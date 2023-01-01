Itto's Tapas
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info
Bringing Moroccan & Spanish fusion food, modern cocktails, and an electric dining area to the Junction.
Location
4160 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98126
