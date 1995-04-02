Restaurant header imageView gallery

IVC King's Shops

review star

No reviews yet

250 Waikoloa Beach Dr.

Waikoloa, HI 96738

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

DRINKS

Espresso Drinks

Made with our Volcano Espresso Blend Coffee. Espresso-based drinks come with 2 shots of espresso.
Island Latte

Island Latte

$6.25+

Flavored latte with macadamia nut and coconut syrup.

Hawaiian Honey Latte

Hawaiian Honey Latte

$6.75+

100% organic Hawaiian Honey with cinnamon.

Lava Mocha

Lava Mocha

$6.25+

Dark chocolate and sea salt caramel. Tastes like having dessert in a drink!

Mauna Kea Iced Coffee (20 oz)

Mauna Kea Iced Coffee (20 oz)

$7.50

Iced Kona coffee, sea salt caramel, scoop of gelato, black lava sea salt.

Espresso

Espresso

$3.25

The classic beverage. Two shots total.

Latte

Latte

$5.75+

Served hot or over ice. Espresso and milk.

Mocha

Mocha

$5.95+

A delicious mix of espresso, milk, and chocolate.

Americano

Americano

$4.25+

Espresso is added to water to mimic brewed coffee.

Flat White (8 oz)

Flat White (8 oz)

$4.95

Served hot. Silky steamed milk with two shots of espresso in 8 oz.

Cappuccino (8 oz)

Cappuccino (8 oz)

$4.95

Served hot. Espresso with a combination of steamed and creamy, foamed milk. The taste of espresso is stronger in this drink compared to the latte.

Macchiato (4 oz)

$3.95

A smaller version of a cappuccino.

Piccolo (4 oz)

$3.95

A smaller version of a latte. Only served hot.

Affogato

$7.50

Our favorite kind of coffee dessert! Espresso poured over locally made gelato.

Specialty Plant-Based Drinks

Our specialty plant-based drinks. We source some of the best ingredients locally and around the world to produce delicious drinks with you in mind.
Maui Lavender Latte

Maui Lavender Latte

$6.95+

House-made vegan lavender "honey", oat milk.

Organic Hojicha Latte

$6.95+

Toasted green tea and oat milk. A nutty, delicious, and creamy tea drink.

Premium Matcha Latte

$6.95+

Ceremonial green tea and oat milk.

Niu Kau Cold Brew (20oz)

$7.95

Refreshing Ka’u cold brew coffee with vanilla syrup and topped with our house-made vegan coconut cream float.

Niu Kona Hot Coffee (12oz)

$6.75

Freshly brewed 100% Kona coffee sweetened with vanilla syrup and topped with a house-made vegan coconut cold foam.

Hale'iwa Iced Tea (20 oz)

Hale'iwa Iced Tea (20 oz)

$7.50Out of stock

Iced tea, fresh pineapple, pineapple-mint sorbet

Brewed Coffee

100% HOT Kona Coffee

100% HOT Kona Coffee

$4.95+
100% Hawaiian Cold Brewed Coffee (20 oz)

100% Hawaiian Cold Brewed Coffee (20 oz)

$5.95

Ka'ū coffee from the Big Island.

Tea, Coffee-Free

Teas and other non-coffee beverages.
Tropical Sensation (20 oz)

Tropical Sensation (20 oz)

$5.95

Fresh guava nectar and ginger peach black tea.

Hale'iwa Iced Tea (20 oz)

Hale'iwa Iced Tea (20 oz)

$7.50Out of stock

Iced tea, fresh pineapple, pineapple-mint sorbet

Matcha-Yuzu Iced Tea (20 oz)

Matcha-Yuzu Iced Tea (20 oz)

$6.95

Served Iced. Ceremonial Matcha and Japanese citrus.

Hot Tea (12 oz)

$3.50

Iced Tea (20 oz)

$4.50

Ginger Chai Latte (12 oz)

$6.95

Served hot. House-made ginger chai and almond milk.

Chai Latte

$5.95+

Soy milk.

Frozen Chai (20 oz)

$6.95

Frozen Matcha Green Tea (20 oz)

$6.95

Regular milk.

Island Taro (20 oz)

$6.95

Frozen Lava Chocolate

$6.45

Frozen Kona Coffee (20 oz)

Frozen Kona Coffee! Frozen blended coffee lovers, this is for you! The perfect blend of coffee, chocolate, and a flavor of your choice. Sorry, beverages may not be made without chocolate or caffeine!
Vintage Kona Mocha

Vintage Kona Mocha

$7.95

Macadamia nut, coconut, and peaberry coffee chips.

Macadamia Nut Kona Mocha

Macadamia Nut Kona Mocha

$7.45

Macadamia Nut

Coconut Kona Mocha

Coconut Kona Mocha

$7.45

Coconut.

Banana Kona Mocha

$7.45

Banana

Caramel Kona Mocha

Caramel Kona Mocha

$7.55

Caramel.

Chocolate Drinks, Milk

Hot Chocolate

$4.95+

Iced Chocolate

$4.25+

Babyccino

$2.75

Steamed Milk with Vanilla Syrup.

Steamer

$2.75+

Steamed Milk

Cold Milk

$1.25+

Smoothies

Real fruit smoothies. Made with deliciousness in mind.
Acai Smoothie (20 oz)

Acai Smoothie (20 oz)

$8.95

Acai, berries, banana, soy milk, fresh bee pollen.

Pitaya Smoothie (20 oz)

Pitaya Smoothie (20 oz)

$9.75

Pitaya, mango, pineapple, lilikoi, cold-pressed apple juice, coconut milk.

Kaua'i Smoothie (20 oz)

Kaua'i Smoothie (20 oz)

$7.95

Strawberry, banana, soy milk

Lanai Smoothie (20 oz)

Lanai Smoothie (20 oz)

$7.95

Pineapple, banana, mango, soy milk.

Gelato, Sorbet

Gelato

$5.95

Miscellaneous

Ice Water Cup

$0.75+

Hot Water Cup

$0.75

Still Water Cup

$0.75+

Cup

$0.75

ACAI BOWLS

Original Acai Bowl

Base: Organic Açaí, Berries, Banana, Soy Milk. Sorry! No substitutions for the base! Toppings: Strawberry, blueberries, local banana, Big Island organic honey, organic granola.
Original Acai Bowl

Original Acai Bowl

$12.95

Moana Bowl

Base: Organic Açaí, Tropical Fruits, Banana, Cold-Pressed Apple Juice, Almond Milk.
Liliko'i Moana Bowl

Liliko'i Moana Bowl

$11.45+

Acai, strawberry, papaya, house-made Lilikoi honey, banana, organic granola

Haupia Moana Bowl

Haupia Moana Bowl

$11.45+

Toppings : Frozen haupia cream, shaved coconut, toasted coconut, raspberries, local banana, papaya, Big Island organic honey, organic granola. Base: Organic Açaí, Tropical Fruits, Banana, Cold-Pressed Apple Juice, Almond Milk

Cacao Moana Bowl

Cacao Moana Bowl

$11.95+

Acai, Waialua cacao nibs, house-made almond butter, blackberry, local organic raw white honey, banana, organic hemp seed, organic granola, papaya

Waialua Moana Bowl

Waialua Moana Bowl

$11.95+

Toppings: Wailua dark chocolate, Big Island cacao nibs, house-made coconut peanut butter, local banana, strawberry, seasonal berries, granola, Big Island organic raw white honey. Base: Organic Açaí, Tropical Fruits, Banana, Cold-Pressed Apple Juice, Almond Milk.

Pineapple-Mint Moana Bowl

Pineapple-Mint Moana Bowl

$14.95

PASTRY

Croissants

Croissant

$5.95

Chocolate Croissant

$6.95

Waffles

Waffle with Haupia Cream

$7.95

Chocolate Waffle

$7.95Out of stock

Specialty Croissants

Cheddar Maple Bacon Croissant

$9.95Out of stock

Fudge Lava Chocolate Croissant

$7.95Out of stock

Caramel Apple Croissant

$7.95Out of stock

Goat Cheese & Honey Croissant

$9.95

Blue Cheese & Candied Pecan Croissant

$9.95Out of stock

Turkey, Provolone, & Jam Croissant

$10.95Out of stock

Egg & Cheese Croissant

$9.95

Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Croissant

$10.95Out of stock

Bagels

Whole Wheat Bagel

$6.95

Cheddar Bagel With Cream Cheese

$6.95

Blueberry Bagel With Cream Cheese

$6.95Out of stock

Everything Bagel

$7.95

Plain Bagel

$5.95

Taro Bagel With Ube Cream Cheese

$7.95

Cheesecake

White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake

$6.95Out of stock

Madeleines

Chocolate Madeleine

$2.95Out of stock

Lemon Zest Madeleine

$2.95Out of stock

Cookies

Gluten Free Cookie

$3.95Out of stock

Banana Bread

Banana Poi Bread

$6.75Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

250 Waikoloa Beach Dr., Waikoloa, HI 96738

Directions

Gallery
IVC image
IVC image

Similar restaurants in your area

Foster's Kitchen Waikoloa - 69-250 Waikoloa Beach RD
orange starNo Reviews
69-250 Waikoloa Beach RD Waikoloa, HI 96738
View restaurantnext
Queens Marketplace L&L Hawaiian Barbecue - 69-201 Waikoloa beach dr ste F3
orange starNo Reviews
69-201 Waikoloa beach dr ste F3 Waikoloa, HI 96738
View restaurantnext
Tropics Ale House Waikoloa - 69-1022 KEANA PLACE
orange starNo Reviews
69-1022 KEANA PLACE WAIKOLOA, HI 96738
View restaurantnext
Waikoloa Coffee - Lagoon Tower
orange starNo Reviews
69-425 Waikōloa Beach Drive Waikoloa Village, HI 96738
View restaurantnext
Napua at Mauna Lani Beach Club
orange starNo Reviews
1292 S Kaniku Dr #68 Waimea, HI 96743
View restaurantnext
A-Bay's Island Grill - 69-250 Waikoloa Beach Dr. J-106
orange starNo Reviews
69-250 Waikoloa Beach Dr. J-106 Waikoloa, HI 96738
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Waikoloa

Kuleana Rum Shack -
orange star4.3 • 1,105
69-201 Waikoloa Beach Dr Suite 805 Waikoloa, HI 96738
View restaurantnext
The Bistro at Waikoloa Luxury Cinemas - 69-201 Waikoloa Beach Drive, G1
orange star4.2 • 95
69-201 Waikoloa Beach Drive, G1 Waikoloa, HI 96738
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Waikoloa
Kamuela
review star
No reviews yet
Kailua Kona
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Hilo
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Pahoa
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Kihei
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Kahului
review star
No reviews yet
Lahaina
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
Kailua
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Honolulu
review star
Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston