Cafes, Coffee & Tea

IVC Ala Moana

review star

No reviews yet

1450 Ala Moana Blvd. #1128

Honolulu, HI 96814

Order Again

Popular Items

Original Acai Bowl
Island Latte
Mauna Kea Iced Coffee (20 oz)

Espresso Drinks

Made with our local, Kona blend of espresso. Coffee-based drinks come with
Island Latte

Island Latte

$6.25+

Macadamia with a hint of coconut

Hawaiian Honey Latte

Hawaiian Honey Latte

$6.75+

100% organic Hawaiian Honey with cinnamon.

Lava Mocha

Lava Mocha

$6.25+

Dark chocolate and sea salt caramel. Tastes like having dessert in a drink!

Americano

Americano

$4.25+

Also called a Long Black. Espresso is added to water to mimic brewed coffee.

Espresso

Espresso

$3.25

The classic beverage. Two shots total.

Mocha

Mocha

$5.95+

A delicious mix of espresso, milk, and chocolate.

Latte

Latte

$5.75+

Served hot or over ice. Espresso and milk.

Flat White (8 oz)

Flat White (8 oz)

$4.95

Silky steamed milk with two shots of espresso in 8 oz.

Cappuccino (8 oz)

Cappuccino (8 oz)

$4.95

Served hot. Espresso with a combination of steamed and creamy, foamed milk. The taste of espresso is stronger in this drink compared to the latte.

Macchiato (4 oz)

$3.95

A smaller version of a cappuccino.

Piccolo (4 oz)

$3.95

A smaller version of a latte. Only served hot.

Affogato

$7.50

Our favorite kind of coffee dessert! Espresso poured over locally made gelato.

Pumkin Spice Honey Latte

$7.95+

Specialty Plant-Based Drinks

Our specialty plant-based drinks. We source some of the best ingredients locally and around the world to produce delicious drinks with you in mind.
Maui Lavender Latte

Maui Lavender Latte

$6.95+

House-made vegan lavender "honey", oat milk.

Organic Hojicha Latte

Organic Hojicha Latte

$6.95+

Toasted green tea and oat milk. A nutty, delicious, and creamy tea drink.

Premium Matcha Latte

Premium Matcha Latte

$6.95+

Ceremonial green tea and oat milk.

Hale'iwa Iced Tea (20 oz)

Hale'iwa Iced Tea (20 oz)

$7.50

Fresh pineapple juice and black tea. Our take on the Arnold Palmer.

Brewed Coffee

100% HOT Kona Coffee (12 oz)

100% HOT Kona Coffee (12 oz)

$4.95
100% Hawaiian Cold Brewed Coffee (16oz)

100% Hawaiian Cold Brewed Coffee (16oz)

$5.95

Ka'ū coffee from the Big Island.

Mauna Kea Iced Coffee (20 oz)

Mauna Kea Iced Coffee (20 oz)

$7.50

Iced Kona coffee, sea salt caramel, scoop of gelato, black lava sea salt.

Tea, Coffee-Free

Teas and other non-coffee beverages.

Tropical Sensation (16 oz)

$5.95

Fresh guava nectar and ginger peach black tea.

Matcha-Yuzu Iced Tea (20 oz)

Matcha-Yuzu Iced Tea (20 oz)

$6.95

Served Iced. Ceremonial Matcha and Japanese citrus.

Hot Tea (12 oz)

$3.50

Iced Tea (16 oz)

$4.50

Ginger Chai Latte (12 oz)

$6.95

Served hot. House-made ginger chai and almond milk.

Chai Latte

$5.95+

Soy milk.

Frozen Chai (20 oz)

$6.95

Frozen Matcha Green Tea (20 oz)

$6.95

Regular milk.

Island Taro (20 oz)

$6.95

Frozen Kona Coffee (20 oz)

Frozen Kona Coffee! Frozen blended coffee lovers, this is for you! The perfect blend of coffee, chocolate, and a flavor of your choice. Sorry, beverages may not be made without chocolate or caffeine!
Vintage Kona Mocha

Vintage Kona Mocha

$7.50

Macadamia nut, coconut, and peaberry coffee chips.

Macadamia Nut Kona Mocha

$7.45

Macadamia Nut

Coconut Kona Mocha

$7.45

Coconut.

Banana Kona Mocha

$7.45

Banana

Caramel Kona Mocha

$7.45

Caramel.

Ice Cream Milkshake

$8.75 Out of stock

Ice cream milkshake! No, this doesn't contain coffee (unless you want it to). :)

Double Kona Mocha

$7.55

Chocolate Drinks, Milk

Frozen Lava Chocolate

$6.45

Hot Chocolate

$4.95

Iced Chocolate

$4.25

Hot Milk [Babyccino]

$2.75

Milk

$2.75+

Ube Milkshakes

$10.00

Hojicha White Hot Chocolate

$6.95

Smoothies

Real fruit smoothies. Made with deliciousness in mind.
Acai Smoothie (20 oz)

Acai Smoothie (20 oz)

$8.95

Acai, berries, banana, soy milk, fresh bee pollen.

Pitaya Smoothie (20 oz)

Pitaya Smoothie (20 oz)

$9.75 Out of stock

Pitaya, mango, pineapple, lilikoi, cold-pressed apple juice, coconut milk.

Kaua'i Smoothie (20 oz)

Kaua'i Smoothie (20 oz)

$7.95

Strawberry, banana, soy milk

Lanai Smoothie (20 oz)

Lanai Smoothie (20 oz)

$7.95

Pineapple, banana, mango, soy milk.

Bottled Water, Juice

Cold-Pressed Pineapple Juice

$6.50 Out of stock

Cold-Pressed Juice

$6.50

Extra Cup

$0.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Single Tea Bag

$1.50

Cold-Pressed Apple Juice

$6.50 Out of stock

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$4.95

Sparkling Bottled Water

$4.95

Original Acai Bowl

Base: Organic Açaí, Berries, Banana, Soy Milk. Sorry! No substitutions for the base! Toppings: Strawberry, blueberries, local banana, Big Island organic honey, organic granola.
Original Acai Bowl

Original Acai Bowl

$12.95

Moana Bowl

Base: Organic Açaí, Tropical Fruits, Banana, Cold-Pressed Apple Juice, Almond Milk.
Haupia Moana Bowl

Haupia Moana Bowl

$11.45+

Toppings : Frozen haupia cream, shaved coconut, berries, local banana, papaya, Big Island organic honey, organic granola. Base: Organic Açaí, Tropical Fruits, Banana, Cold-Pressed Apple Juice, Almond Milk

Liliko'i Moana Bowl

Liliko'i Moana Bowl

$11.45+

Toppings : Toppings: Strawberry, papaya, local banana, fresh house-made liliko'i honey, organic granola. Base: Organic Açaí, Tropical Fruits, Banana, Cold-Pressed Apple Juice, Almond Milk

Cacao Moana Bowl

Cacao Moana Bowl

$11.95+

Toppings : Waialua cacao nibs, blackberries, papaya, house-made almond butter, Big Island organic raw white honey, organic granola, hemp seeds. Base: Organic Açaí, Tropical Fruits, Banana, Cold-Pressed Apple Juice, Almond Milk

Waialua Moana Bowl

Waialua Moana Bowl

$11.95+

Toppings: Wailua dark chocolate, Big Island cacao nibs, house-made coconut peanut butter, local banana, strawberry, seasonal berries, granola, Big Island organic raw white honey. Base: Organic Açaí, Tropical Fruits, Banana, Cold-Pressed Apple Juice, Almond Milk.

Pineapple-Mint Moana Bowl

Pineapple-Mint Moana Bowl

$14.95 Out of stock

Toppings : Pineapple-mint sorbet, local papaya, berries, organic granola, Big Island organic honey. Base: Organic Açaí, Tropical Fruits, Banana, Cold-Pressed Apple Juice, Almond Milk.

Pastry Case



$6.75

Bagel

$4.75Out of stock

Arare Cookie

$6.00Out of stock

Banana Poi Loaf

$40.50

Taro Bagel with Ube Cream Cheese, Vegan Haupia Cream

$5.95Out of stock

Ube Cream Cheese

$18.50

*Lychee-Haupia Moana Bowl*

$14.95Out of stock

Side Ube Cream Cheese

$2.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

1450 Ala Moana Blvd. #1128, Honolulu, HI 96814

IVC image
IVC image

