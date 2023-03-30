IV Purpose
1489 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11216
STARTERS
WINGS (6PCS)
Satisfy your cravings with our delicious and crispy 6 wings. Our wings are first baked and then fried to crispy perfection, ensuring the perfect balance of crunch and juiciness in every bite. Choose from a variety of bold and tasty flavors including honey BBQ, honey chipotle, honey jerk, lemon pepper, buffalo, and plain. Each flavor is expertly crafted to deliver a unique and tantalizing taste experience. Whether you prefer your wings sweet and tangy or spicy and bold, our wings have something for everyone. Serve with your favorite dipping sauce and enjoy the ultimate wing experience
CHICKEN TENDERS
Savor the crisp and juicy flavors of our delicious breaded chicken tenders. Perfectly seasoned and breaded, these tenders are the ultimate comfort food. With four large tenders in each serving, there's enough to share or to satisfy even the heartiest of appetites. The golden and crispy breading is the perfect contrast to the juicy and succulent chicken inside. Serve with your favorite dipping sauce or as a main dish with your favorite sides. These tenders are sure to be a hit with the whole family
COCONUT SHRIMP
avor the delectable combination of tropical and crunchy flavors with our coconut shrimp. Each serving includes four juicy and succulent shrimps, breaded in a crisp and coconutty coating that provides the perfect contrast to the sweet and spicy notes of our signature sweet chili sauce. Perfect as an appetizer or as a main dish, these coconut shrimp are a fun and flavorful way to switch things up. Whether you're a fan of seafood or just looking for something a little different, these coconut shrimp are sure to delight your taste buds with every bite
MOZZARELLA STICKS
Indulge in the crispy and gooey goodness of our breaded mozzarella sticks. Each serving comes with six large mozzarella sticks, made from the freshest and gooiest mozzarella cheese. The sticks are carefully breaded for a crispy and crunchy exterior that gives way to a melted and gooey center with every bite. Serve as an appetizer or as a main dish with your favorite dipping sauce. Whether you're a cheese lover or just looking for a delicious and satisfying snack, our breaded mozzarella sticks are sure to hit the spot
PURPOSE CHEESESTEAK EGG ROLLS
Indulge in the rich and savory taste of our Purpose CheeseSteak Egg Rolls! Two crispy and golden brown egg rolls filled with tender steak, melted cheese, and sautéed onions, all perfectly seasoned and blended to perfection. Served with a side of tangy and spicy dipping sauce, every bite is a burst of flavor that will leave you wanting more
VEGGIE SPRING ROLLS
Treat your taste buds to the perfect combination of crunch and sweetness with our veggie spring rolls and sweet chili sauce. Each serving includes four crispy and flavorful spring rolls filled with a nutritious mix of fresh vegetables. The light and flaky exterior gives way to a crisp and crunchy filling that pairs perfectly with the sweet and slightly spicy notes of our signature sweet chili sauce. Perfect as a snack or appetizer, these Veggie Spring Rolls are a healthier alternative to traditional fried foods, and the sweet chili sauce adds an extra burst of flavor
NACHOS W/ CHEESE
Savor the bold and delicious flavors of our tantalizing Nachos. Each bite is a symphony of textures and flavors, with crispy and cheesy tortilla chips serving as the base for a mountain of toppings. Spicy jalapeños add a kick of heat, while fresh and juicy pico de gallo provides a burst of flavor. A dollop of creamy sour cream adds a cool and tangy contrast, and a sprinkle of fresh and fragrant cilantro finishes off the dish with a touch of brightness. Choose from succulent chicken or savory beef as your protein of choice for an extra burst of heartiness. Perfect for sharing or as a satisfying snack, our Nachos are sure to please.
ENTREES
PURPOSE PASTA
Savor the bold and delicious flavors of purpose pasta with sautéed bell peppers and onions. The dish is finished with a spicy and creamy jerk Alfredo sauce that adds a unique twist to the classic pasta dish. Choose from juicy grilled chicken or succulent shrimp to complete this flavor-packed meal. Perfect for those who love bold and daring flavors, this dish is sure to leave a lasting impression on your taste buds
BAKED ZITI
Enjoy the comforting and satisfying flavors of our classic bake ziti. Al dente ziti pasta is tossed in a rich and flavorful tomato sauce and combined with creamy ricotta cheese for a delicious twist on traditional pasta. Topped with melted mozzarella cheese, the result is a decadent and baked pasta dish that will have you coming back for more. Serve with a side of freshly baked garlic bread for a complete meal. Choose from tender chicken or juicy beef to add some extra protein to your dish. This classic pasta dish is a crowd-pleaser and perfect for any occasion
BLACKENED SALMON ENTREE
Indulge in the savory and vibrant flavors of our blackened salmon entrée. The juicy and perfectly seasoned salmon is blackened to perfection, imparting a smoky and slightly spicy flavor. Served with a side of fluffy rice and peas, this dish is the perfect combination of comfort and exotic flavors. A mix of grilled zucchini, cucumber, spinach, red bell peppers, and red onions add a healthy dose of color and crunch to the plate. Topped with a sweet and tangy mango salsa, this entrée is a delicious and well-rounded meal for any seafood lover
PASTA ALFREDO
Indulge in the creamy decadence of Pasta Alfredo, a classic Italian dish that will leave your taste buds craving more. Each forkful of perfectly cooked pasta is generously coated in a velvety, buttery Alfredo sauce, made with rich cream, garlic and a hint of black pepper. As you savor the flavors, you'll notice the delicate aroma of freshly grated Parmesan cheese, expertly blended into the sauce for a nutty, savory finish. This dish is a true masterpiece of Italian cuisine, rich in flavor and texture, and is sure to delight even the most discerning palate. Perfect as a comforting meal for a cozy night in, or as a showstopper dish for your next dinner party, Pasta Alfredo is a timeless classic that will never go out of style.
SANDWICHES
PURPOSE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH
A juicy and buttermilk-brined fried chicken breast coated in a mouth-watering purpose hot sauce is the star of this dish. The chicken is paired with crisp iceberg lettuce, fresh roma tomatoes, and tangy pickle chips all topped with a spicy sriracha mayo. Choose your favorite cheese from a list that includes: spicy pepper jack, classic American, sharp provolone, or creamy mozzarella. All of these ingredients are nestled between a toasted brioche bun, creating a perfect balance of flavors and textures. So, come and taste the heat of our Purpose Hot Chicken Sandwich, and enjoy a truly satisfying and delicious meal
PORTABELLA VEGETABLE SANDWICH
Perfect for vegetarians and those looking for a healthier alternative, this sandwich features a juicy and smoky grilled portobella mushroom as the main attraction. Piled high with fresh, tender slices of grilled zucchini, squash, onions, and spinach, this sandwich offers a medley of textures and flavors in every bite. The finishing touch is a creamy and tangy sriracha mayo, providing just the right amount of heat to balance out the earthy flavors of the veggies. Served on a warm and toasty bun, this portabella sandwich is sure to become a favorite for all who try it. So, come and enjoy a delicious and satisfying veggie-packed meal with our portabella sandwich
BLACKENED SALMON SANDWICH
Every bite brings a burst of spices as you sink your teeth into our juicy, seasoned blackened salmon patty. The grilled salmon is perfectly complemented by the crisp crunch of iceberg lettuce and romaine tomatoes, balanced with the sweetness of red onions. A dollop of tangy sriracha mayo adds a little heat, making every bite a satisfying experience. All of these delicious ingredients are nestled between soft and fluffy brioche buns, ensuring that every bite is packed with flavor and texture. Perfect for those looking for a healthier sandwich option, this delicious sandwich will have you coming back for more
BRAISED OXTAIL SLIDERS
Indulge in the rich and flavorful taste of our 2 braised oxtail sliders. The succulent and tender shreds of braised oxtail are perfectly paired with a crisp and crunchy purple cabbage coleslaw, all nestled inside a toasted brioche slider. Every bite of this savory dish will satisfy your taste buds with its bold and hearty flavors
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
Savor the flavors of juicy and succulent grilled chicken with this mouth-watering sandwich. A seasoned chicken breast is the star of the show, perfectly grilled to lock in its natural flavors. Slices of ripe avocado add a creamy texture and a subtle nuttiness to the mix, while the crisp and refreshing flavors of romaine tomatoes and spinach offer the perfect balance to this delicious meal. Topped with a generous helping of melty provolone cheese, this sandwich is nestled between two soft and buttery brioche buns, ready to tantalize your taste buds with every bite
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
Indulge in a crispy and savory experience with this mouth-watering crispy chicken sandwich. A juicy buttermilk-fried breaded chicken breast is the star of this dish, nestled between crisp iceberg lettuce, juicy tomatoes, tangy pickle chips, and a creamy sriracha mayo. All of these ingredients are served on a toasted brioche bun, making it the perfect balance of texture and flavor. Add a layer of melted cheese for an extra touch of decadence. This sandwich is sure to satisfy even the toughest of cravings
BURGER
BLACK JACK BURGER
Get ready for a flavor explosion with our black jack burger. A juicy and hearty 7oz beef patty is the foundation for this bold and flavorful dish, topped with spicy pepper jack cheese, rich and tender braised shredded ox tail meat, and a zesty jalapeño cheese sauce. And for even more indulgence, add a crispy and savory slice of bacon (either turkey or pork) and drizzle with a sweet and tangy honey BBQ sauce. All of these delicious ingredients are nestled between two halves of a toasted brioche bun, creating a satisfying and delicious meal. So, come and experience the bold and exciting flavors of our black jack burger, and enjoy a taste sensation with every bite
BEEF BURGER
Indulge in the classic flavors of our beef burger, a timeless and satisfying dish. A juicy and flavorful 7oz beef patty is the centerpiece of this delicious meal, topped with crisp ice burg lettuce, fresh romaine tomatoes, and tangy pickle chips. Choose your cheese of choice, whether it be spicy pepper jack, classic american, sharp provolone, or creamy mozzarella. And for even more decadence, add a crispy and savory slice of bacon (either turkey or pork). All of these ingredients are nestled between two halves of a toasted brioche bun, creating a satisfying and indulgent meal. So, come and experience the classic and delicious flavors of our beef burger, and enjoy a taste of tradition with every bite
TURKEY BURGER
Enjoy a lighter and healthier twist on the classic burger with our turkey burger. A juicy and flavorful 7oz turkey patty is the centerpiece of this delicious dish, topped with crisp iceberg lettuce, fresh romaine tomatoes, and a spicy sriracha mayo. Choose your cheese of choice, whether it be spicy pepper jack, classic american, sharp provolone, or creamy mozzarella. And for even more flavor, add a crispy and savory slice of bacon (either turkey or pork). All of these ingredients are nestled between two halves of a toasted brioche bun, creating a satisfying and delicious meal. So, come and enjoy the flavors of our turkey burger, and indulge in a taste sensation with every bite
BREAKFAST BURGER
Rise and shine with our breakfast burger, a hearty and satisfying start to your day. A juicy and flavorful 7oz beef patty is the centerpiece of this delicious dish, topped with your cheese of choice - whether it be gooey melted pepper jack, classic american, sharp provolone, or creamy mozzarella. And for the ultimate breakfast experience, add a crispy and savory slice of bacon (either turkey or pork) and a perfectly fried egg. All of these delicious ingredients are nestled between two halves of a toasted brioche bun, creating a satisfying and indulgent meal. So, start your day right with our Breakfast Burger, and enjoy a delicious and satisfying breakfast experience with every bite
SALADS
HOUSE SALAD
Indulge in a fresh and flavorful take on a classic with our house salad. A bed of crisp and tender mixed greens serves as the base for a colorful array of ingredients, including juicy cherry tomatoes, crisp red onions, sweet red peppers, and fresh cucumbers. Tossed with a tangy and sweet balsamic vinaigrette, each bite is a harmonious blend of textures and flavors. Whether you're looking for a light and healthy option or a tasty side to complement your meal, our house salad is a delicious and satisfying choice. So, come and enjoy the fresh and flavorful blend of greens with every bite
CAESAR SALAD
Savor the classic and timeless flavors of our caesar salad. Fresh and crisp romaine lettuce is the foundation for this beloved dish, topped with a generous sprinkle of nutty and savory parmesan cheese, crisp and crunchy fresh croutons, and a tangy and creamy caesar dressing. Each bite is a delightful balance of textures and flavors, with the tang of the dressing, the crunch of the croutons, and the richness of the cheese all playing their part. Whether you're looking for a light and healthy option or a tasty side to complement your meal, our caesar salad is a delicious and satisfying choice. So, come and enjoy the timeless and classic flavors with every bite
MEDITERRAN SALAD
Embark on a flavor journey with our mediterranean salad. A bed of crisp and tender mixed greens is the base for a colorful array of ingredients that perfectly embody the flavors of the mediterranean. Crunchy cucumbers, juicy cherry tomatoes, sweet red onions, and vibrant bell peppers all come together to create a fresh and crunchy base. Topped with salty kalamata olives, sun-dried tomatoes with a touch of tang, peppery pepperoncini, and a sprinkle of tangy feta cheese, each bite is a flavorful explosion in your mouth. Whether you're looking for a light and healthy option or a tasty side to complement your meal, our mediterranean salad is a delicious and satisfying choice. So, come and enjoy the authentic and flavorful combination of greens with every bite
SIDES
IV Purpose Meals
IV Purpose Meal for 1
Enjoy a delicious meal with our Purpose Pasta, 6 Wings, and drink of choice. The Purpose Pasta is sautéed bell peppers and onions. The dish is finished with a spicy and creamy jerk Alfredo sauce that adds a unique twist to the classic pasta dish. Choose from juicy grilled chicken or succulent shrimp. The wings are a treat with a choice of six tempting flavors - Honey Bbq, Honey Chipotle, Honey Jerk, Lemon Pepper, Buffalo, or Plain. And, to wash it all down, select your favorite drink from our extensive menu. Whether you prefer a refreshing soda, a crisp beer, or a fruity mocktail, you'll find the perfect accompaniment to this delicious meal for one.
IV Purpose Meal for 2
Enjoy a delicious and satisfying meal for two with our Crispy Chicken Sandwich, Braised Oxtail Sliders, and 6 wings, paired with two drinks of your choice. The Crispy Chicken Sandwich features a buttermilk-fried breaded chicken breast, crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes, tangy pickle chips, and a spicy sriracha mayo, all nestled between two slices of a toasted brioche bun. The Braised Oxtail Sliders offer a savory twist, with tender shredded oxtail meat, crunchy purple cabbage coleslaw, and a soft brioche slider bun. The 6 wings come in your choice of flavors, with options like honey BBQ, honey chipotle, honey jerk, lemon pepper, buffalo, and plain. Complete the meal with two drinks of your choice, whether it be a refreshing soda, a sweet iced tea, or anything else you like
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
IV Purpose is a chic 2-floor sports bar & grill located in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn. The bar is known for its extensive cocktail selection, as well as its dinner and brunch menus. IV Purpose also features many TVs for watching sports games, and a spacious outdoor dining area, making it a perfect place to enjoy the warm weather. In addition to our regular programming, IV Purpose also hosts special events, such as karaoke nights and happy hour mixers. Whether you’re looking for a place to unwind after work or to celebrate a special occasion, IV Purpose in Bed Stuy is the perfect spot.
