Main picView gallery

Iwingz 2445 25th st se

review star

No reviews yet

2445 25th st se

Salem, OR 97302

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

10pc. Wingz
Mac & Cheese
16pc. Boneless Bites

Wingz & more

6pc. Wingz

$10.99

Traditional bone-in

10pc. Wingz

$16.99

Traditional bone-in

16pc. Wingz

$26.99

Traditional bone-in

24pc. Wingz

$39.99

Traditional bone-in

50pc. Wingz

$82.99

Traditional bone-in

12pc. Little Wingz

$12.99

12 of our smaller wings

10pc. Boneless Bites

$8.99

Hand breaded bite-size boneless pieces

16pc. Boneless Bites

$13.99

Hand breaded bite-size boneless pieces

24pc. Boneless Bites

$20.99

Hand breaded bite-size boneless pieces

50pc. Boneless Bites

$42.99

Hand breaded bite-size boneless pieces

Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Hand breaded on a bun with mayo

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Hand breaded in our spicy breading on a bun with mayo

3pc. Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Hand breaded tenders

5pc. Chicken Tenders

$12.99

Hand breaded tenders

Caesar Wrap

$13.99

Our caesar salad wrapped in a tortilla

iBurger

$9.99

1/3 lb. 100% fresh ground chuck patty on a bun with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and our house sauce

Mac & Cheese

$8.99+

Our classic recipe of mac & cheese with a special blend of cheeses and topped with crumbled Cheezits

Combos

6pc. Wing Combo

$15.99+

Traditional bone-in wings with a choice of a side and a drink

10pc. Wing Combo

$21.99+

Traditional bone-in wings with a choice of a side and a drink

16pc. Wing Combo

$31.99+

Traditional bone-in wings with a choice of a side and a drink

10pc. Boneless Combo

$13.99+

Hand breaded boneless bites with a choice of a side and a drink

16pc. Boneless Combo

$17.99+

Hand breaded boneless bites with a choice of a side and a drink

24pc. Boneless Combo

$23.99+

Hand breaded boneless bites with a choice of a side and a drink

Chicken Sandwich Combo

$15.99+

Hand breaded chicken sandwich with a choice of a side and a drink

Spicy Chicken Sandwich Combo

$15.99+

Hand breaded spicy chicken sandwich with a choice of a side and a drink

3pc. Tender Combo

$13.99+

Hand breaded tenders with a choice of a side and a drink

5pc. Tender Combo

$17.99+

Hand breaded tenders with a choice of a side and a drink

Caesar Wrap Combo

$18.99+

Caesar wrap with a choice of a side and a drink

iBurger Combo

$14.99+

iBurger with a choice of a side and a drink

Kids Menu (12 & Under)

Kids 4pc. Wingz

$7.99

Traditional bone-in wings with a kids side and drink

Kids 2pc. Tenders

$7.99

Hand breaded tenders with a kids side and drink

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Plain mac & cheese with a kids side and drink

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$7.99

Mini corn dogs with a kids side and drink

Sides

Crispy Fries

$3.99+

Traditional crispy french fries

Tater Tots

$3.99+

Traditional tater tots

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99+

Traditional sweet potato fries

Waffle Fries

$4.99+

Zesty waffle fries

Spuds

$5.99+

Hand breaded potato slices

Onion Rings

$5.99+Out of stock

Traditional beer battered onion rings

Onion Chips

$6.99

Hand breaded onion pieces

Fried Mac

$6.99

3 hand breaded pieces of iWingz mac & cheese

Jalepeño Poppers

$6.99

6 traditional jalepeño poppers

Mozzerella Sticks

$6.99Out of stock

6 traditional mozzerella sticks

Fried Pickle Spears

$6.99Out of stock

6 traditional fried pickle spears

Fried Cauliflower

$6.99

6 pieces of hand breaded cauliflower

Fried Mushrooms

$6.99

6 hand breaded mushrooms

Cheese Balls

$6.99

Cheesy bread balls

Salads

Garden Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, tomato, and olives

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, parmesan, and crutons

Chef Salad

$15.99

Romaine lettuce, ham, turkey, mozzerella, cheddar, egg, tomato, and olives

1/2 Garden Salad

$5.99

Romaine lettuce, tomato, and olives

1/2 Caesar Salad

$5.99

Romaine lettuce, parmesan, and crutons

1/2 Chef Salad

$7.99

Romaine lettuce, ham, turkey, mozzerella, cheddar, egg, tomato, and olives

Desserts

Cheesecake

$5.00

Traditional cheesecake topped with whipped cream

Dirt Cup

$3.00

Chocolate or vanilla pudding mixed with whipped cream, layered with oreo crumbs, and topped with gummy worms

Dippin Dots

$5.00

Chocolate Chip Cake

$7.00

Icecream Sandwich Mint

$7.00

Icecream Sandwich Classic

$7.00

Icecream Sandwich Strawberry

$7.00

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$3.50

24oz.

Kids Drink

$1.50

Real Fruit Lemonade

$5.99

24oz. of our house-made lemonade with real fruit

Fruit Lemonade Refill

$1.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

24oz. lemonade and iced tea mix

Iced Tea

$3.50

24oz. house-made unsweetened iced tea

Hot Beverage

$3.00

Redbull/Monster

$4.00

Bottled Beverage

$3.00

Power/Vitamin Water

$4.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Pitcher

$12.00

Vodka

Three Olives Strawberry

$7.00

Smirnoff

$7.00

Tito's

$7.50

Grey Goose

$9.50

Pinnacle Peach

$7.00

Pinnacle Grape

$7.00

Pinnacle Cherry

$7.00

Pinnacle Whipped

$7.00

Firefly Sweet Tea

$7.00

Cocktails

Just Peachy Lemonade

$9.00

Truly Boozy Lemonade

$11.00

Firefly Sweet Tea

$9.00

Tropical Tequila

$11.00

Margarita

$9.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Loaded Bloody Mary

$11.00

Jager Bomb

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Long Island

$11.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Vodka Redbull

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Watermelon Red Bull And Vodka

$11.00

Can/Bottled Beer

Coors Light

$4.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Modelo

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Black Butte Porter

$6.00

Guinness Draught Stout

$6.00

Truly Raspberry Lime

$5.00

Truly Watermelon Lemonade

$5.00

Truly Mango Lemonade

$5.00

Truly Wild Berry

$5.00

Truly Blueberry & Acai

$5.00

Truly Black Cherry

$5.00

White Claw Blackberry

$5.00

White Claw Mango

$5.00

White Claw Strawberry

$5.00

White Claw Pineapple

$5.00

White Claw Watermelon Lime Smash

$5.00

White Claw Citrus Yuzu Smash

$5.00

White Claw Tropical Pomelo Smash

$5.00

Two Towns Bright Cider

$5.00

Two Towns Made Marion

$5.00

Can IPA

$5.00

Wine

19 Crimes

$7.00

Gin

Tanqueray

$7.50

Tequila

Lunazul

$7.50

Mezcal Union

$8.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Don Julio 1942

$35.00

Whiskey

Johnnie Walker

$8.50

Seagram's

$7.50

Jameson Cold Brew

$8.00

Black Velvet

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$7.50

Jim Beam

$7.50

Jim Bean Peach

$7.50

Jameson

$7.00

Makers Mark

$8.50

Crown Royal

$8.50

Crown Apple

$8.50

Fireball

$7.00

Draft Beer

Bodhizafa Pale Ale

$6.00

Voodoo Ranger

$7.00

Two Towns Imperial Cider

$6.00

Gilgamesh Jazzy Hef

$6.00

Rogue Dead Guy

$6.00

Boneyard RPM IPA

$6.00

Beer Pitcher

$24.00

Rum

Malibu

$7.50

Captain Morgan

$7.50

Bacardi

$7.50

Cognac

Hennessey

$7.00

Dusse

$8.00

Apparel

Tank Top

$15.00

T-Shirt

$15.00

Baseball Tee

$20.00

Long Sleeve Shirt

$18.00

Crewneck Sweatshirt

$20.00

3/4 Sleeve Hoodie

$40.00

Hat

$20.00

Gift Cards

$5 Gift Card

$5.00

$10 Gift Card

$10.00

$15 Gift Card

$15.00

$20 Gift Card

$20.00

$25 Gift Card

$25.00

$50 Gift Card

$50.00

$100 Gift Card

$100.00

$250 Gift Card

$250.00

Monday Specials

Monday Sandwich Special

$11.99

Hand breaded chicken sandwich with a choice of a side and a drink

Monday Spicy Sandwich Special

$11.99

Hand breaded spicy chicken sandwich with a choice of a side and a drink

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2445 25th st se, Salem, OR 97302

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Santiam Brewing Company - 2544 19th St. SE
orange starNo Reviews
2544 19th St. SE Salem, OR 97302
View restaurantnext
Ram - Salem
orange starNo Reviews
515 12th Street SE Salem, OR 97301
View restaurantnext
Bo & Vine Mobile Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
2661 Cascadia Industrial Street Southeast Salem, OR 97302
View restaurantnext
Tiki Lounge
orange star4.3 • 127
165 Lancaster Dr SE Salem, OR 97317
View restaurantnext
Wabi Sabi Tea
orange starNo Reviews
1215 commercial street se Salem, OR 97306
View restaurantnext
White's Restaurant
orange star4.0 • 200
1138 Commercial St SE Salem, OR 97302
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Salem

Hops n Drops - Keizer
orange star4.6 • 2,615
6295 Keizer Station Blvd NE Keizer, OR 97303
View restaurantnext
Venti's Cafe + Beer Vault - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 1,394
325 Court St NE Salem, OR 97301
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000341 - Commercial Street
orange star4.7 • 912
2910 Commercial St. S.E. Salem, OR 97302
View restaurantnext
Gamberetti's Italian Restaurant
orange star4.0 • 826
325 High St Se Salem, OR 97301
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000290 - Lancaster Green
orange star4.5 • 755
3096 NE Lancaster Dr. Salem, OR 97305
View restaurantnext
Basil & Board - Salem
orange star4.3 • 710
500 Liberty St SE Salem, OR 97301
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Salem
Mcminnville
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Silverton
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Sherwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Albany
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Corvallis
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
West Linn
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Lake Oswego
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Beaverton
review star
Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)
Hillsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston