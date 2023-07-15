ixlb DimSum Eats
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Thank You For DimSuMmm’n with us!
Location
10905 Lindbrook Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
(DO NOT USE) 800 Degrees Pizzeria - WW
No Reviews
10889 Lindbrook Drive Westwood, CA 90024
View restaurant