Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Latin American
Breakfast & Brunch

IX Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

43 Lincoln RD

brooklyn, NE 11225

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Coffee

Coffee

$3.00+

Americano

$4.00+

Cappuccino

$5.00

Chai Latte

$5.50+

Cortado

$3.50

Dirty Chai

$6.50+

Espresso

$3.00

Double Espesso

$4.00

Latte

$5.00+

Macchiato

$4.00

Matcha Cacao

$6.50+

Matcha Latte

$6.00+

Mocha

$6.50+

Red Eye

$6.00+

Variety of Tea

$2.50+

Apple Cider

$6.00

Cup Of Milk

$2.00

Coffee Box

$15.00

Lg.Cafe Au Lait

$4.00

Sm. Cafe Au Lait

$3.50

Flat White

$5.00

Water With Lemon

$1.75

Doctor Jaguar Shot

$3.00

Ix Coffee Bag

$18.00

Cacao Jar

$20.00

Gaisha

$25.00

Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.00

S. Pellegrino

$2.50

Water

$1.50

OJ

$3.50

Canadadry

$2.50

Flavored Pellegrino

$2.50

Flavored Selzer

$4.50

Lemonade

$4.00

Salvavidas

Piña

$3.50

Pouch Sangria

$13.00

Adrenalina

$5.00

Cacao

Aguado

$6.50

Cardamom Rose Mary

$6.50

Cinnamon-Almendrado

$6.50

Con Angelitos

$7.00

Ginger- Cayenne

$6.50

Kids

$4.00

Lavanda en Flor

$6.50

lx

$6.50

Roses- Cococrunch

$6.50

Xelaju

$7.50

Ice Cacao

$7.00

Champurrado

$7.00

Frozen Drinks

Frozen Cappuccino

$7.00

Frozen Cocolada

$7.00

lx Cacao Frappe

$7.00

Matcha Smoothie

$7.00

Pepita Citrus Jaguar

$7.00

Sea Salted Caramel

$7.00

Pitcher Frozze

$22.00

Mango Tango

$7.00

Tamarindo,jalapeño Smoothie

$7.00

Yuzu Granita

$7.00

Chai Granita

$7.00

Passion Fruit Smoothie

$7.00

Peach Granita

$7.00

Strawberry Basil Smoothie

$7.00

Pink Guava Smoothie

$7.00

Sangrias

$9.00

Frozze

$9.00

Margaritas

$12.00

Pitcher Margarita

$40.00

Btl Sangria

$32.00

Lichi Granita

$7.00

Shot Tequila

$7.00

Beer

Famosa

$8.00

Fat Tire

$8.00

Michelada

$13.00

Paulaner

$8.00

Voo Doo

$8.00

Pilsner Broo

$8.00

Litro Famosa

$14.00

Brooklyn Lager

$8.00

Peroni

$8.00

New Belgian

$8.00

Michelada Gallo

$15.00

Gallo

$10.00

Wine by the glass

Millefiori GL

$9.00

Pinot Noir GL

$8.00

Cabernet Sauvignon GL

$8.00

Chardonay GL

$8.00

Pinot Grigio GL

$8.00

Vinho Verde Rosé

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Wine Box

$90.00

GL Ix white Wine

$8.00

GL Ix Red Wine

$9.00

Ix apple Wine Shot

$6.00

Hot Wine

$9.00

Hot White Wine

$9.00

Free Ix Apple Wine

Wine by the Bottle

Millefiori BTL

$32.00

Pinot Noir BTL

$24.00

Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$25.00

Chardonay BTL

$22.00

Pinot Gri BTL

$20.00

The Rose 3M BTL

$22.00

Chianti BTL

$32.00

Primitivo Btl

$24.00

Suavignon Blanc

$25.00

Rose Negroamaro Btl

$32.00

Vina Tinaja

$20.00

Azucar

$20.00

BTL Ix White Wine

$26.00

BTL Ix Red Wine

$26.00

BTL Ix Apple Wine

$35.00

Ix Wine Box

$90.00

1 Lt Bottle Quezalteca

$60.00

Vinho Verde White

$24.00

Vinho Verde Rose

$24.00

Mixmosas

Lavender Relaxer Mimo

$9.00

Mango Tango Mimo

$9.00

Patience Fruit Mimo

$9.00

Pineapple Coolada Mimo

$9.00

Tamarind Jalapeño Mimo

$9.00

Yuzu IXmosa

$9.00

Peach Mimo

$9.00

Orange Mimo

$9.00

Prosseco

$9.00

Cardamon Mimosa

$9.00

Ix Vintage 1979

$13.00

Pitcher Mimosa

$30.00

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Iced Cappuccino

$5.50

Iced Latte

$5.00+

Iced Americano

$4.00+

Iced Mocha

$6.00+

Iced Dirty Chai

$6.00+

Iced Red Eye

$5.00+

Iced Chai Latte

$4.50+

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Iced Tea

$3.00+

Playeras

$20.00

Espresso Over Ice

$4.00

Iced Cortado

$3.75

Ice Macha Cacao

$7.00

Indita Quetzalteca

Quezalteca Tamarindo

$10.00

Quezalteca Mora

$10.00

Quezalteca Jamaica

$10.00

Quezalteca Elote

$10.00

Quezalteca Piña

$10.00

Quzalteca Pepita

$10.00

Quzalteca Canela

$10.00

Quezalteca Limonada

$10.00

Tequila Shot

$10.00

Ron Zacapa

$10.00

Cocktails

Zacapa Jade

$16.00

Atitlán

$14.00

Caribbean Hammock Punch #2

$14.00

Hendrick's Mule

$14.00

Espresso Negroni

$14.00

Spring Garden

$14.00

Paloma Ahumada

$14.00

Mar Turquesa

$16.00

Ix Martini

$14.00

Aviation Adjacent

$14.00

Iximché & D.R.

$14.00

Spring Cucumber Margarita

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Piña Colada

$13.00

Tequila

Patron Silver

$14.00

Patron Reposado

$16.00

Patron Anejo

$16.00

Casamigos Silver

$15.00

Casamigos Reposado

$17.00

Corazon

$9.00

Milagro

$11.00

Mijenta Silver

$13.00

Mijenta Reposado

$14.00

Mijenta Anejo

$15.00

House Tequila

$7.00

Hornitos Silver

$10.00

Villa One Silver

$10.00

Villa One Reposado

$12.00

Villa One Anejo

$14.00

Clase Azul silver

$23.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$36.00

Clase Azul Anejo

$45.00

Clase Azul Gold

$50.00

Clase Azul Mezcal

$22.00

House Mezcal

$12.00

Vodka

Titos

$10.00

Absolute

$10.00

Keel One

$12.00

House Vodka

$8.00

Whisky

Jhony Red

$12.00

Jhony Black

$14.00

Jameson

$12.00

Makers Mark

$13.00

Woodford

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Fireball

$11.00

Ron

Zacapa

$14.00

Bacardi Dark

$11.00

Bacardi Blanco

$11.00

Malibu

$10.00

Cihuatan

$10.00

Menu Independencia

Tostadas

Chuchitos

$5.00

Rellenitos

$5.00

Paches de Papa

$7.00

Salpicon de Res

$9.95

Envueltos

$9.95

Torta de Flor de Izote

$9.95

Caldo de Pata de Res

$16.95

Caldo de Res

$16.95

Sandia Preparada

$4.00

Caldo de Nances

$10.00

Adds

Add Turkey

$3.00

Add Shrimps

$6.00

Add Pork Belly

$3.00

Add Tomato

$2.00

Add Swiss Cheese

$1.50

Add Cheddar

$2.00

Add An Egg

$1.50

Add Avocado

$2.50

Add Bacon

$2.50

Add Chicken

$3.00

Add Ham

$2.50

Add Tuna

$5.00

Add Pernil

$3.00

Add Goat Cheese

$2.00

Add Spinach

$2.00

Add Mushrroms

$2.00

Add Chicken

$3.00

Add Fetta Cheese

$2.00

Add Chorizo

$3.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.50

Onions

$2.00

Omelettes

Bacon, pprjack Omelette

$13.95

Blue Cheese, & Omelette

$13.95

Ham & Cheddar Omelette

$13.95

Goat Cheese Omelette

$13.95

Huevos Rancheros

$13.95

Spinach, Feta Omelette

$12.95

Tomate, Mozza &Omelette

$13.95

Turkey, Swiss & Omelette

$14.95

Egg White

$2.50

Plain Omelette

$8.00

Egg & Cheese Croissant

$6.50

Platillo Guatemala

$12.99

Sandwiches

Belleza

$17.95

Berliner Sandwich

$16.95

Caprese Croissant

$12.95

Cubano Sandwich

$17.95

Great Tuna

$16.95

Green Eggs & Cheese

$15.95

Guanaco Sandwich

$16.95

Number 1 Sandwich

$16.95

TPC Sub

$16.95

Veggie One

$16.95

Egg White

$2.50

Soups and Salads

Caldo de Aji Amarillo

$18.95

Carrot Soup

$9.00

Caldo Tlalpeno Rojo

$18.95

Add Turkey

$3.00

Caldo Chipilin

$18.95

Jocon

$17.95

Kimchi Soup

$18.95

Pepian

$17.95

Quichon

$17.95

Green Salad

$15.95

The Zingy Salad

$14.95

Egg White

$2.50

Caldo Ix

$15.95

Hilachas

$14.00

Salpicon

$12.00

Kak'ik

$15.00

Butternut Squash Soup

$8.00

Black Garlic Soup

$15.00

Snacks

Crazy Corn in a Cup

$9.95

Hot Figs

$12.95

Melted cheese

$14.95

Rundstuck Sliders

$14.95

Shrimp Sliders

$14.95

Shot Chicken

Shot Vegie

Chips And Salsa

$5.00

Garnachas

$14.00

Chuchitos

$5.00

Rellenitos

$5.00

Paches

$6.00

Kids Menu

Kids Quesadilla

$5.00

Kids Scrambled Egg

$5.00

Rice & Beans

$6.00

Desserts

3 Leches

$7.00

Creme Brulee

$6.00

Ix Crumble

$6.00

Lava Cake

$6.00

Plantain Mole

$13.95

Rosemary Churros

$8.00

Ice Cream

$3.00

Guava 3 Leches

$8.00

Banana,pumpkn Pie

$6.00

Chamoy Ice

$5.00

Feta Backed Bananas

$13.95

Bakery

Alfajores

$3.00

Almond Croissant

$5.00

Blueberry Muffin

$3.00

Chocochip Mini Muffin

$1.00

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00

Chocolate Muffin

$3.00

Corn Muffin

$3.00

Croissant

$3.50

French Macaroons

$1.75

Pound Cake

$2.75

Pumpkin Muffin

$3.00

Variety of Cookies

$3.00

Pecan Croissant

$6.00

Easter Cookies

$3.00

Apple Strusel

$3.50

Free Macaroon

Croissants on the Go

Cheddar & Bacon Croissant

$6.00

Ham & Swiss Croissant

$6.00

Mushroom & Swiss Croissant

$6.00

Egg And Chesse Croissant

$6.00

Bacon,egg,cheese

$7.50

Chesse Croisant

$5.00

Cheese Croissant

$5.00

Sides

Side Avocado

$2.50

Side of Bacon

$3.00

Side of Bread

$2.50

Side of Tortillas

$2.00

Side Pork Belly

$4.50

Side Shrimp

$6.00

Side Chicken

$4.00

Side Turkey

$3.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Chips And Beans

$5.00

Rice & Beans

$6.00

Mostasa

$1.00

Side Beans

$3.00

Side Spinach

$3.00

Side De Maduros

$6.00

2 Huevos Estrellados

$5.00

Side De Chips

$2.00

Add Chorizo

$3.00

Side Ham

$3.00

Cilantro

$1.00

Tamarindos

$1.75

Side Salad

$5.00

Menu Secreto

Black Magic

$4.50

Ceviche de Camaron

$12.00

Choripan Slider

$9.00

French Dip (Beef)

$14.00

French Dip (Pork Belly)

$14.00

Hilachas de Res

$14.00

Hot Sauce

$6.00

Kaq Ik

$14.00

Ponzu- Ramen Salat

$14.00

Quetzal Eggs

$11.95

Spiced Cucumber Salad

$12.00

Spring Bowl

$13.00

Squash Soup

$8.00

Truffle-Crazy Corn

$8.50

Longanisas

$8.00

Ix Banmi

$14.00

Espresso Soda

$5.50

Golden Latte

$4.00

Combu Carbonara

$16.00

Sopa De Letras

$7.00

Affogato

$5.50

Cardamon Espresso Soda

$6.00

Mush/edamame Ceviche

$12.00

Hilachas

$12.00

Brunch Menu

Pink Guava 3 leches

$8.00

Loroco Eggs Benedict

$16.95

Eggs Sausage & Gravy French Toast

$16.95

IX Pancakes Waffles

$17.90

French Toast Sticks

$16.95

Ix Boneless Chicken & Waffles

$17.95

Tomato/arugula/feta Starter

$12.00

Mahi Mahi Starter

$15.00

Spicy Lemongrass Starter

$12.00

Shrimp Corn Chowder Soup

$11.00

Ix Clam Chowder Soup

$11.00

Butternut Squash Soup

$8.00

Calamarata Pasta with Salmon

$15.00

Calamarata Pasta With Vegan Bechamel

$14.00

Manchego Kimchi Grilled Cheese

$17.95

Pork Belly French Dip Sandwich

$17.95

Banana Pumpkin Pie

$5.00

Cheese

Blue Cheese

Cheddar

Cotija

Feta

Goat Cheese

Mozzarella

Pepper Jack

Swiss

Veggie

Avocado

Carrot

Cebolla

Cilantro

Ejotes

Elote

Limon

Mushrooms

Onion

Pickled Vegetables

Potato

Spinach

Half Chicken

Half chicken

$14.95

Heladitos

Chamoy Pineapple Heladito

$3.00

Guanavana Pop Heladito

$3.00

Popsicle Tamarindo Jalapeño Heladito

$3.00

Pink Guava,lime Popsicle

$3.00

Strawberry Basil

$3.00

Mango Chucks

$3.00

Passion Fruit Heladito

$3.00

DINNER SPECIAL

BBQ RIBS

$22.00

SALMON

$22.00

SEA BASS

$24.00

Tilapia

$18.00

Fiambre

$60.00

PACHES DE PAPA

$6.00

TAMAL DE ARROZ

$6.00

Thanksgiving Day

$27.95

Canasta Navidena

$120.00

Add Media Libra De Fiambre

$20.00

5 de Mayo Special

Pulpo Livingstone

$7.00

Shrimp Caribe (x3)

$14.00

Porto Bellisima

$5.00

The Veg-And-Crunch

$5.00

El K-oreano

$5.00

Burratina Fresca

$5.00

The Midnight Longaniza

$5.00

Margaritas Traditional

$12.00

Margaritas Flavored

$13.00

Valentine’s Dinner

VALENTINE’S DINNER FIVE COURSE

$69.95

VALENTINE’S DINNER 3 COURSE

$49.95

POP UP

3 COURSE TASTING

5 COURSE TASTING

Small Caldo Ix

Small Jocon

Small Carrot Soup

Small Cacao

Small Cappucino

Small Latte

Small Sangria

Teaste Small Caldo Ix

HH Mimosas

Yuzu IXmosa

$9.00

Mango Tango

$9.00

Patience Fruit

$9.00

Pineapple Coolada

$9.00

Lavender Relaxer

$9.00

Tamarind Jalapeño

$9.00

Peach

$9.00

Orange Mimo

$9.00

Prosseco

$6.00

HH Beer

Famosa Lager

$7.00

Paulaner

$7.00

Fat Tire

$7.00

Voo Doo

$7.00

Pilsener

$7.00

Michelada

$10.00

HH Wine Glass

Millefiori GL

$9.00

Pinot Noir GL

$9.00

Cabernet Sauvignon GL

$9.00

Chardonay GL

$8.00

Pinot Grigio GL

$8.00

The Rose 3m GL

$8.00

Primitivo Gl

$9.00

Chianti Gl

$9.00

Negro Amaro Rose

$9.00

HH Wine Bottle

Millkefiori BTL

$22.00

Pinot Noir BTL

$20.00

Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$22.00

Chardonay BTL

$20.00

Pinot Gri BTL

$20.00

The Rose BTL

$20.00

Wycliff Brut

$20.00

Vina Tinaja

$20.00

Sauvignon

$20.00

Azucar

$20.00

Tacos

Pulpo Livingstone

$8.00

Shrimp Caribe

$16.00

The Chicken one

$6.00

Porto Bellisimo

$6.00

The Ver-And-Crunch

$6.00

The Bela Belly

$6.00

Burratina Fresca

$6.00

The Midnigth Longaniza

$6.00

Caribe Rice & Beans

$7.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

43 Lincoln RD, brooklyn, NE 11225

Directions

Gallery
IX Cafe image
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Appetency Corp
orange starNo Reviews
2036 Bedford Ave Brooklyn, NY 11226
View restaurantnext
Kulushkat
orange starNo Reviews
1137 Washington Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11225
View restaurantnext
1285 Coffee & Cocktails
orange starNo Reviews
1285 nostrand ave brooklyn, NY 11226
View restaurantnext
Mayfield - 688 Franklin Ave
orange star4.4 • 2,277
688 FRANKLIN AVE Brooklyn, NY 11238
View restaurantnext
Peppa's Jerk Chicken
orange starNo Reviews
791 Prospect Place Brooklyn, NY 11216
View restaurantnext
Catfish - 1433 Bedford Ave
orange star4.2 • 1,061
1433 Bedford Ave Brooklyn, NY 11216
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in brooklyn

Llama Inn
orange star4.5 • 16,716
50 Withers Street Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Kings Co Imperial - Williamsburg
orange star4.8 • 15,438
20 Skillman Ave Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Sunday in Brooklyn
orange star4.5 • 15,247
348 Wythe Ave Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Roberta's Pizza Bushwick - TAKE OUT
orange star4.5 • 14,937
261 Moore St Brooklyn, NY 11206
View restaurantnext
Pies 'n' Thighs
orange star4.2 • 10,215
166 S 4th St Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Birds of a Feather 鸳鸯
orange star4.7 • 8,898
172 N 1st St Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near brooklyn
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
New York
review star
Avg 4.3 (1874 restaurants)
Ozone Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Rockaway Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
Rego Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Forest Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston