Ixtapalapa Taqueria New 411 N Frederick Ave

411 N Frederick Ave

Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Order Again

Tacos

Pollo

$3.50

Mole

$4.00

Carne Asada

$3.50

Suadero

$3.50

Lengua

$5.25

Tripa

$3.50

Cachete

$3.50

Al Pastor

$3.50

Chorizo

$3.50

Cochinita Pibil

$3.50

Alambre

$4.25

Pescado

$3.75

Veggie

$3.00

Burritos

Burrito Classico

$6.50

Burrito Bowl

$8.00

Antojitos

Enchiladas

$9.00

Chilaquiles

$9.00

Tostadas

$5.00

Quesadilla

$6.00

Pozole

$8.50+

Pancita

$10.50+

Side Orders

Arroz

$2.50

Frijoles

$2.50

Chips

$2.50

Chile Asado

$1.00

Esquites

$3.50

French Fries

$3.00

Guacamole

$2.75

Nopales

$4.00

Queso Fresco 2oz

$0.70

Crema 2oz

$0.70

Cebollitas

$3.00

Tomato 4oz

$0.50

Side Lettuce

$0.50

Half Avocado

$2.00

Whole Avocado

$3.00

Corn Tortilla

$0.30

Flour Tortilla

$0.60

Tostada

$0.35

Half Rice / Half Beans

$2.50

Side De Mole 8oz

$6.75

Kids Menu

Kids Quesadilla

$4.00

Chicken Fingers

$4.75

Sweet Tooth

Tres Leches

$5.50

Bottles Drinks

Mexican Soda

$3.00

Diet Coke Can

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Mango Slushy (Non - Alcoholic)

$6.00

Kids Juice Box

$1.75

Sangria

$3.00

Sidral

$3.00

Jarrito Mandarina

$3.00

Jarrito Tamarindo

$3.00

Jarrito Limon

$3.00

Jarrito Fruit Punch

$3.00

Jarrito Piña

$3.00

Penafiel

$3.00

Staff Drink

$1.00

Aguas Frescas

Horchata

$3.50

Agua de Jamaica

$3.50

Agua de Tamarindo

$3.50

Agua de Mango

$3.50

Cerveza

Corona

$5.75

Modelo Especial

$5.75

Negra Modelo

$5.75

Victoria

$5.75

Dos Equis

$5.75

Bohemia

$5.75

Corona Familiar 32oz

$9.25

Tecate

$5.00

Cubetazo

$24.00

Caguama

$9.25

Pacifico

$5.00

Cocktail

Michelada

$8.00

Classic Margarita

$10.00

El Charro

$10.00

Paloma

$10.00

Frozen Margarita

$12.00

Caguama Michelada

$11.25

Tequila

Don Julio Blanco 2oz

$9.00

Espolon Blanco 2oz

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Ixtapalapa Taqueria is serving authentic tacos, ice cold beer and a casual atmosphere to the DMV from Gaithersburg, Maryland.

411 N Frederick Ave, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

