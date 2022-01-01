Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ixta 299 Bowery

299 Bowery

New York, NY 10003

Raw Bar

Aguachile

$27.00

Ceviche Mixto

$26.00

Ceviche Vegan

$25.00

Oysters

$33.00

Oysters 1/2 Doz

$18.00

Half Dozen

Tuna Tostada

$22.00

Appetizers

Pozole

$17.00

Ixta Guacamole

$17.00

Prawns El Diablo

$21.00

Salsa Trio

$14.00

Mussels

$25.00

Ensalada

Tijuana Caesar

$18.00

Ixta Ensalada

$16.00

Pulpo Zarandeado

$24.00

Masa

Birria Tacos

$21.00

Enfrijolada

$21.00

Flor De Calabaza Tacos

$19.00

Huarache Tres Queso

$18.00

Flautas Dorados

$18.00

Pellizcada

$21.00

Pescado

$20.00

Platos Fuertes

Halibut

$42.00

Enchiladas Divorciadas

$27.00

NY Strip Tampiquena

$52.00

Pollo Rostizado

$30.00

Sides

Bruselas Al Pastor

$12.00

Esquites

$12.00

Papas Bravas

$12.00

Zanahoria Rostizada

$12.00

Tortilla

$4.00

Tostada

$4.00

Crema

$4.00

Salsa

$4.00

Dessert

Tres Leches

$12.00

Margarita Panacotta

$12.00

Putazos

$12.00

Chocolate Mousse

$12.00Out of stock

Beer

Bronx Hazy IPA

$9.00

La Bru X Baja Brewing,Chichipatli

$12.00

Modelo

$8.00

Monopolio Amber

$9.00

Monopolio Clara

$8.00

Monstruo De Agua, Blanca de Maguey

$12.00

Monstruo De Agua, Nochtli

$12.00

Pacifico

$8.00

Sloop Pils

$9.00

Stone Buenaveza

$9.00

HR modelo

$5.00

HR pacifico

$5.00

Mostruo de Agua Blanca De Maguey

$8.00

Mostruo de Agua Ipa

$8.00

Monipolio

$8.00

Bronx World Gone Hazy Ipa

$8.00

Negra Modelo

$8.00

Sloop Pils

$8.00

Stone Brewing Buenaveza

$8.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$16.00

Carajito

$16.00

Champagne Cocktail

$16.00

Cosmopolitan

$16.00

Daiquiri

$16.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$16.00

Gimlet

$16.00

Greyhound

$16.00

Hot Toddy

$16.00

Lemon Drop

$16.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$16.00

Mai Tai

$16.00

Manhattan

$16.00

Classic Margarita

$16.00

Mimosa

$16.00

Mint Julep

$16.00

Mojito

$16.00

Moscow Mule

$16.00

Negroni

$16.00

Old Fashioned

$16.00

Rob Roy

$16.00

Sazerac

$16.00

Screwdriver

$16.00

Sidecar

$16.00

Tequila Sunrise

$16.00

Tom Collins

$16.00

Whiskey Sour

$16.00

White Russian

$16.00

Aperol Spritz

$16.00

Coffee / Teas

Americano

$4.50

Black Tea

$3.50

Cappuchino

$5.50

chamomile

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Espresso

$3.50

Green Tea

$3.50

Latte

$5.50

House Cocktails

Bloody Maria

$17.00

Buena Vibras

$12.00

Carajito del Este

$17.00

Dia en la Playa

$17.00

Don Hemingway

$17.00

El Jefe

$17.00

Espresso martini

$16.00

HR MARGARITA

$12.00

HR PALOMA

$12.00

Ixta Nixta

$17.00

Mezcal Margarita

$16.00

Mora Perrona

$17.00

Mucha Passion

$17.00

Oaxaca Mojito

$17.00

Oaxacan Negroni

$15.00

Paloma

$15.00

Puerto Escondido

$17.00

Santo Remedio

$17.00

Spicy Margarita

$16.00

Ume Daq

$17.00

Liquor

Bombay Saphire

$18.00

Condesa Gin

$18.00

Condesa Prickly Pear

$18.00

Beefeater DBL

$32.00

Bombay Saphire DBL

$32.00

Condesa London Dry DBL

$32.00

Condesa London Dry DBL

$32.00

Hendricks DBL

$32.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$16.00

Amaro Nonio

$16.00

Aperol

$16.00

Averna

$16.00

Campari

$16.00

Chartreuse, Green

$16.00

Cointreau

$16.00

Etna

$16.00

Frangelico

$16.00

Frenet Mexicano

$16.00

Giffard Pamplemoose

$16.00

Grand Marnier

$16.00

Kahlua

$16.00

Licor 43

$16.00

Mathilde Cassis

$16.00

St Germain

$13.00

Ume

$15.00

Remmy Martin

$18.00

Amaro Nonio DBL

$32.00

Averna DBL

$32.00

Etna DBL

$32.00

Frangelico DBL

$32.00

Frenet Mexicano DBL

$32.00

Grand Marnier DBL

$32.00

Kahlua DBL

$32.00

Licor 43 DBL

$32.00

Mathilde Cassis DBL

$32.00

Agave Cortes Espadin Joven

$8.00+

Agave Cortes Espadin Repo

$10.00+

Alipus Ensamble

$13.00+

Alipus joven

$10.00+

Banhez Arroqueno

$18.00+

Banhez Pechuga

$16.00+

Banhez Tobala

$19.00+

Creyente Espadin

$9.00+

Cruz de Fuego Espadin

$8.00+

Cruz de Fuego Cirial

$16.00+

Cruz de Fuego Madrecuishe

$18.00+

Cruz de Fuego Tepextate

$19.00+

Cuentacuentos Ensamble

$15.00+

Cuentacuentos Tobala

$13.00+

Del Maguey Chicicapa

$14.00+

Del Maguey Espadin

$14.00+

Del Maguey Pechuga Espadin

$27.00+

Del Maguey Tepextate

$22.00+

El Jogorio Barril

$16.00+

El Jogorio Espadin

$14.00+

El Jogorio Madrecuixe

$16.00+

El Jogorio Tepeztate

$16.00+

El Jogorio Tobala

$16.00+

Ilegal Anejo

$18.00+

Ilegal Joven

$11.00+

La Remilgosa Lechugilla

$12.00+

La Remilgosa Verde

$10.00+

Los Siete Miserios Pechuga

$44.00+

Los Siete Misterios Espadin

$17.00+

Los Siete Misterios Tobala

$19.00+

Los Vecinos Ensamble

$10.00+

Los Vecinos Espadin

$12.00+

Los Vecinos Tobala

$18.00+

Madre Mezcal Black Espadin

$12.00+

Madre Mezcal Ensamble

$9.00+

Mezcal de Leyenda Cenizo

$16.00+

Mezcal de Leyenda Karwinski

$22.00+

Mezcal de Leyenda Mexicano

$24.00+

Mezcal de Leyenda Tobola

$16.00+

Mezcalero No.25

$19.00+

Pal'alma Espadilla

$32.00+

Pal'ama Cupreata

$27.00+

Pechuga Flight

$40.00Out of stock

Peleton de la Muerte Crillo

$9.00+

Peleton de la Muerte Espadin

$8.00+

Peleton de la Muerte Pechuga

$8.00+

Raya Seco Cenizo

$11.00+

Rayo Seco Cupreata

$9.00+

Rey Campero Espadin Angustifolia

$9.00+

Rey Campero Jabali Convalis

$15.00+

Rey Campero Mexicano

$15.00+

Tlamati Spirits Espadilla

$29.00+

Tlamati Spirits Rooster Papalometl

$29.00+

Yola

$9.00+Out of stock

Yola Espadin

$900.00+

Agave Cortes Espadin Joven DBL

$32.00

Agave Cortes Espadin Joven DBL

$32.00

Alipus joven DBL

$32.00

Cruz de Fuego Espadin DBL

$32.00

Cruz de Fuego Cirial DBL

$32.00

Cruz de Fuego Madrecuishe DBL

$32.00

Cruz de Fuego Tepextate DBL

$32.00

Del Maguey Chicicapa DBL

$32.00

Del Maguey Espadin DBL

$32.00

Del Maguey Pechuga Espadin DBL

$32.00

Del Maguey Tepextate DBL

$32.00

El Jogorio Barril DBL

$32.00

El Jogorio Espadin DBL

$32.00

El Jogorio Madrecuixe DBL

$32.00

El Jogorio Tepeztate DBL

$32.00

El Jogorio Tobala DBL

$32.00

Fidencio Madrecuixe DBL

$32.00

Fidencio Tobala DBL

$32.00

Los Siete Miserios Mexicanito DBL

$32.00

Los Siete Misterios Espadin DBL

$32.00

Los Siete Misterios Tobla DBL

$32.00

Mezcal de Leyenda Ancho DBL

$32.00

Mezcal de Leyenda Cuishe DBL

$32.00

Mezcal de Leyenda Mexicano DBL

$32.00

Mezcal de Leyenda Tobola DBL

$32.00

Mezcalero No.25 DBL

$32.00

Peleton de la Muerte Crillo DBL

$32.00

Peleton de la Muerte Espadin DBL

$32.00

Peleton de la Muerte Pechuga DBL

$32.00

Real Minero Barril DBL

$32.00

Real Minero Barril Madrecuishe DBL

$32.00

Real Minero Espadin DBL

$32.00

Rey Campero Espadin Angustifolia DBL

$32.00

Rey Campero Jabali Convalis DBL

$32.00

Rey Campero Mexicano DBL

$32.00

Tlamati Spirits Espadilla DBL

$32.00

Tlamati Spirits Rooster Guava DBL

$32.00

Yola DBL

$32.00

Well Rum

$16.00

Charanda Single Blend

$16.00

Charanda Uruapan

$16.00

Paranubes

$16.00

Santa Teresa 1796

$16.00

Charanda Single Blend DBL

$32.00

Charanda Uruapan DBL

$32.00

Paranubes DBL

$32.00

Santa Teresa 1796 DBL

$32.00

Balvinie Caribbean Cask

$24.00

Basil haydens

$17.00

Jeffersons Ocean

$20.00

Johnny Black

$17.00

Johnny Blue

$65.00

Macallan 12yr

$25.00

Makers Makers

$17.00

Mitchers

$17.00

Mitchers Rye

$17.00

Johnny Black DBL

$32.00

Johnny Blue DBL

$32.00

Lagavulin 16 DBL

$32.00

Macallan 12yr DBL

$32.00

Casa Del Sol Anejo

$30.00

Casa Del Sol Blanco

$18.00

Casa Del Sol Repo

$15.00

Casa Dragones Blanco

$35.00

Casamigos Anjeo

$20.00

Casamigos Blanco

$16.00

Casamigos Reposado

$18.00

Clase Azul Anejo

$158.00

Clase Azul Repo

$65.00

Class Azul Blanco

$35.00

Coralejo Extra Anejo

$32.00

Coralejo Grand Anejo

$42.00

Coralejo Repo

$13.00

Dobel Diamante

$18.00

Don Fulano Anjeo

$19.00

Don Fulano Blanco

$14.00

Don Fulano Repo

$16.00

Don Julio Anjeo

$22.00

Don Julio Blanco

$17.00

Don Julio Extra Anejo 1942

$52.00

Don Julio Reposado

$18.00Out of stock

El Tesoro Anejo

$20.00

El Tesoro Blanco

$16.00

El Tesoro Repo

$19.00

Espolon Blanco

$13.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$16.00

G4 Blanco

$24.00

G4 Madera

$18.00

Grand Mayan Anejo

$31.00

Grand Mayan Repo

$24.00

Herradura Blanco

$14.00

Herradura Cristalino

$17.00

Jose Cuervo "Reserva"

$56.00

La Gritona Repo

$14.00

Los Lobos Reposado

$15.00

Patron Anjeo

$19.00

Patron Reposado

$17.00

Patron Silver

$15.00

Sieste Leguas Anejo

$24.00

Siete Leguas Blanco

$16.00

Siete Leguas Repo

$18.00

Tanteo Chipotel

$14.00

Tanteo Habanero

$14.00

Tanteo Jalapeno

$14.00

Tapatio Blanco

$13.00

Tapatio Repo

$14.00

Tears of Llorona

$80.00

Tepozan Anejo

$18.00

Tepozan Blanco

$14.00

Tepozan Repo

$16.00

Tres Generaciones Blanco

$16.00

Tromba Anejo

$20.00

Tromba Blanco

$13.00

Tromba Repo

$15.00

Villa One Anjeo

$20.00

Villa One Blanco

$15.00

Villa One Repo

$17.00

Volcan Blanco

$16.00

Volcan Repo

$18.00

Avion 44 Extra Anejo DBL

$32.00

Casa Dragones Blanco DBL

$32.00

Casa Dragones Joven DBL

$32.00

Casamigos Anjeo DBL

$32.00

Casamigos Blanco DBL

$32.00

Casamigos Reposado DBL

$32.00

Cazadorez Blanco DBL

$32.00

Cazadorez Repo DBL

$32.00

Clase Azul Anejo DBL

$32.00

Clase Azul Repo DBL

$32.00

Don Julio Anjeo DBL

$32.00

Don Julio Blanco DBL

$32.00

Don Julio Extra Anejo 1942 DBL

$32.00

Don Julio Reposado DBL

$32.00

El Tesoro Anejo DBL

$32.00

El Tesoro Blanco DBL

$32.00

El Tesoro Repo DBL

$32.00

Espolon Anejo DBL

$32.00

Espolon Blanco DBL

$32.00

Espolon Repo DBL

$32.00

Fortaleza Anejo DBL

$32.00

Fortaleza Blanco DBL

$32.00

Fortaleza Reposado DBL

$32.00

G4 Anejo DBL

$32.00

G4 Blanco DBL

$32.00

G4 Repo DBL

$32.00

Herradura Anejo DBL

$32.00

Herradura Blanco DBL

$32.00

Herradura Repo DBL

$32.00

La Gritona Repo DBL

$32.00

Sieste Leguas Anejo DBL

$32.00

Siete Leguas Blanco DBL

$32.00

Siete Leguas Repo DBL

$32.00

Tanteo Chipotel DBL

$32.00

Tanteo Habanero DBL

$32.00

Tanteo Jalapeno DBL

$32.00

Tapatio Blanco DBL

$32.00

Tapatio Gran Selection DBL

$32.00

Tapatio Repo DBL

$32.00

Tepozan Anejo DBL

$32.00

Tepozan Blanco DBL

$32.00

Tepozan Repo DBL

$32.00

Tequila Ocho Anjeo DBL

$32.00

Tequila Ocho Blanco DBL

$32.00

Tres Generations Anejo DBL

$32.00

Tres Generations Repo DBL

$32.00

Grey Goose

$16.00

Ketel One

$16.00

Titos

$15.00

Belvedere DBL

$32.00

Grey Goose DBL

$32.00

Ketel One DBL

$32.00

Titos DBL

$32.00

Singani

$15.00

La Remilgosa

$18.00

NA Beverages

Cafe Bonbon

$6.00

Cafe Ole

$6.00

Cafe Panela

$6.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Coffee

$4.50

Decaf Cappuccino

$6.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.50

Decaf Latte

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Latte

$6.00

Mocha

$6.00

Spicy Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Coke

$3.50

Cranberry

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Seltzer

$3.50

Sparkling

$8.00

Sprite

$3.50

Still

$8.00

Chamomile Tea

$5.00

English Breakfast Tea

$5.00

Green Tea

$5.00

Jasmine Tea

$5.00

Mint Tea

$5.00

Red BTB

Pinot Noir

$54.00

Rioja

$54.00

Nebbiolo

$70.00

Cabernet

$62.00

Barolo

$115.00

Red Wine

Pinot Noir

$14.00

Rioja

$14.00

Nebbiolo

$18.00

Cabernet

$16.00

HR Pinot Noir

$8.00

Rose BTB

Chateau Barbanau, L’lnstant

$58.00

Rose Wine

Barbanau Rose

$15.00

Spark Wine

Mercat Cava

$14.00

Albet I Noya, Brut ROSE

$15.00

Alpamanta, Pet Nat

$16.00

Sparkling BTB

Alpamanta, Breva

$66.00

Cava

$54.00

Sparkling Rose

$58.00

White BTB

Alvarinho

$46.00

Chadonnay

$62.00

Chein Blanc

$58.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$54.00

White Wine

Alvarinho

$12.00

Chardonnay

$16.00

Chein Blanc

$15.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

HR Alvarinho

$8.00

Prix Fixe Food

Prix Fixe 4 Course

$90.00

Prix Fixe 5 Course

$120.00

Prix Fixe 3 Course

$75.00

Prix Fixe Liq

Prix Fixe Liq 2hrs Standard

$65.00

Prix Fixe Liq 2hrs Premium

$85.00

Prix Fixe Liq 2hrs Deluxe

$120.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Chef Francisco Blanco brings the flavors of traditional Oaxacan cuisine with an elevated twist. IXTA is a celebration of ancient Mexican heritage and culture.

Location

299 Bowery, New York, NY 10003

Directions

