaki

$6.50Out of stock

Sweet Potato Maki

$6.50Out of stock

Avocado Cucumber Maki

$5.00Out of stock

Avocado Maki

$5.00Out of stock

Kanpyo Maki

$5.00Out of stock

Kappa (Cucumber) Maki

$5.00Out of stock

Oshinko (Pickled Radish) Maki

$5.00Out of stock

Ume Maki

$5.00Out of stock

Yamagobo Maki

$5.00Out of stock

Natto Maki

$4.00Out of stock

Negi Hama Maki

$7.00Out of stock

Ika Shiso Handroll

$2.50Out of stock

Snowcrab Maki

$20.00Out of stock

Snow Crab Salad Roll with Guacamole and Spicy Cod Roe

FISH SPECIALS

Albacore Tuna Sashimi

$18.00Out of stock

Albacore Tuna Nigiri

$3.25Out of stock

Sea Bream Sashimi 5pcs (Ma Dai)

$25.00Out of stock

Sea Bream Nigiri (Ma Dai)

$4.75Out of stock

Green Lip Abalone Sashimi

$34.00Out of stock

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$2.75Out of stock

Otsumami Nishin (Herring With Capelin Roe

$6.95Out of stock

Yellowfin Toro Sashimi

$24.00Out of stock

Yellowfin Toro Nigiri

$3.50Out of stock

Hokkaido Uni (Sea Urchin)

$15.00Out of stock

Sea Urchin Boat-Maki

*Bluefin Tuna Sashimi

$18.50Out of stock

*Bluefin Tuna Nigiri

$3.95Out of stock

Salmon Kama 4pcs

$8.00Out of stock

Shimaaji Sashimi

$24.00Out of stock

Shimaaji Nigiri

$3.50Out of stock

Kinme Dai Sashimi (Alfonsino)

$26.00Out of stock

Hirame (Fluke) Sashimi

$24.00Out of stock

Hirame (Fluke) Nigiri

$3.50Out of stock

Hirame (Fluke) Engawa

$4.50Out of stock

Giant Octopus Sashimi

$24.00Out of stock

*Bluefin O-Toro Sashimi

$42.00Out of stock

*Bluefin O-Toro Nigiri

$7.50Out of stock

*Bluefin Toro Sashimi

$32.00Out of stock

*Bluefin Toro Nigiri

$5.95Out of stock

*Bluefin Chu Toro Sashimi

$24.00Out of stock

*Bluefin Chu-Toro Nigiri

$4.75Out of stock

Hiramasa Sashimi (Yellowtail Amberjack)

$14.00Out of stock

Giant Octopus Nigiri

$4.25Out of stock

SIDE

Side Rice

$2.00

Sushi Rice

$2.00

Onsen Tamago

$2.50

Udon Side

$4.00

Fried Egg

$2.50

Extra Curry On Side

$8.00

Nori

$0.25

Ocha Soup

$3.00

Shiso Leaf

$0.25

Side Pork Katsu 4pcs

$10.00

Side Pork Katsu 2 Pcs

$5.00

DESSERT

Souffle Cheesecake

$7.50

SOFT DRINKS

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Roy Rogers

$3.50

Iced Oolong Tea Can

$3.00

Calpico Soda

$3.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00Out of stock

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Clubsoda

T-Shirts

King Kong T-Shirt

King Kong T-Shirt

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy our Japanese Tapas-style dishes! Okonomiyaki, Yakitori, Sushi and a whole lot more!

Location

1815 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02140

Directions

