- Brooklyn
- Cafes, Coffee & Tea
- IX Cafe
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Latin American
Breakfast & Brunch
IX Cafe
No reviews yet
43 Lincoln RD
brooklyn, NE 11225
Coffee
Coffee
$3.00+
Americano
$4.00+
Cappuccino
$5.00
Chai Latte
$5.50+
Cortado
$3.50
Dirty Chai
$6.50+
Espresso
$3.00
Double Espesso
$4.00
Latte
$5.00+
Macchiato
$4.00
Matcha Cacao
$6.50+
Matcha Latte
$6.00+
Mocha
$6.50+
Red Eye
$6.00+
Variety of Tea
$2.50+
Apple Cider
$6.00
Cup Of Milk
$2.00
Coffee Box
$15.00
Lg.Cafe Au Lait
$4.00
Sm. Cafe Au Lait
$3.50
Flat White
$5.00
Water With Lemon
$1.75
Doctor Jaguar Shot
$3.00
Ix Coffee Bag
$18.00
Cacao Jar
$20.00
Gaisha
$25.00
Beverages
Cacao
Frozen Drinks
Frozen Cappuccino
$7.00
Frozen Cocolada
$7.00
lx Cacao Frappe
$7.00
Matcha Smoothie
$7.00
Pepita Citrus Jaguar
$7.00
Sea Salted Caramel
$7.00
Pitcher Frozze
$22.00
Mango Tango
$7.00
Tamarindo,jalapeño Smoothie
$7.00
Yuzu Granita
$7.00
Chai Granita
$7.00
Passion Fruit Smoothie
$7.00
Peach Granita
$7.00
Strawberry Basil Smoothie
$7.00
Pink Guava Smoothie
$7.00
Sangrias
$9.00
Frozze
$9.00
Margaritas
$12.00
Pitcher Margarita
$40.00
Btl Sangria
$32.00
Lichi Granita
$7.00
Shot Tequila
$7.00
Beer
Wine by the glass
Wine by the Bottle
Millefiori BTL
$32.00
Pinot Noir BTL
$24.00
Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
$25.00
Chardonay BTL
$22.00
Pinot Gri BTL
$20.00
The Rose 3M BTL
$22.00
Chianti BTL
$32.00
Primitivo Btl
$24.00
Suavignon Blanc
$25.00
Rose Negroamaro Btl
$32.00
Vina Tinaja
$20.00
Azucar
$20.00
BTL Ix White Wine
$26.00
BTL Ix Red Wine
$26.00
BTL Ix Apple Wine
$35.00
Ix Wine Box
$90.00
1 Lt Bottle Quezalteca
$60.00
Vinho Verde White
$24.00
Vinho Verde Rose
$24.00
Mixmosas
Cold Brew
Indita Quetzalteca
Cocktails
Tequila
Patron Silver
$14.00
Patron Reposado
$16.00
Patron Anejo
$16.00
Casamigos Silver
$15.00
Casamigos Reposado
$17.00
Corazon
$9.00
Milagro
$11.00
Mijenta Silver
$13.00
Mijenta Reposado
$14.00
Mijenta Anejo
$15.00
House Tequila
$7.00
Hornitos Silver
$10.00
Villa One Silver
$10.00
Villa One Reposado
$12.00
Villa One Anejo
$14.00
Clase Azul silver
$23.00
Clase Azul Reposado
$36.00
Clase Azul Anejo
$45.00
Clase Azul Gold
$50.00
Clase Azul Mezcal
$22.00
House Mezcal
$12.00
Whisky
Menu Independencia
Adds
Add Turkey
$3.00
Add Shrimps
$6.00
Add Pork Belly
$3.00
Add Tomato
$2.00
Add Swiss Cheese
$1.50
Add Cheddar
$2.00
Add An Egg
$1.50
Add Avocado
$2.50
Add Bacon
$2.50
Add Chicken
$3.00
Add Ham
$2.50
Add Tuna
$5.00
Add Pernil
$3.00
Add Goat Cheese
$2.00
Add Spinach
$2.00
Add Mushrroms
$2.00
Add Chicken
$3.00
Add Fetta Cheese
$2.00
Add Chorizo
$3.00
Vanilla Ice Cream
$2.50
Onions
$2.00
Omelettes
Bacon, pprjack Omelette
$13.95
Blue Cheese, & Omelette
$13.95
Ham & Cheddar Omelette
$13.95
Goat Cheese Omelette
$13.95
Huevos Rancheros
$13.95
Spinach, Feta Omelette
$12.95
Tomate, Mozza &Omelette
$13.95
Turkey, Swiss & Omelette
$14.95
Egg White
$2.50
Plain Omelette
$8.00
Egg & Cheese Croissant
$6.50
Platillo Guatemala
$12.99
Sandwiches
Soups and Salads
Caldo de Aji Amarillo
$18.95
Carrot Soup
$9.00
Caldo Tlalpeno Rojo
$18.95
Add Turkey
$3.00
Caldo Chipilin
$18.95
Jocon
$17.95
Kimchi Soup
$18.95
Pepian
$17.95
Quichon
$17.95
Green Salad
$15.95
The Zingy Salad
$14.95
Egg White
$2.50
Caldo Ix
$15.95
Hilachas
$14.00
Salpicon
$12.00
Kak'ik
$15.00
Butternut Squash Soup
$8.00
Black Garlic Soup
$15.00
Snacks
Desserts
Bakery
Alfajores
$3.00
Almond Croissant
$5.00
Blueberry Muffin
$3.00
Chocochip Mini Muffin
$1.00
Chocolate Croissant
$4.00
Chocolate Muffin
$3.00
Corn Muffin
$3.00
Croissant
$3.50
French Macaroons
$1.75
Pound Cake
$2.75
Pumpkin Muffin
$3.00
Variety of Cookies
$3.00
Pecan Croissant
$6.00
Easter Cookies
$3.00
Apple Strusel
$3.50
Croissants on the Go
Sides
Side Avocado
$2.50
Side of Bacon
$3.00
Side of Bread
$2.50
Side of Tortillas
$2.00
Side Pork Belly
$4.50
Side Shrimp
$6.00
Side Chicken
$4.00
Side Turkey
$3.00
Side Rice
$3.00
Chips And Beans
$5.00
Rice & Beans
$6.00
Mostasa
$1.00
Side Beans
$3.00
Side Spinach
$3.00
Side De Maduros
$6.00
2 Huevos Estrellados
$5.00
Side De Chips
$2.00
Add Chorizo
$3.00
Side Ham
$3.00
Cilantro
$1.00
Tamarindos
$1.75
Side Salad
$5.00
Menu Secreto
Black Magic
$4.50
Ceviche de Camaron
$12.00
Choripan Slider
$9.00
French Dip (Beef)
$14.00
French Dip (Pork Belly)
$14.00
Hilachas de Res
$14.00
Hot Sauce
$6.00
Kaq Ik
$14.00
Ponzu- Ramen Salat
$14.00
Quetzal Eggs
$11.95
Spiced Cucumber Salad
$12.00
Spring Bowl
$13.00
Squash Soup
$8.00
Truffle-Crazy Corn
$8.50
Longanisas
$8.00
Ix Banmi
$14.00
Espresso Soda
$5.50
Golden Latte
$4.00
Combu Carbonara
$16.00
Sopa De Letras
$7.00
Affogato
$5.50
Cardamon Espresso Soda
$6.00
Mush/edamame Ceviche
$12.00
Hilachas
$12.00
Brunch Menu
Pink Guava 3 leches
$8.00
Loroco Eggs Benedict
$16.95
Eggs Sausage & Gravy French Toast
$16.95
IX Pancakes Waffles
$17.90
French Toast Sticks
$16.95
Ix Boneless Chicken & Waffles
$17.95
Tomato/arugula/feta Starter
$12.00
Mahi Mahi Starter
$15.00
Spicy Lemongrass Starter
$12.00
Shrimp Corn Chowder Soup
$11.00
Ix Clam Chowder Soup
$11.00
Butternut Squash Soup
$8.00
Calamarata Pasta with Salmon
$15.00
Calamarata Pasta With Vegan Bechamel
$14.00
Manchego Kimchi Grilled Cheese
$17.95
Pork Belly French Dip Sandwich
$17.95
Banana Pumpkin Pie
$5.00
Half Chicken
Heladitos
DINNER SPECIAL
5 de Mayo Special
Valentine’s Dinner
POP UP
HH Mimosas
HH Wine Glass
HH Wine Bottle
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
43 Lincoln RD, brooklyn, NE 11225
