IVC Ko'Olina Station

Popular Items

Island Latte
Original Acai Bowl
Vintage Kona Mocha

Espresso Drinks

Made with our local, Kona blend of espresso. Coffee-based drinks come with
Island Latte

Island Latte

$6.25+

Macadamia with a hint of coconut

Hawaiian Honey Latte

Hawaiian Honey Latte

$6.75+

100% organic Hawaiian Honey with cinnamon.

Lava Mocha

Lava Mocha

$6.25+

Dark chocolate and sea salt caramel. Tastes like having dessert in a drink!

Americano

Americano

$4.25+

Also called a Long Black. Espresso is added to water to mimic brewed coffee.

Espresso

Espresso

$3.25

The classic beverage. Two shots total.

Mocha

Mocha

$5.95+

A delicious mix of espresso, milk, and chocolate.

Latte

Latte

$5.75+

Served hot or over ice. Espresso and milk.

Flat White (8 oz)

Flat White (8 oz)

$4.95

Served hot. Silky steamed milk with two shots of espresso in 8 oz.

Cappuccino (8 oz)

Cappuccino (8 oz)

$4.95

Served hot. Espresso with a combination of steamed and creamy, foamed milk. The taste of espresso is stronger in this drink compared to the latte.

Macchiato (4 oz)

$3.95

A smaller version of a cappuccino.

Piccolo (4 oz)

$3.95

A smaller version of a latte. Only served hot.

Affogato

$7.50

Our favorite kind of coffee dessert! Espresso poured over locally made gelato.

Mauna Kea Iced Coffee

Mauna Kea Iced Coffee

$7.50

Espresso with sea salt caramel, gelato, and Black Sea salt

Pumpkin Spice Honey Latte

$7.95+

Specialty Plant-Based Drinks

Our specialty plant-based drinks. We source some of the best ingredients locally and around the world to produce delicious drinks with you in mind.
Maui Lavender Latte

Maui Lavender Latte

$6.95+

House-made vegan lavender "honey", oat milk.

Organic Hojicha Latte

$6.95+

Toasted green tea and oat milk. A nutty, delicious, and creamy tea drink.

Premium Matcha Latte

Premium Matcha Latte

$6.95+

Ceremonial green tea and oat milk.

Hale'iwa Iced Tea (20 oz)

Hale'iwa Iced Tea (20 oz)

$7.50

Fresh pineapple juice and black tea. Our take on the Arnold Palmer.

Brewed Coffee

100% HOT Kona Coffee

$4.95+
100% Hawaiian Cold Brewed Coffee (20 oz)

100% Hawaiian Cold Brewed Coffee (20 oz)

$5.95

Ka'ū coffee from the Big Island.

Tea, Coffee-Free

Teas and other non-coffee beverages.
Tropical Sensation (20 oz)

Tropical Sensation (20 oz)

$5.95

Fresh guava nectar and ginger peach black tea.

Matcha-Yuzu Iced Tea (20 oz)

Matcha-Yuzu Iced Tea (20 oz)

$6.95

Served Iced. Ceremonial Matcha and Japanese citrus.

Hot Tea (12 oz)

$3.50

Iced Tea (20 oz)

$4.50

Ginger Chai Latte (12 oz)

$6.95

Served hot. House-made ginger chai and almond milk.

Chai Latte

$5.95+

Soy milk.

Frozen Chai (20 oz)

$6.95

Frozen Matcha Green Tea (20 oz)

$6.95

Regular milk.

Island Taro (20 oz)

$6.95

Creamy Vanilla (20oz)

$6.95

Honey Cold Foam Ginger Chai

$8.95

Frozen Kona Coffee (20 oz)

Frozen Kona Coffee! Frozen blended coffee lovers, this is for you! The perfect blend of coffee, chocolate, and a flavor of your choice. Sorry, beverages may not be made without chocolate or caffeine!
Vintage Kona Mocha

Vintage Kona Mocha

$7.55

Macadamia nut, coconut, and peaberry coffee chips.

Macadamia Nut Kona Mocha

Macadamia Nut Kona Mocha

$7.45

Macadamia Nut

Coconut Kona Mocha

Coconut Kona Mocha

$7.45

Coconut.

Banana Kona Mocha

Banana Kona Mocha

$7.45

Banana

Caramel Kona Mocha

Caramel Kona Mocha

$7.55

Caramel.

Double Kona Mocha

$7.45

Chocolate Drinks, Milk

Frozen Lava Chocolate

$6.45

Hot Chocolate

$4.95

Iced Chocolate

$4.25

Hot Milk [Babyccino]

$2.75

Milk

$2.75+

Smoothies

Real fruit smoothies. Made with deliciousness in mind.
Acai Smoothie (20 oz)

Acai Smoothie (20 oz)

$8.95

Acai, berries, banana, soy milk, fresh bee pollen.

Kaua'i Smoothie (20 oz)

Kaua'i Smoothie (20 oz)

$7.95

Strawberry, banana, soy milk

Lanai Smoothie (20 oz)

Lanai Smoothie (20 oz)

$7.95

Pineapple, banana, mango, soy milk.

Original Acai Bowl

Base: Organic Açaí, Berries, Banana, Soy Milk. Sorry! No substitutions for the base! Toppings: Strawberry, blueberries, local banana, Big Island organic honey, organic granola.
Original Acai Bowl

Original Acai Bowl

$12.95

Moana Bowl

Base: Organic Açaí, Tropical Fruits, Banana, Cold-Pressed Apple Juice, Almond Milk.
Haupia Moana Bowl

Haupia Moana Bowl

$11.45+

Toppings : Frozen haupia cream, shaved coconut, berries, local banana, papaya, Big Island organic honey, organic granola. Base: Organic Açaí, Tropical Fruits, Banana, Cold-Pressed Apple Juice, Almond Milk

Liliko'i Moana Bowl

Liliko'i Moana Bowl

$11.45+

Toppings : Toppings: Strawberry, papaya, local banana, fresh house-made liliko'i honey, organic granola. Base: Organic Açaí, Tropical Fruits, Banana, Cold-Pressed Apple Juice, Almond Milk

Cacao Moana Bowl

Cacao Moana Bowl

$11.95+

Toppings : Wailua cacao nibs, blackberries, papaya, house-made almond butter, Big Island organic raw white honey, organic granola, hemp seeds. Base: Organic Açaí, Tropical Fruits, Banana, Cold-Pressed Apple Juice, Almond Milk

Waialua Moana Bowl

Waialua Moana Bowl

$11.95+

Toppings: Wailua dark chocolate, Big Island cacao nibs, house-made coconut peanut butter, local banana, strawberry, seasonal berries, granola, Big Island organic raw white honey. Base: Organic Açaí, Tropical Fruits, Banana, Cold-Pressed Apple Juice, Almond Milk.

Pastry Case

Poi Banana Bread

$6.75

Bagel

$4.75

Vegan GF Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.95Out of stock

Macaron

$4.75

Taro Bagel / Ube Cream Cheese + Vegan Haupia Cream

$7.95Out of stock

Waffle + Haupia Cream

$7.95

Chocolate Waffle

$7.95

Breakfast

Breakfast Plate

Breakfast Plate

$16.95

Mild Italian sausage, scrambled Waimanalo eggs, asparagus, and avocado. Served with cranberry walnut bread, whole wheat sourdough toast and a side of blueberry jams and butter.

Island Style Plate

Island Style Plate

$16.95

Local Portuguese sausage, fried Waimanalo eggs, asparagus, and sprouted five grain rice with furikake, low sodium shout and local papaya

Lox Plate

Lox Plate

$17.95

Smoked salmon, capers, olives, red onions, tomato and a hard boiled Waimanalo egg. Served with Dark rye, whole wheat sourdough toast and dill-green onion cream cheese.

Ham and Egg Croissant

Ham and Egg Croissant

$12.95

Smoked ham, scrambled Waimanalo egg, cheddar cheese, spinach, tomato, and light aioli on a croissant

Sausage and Egg Bagel

$14.95

Mild Italian sausage, scrambled Waimanalo egg, cheddar cheese, arugula, and baby romaine on a tarp bagel

Bacon and Egg Bagel

$15.95

Maple bacon, fried Waimanalo egg, cheddar cheese, avocado, tomato, baby romaine, and our house made macadamia nut aioli on a whole grain bagel

Lox of Bagel

Lox of Bagel

$14.95

Smoked salmon, spinach, onion, tomato, sprouts, capers, and dill-green onion cream cheese on an everything bagel

Veggie Bagel

Veggie Bagel

$14.95

Tomato, avocado, sprouts, micro greens, capers, and organic sunflower seeds and macadamia nut pesto cream cheese served in an open-faced everything bagel

Mango/Papaya Peanut Butter Sandwich

Mango/Papaya Peanut Butter Sandwich

$15.95

Coconut peanut butter, fresh mango or local papaya, with big island raw white honey on cranberry walnut bread

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$12.95

Avocado, arugula, pickled onion, sesame seeds, chili flakes, and vegan garlic aioli on cranberry walnut bread

Lunch Sandwich

Organic Chicken Pesto

Organic Chicken Pesto

$16.95

Organic chicken seasoned with house made garlic sauce, maple bacon, tomato, avocado, baby romaine, and a house made macadamia pesto aioli on whole wheat sourdough.

Turkey Avocado

Turkey Avocado

$17.95

Oven roasted turkey, fresh mozzarella, tomato, avocado, arugula, and our house made chili aioli on a dark rye bread

Kauai Shrimp

Kauai Shrimp

$16.95

Grilled Kauai shrimp, arugula, tomato, capers, chili flakes and house made macadamia nut pesto aioli on whole wheat sourdough.

Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup

Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup

$17.95

Fresh mozzarella, Gruyère and cheddar cheese on whole wheat sourdough. Served with organic tomato soup

Poke Bowls

Spicy

Spicy

$18.95Out of stock

Wild caught fresh Ahi from Hawaii, Spicy aioli, masago, avocado

Shoyu

Shoyu

$18.95Out of stock

Wild caught fresh Ahi from Hawaii, Maui sweet onion, avocado, Julio nuts, masago, house made shoyu.

Shoyu Spicy

$18.95Out of stock

Wild caught fresh Ahi from Hawaii, Maui sweet onion, avocado, jalapeños, north shore sea asparagus, Julio nuts, masago, house made shoyu.

Hawaiian Chili and Cucumber

$18.95Out of stock

Wild caught fresh Ahi from Hawaii, Hawaiian chili pepper, Japanese cucumbers, Maui sweet onion, jalapeño, north shore sea asparagus, kukui nuts, masago, house made shoyu.

Salad

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$17.95

Grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, baby romaine, micro greens, Parmesan cheese and house made papaya seed Caesar dressing.

Jumbo Shrimp

Jumbo Shrimp

$18.95

Grilled Kauai shrimp, organic mixed greens, local pineapple, avocado, tomato, pistachios, and house dressing

A LA CART

Extra Meat

Extra Egg

Extra Fruit, Vegetable

$3.00

Extra Rice, Soup

Toast with Butter and Jam

Extra Croissant

$3.00

Extra Fruit

