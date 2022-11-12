Restaurant header imageView gallery

Itza Boutza Pizza in Camden NC

No reviews yet

100 Plank Bridge Rd

Unit D

Camden, NC 27921

Popular Items

18" Pizza
15" Pizza
Cheesy Bread Sticks

Homestyle Pizzas

10" Pizza

$8.65

12" Pizza

$10.85

15" Pizza

$12.99

18" Pizza

$15.50

Specialty Pizzas

10" The Meatza Pizza

$11.25

10" IB Supremza Pizza

$11.25

10" Western Steak Pizza

$11.25

10" Spinach Chicken Pizza

$11.25

10" Bar-B-Que Chicken Pizza

$11.25

10" Five Cheese Pizza

$11.25

10" Ultimate Veggie Pizza

$11.25

10" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$11.25

10" Western Pizza

$11.25

10" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$11.25

10" Meatball Pizza

$11.25

10" Broccoli Chicken Pizza

$11.25

10" Half & Half

12" The Meatza Pizza

$15.25

12" IB Supremza Pizza

$15.25

12" Western Steak Pizza

$15.25

12" Spinach Chicken Pizza

$15.25

12" Bar-B-Que Chicken Pizza

$15.25

12" Five Cheese Pizza

$15.25

12" Ultimate Veggie Pizza

$15.25

12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.25

12" Western Pizza

$15.25

12" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$15.25

12" Meatball Pizza

$15.25

12" Broccoli Chicken Pizza

$15.25

12" Half & Half Pizza

15" The Meatza Pizza

$17.55

15" IB Supremza Pizza

$17.55

15" Western Steak Pizza

$17.55

15" Spinach Chicken Pizza

$17.55

15" Bar-B-Que Chicken Pizza

$17.55

15" Five Cheese Pizza

$17.55

15" Ultimate Veggie Pizza

$17.55

15" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.55

15" Western Pizza

$17.55

15" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$17.55

15" Meatball Pizza

$17.55

15" Broccoli Chicken Pizza

$17.55

15" Half & Half Pizza

18" The Meatza Pizza

$21.95

18" IB Supremza Pizza

$21.95

18" Western Steak Pizza

$21.95

18" Spinach Chicken Pizza

$21.95

18" Bar-B-Que Chicken Pizza

$21.95

18" Five Cheese Pizza

$21.95

18" Ultimate Veggie Pizza

$21.95

18" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$21.95

18" Western Pizza

$21.95

18" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$21.95

18" Meatball Pizza

$21.95

18" Broccoli Chicken Pizza

$21.95

18" Half & Half Pizza

Frozen Pizza

Cheese

$6.99

Pepperoni

$6.99

Sausage

$6.99

Supreme

$7.99

Meatza

$7.99

Pizza Bowls

Build a Bowl

$7.99

Specialty Bowl

$8.99

Drinks

Small Drink

$1.99

Large Drink

$2.49

Kid drink

$1.50

20oz Bottles

$1.99

Gatorade

$1.99

Bottled Water

$1.99

Fruit Shoot

$1.79

1 Gallon Sweet Tea

$2.99

2 Liter Pepsi

$2.99

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$2.99

2 Liter Sierra Mist

$2.99

2 Liter Mt. Dew

$2.99

2 Liter Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Appetizers

Garlic Toast w/Cheese

$4.99

Buffalo Tenders

$7.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.25

Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Mac & Cheese Wedges

$5.49

Onion Rings

$4.99

Chips

$0.50

Fried mushroom

$5.49

Salads

Sm Fresh Garden Salad

$3.95

Lg Fresh Garden Salad

$6.95

Turkey And Bacon Salad

$9.95

Chicken Tender Salad

$9.95

Steak Salad

$10.95

BBQ Chix Salad

$9.95

Grill Chix Salad

$9.95

Buff Chix Salad

$9.95

Breadsticks

Cinnamon Sticks

$5.99

Cheesy Bread Sticks

$6.99

Original Breadsticks

$5.99

Pepperoni Bread

$7.99

Apple Struedel

$7.99

Calzone & Stromboli

12” Calzone

$8.99

15" Calzone

$10.99

12” Stromboli

$8.99

15” Stromboli

$10.99

Pasta

Spaghetti

$7.99

Extra Piece of Toast

$0.75

Kid Spaghetti

$5.19

Subs

SM Chicken Philly Sub

$7.98

SM Hot Sausage Sub

$7.98

SM Ham And Cheese Sub

$7.98

SM Turkey Sub

$7.98

SM Chicken Sub

$7.98

SM Steak & Cheese Sub

$7.98

SM Buffalo Chicken Sub

$7.98

SM Bar-B-Que Chicken Sub

$7.98

SM Blt Sub

$7.98

SM Meatball Sub

$7.98

SM Italian Sub

$7.98

SM Roast Beef Sub

$7.98

SM Chicken Cordon Bleu Sub

$7.98

SM Veggie Sub

$7.98

SM Parmigiana Chicken Sub

$7.98

SM Beef, Bacon, Cheddar Sub

$7.98

SM Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar Sub

$7.98

LG Chicken Philly Sub

$10.95

LG Hot Sausage Sub

$10.95

LG Ham And Cheese Sub

$10.95

LG Turkey Sub

$10.95

LG Chicken Sub

$10.95

LG Steak & Cheese Sub

$10.95

LG Buffalo Chicken Sub

$10.95

LG Bar-B-Que Chicken Sub

$10.95

LG Blt Sub

$10.95

LG Meatball Sub

$10.95

LG Italian Sub

$10.95

LG Roast Beef Sub

$10.95

LG Chicken Cordon Bleu Sub

$10.95

LG Veggie Sub

$10.95

LG Parmigiana Chicken Sub

$10.95

LG Beef, Bacon, Cheddar Sub

$10.95

LG Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar Sub

$10.95

Desserts

Cheesecake

$4.50

Oreo Mousse Cake

$3.80

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$3.80

Red Velvet Cake

$3.80

Carrot Cake

$3.80

Sauce Cup

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Garlic Sauce

$0.50

Pizza Sauce

$0.50

Crush red pepper

$0.50

Parmesan cheese

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Thousand Island

$0.50

French

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Lite Italian

$0.50

Oil and Vinegar

$0.50

Parmesan peppercorn

$0.50

Mild

$0.50

Hot

$0.50

Inferno

$0.50

Reaper

$0.50

Alfredo Sauce

$0.50

Icing

$0.50

Sweet and Spicy Chili Sauce

$0.50

Gift Certificate

5 Dollar Gift Certificate

$5.00

10 Dollar Gift Certificate

$10.00

15 Dollar Gift Certificate

$15.00

20 Dollar Gift Certificate

$20.00

25 Dollar Gift Certificate

$25.00

50 Dollar Gift Certificate

$50.00

Paper Products

Menu

Plates

Napkins

Cups

Forks

Knives

Pizza Kit

Pizza Kit

$5.99

Meal Options

Chicken Tenders Kids Meal

$5.50

Pizza Toast Kids Meal

$5.50

Mac and Cheese Kids Meal

$5.50

Mozzarella Sticks Kids Meal

$5.50

Boneless Wings Kids Meal

$5.50

Dough Sizes

10 Inch Dough

$1.00

Small Dough (12")

$1.50

Medium Dough (15")

$2.00

Large Dough (18")

$2.50

Sizes

Small Ice Cup

$0.25

Large Ice Cup

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

100 Plank Bridge Rd, Unit D, Camden, NC 27921

Directions

Itza Boutza Pizza-Camden image
Itza Boutza Pizza-Camden image
Itza Boutza Pizza-Camden image

