Ivy Cafe - Coffee Tartines and Things

review star

No reviews yet

14 N Meramec Unit A

Clayton, MO 63105

Popular Items

Latte
Quiche Lorraine - Bacon & Onion
The Princeton

Americano

Americano

$4.00

Decaf Americano

$4.00

Apple Latte

Apple cinnamon latte

$5.75

Apple caramel latte

$5.75

Plain Apple latte

$5.25

Apple cinnamon & caramel latte

$6.25

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50

Caramel Latte

Caramel Latte

$5.25

Cinnamon Latte

Cinnamon Latte

$5.25

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Latte

CTC Latte

$5.50

Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$5.50

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.00

Grab N Go Cold Brew

$6.00

Con Panna

12 oz

$4.00

16 oz

$4.50

Cortado

Cortado

$4.00

Dirty Chai Latte

Dirty Chai Latte

$5.50

Drip

Ethiopian Drip

$3.25+

Panama Drip

$3.25+

Central American Blend Drip

$3.25+

French Roast

$3.25+

Espresso

Single Espresso

$2.00

Double Espresso

$3.50

Ice Cubed Coffee

Ice Cubed Coffee

$5.25

Latte

Latte

$4.75

Decaf Latte

$4.75

Lavender Honey

Lavender Honey Latte

$5.75

Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.00

Matcha Latte

Golden Milk

$5.50

Pink Dragon Fruit

$5.50

Butterfly Pea Flower

$5.50

Green Matcha

$5.50

Mocha latte

Mocha latte

$5.50

Mushroom Medicinal

Mushroom Medicinal

$7.00

Pumpkin Latte

Pumpkin latte

$6.00

Rose Petal Latte

Rose Petal Latte

$5.25

Smoked Salted Honey

Smoked Salted Honey

$5.75

Smores Latte

Smores Latte

$5.50

Shrubs

Medicinal Root Beer Shrub

$6.00Out of stock

Oregano, Rosemary & Mixed Berries Shrub

$5.00

Lavender Hibiscus shrub

$6.00

Lemon Basil Shrub

$5.00

Kombucha

Confluence Kombucha by the Glass

$7.00

Confluence Bucha Grab N Go

$8.00

Tea & Matcha

French Press Tea

$4.50

Iced Black Tea

$3.50

Golden Milk Matcha

$5.50

Pink Dragon Fruit Matcha

$5.50

Butterfly Pea Matcha

$5.50

Ice Tea Refill

$1.75

Hot Tea Bag

$3.00

Green Matcha Tea

$5.00

Medicine Ball

$5.50

London Fog

$4.50

Juice

Suja Shot

$5.00

Main squeeze juice grab n go

$10.95

Libations

Kombucha Mimosa

$10.00

French 75

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$11.00

Hibiscus Margartia

$11.00

Ivy Old Fashioned

$11.00

Shot through the Heart

$11.00

Ivy Bloody Mary

$9.50

Vodka

$8.00

Lemonade Lavender Vodka

$8.00Out of stock

Cherry & Lime Vodka

$8.00

Teremana Tequila

$8.00Out of stock

Angel Envy

$12.00

Codigo Reposado Tequila

$13.00Out of stock

Mi Campo Tequila

$9.00

Origin Gin

$9.00Out of stock

Origin Blue Morpho Gin

$10.00Out of stock

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Withered Oak Rye

$10.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Dirty Martini

$10.00Out of stock

Kahlua Shot

$7.00

Baileys Shot

$7.00

Baileys and Coffee

$8.00

Aperol Spritz

$11.00Out of stock

Kahlua & Coffee

$8.00

Baileys and Coffee Cubes

$8.00

The Jane

$9.00

Beer & Seltzer

City Wide

$5.00

Bomb Pop

$4.00

Rainbow Hard Seltzer

$4.00

Blackberry & Pomegranate

$4.00

Stiegl Grapefruit Radler

$5.00

4 Hands Incarnation

$4.00

1220 Margarita

$5.00

Wine-Retail

M Chiarlo Barbera -Retail

$33.00

The Prisoner Chardonnay- 375 Half Btl

$26.00

Trefethen Cab -375 Half Btl

$36.00

Zillinger Rose -Retail

$40.00

Segura Reserva Heredad - Retail

$35.00

Jad Meursault - Retail

$82.00

Borgogno Barolo -Retail

$89.00

ANTINORI MARCHESE CHIANTI CL RSV19

$58.00

ANTINORI GUADO TASSO BRUCIATO 20

$42.00

La Petite Sav Blanc

$18.00

ANTINORI PIAN D VIGNE BRUN MONT 16

$89.00

Wine- White Glass

Segura Viuda Brut -G

$9.00

Villa Maria Sav Blanc -G

$10.00

Wente Chardonnay -G

$9.00

Barone Fini Pinot Grigio-G

$10.00

Fleurs De Prairie Rose-G

$13.00

Wine-Red Glass

Storypoint Cab-G

$9.00

Angels Ink Pinot Noir -G

$12.00

Seven Falls Red Blend -G

$9.00

Ratti Barbera D'Asti -G

$14.00

Wine - White Bottle

Villa Maria Sav Blanc -Btl

$32.00

Went Chardonnay-Btl

$27.00

Barone Fini Pinot Grigio -Btl

$32.00

Fleurs De Prairie Rose-Btl

$40.00

Wine-Red Bottle

Storypoint Cab-Btl

$27.00

Angels Ink Pinot Noir -Btl

$38.00

Seven Falls Red Blend -Btl

$27.00

Ratti Barbera D'Asti -Btl

$42.00

Non-Alcoholic

Pellegrino

$2.50

Kids Milk

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Bottledwater

$2.00

Waterloo Sparkling

$2.50

Fresh Lemonade

$4.00

Soup

Bowl Chicken And Vegetable

$11.00

Cup Chicken Vegetable

$6.00

Cup Steak Chili

$6.00

Bowl Steak Chili

$12.00

Cup Califlower Vegetable

$6.00

Bowl Califlower Vegetable

$11.00

Pastries

Sourdough Bannana Bread

$4.00

French Pastry Puff

$4.00

Scone

$3.50

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

Sourdough Cookie

$3.00

Sourdough Loaf

$10.00

Chocolate Coconut Loaf

$4.00

Pumpkin Bread

$3.00

Chocolate And Orange Brownie

$5.00

Quiche

Quiche Lorraine - Bacon & Onion

$12.00

Oyster Mushroom & Spinach

$13.00

Salad

Dijon Dill Salmon Salad

$15.00

Dijon Salmon served with chickpeas, cucumber, capers, feta, baby greens, served with a house made honey vinaigrette.

Steak & Blue Cheese Salad

$15.00

Steak and blue cheese salad served with peaches, tomatoes, baby greens and served with a balsamic fig dressing.

Tomato, Beet & Goat Cheese Salad

$10.50

Beet and Goat Cheese served with tomato, baby greens and served with a house made honey vinaigrette.

Chicken & Squash Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Sides & Other Food Items

2 Eggs Plate

$12.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$14.00

Bobby Special - 6 egg whites & side of chicken

$14.00

Cheese & Bacon Hash Brown

$5.00

Curried Cauliflower

$5.50

Eggs

$1.50+

Hummus & Cucumber

$6.00

Pancake Plate

$11.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Yogurt Parfait

$8.00

Slice of Sourdough w/ Butter & Jam

$4.00

Side Salad w/berries

$6.00

2 Scrambled Eggs

$3.00

2 Over Easy Eggs

$3.50

2 Eggs Over Hard

$3.50

2 Eggs with Sourdough

$6.50

Side of Steak

$7.00

Side of Salmon

$7.00

Side of Bread only

$2.00

Side of Bread - Butter Only

$3.00

Side of Bread - Jam Only

$3.00

Side of Sausage

$3.50

Side Of Bacon

$3.00

Side Chicken

$5.00

2 Pancakes only

$8.00

Side Of Feta

$0.50

2 Over Medium Eggs

$1.50

1 Pancake

$4.00

Delicata Squash

$6.00

Flash Fried Spinach

$5.00

Stuffed Mushrooms

$7.00

Tartine

The Brentwood

$13.00

The Central

$10.00Out of stock

The Forsyth

$11.50

Take me back to when I was young. Sourdough bread topped with cinnamon peanut butter and caramelized bananas. Served with vanilla Greek yogurt and house made jam.

The Jackson

$12.00

Curried cauliflower, house made hummus, dill, and pine nuts served on our delicious sourdough.

The Kingsbury

$12.50

Beet, goat cheese, pine nuts, and micro-greens served on house made sourdough

The Linden

The Linden

$14.50

Baby greens, peaches, blue cheese, steak, topped with balsamic fig dressing. Served on top of our freshly baked sourdough.

The Maryland

$12.00

The Meramec

$14.00

The Pershing

$12.50

Mozzarella, heirloom tomatoes, basil, and a truffle glaze served on a freshly baked slice of sourdough.

The Princeton

$12.50

Smashed avocado, chickpeas, lemon zest and dill served on our house made sourdough,

The Washington

$13.50

Sausage or bacon, cheddar cheese, and an egg your way. Served on our house made sourdough.

The Wilson

$13.50Out of stock

The York

$15.00

Local blue oyster mushrooms, house made hummus, goat cheese, pine nuts, dill, parsley, and EVOO served on our homemade sourdough.

The Buckingham

$13.00

The Rosebury

$12.00

Dessert

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$6.00

Grab-N-Go

Coconut Milk Yogurt

$8.00

Horseradish Kimchi

$15.00

Napa Cabbage Kimchi

$12.00

Macarons -5 pack

$15.00

LC Cold Brew

$7.00

Protein Box

$6.00

Parfait Box

$6.00

Bottle water

$1.50

Hummus

$6.00Out of stock

Kombucha Grab N Go

$7.00

Jam 8 oz

$6.00

Bloody Mary Mix

$5.00

Cold Brew

$6.00

Chai Concentrate

$5.00

Chai Dry Bag

$7.00

Granola

$7.00

Herbal Butter

$5.00

Ivy Coffee

Julie Fav- 12oz Panama Beans

$18.00

12oz Ethiopian Beans

$16.00

Ashley Fav -12oz Central American Blend Beans

$15.00

Tea French Press

$22.00

Coffee French Press

$14.00

Fig Glaze

$20.00

Clayton Mugs

$38.00

Ivy Mugs

$36.00

Cherokee Mug

$20.00

Old Town Spice

Bloody Mary Spice

$6.00

Fudge

$6.00

Salmon Seasoning

$6.00Out of stock

Garlic Stuffed Olives

$12.00

Tuna Rub

$6.00

Cosmic Bee

Cosmic Couple

$25.00

Peaceful Pond

$25.00

Blissful Blossom

$25.00

Moonlit Meadow

$25.00

Blitzed Bee

$25.00

Woodland Wonderland

$25.00

Kelsey Island Herbals

Beach Rose Face Mist

$16.00

Garden Thyme Face Mist

$16.00

Azure Willow Dry Oil

$30.00

Beach Rose Face Oil

$30.00

Food of Love Salve

$9.00

Forest Dweller Healing Salve

$12.00

Phone Plant Stand

Phone Plant Amp

$45.00

East Coast Provisions

Dried Flower Bunch

$24.00

Candle-Glass Tumbler

$24.00

Candle- Frost Jar

$26.00

Candle - Tin

$10.00

Shower Steamer Set

$18.00

Glessow Pottery

Small Plate

$12.00

Large Plate

$20.00

LC Coffee Bags

Dulzura

$17.00

Italian Roast

$17.00

Cold Brew

$6.00

Coffee Stamp Coffee Bags

Passport Sample Pack

$19.00

Coma Coffee

Obsidian Dark Roast Retail

$15.00

Thuura Kenya Whole Bean Retail

$19.75

Flowers

Blue Supreme

$1.00

Lily

$4.00

Spray Rose

$3.00

Peony

$2.00

Nigella Blue

$1.00

Eucaluptus

$1.00

Peach Rose

$2.00

Bottle Plant

Bottle Plant Stand

$5.00

The Harrison Collection

Small Map

$35.00

Large Map

$50.00

Forest & Meadows

Sweet Rose Elixir 1 oz

$13.00

Citrus Bitters 1 oz

$13.00

Cocao Bitters 1 oz

$13.00

Holy Basil Elixir 1 oz

$13.00

Shroom City Tincture 1 oz

$18.00

Pollen Potion Syrup 4 oz

$14.00

Elderberry Syrup 4 oz

$14.00

Sweet Rose Elixir 4 oz

$44.00

Root Beer Herbal Shrub

$14.00

Lavender Shrub

$12.00

Love You Heart Shurb

$12.00

Stingers Honey

Stingers Honey

$14.00

Tori Miener Ceramics

Barnacles x-sm

$50.00

Barnacles-sm

$65.00

Barnacles -med

$85.00

Barnacles- lrg

$250.00

Barnacles - xtra large

$500.00

Round Bottom Cup

$150.00

Porcelain Stoneware tree knot

$450.00

Flash Bulb Prints / Drawings

$80.00

Barnacle Mug

$200.00

Porcelain Bowls

$175.00

Stoneware Large Bowl

$500.00

Soap / Ring Dish

$75.00

Gold & Blooms

Clock

$50.00

Orchird

$40.00

Wine Stopper

$20.00

Paul

Naked lady

$450.00

PT Soap

Small Soap

$4.50

Large Soap

$7.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Serving Coffee, Tartines, and Things! Grab-n-Go items, Salads, Toast, Quiche, healthy, delicious and unique! Small retail and flower bar as well!

Location

14 N Meramec Unit A, Clayton, MO 63105

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

