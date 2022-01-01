Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

Ivy Provisions

352 Reviews

$$

2206 Ivy Rd

Charlottesville, VA 22903

Popular Items

En Fuego
Gobbfather
The Regular

Daily Features

LIMITED TIME - Ty Jerome

$12.49

A portion of proceeds to be donated to UVA Children's Hospital. Roasted Chicken, Spicy Mayo, Green Goddess, House mixed seasoning, melted American cheese, grilled onions and hot pickled peppers, lettuce, tomato, served hot on a toasted baguette.

LIMITED TIME - Lamb Gyro

$11.99Out of stock

Pita Bread, Seasoned Lamb & Beef, house-made tzatziki, lettuce, tomato, red onion, feta cheese

Breakfast

The Regular

$7.49

Soufflé egg, smoked bacon or sausage, white cheddar, served on a buttermilk biscuit.

En Fuego

$10.49

Green chili chorizo, egg, potato, pepper jack cheese.

Cali Girl

$8.99

Soufflé egg, avocado, tomato, sprouts, and herbed cream cheese served on a croissant.

Roasted Potatoes

$3.99
Yogurt & Granola

$5.99

Salads

Superfood

$12.49

Chopped Kale, shredded veggies, edamame, cranberries, cashews, sesame seeds, tahini vinaigrette.

Arugula and Butternut Squash Salad

$12.49

Roasted Butternut Squash, Spiced Pepitas, Granny Smith Apples, Dried Cranberries, Goat Cheese, Apple Cider-Dijon Vinaigrette.

Soups

Classic Beef Stew

$4.99Out of stock

Beef, potatoes, mirepoix, garlic, rosemary, thyme, cabernet sauvignon, beef stock, worcestershire, Vermont maple syrup

Classic Beef Stew (Quart)

$9.99Out of stock

Beef, potatoes, mirepoix, garlic, rosemary, thyme, cabernet sauvignon, beef stock, worcestershire, Vermont maple syrup (Served Chilled)

Tomato Bisque

$4.99Out of stock

Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Fresh Rosemary, Red Wine, Cream. <Contains Flour>

Tomato Bisque (Quart)

$9.99Out of stock

Served Chilled to take home!

Sandos

LIMITED TIME - Ty Jerome

$12.49

A portion of proceeds to be donated to UVA Children's Hospital. Roasted Chicken, Spicy Mayo, Green Goddess, House mixed seasoning, melted American cheese, grilled onions and hot pickled peppers, lettuce, tomato, served hot on a toasted baguette.

LIMITED TIME - Lamb Gyro

$11.99Out of stock

Pita Bread, Seasoned Lamb & Beef, house-made tzatziki, lettuce, tomato, red onion, feta cheese

NEW - And So It Vegans

$11.99

Hummus, Tomatoes, Red onion, Avocado, Pickled Daikon and Carrot (vegan w Sugar-in-the-raw, cilantro, Arugula, Toasted Baguette

Bacon & Jammin

$11.49

Kicked Up Grilled Cheese "BLT"- Toasted Sourdough, Cheddar Cheese, Creamy American, Bacon Tomato Jam, Fresh Tomato Slices, More Bacon, Arugula.

KISS Caprese ( Veg )

$10.49

Fresh Mozzarella, tomato, arugula, and basil mayo served on a baguette.

Winner, Winner

$11.99

Roasted chicken, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and green goddess dressing on a baguette.

Notorious P.I.G.

$11.49

Salami, Prosciutto, Capicola, Provolone, pickled peppers, onion, lettuce, served on a baguette.

The Rhodie

$11.49

IVP Chicken Salad, green apple, lettuce, tomato, onion served on a baguette.

Not Sorry Charlie ( Veg )

$10.49

Chickpea salad, baby greens, tomato, spinach wrap.

Hoos got Beef!

$11.99

roast beef, swiss cheese, grilled peppers & onions and spicy mayo served on toasted sourdough

Cuban Pickle Crisis

$11.99

smoked pork, ham, swiss, pickle relish dijonaise, pickles, spicy pickle potato chips, toasted sourdough

Gobbfather

$11.99

Roasted turkey, pepper jack cheese, pickles, spicy mayo, and arugula served on warm sourdough bread.

Ivy Combos

Half Sando & Soup

$12.95

Half a classic Ivy Provisions sandwich with choice of house made soup that rotates weekly.

Half Sando & Small Salad

$12.95

Half a classic Ivy Provisions sandwich, served with mixed greens salad and house vinaigrette on the side.

Soup & Salad

$10.95

Choice of one of our house made soups which rotate weekly and a side mixed greens salad with house vinaigrette.

Sides

Roasted Sweet Potato, Kale, Quinoa Salad

$4.99+

Roasted Sweet Potato, Chopped Kale, Quinoa, Red Onion with Maple Vinaigrette.

Southern Style Potato Salad

$4.99+

Chickpea Salad Side

$4.99+

Chickpeas, Celery, Capers, Mayonnaise, Lemon and Dill.

Coleslaw

$3.99+
Chicken Salad

$6.99+
Green Apple

$1.48
BBQ Chips

$1.89
Vinegar & Seasalt Chips

$1.89
Original SeaSalt Chips

$1.89
Voodoo Chips

$1.89
Sour Cream & Onion Chips

$1.89Out of stock
NY Spicy Dill Pickle Chips

$1.89

Chips, Dips and Snacks

IvP Trail Mix

$4.99
Fried Marcona Almonds

$4.99
5 O’Clock Crunch (6oz)

$4.99
Salted Peanuts (6 Oz)

$4.99
White Bean Hummus

$5.49Out of stock
Nana's Cocina Tortilla Chips - Yellow Corn - 14oz

$6.99
Nana's Cocina Tortilla Chips - Guacamole - 12oz

$6.99
Nana's Cocina Tortilla Chips - Blue Corn - 12oz

$6.99
Ula - Chili Lime (7 oz)

$4.99

IvP - Housemade Tahini Vinaigrette

$10.25

Kiddos

Kids - Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kids - Ham & Cheese

$4.99

Kids - Turkey & Cheese

$4.99

Kids - P,B & J

$4.99

Desserts

Brownie

$2.50
Rice Krispy

$2.50
Choc. Chip Cookie

$2.50

Gluten Free Brownie

$2.50
Keto Cookie

$4.49Out of stock

Meryem’s Homemade GF, Keto friendly, Low glycemic, grain free, sugar free, no artificial sweetner

Special Rice Krispy

$3.50Out of stock

Coffee

*Coffee, Drip - 12oz

$2.10

*Coffee, Drip - 16oz

$2.35

*Latte - 12oz

$3.00

*Latte - 16oz

$3.50

*Cold Brew

$3.25

*Cappuccino - 12oz

$3.00

*Cappuccino - 16oz

$3.50

Americano - 12oz

$2.50

Americano - 16oz

$2.75

Café Au Lait - 12oz

$3.00

Café Au Lait - 16oz

$3.50

Chai - 12oz

$3.35

Chai - 16oz

$3.90

Dirty Chai - 12oz

$4.95

Dirty Chai - 16oz

$5.50

Matcha Latte - 12oz

$4.25Out of stock

lightly sweetened organic matcha made with the milk of your choice

Matcha Latte - 16oz

$5.25Out of stock

lightly sweetened organic matcha made with the milk of your choice

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.25Out of stock

lightly sweetened organic matcha made with the milk of your choice served over ice

Thai Tea - 16oz

$3.50

Espresso - Double

$1.60

Espresso - Quad

$2.50

Espresso - Single

$1.00

Hot Chocolate - 12oz

$3.00

Hot Chocolate - 16oz

$3.50

Hot Tea - 16oz

$2.00

Macchiato - Quad

$3.25

Macchiato

$2.50

Espresso with a dollop of foam.

Mocha - 12oz

$3.50

Mocha - 16oz

$4.00

Steamer - 12oz

$3.00

Steamer - 16oz

$3.50

Stout - 12oz

$2.50

Stout - 16oz

$2.75

House Bottled Iced Teas, Lemonades, Cold Brews

Agua Fresca - Mango

$3.50
Housemade Lemonade

$2.50
Housemade Iced Black Tea (Unsweeted)

$2.50
Housemade Iced Sweet Tea

$2.50
Housemade The Arnie

$2.50
Housemade Lime Agave Mint Tea (Sweetened)

$2.50
Housemade Limeade

$2.50

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

*Water - IVP

$1.99
Aquafina - Aluminum Bottle

$2.99
Life WTR, 1L

$2.99
Essentia Water, 1L

$2.99
Water - San Pellegrino 500 mL

$2.99
Vitacoco

$3.49
Spindrift - Raspberry Lime

$2.29
Bubly - Blackberry

$1.99
Bubly - Grapefruit

$1.99
Bubly - White Peach Ginger

$1.99
Bubly - Lime

$1.99
San Benedetto - Peach Iced Tea

$2.29
Natalie's Orange Juice

$4.49
Nantucket - Mango Orange

$3.49
Mexican Coke

$2.49
Pepsi

$2.29
Diet Pepsi

$2.29
Dr. Pepper

$2.29
Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.29
Coca Cola

$2.29
Diet Coke

$2.29
Sprite

$2.29
Gatorade - Blue

$2.49
Gatorade - Red

$2.49
Gatorade - Purple

$2.49
Kid's Choc. Milk

$2.49
Kid's Milk

$2.49
Pure Hibiscus Tea (Ginger)

$3.49
Pure Hibiscus Tea (Mint)

$3.49
MC Bucha - Blueberry-Lemongrass

$4.49

Local Product!

MC Bucha - The Ginger

$4.49

Local Product!

MC Bucha - Seasonal Flavor

$4.49
VitHit - "Activitea" Coconut Pineapple

$3.49
VitHit - "Immunitea" Dragonfruit Yuzu

$3.49
VitHit - "Totalitea" Mandarin White Tea

$3.49
VitHit - "Lean and Green” Apple Elderflower

$3.49
Boylan- Black Cherry Soda - 12 oz

$2.99
Boylan - Gingerale -12 oz

$2.99
Boylan - Orange Soda - 12 oz

$2.99
Boylan - Creamy Red Birch Beer - 12 oz

$2.99
Boylan - Shirley Temple - 12 oz

$2.99
Boylan - Grape Soda - 12 oz

$2.99
Sprecher Crème Soda

$2.49
Sprecher Root

$2.49
GB - Honey Blueberry Dream

$2.99
GB - Honey Ginger Buzz

$2.99
GB - Honey Lemon Stinger

$2.99
Sunshine - Gingerberry

$3.99
Sunshine - Blueberry

$3.99

Beer

SGL - Aleworks Oktoberfest (5.6%)

$3.49
4 PK - Aleworks Oktoberfest (5.6%)

$11.99
SGL - Allagash White (5.2%)

$3.99
4 PK - Allagash White (5.2%)

$12.99
SGL - Ardent IPA X (7.1%)

$4.49
4 PK - Ardent IPA X (7.1%)

$14.49
SGL - Basic City Bask Double IPA (7.6%)

$4.49
4 PK - Basic City Bask Double IPA (7.6%)

$14.99
SGL - Basic City - Daily Pils, Can

$2.49
6 PK - Basic City Our Daily Pils (4.7%)

$11.99
SGL - Beales Gold 16 oz 4.8%

$2.49
4PK - Beales Gold 16 oz 4.8%

$7.99
SGL - Blue MTN - Hopwork Orange 7.0%

$2.49
4 PK - Blue MTN - Hopwork Orange 7.0%

$7.99
SGL - Bold Rock India Pressed Apple (4.7%)

$2.49
4 PK - Bold Rock India Pressed Apple (4.7%)

$7.49
SGL - Bold Rock Premium Dry (6%)

$2.49
4 PK - Bold Rock Premium Dry (6%)

$7.99
SGL - Champion Missile IPA (7%)

$2.49
6 PK - Champion Missile IPA (7%)

$11.99
SGL - Legend Brown Ale (5.8%)

$2.49
6 PK - Legend Brown Ale (5.8%)

$11.49
SGL - Reason Prismism Double IPA (5.5%)

$4.99Out of stock
4 PK - Reason Prismism Double IPA (5.5%)

$14.49Out of stock
SGL - Starr Hill Ramble On Juicy IPA (7%)

$2.49
4 PK - Starr Hill Ramble On Juicy IPA (7%)

$7.99
SGL - Starr Hill WaHooWa Pale Ale (5.1%)

$2.99
4 PK - Starr Hill WaHooWa Pale Ale (5.1%)

$9.99
SGL - Three Notch'd Minuteman IPA (7%)

$2.49
4 PK - Three Notch'd Minuteman IPA (7%)

$8.49

SGL - Three Notch'd Gose Seasonal (5.1%)

$3.99

6 PK - Three Notch'd Gose Seasonal (5.1%)

$13.99

Wine

Bubbly - Prosecco Villa Jolanda (187 mL)

$4.99
Bubbly - Villa Jolanda 3pk (187 mL)

$12.99
Cabernet Sauvignon - Smith & Hook (California)

$25.00
Cabernet Sauvignon - Santa Julia Organic (Argentina)

$9.99
Cabernet Sauvignon - The Wild Fighter (California)

$17.99
Cava - Dibon Brut Reserve (Spain)

$11.99
Champagne - Veuve Clicquot (France)

$70.00
Chardonnay - Oakwood (California)

$15.00
Chardonnay- Pam’s Unoaked

$15.00
Chianti - Familgia Castellini

$19.00
Malbec - Catena Vista Flores (Argentina)

$18.00
Merlot - Margaret’s Vineyard

$19.00
Pinot Grigio - La Fiera, Delle Venezia (Italy)

$12.00
Pinot Noir - Angeline (375 ml)

$7.99
Pinot Noir - Terrebonne Estate (Oregon)

$16.99
Rioja - Vina Alberdi Reserva (Spain)

$25.00
Rose - Chataeu Montaud Cotes de Provence

$16.00
Sauvignon Blanc - Elizabeth Spencer (Mendocino)

$15.99

Sauvignon Blanc - Little Sheep (France)

$15.00
Tempranillo - Bodegas Eguren Reinares (Spain)

$8.99Out of stock
Zinfandel - Seghesio Family Sonoma (California)

$19.00

Cocktails

SGL - Devil's Backbone - Grapefruit Smash (7.5%)

$3.99
4 PK - Devil's Backbone - Grapefruit Smash (7.5%)

$12.99Out of stock
SGL - Devil's Backbone - Lime Margarita (7.5%)

$3.99
4 PK - Devil's Backbone - Lime Margarita (7.5%)

$12.99
SGL - Devil's Backbone - Vodka Mule (7.5%)

$3.99
4 PK - Devil's Backbone - Vodka Mule (7.5%)

$12.99
SGL - Waterbird Variety Pack (5%)

$2.99
6 PK - Waterbird - Variety Pack (5%)

$13.99
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are back and excited to serve you!

Website

Location

2206 Ivy Rd, Charlottesville, VA 22903

Directions

