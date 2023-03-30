IV Purpose

PASTA ALFREDO

$17.00

Indulge in the creamy decadence of Pasta Alfredo, a classic Italian dish that will leave your taste buds craving more. Each forkful of perfectly cooked pasta is generously coated in a velvety, buttery Alfredo sauce, made with rich cream, garlic and a hint of black pepper. As you savor the flavors, you'll notice the delicate aroma of freshly grated Parmesan cheese, expertly blended into the sauce for a nutty, savory finish. This dish is a true masterpiece of Italian cuisine, rich in flavor and texture, and is sure to delight even the most discerning palate. Perfect as a comforting meal for a cozy night in, or as a showstopper dish for your next dinner party, Pasta Alfredo is a timeless classic that will never go out of style.