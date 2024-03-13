Meat Lovers Platter

$99.00

It’s perfect for sharing or just some taste testing. Includes Smoked Brisket, Smoked Sausage, Smoked Pastrami, Lamb riblets, Burnt Ends, Pulled Beef, Bourbon Baked Beans, Cole slaw, Pickles & house Pickled red onions. When ordered to go, the platter comes in an aluminum pan with the cold condiments in containers on the side.