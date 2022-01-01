Sushi & Japanese
Mediterranean
Izakaya Ittoku - Authentic Japanese-Tapas Styled Restaurant
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy our Japanese Tapas-style dishes! Okonomiyaki, Yakitori, Sushi and a whole lot more!
Location
1815 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02140
Gallery
