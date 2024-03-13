- Home
315 Cedar Bridge Avenue
Cedarbridge Ave
Lakewood, NJ 08701
Featured Items
- Carolina Gold Sandwich$20.00
Our best seller! | incredibly tender roast beef, tossed on the grill with grilled onions in our Carolina gold sauce. Served on a panini’d baguette.
- Schnitzel Sandwich$18.00
A real classic! | Schnitzel, lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, cole slaw and Russian dressing served on a toasted brioche bun.
- Beef Egg Roll$8.00
The crispiest pulled brisket eggroll.
Menu
STARTERS
- Bourbon Baked Beans$10.00
Scrumptious baked Beans with chunks of meat & a saucy bourbon reduction
- Jerky Plate$22.00
Featuring 4 oz of our delicious jerky. It’s sweet with a little kick to keep you on your toes. Garlic mayo on the side
- Kishka & Gravy$9.00
Deliciously classic MealMart Kishka in our delicious homemade beef gravy.
- Smoky Tacos$16.00
Who doesn’t love tacos? | Tender pulled brisket over soft shell tortillas with pico for freshness and our signature sweet and spicy BBQ sauce for that tangy flavor.
- Asian Pasta Salad$8.00
Linguine pasta with an Asian soy glaze, topped with toasted sesame seeds, and scallions
LOADED GOODNESS
- Loaded BBQ Yam$18.00
One of our favorite starters! Open faced, roasted sweet potato with our pulled brisket, crispy tortilla crunch, garlic Jalapeño aioli, silan, fresh cilantro.
- Southern Nachos$22.00
Good ol’ yum! | Tender Carolina tossed beef, served over our homemade nacho chips with our house guac and pico de gallo.
- Carolina Fries$22.00
Tender Carolina tossed beef, served over our crispy house fries
- Texas Fries$22.00
Even Texas is jealous! | A heaping portion of pulled smoked brisket on top of delicious house fries. Served with Southside slaw.
- Spicy Loaded Fries$22.00
It’s getting hot in here! | Pulled beef loaded fries, with a spicy pepper combo and our palate whopping sauces.
FROM OUR SMOKER
- Meat Lovers Platter$99.00
It’s perfect for sharing or just some taste testing. Includes Smoked Brisket, Smoked Sausage, Smoked Pastrami, Lamb riblets, Burnt Ends, Pulled Beef, Bourbon Baked Beans, Cole slaw, Pickles & house Pickled red onions. When ordered to go, the platter comes in an aluminum pan with the cold condiments in containers on the side.
- Smoked Brisket
The classic. Sliced brisket cooked low and slow on our offset smoker. Served with Cole slaw, pickles and our house BBQ sauce.
- Smoked Pastrami
Sliced cured Brisket pastrami with house pastrami rub and smoked for 18 hours. Served with Cole slaw, Pickles.