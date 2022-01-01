Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Iya Sushi and Noodle Kitchen

930 Reviews

$$

15 College St

South Hadley, MA 01075

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Tokyo Style Ramen
Sweet Potato Roll
Edamame

Starters

Miso Soup

$3.00

Edamame

$5.50

steamed and salted soybeans

Scallion Pancake

$7.50

served with a sweet savory soy sauce

Kimchi

$4.00

spicy marinated Korean cabbage

Gyoza

$8.00

crispy vegetable filled dumplings, soy dipping sauce

Spring Rolls

$7.00

veggie filled, served with sweet chili sauce

Garden Salad

$4.50

ginger dressing

Seaweed Salad

$5.00

Garlic Noodles

$8.00

stir-fried garlic egg noodles

Pork Belly App

$11.50

seared pork belly, sautéed kimchi, white rice, sesame garlic ginger sauce

Spicy Tuna Taco

$16.00

2 tacos, diced spicy tuna, avocado, jalapeño, lettuce, tempura crunch, spicy mayo, sushi rice, eel sauce

Spicy Salmon Taco

$16.00

2 tacos, diced spicy salmon, avocado, jalapeño, lettuce, tempura crunch, spicy mayo, sushi rice, eel sauce

Pork Belly Bao

$6.50

2 baos, seared pork belly, house pickles, scallion, gochujang aioli

Five Spice Duck Bao

$9.00

2 baos, braised duck, house pickles, scallion, sweet potato crunch, Beijing sauce

Shrimp Tempura App

$10.00

5 pieces, lightly battered, with a sweet savory sauce

Chicken Tempura Nuggets

$6.00

Side of Hibachi Noodles

$6.50

Ramen

Chicken Ramen

$13.50

seasoned chicken, boiled egg, mushroom, corn, green onion, nori, chicken broth

Classic Tokyo Style Ramen

$14.50

chashu pork, boiled egg, bean sprout, green onion, bamboo shoots, nori, roasted sesame seeds, pork broth

Seafood Ramen

$16.50

shrimp, mussels, onions, mushrooms, bean sprout, garlic, scallion, pork broth

Vegetable Ramen

$12.50

boiled egg, tofu, mushrooms, corn, nori, green onion, bean sprouts, vegetable broth

Roast Duck Ramen

$14.50Out of stock

boiled egg, watercress, scallions, pork broth

Sushi & Sashimi Entrees

No roll substitutions, please

Roll Combo

$19.00

spicy tuna roll, california roll, shrimp tempura roll

Spicy Roll Combo

$20.00

spicy tuna roll, spicy salmon roll, spicy shrimp roll

Sashimi Regular

$28.00

12 pieces of chef’s selection sashimi

Sushi Regular

$24.00

8 pieces of chef’s selection sushi and a california roll

Sushi & Sashimi Combo

$35.00

6 pieces sushi, 9 pieces sashimi, one spicy tuna roll

Poke Bowls

All fish on poke menu is served raw with choice of white rice or green salad

Spicy Tuna Poke

$14.50

ahi tuna, avocado, masago, sprouts, scallions, spicy sauce

Citrus Salmon Poke

$14.50

salmon, oranges, kale, fried leeks, sesame seeds, ginger dressing

Poke Trio

$14.50

ahi tuna, salmon, hamachi, shoyu, onions, lime, chili paste, sesame oil, furikake (furikake contains seaweed, sesame seeds, and bonito flakes)

Favorites

SEAFOOD IYA Lo Mein

$19.50

Stir-fry egg noodles, broccoli, onions, mushrooms, garlic, chef’s special savory sauce.

BEEF IYA Lo Mein

$19.50

Stir-fry egg noodles, broccoli, onions, mushrooms, garlic, chef’s special savory sauce.

CHICKEN IYA Lo Mein

$15.50

Stir-fry egg noodles, broccoli, onions, mushrooms, garlic, chef’s special savory sauce.

VEGETABLE IYA Lo Mein

$13.50

Stir-fry egg noodles, broccoli, onions, mushrooms, garlic, chef’s special savory sauce.

DUCK IYA Lo Mein

$16.50Out of stock

Stir-fry egg noodles, broccoli, onions, mushrooms, garlic, chef’s special savory sauce.

IYA Fried Rice

$10.50

garlic, egg, scallion tossed in a savory sauce

Hibachi Grill

Your choice of protein prepared fresh from our grill. Served with white rice and green salad.

Hibachi Beef

$20.50

Hibachi Chicken

$16.50

Hibachi Shrimp

$20.50

Hibachi Vegetable

$14.50

Side of Hibachi Noodles

$6.50

Classic Rolls

Our spicy mix contains scallions and masago (fish roe). Please inform your server in advance if you do not wish to have them on your rolls.

Avocado Roll

$5.50

California Roll

$6.00

Cucumber Roll

$5.50

Eel & Avocado Roll

$7.50

Eel and Cucumber Roll

$7.50

Philly Roll

$8.50

Red Snapper Roll

$7.00

Salmon & Avocado Roll

$8.50

Salmon Roll

$7.50

Salmon Skin Roll

$6.00Out of stock

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.50

Spicy California Roll

$7.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$7.50

Spicy Shrimp Roll

$7.50

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.50

Spider Roll

$13.00

tempura soft shell crab, cucumber

Sweet Potato Roll

$6.50

Tofu Crunch Roll

$7.00

Tuna & Avocado Roll

$8.50

Tuna Roll

$8.00

Vegetable Roll

$6.50

cucumber, carrot, avocado

Yellow Tail Roll

$7.50

Sushi Specialty Rolls

Our spicy mix contains scallions and masago (fish roe). Please inform your server in advance if you do not wish to have them on your rolls.

Bumble Crunch Roll

$16.00

spicy tuna, avocado, and cucumber topped with shrimp tempura, scallions, and eel sauce and drizzled with local honey white truffle aioli

Cannonball Roll

$17.00

shrimp tempura and cucumber topped with seared beef, garlic ricotta, garlic eel sauce, scallions, spicy garlic mayo

Crab Rangoon Roll

$15.00

spicy crab, cream cheese, avocado, battered and fried, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, crunch and scallions

Caterpillar Roll

$15.00

shrimp tempura, spicy crab, and cucumber topped with avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sriracha, sweet potato crunch, and tempura crunch

Crispy Tuna Roll

$16.00

spicy tuna, avocado, and cucumber, topped with tuna, eel sauce, sweet potato crunch, sriracha, scallions, and masago

Dragon Roll

$16.00

california roll wrapped with eel and avocado

Spicy Dragon Roll

$17.00

spicy tuna roll wrapped with eel and avocado

Flying Tiger Roll

$16.00

shrimp tempura, smoked salmon, crabmeat, and cucumber topped with salmon, avocado, sweet potato crunch, garlic chili mayo, eel sauce, and tobiko

Golden California Roll

$11.00

california roll lightly battered and crisped to perfection, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce

Mt Holyoke Roll

$16.00

california roll wrapped with salmon and topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo, eel sauce, tempura crunch, sweet potato crunch, scallions, and masago

Rainbow Roll

$15.00

california roll wrapped with chef’s choice fish and avocado

Spider Roll

$13.00

tempura soft shell crab, cucumber

Sushi & Sashimi

Served à la Carte | Sushi: 2 pieces per order | Sashimi: 2 pieces per order.

Crab Stick (Kani)

$4.00

Deep Fried Tofu (Inari)

$4.50

Eel (Unagi)

$6.50

Egg (Tamago)

$3.50

Flying Fish Roe (Tobiko)

$5.00

Octopus (Tako)

$5.50

Red Snapper (Tai)

$6.00

Salmon (Sake)

$7.50

Salmon Roe (Ikura)

$6.00

Shrimp (Ebi)

$5.50

Tuna (Maguro)

$7.50

White Tuna

$6.50Out of stock

Yellow Tail (Hamachi)

$7.50

Sides

Side of Honey Truffle

$1.50

Side of Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Side of Sriracha

$1.00

Side of Eel Sauce

$1.00

Side of White Rice

$2.00

Side of Brown Rice

$3.00

Side of Sushi Rice

$3.00

Side of Hibachi Noodles

$6.50

Side of Vegetables

$4.00

Side of Ginger Dressing

$1.00

Side of Ginger

$0.50

Side of Wasabi

$0.50

Side of Gochujang Sauce

$1.00

Side of Avocado

$4.00

Desserts

Green Tea Mochi

$4.00Out of stock

Mango Mochi

$4.00Out of stock

Strawberry Mochi

$4.00Out of stock

Red Bean Mochi

$4.00Out of stock

Chocolate Mochi

$4.00

Coffee Mochi

$4.00Out of stock

IYA Sundae

$5.00Out of stock

2 scoops of coconut ice cream, toasted coconut flakes, chocolate sauce & a cherry

TAKE OUT BEVERAGES

Can Soda

$1.25

Bottle Water

$1.25

Ramune Soda

$3.75
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

15 College St, South Hadley, MA 01075

Directions

