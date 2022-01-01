Ivy Road House imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Steakhouses
Burgers

Ivy Road House

review star

No reviews yet

4300 Three Notched Road

Charlottesville, VA 22901

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

490 Smashburger
House Salad
Kids Cheeseburger

Small Plates

Hand Cut Fries

$6.30

Rosemary Salt

Warm Focaccia

$5.30

House Made Focaccia

Fried Chicken Wings - Half

$10.50

6 Wings, BBQ, Green Goddess

Fried Chicken Wings - Full

$15.30

12 Wings, BBQ, Green Goddess

Hummus & Baba Ganoush

$8.30

Sd Mushroom Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Farfalle, Mornay Sauce, Greuyere, Toasted Panko

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Focaccia, cured egg yolk, roasted garlic dressing

House Salad

$7.30

Spring mix, seasonal vegetables, pickled red onion, focaccia, lemon dill vinaigrette (v).

Entrees

490 Smashburger

$13.50

House made potato roll, American, Iceburg, Dukes Mayo, Bread & Butter pickle Hand-Cut Fries or Side Salad

Impossible Burger

$13.50

Iceburg, Bread & Butter Pickle

Fish N Chips

$16.50

Beer Battered Fish, House-Cut Fries, Dilly Bean Tartar

Pork

$24.50Out of stock

Gnocci

$19.00

Hangar Steak

$26.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.50

American, dill pickle Served with hand-cut fries or broccoli

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.50Out of stock

Grilled or fried chicken tenders (includes choice of fries or broccoli)

Kids Macaroni and Cheese

$7.50

Farfalle, Mornay sauce, Gruyere

Dessert

Peach Pie

$9.30Out of stock

HH Draft Beers

HH DB Vienna Lager

$5.00

HH Bells Oktoberfest

$5.00

HH Basic City Bask

$5.00

HH Beales Gold

$5.00

HH Boulevard Saison

$5.00

HH Brothers Elementary

$5.00

HH Champion Shower Beer

$5.00

HH Chimay Red

$8.00

HH Guiness

$5.00

HH Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat

$5.00

HH Miller Lite

$3.00

HH Alewerks Tavern Ale

$5.00

HH Potters

$5.00

HH Blue Mountain Dark Hollow

$5.00

HH Heavy Seas Doom

$5.00

HH Wicked Weed Pernicious

$5.00

HH Cocktails

HH Highball

$5.00

HH Kentucky Mule

$7.00

HH Kiev Mule

$7.00

HH Paloma

$7.00

HH Red Sangria

$7.00

HH White Sangria

$7.00

HH Food

Pork Rollups

$8.00

Half Wings

$9.00

Full Wings

$12.00

HH Loaded Fries

$8.00Out of stock

HH Flatbread

$8.00

HH Wine

HH Albarino

$9.00

HH Casa Ferr.

$9.00

HH Sparkling Rose

$12.00

HH Italian

$9.00

HH Luna Pinot Grigio

$9.00

HH Pinot Noir

$10.00

HH Raeburn Chard

$9.00

HH Steorra

$7.00

HH Rose

$8.00

HH Tempranillo

$10.00

HH Horton Cab Franc

$11.00

HH Wine of the Week

$11.00

Flatbreads (Deep Copy)

Cherry Tomato Flatbread

$12.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Charlottesville’s newest classic restaurant, IVY ROAD HOUSE, welcomes you to the westernmost point in Ivy, Virginia, where we’ve assembled an all-star team to serve you. Award-winning Executive Chef Christian Kelly, (Maya Restaurant, The Clifton Inn) offers tasty interpretations of classic dishes bringing inspired flair to your favorite foods. Chef de cuisine Malek Sudol (Ten, The Whiskey Jar, Oakhart Social) expertly executes Kelly’s vision. Sommelier and bar manager Alicia Whitestone (Red Fox Inn, Mon Ami Gabi) pours conviviality, signature cocktails, local wine and beer from 16 taps in our cozy lounge. Tying it all together, manager Jonathan Drolshagan (Ten, Jefferson Theater, Five Guys) ensures excellent service from our Roadies. We are open for takeout every Wednesday - Sunday from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Stop by. We hope you’ll feel at home here.

Website

Location

4300 Three Notched Road, Charlottesville, VA 22901

Directions

Gallery
Ivy Road House image
Ivy Road House image

Similar restaurants in your area

BACIO MEDITERRANEAN CUISINE - 375 FOUR LEAF LANE SUITE #101
orange starNo Reviews
375 FOUR LEAF LANE SUITE #101 Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurantnext
Sticks Kebob Shop - Preston
orange starNo Reviews
917 A Preston Avenue Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurantnext
Bizou
orange star4.5 • 690
119 W Main St Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurantnext
South Street Brewery - 106 W South St.
orange star4.5 • 1,214
106 W South St. Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurantnext
Bang! Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
213 2nd St SW Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurantnext
Sticks Kebob Shop - Pantops
orange starNo Reviews
1820 Abbey Road Charlottesville, VA 22911
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Charlottesville

The Local
orange star4.4 • 2,764
824 Hinton Avenue Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurantnext
Monsoon Siam
orange star4.7 • 2,409
113 W Market St Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Charlottesville
orange star4.7 • 2,257
1114 Emmet Street Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurantnext
Maya
orange star4.5 • 2,219
633 West Main Street Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurantnext
Beer Run
orange star4.4 • 1,429
156 Carlton Rd Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurantnext
South Street Brewery - 106 W South St.
orange star4.5 • 1,214
106 W South St. Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charlottesville
Crozet
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Waynesboro
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Nellysford
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Roseland
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Harrisonburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Culpeper
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Spotsylvania
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Powhatan
review star
Avg 5 (6 restaurants)
Fredericksburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston