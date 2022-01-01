- Home
IVC Ko'Olina Station
92-1048 Olani Street #3-103C
Kapolei, HI 96707
Popular Items
Espresso Drinks
Island Latte
Macadamia with a hint of coconut
Hawaiian Honey Latte
100% organic Hawaiian Honey with cinnamon.
Lava Mocha
Dark chocolate and sea salt caramel. Tastes like having dessert in a drink!
Americano
Also called a Long Black. Espresso is added to water to mimic brewed coffee.
Espresso
The classic beverage. Two shots total.
Mocha
A delicious mix of espresso, milk, and chocolate.
Latte
Served hot or over ice. Espresso and milk.
Flat White (8 oz)
Served hot. Silky steamed milk with two shots of espresso in 8 oz.
Cappuccino (8 oz)
Served hot. Espresso with a combination of steamed and creamy, foamed milk. The taste of espresso is stronger in this drink compared to the latte.
Macchiato (4 oz)
A smaller version of a cappuccino.
Piccolo (4 oz)
A smaller version of a latte. Only served hot.
Affogato
Our favorite kind of coffee dessert! Espresso poured over locally made gelato.
Mauna Kea Iced Coffee
Espresso with sea salt caramel, gelato, and Black Sea salt
Pumpkin Spice Honey Latte
Specialty Plant-Based Drinks
Maui Lavender Latte
House-made vegan lavender "honey", oat milk.
Organic Hojicha Latte
Toasted green tea and oat milk. A nutty, delicious, and creamy tea drink.
Premium Matcha Latte
Ceremonial green tea and oat milk.
Hale'iwa Iced Tea (20 oz)
Fresh pineapple juice and black tea. Our take on the Arnold Palmer.
Brewed Coffee
Tea, Coffee-Free
Tropical Sensation (20 oz)
Fresh guava nectar and ginger peach black tea.
Matcha-Yuzu Iced Tea (20 oz)
Served Iced. Ceremonial Matcha and Japanese citrus.
Hot Tea (12 oz)
Iced Tea (20 oz)
Ginger Chai Latte (12 oz)
Served hot. House-made ginger chai and almond milk.
Chai Latte
Soy milk.
Frozen Chai (20 oz)
Frozen Matcha Green Tea (20 oz)
Regular milk.
Island Taro (20 oz)
Creamy Vanilla (20oz)
Honey Cold Foam Ginger Chai
Frozen Kona Coffee (20 oz)
Chocolate Drinks, Milk
Smoothies
Original Acai Bowl
Moana Bowl
Haupia Moana Bowl
Toppings : Frozen haupia cream, shaved coconut, berries, local banana, papaya, Big Island organic honey, organic granola. Base: Organic Açaí, Tropical Fruits, Banana, Cold-Pressed Apple Juice, Almond Milk
Liliko'i Moana Bowl
Toppings : Toppings: Strawberry, papaya, local banana, fresh house-made liliko'i honey, organic granola. Base: Organic Açaí, Tropical Fruits, Banana, Cold-Pressed Apple Juice, Almond Milk
Cacao Moana Bowl
Toppings : Wailua cacao nibs, blackberries, papaya, house-made almond butter, Big Island organic raw white honey, organic granola, hemp seeds. Base: Organic Açaí, Tropical Fruits, Banana, Cold-Pressed Apple Juice, Almond Milk
Waialua Moana Bowl
Toppings: Wailua dark chocolate, Big Island cacao nibs, house-made coconut peanut butter, local banana, strawberry, seasonal berries, granola, Big Island organic raw white honey. Base: Organic Açaí, Tropical Fruits, Banana, Cold-Pressed Apple Juice, Almond Milk.
Breakfast
Breakfast Plate
Mild Italian sausage, scrambled Waimanalo eggs, asparagus, and avocado. Served with cranberry walnut bread, whole wheat sourdough toast and a side of blueberry jams and butter.
Island Style Plate
Local Portuguese sausage, fried Waimanalo eggs, asparagus, and sprouted five grain rice with furikake, low sodium shout and local papaya
Lox Plate
Smoked salmon, capers, olives, red onions, tomato and a hard boiled Waimanalo egg. Served with Dark rye, whole wheat sourdough toast and dill-green onion cream cheese.
Ham and Egg Croissant
Smoked ham, scrambled Waimanalo egg, cheddar cheese, spinach, tomato, and light aioli on a croissant
Sausage and Egg Bagel
Mild Italian sausage, scrambled Waimanalo egg, cheddar cheese, arugula, and baby romaine on a tarp bagel
Bacon and Egg Bagel
Maple bacon, fried Waimanalo egg, cheddar cheese, avocado, tomato, baby romaine, and our house made macadamia nut aioli on a whole grain bagel
Lox of Bagel
Smoked salmon, spinach, onion, tomato, sprouts, capers, and dill-green onion cream cheese on an everything bagel
Veggie Bagel
Tomato, avocado, sprouts, micro greens, capers, and organic sunflower seeds and macadamia nut pesto cream cheese served in an open-faced everything bagel
Mango/Papaya Peanut Butter Sandwich
Coconut peanut butter, fresh mango or local papaya, with big island raw white honey on cranberry walnut bread
Avocado Toast
Avocado, arugula, pickled onion, sesame seeds, chili flakes, and vegan garlic aioli on cranberry walnut bread
Lunch Sandwich
Organic Chicken Pesto
Organic chicken seasoned with house made garlic sauce, maple bacon, tomato, avocado, baby romaine, and a house made macadamia pesto aioli on whole wheat sourdough.
Turkey Avocado
Oven roasted turkey, fresh mozzarella, tomato, avocado, arugula, and our house made chili aioli on a dark rye bread
Kauai Shrimp
Grilled Kauai shrimp, arugula, tomato, capers, chili flakes and house made macadamia nut pesto aioli on whole wheat sourdough.
Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup
Fresh mozzarella, Gruyère and cheddar cheese on whole wheat sourdough. Served with organic tomato soup
Poke Bowls
Spicy
Wild caught fresh Ahi from Hawaii, Spicy aioli, masago, avocado
Shoyu
Wild caught fresh Ahi from Hawaii, Maui sweet onion, avocado, Julio nuts, masago, house made shoyu.
Shoyu Spicy
Wild caught fresh Ahi from Hawaii, Maui sweet onion, avocado, jalapeños, north shore sea asparagus, Julio nuts, masago, house made shoyu.
Hawaiian Chili and Cucumber
Wild caught fresh Ahi from Hawaii, Hawaiian chili pepper, Japanese cucumbers, Maui sweet onion, jalapeño, north shore sea asparagus, kukui nuts, masago, house made shoyu.
Salad
92-1048 Olani Street #3-103C, Kapolei, HI 96707