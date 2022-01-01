- Home
Iya Sushi and Noodle Kitchen
930 Reviews
$$
15 College St
South Hadley, MA 01075
Popular Items
Starters
Miso Soup
Edamame
steamed and salted soybeans
Scallion Pancake
served with a sweet savory soy sauce
Kimchi
spicy marinated Korean cabbage
Gyoza
crispy vegetable filled dumplings, soy dipping sauce
Spring Rolls
veggie filled, served with sweet chili sauce
Garden Salad
ginger dressing
Seaweed Salad
Garlic Noodles
stir-fried garlic egg noodles
Pork Belly App
seared pork belly, sautéed kimchi, white rice, sesame garlic ginger sauce
Spicy Tuna Taco
2 tacos, diced spicy tuna, avocado, jalapeño, lettuce, tempura crunch, spicy mayo, sushi rice, eel sauce
Spicy Salmon Taco
2 tacos, diced spicy salmon, avocado, jalapeño, lettuce, tempura crunch, spicy mayo, sushi rice, eel sauce
Pork Belly Bao
2 baos, seared pork belly, house pickles, scallion, gochujang aioli
Five Spice Duck Bao
2 baos, braised duck, house pickles, scallion, sweet potato crunch, Beijing sauce
Shrimp Tempura App
5 pieces, lightly battered, with a sweet savory sauce
Chicken Tempura Nuggets
Side of Hibachi Noodles
Ramen
Chicken Ramen
seasoned chicken, boiled egg, mushroom, corn, green onion, nori, chicken broth
Classic Tokyo Style Ramen
chashu pork, boiled egg, bean sprout, green onion, bamboo shoots, nori, roasted sesame seeds, pork broth
Seafood Ramen
shrimp, mussels, onions, mushrooms, bean sprout, garlic, scallion, pork broth
Vegetable Ramen
boiled egg, tofu, mushrooms, corn, nori, green onion, bean sprouts, vegetable broth
Roast Duck Ramen
boiled egg, watercress, scallions, pork broth
Sushi & Sashimi Entrees
Roll Combo
spicy tuna roll, california roll, shrimp tempura roll
Spicy Roll Combo
spicy tuna roll, spicy salmon roll, spicy shrimp roll
Sashimi Regular
12 pieces of chef’s selection sashimi
Sushi Regular
8 pieces of chef’s selection sushi and a california roll
Sushi & Sashimi Combo
6 pieces sushi, 9 pieces sashimi, one spicy tuna roll
Poke Bowls
Spicy Tuna Poke
ahi tuna, avocado, masago, sprouts, scallions, spicy sauce
Citrus Salmon Poke
salmon, oranges, kale, fried leeks, sesame seeds, ginger dressing
Poke Trio
ahi tuna, salmon, hamachi, shoyu, onions, lime, chili paste, sesame oil, furikake (furikake contains seaweed, sesame seeds, and bonito flakes)
Favorites
SEAFOOD IYA Lo Mein
Stir-fry egg noodles, broccoli, onions, mushrooms, garlic, chef’s special savory sauce.
BEEF IYA Lo Mein
Stir-fry egg noodles, broccoli, onions, mushrooms, garlic, chef’s special savory sauce.
CHICKEN IYA Lo Mein
Stir-fry egg noodles, broccoli, onions, mushrooms, garlic, chef’s special savory sauce.
VEGETABLE IYA Lo Mein
Stir-fry egg noodles, broccoli, onions, mushrooms, garlic, chef’s special savory sauce.
DUCK IYA Lo Mein
Stir-fry egg noodles, broccoli, onions, mushrooms, garlic, chef’s special savory sauce.
IYA Fried Rice
garlic, egg, scallion tossed in a savory sauce
Hibachi Grill
Classic Rolls
Avocado Roll
California Roll
Cucumber Roll
Eel & Avocado Roll
Eel and Cucumber Roll
Philly Roll
Red Snapper Roll
Salmon & Avocado Roll
Salmon Roll
Salmon Skin Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Spicy California Roll
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy Shrimp Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spider Roll
tempura soft shell crab, cucumber
Sweet Potato Roll
Tofu Crunch Roll
Tuna & Avocado Roll
Tuna Roll
Vegetable Roll
cucumber, carrot, avocado
Yellow Tail Roll
Sushi Specialty Rolls
Bumble Crunch Roll
spicy tuna, avocado, and cucumber topped with shrimp tempura, scallions, and eel sauce and drizzled with local honey white truffle aioli
Cannonball Roll
shrimp tempura and cucumber topped with seared beef, garlic ricotta, garlic eel sauce, scallions, spicy garlic mayo
Crab Rangoon Roll
spicy crab, cream cheese, avocado, battered and fried, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, crunch and scallions
Caterpillar Roll
shrimp tempura, spicy crab, and cucumber topped with avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sriracha, sweet potato crunch, and tempura crunch
Crispy Tuna Roll
spicy tuna, avocado, and cucumber, topped with tuna, eel sauce, sweet potato crunch, sriracha, scallions, and masago
Dragon Roll
california roll wrapped with eel and avocado
Spicy Dragon Roll
spicy tuna roll wrapped with eel and avocado
Flying Tiger Roll
shrimp tempura, smoked salmon, crabmeat, and cucumber topped with salmon, avocado, sweet potato crunch, garlic chili mayo, eel sauce, and tobiko
Golden California Roll
california roll lightly battered and crisped to perfection, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce
Mt Holyoke Roll
california roll wrapped with salmon and topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo, eel sauce, tempura crunch, sweet potato crunch, scallions, and masago
Rainbow Roll
california roll wrapped with chef’s choice fish and avocado
Sushi & Sashimi
Sides
Side of Honey Truffle
Side of Spicy Mayo
Side of Sriracha
Side of Eel Sauce
Side of White Rice
Side of Brown Rice
Side of Sushi Rice
Side of Hibachi Noodles
Side of Vegetables
Side of Ginger Dressing
Side of Ginger
Side of Wasabi
Side of Gochujang Sauce
Side of Avocado
Desserts
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
15 College St, South Hadley, MA 01075