Restaurant header imageView gallery

Izaka-ya

review star

No reviews yet

1335 North First St

San Jose, CA 95112

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Sushi/Sashimi A la Carte

Nigiri

2 pieces per order

Anago (sea eel)

$10.00

Amaebi (raw prawn)

$13.00

Tsubugai (conch clam)

$9.00

Ika (squid)

$9.00

Ikura (salmon roe)

$13.00

Inari (bean curd)

$6.00

Unagi (eel)

$10.00

Uni (sea urchin)

$22.00

Ebi (shrimp)

$9.00

Engawa (halibut fin)

$9.00

Kanikama (fish cake)

$6.00

Katsuo (bonito)

$9.00

Sake (salmon)

$9.00

Aburi Sake (seared salmon)

$9.00

Saba (mackerel)

$9.00

Shiromaguro (albacore)

$9.00

Tai (snapper)

$9.00

Tako (octopus)

$9.00

Masago (smelt roe)

$9.00

Tamago (egg omelet)

$6.00

Hamachi (yellowtail)

$9.00

Hirame (halibut)

$9.00

Chu Toro (medium fatty tuna)

$18.00

Toro (fatty tuna)

$22.00

Hotate (scallop)

$10.00

Maguro (tuna)

$9.00

Hon Maguro (blue fin tuna)

$10.00

Wakame Nigiri (seaweed salad)

$6.00

Makimono / Rolls

Sushi rolls

Alaskan Roll

$9.50

Avocado Roll

$6.50

Bamboo Roll

$18.00

Banzai Roll

$12.00

California Roll

$8.50

Dragon Roll

$23.00

Ebi Ten Roll

$9.50

Eel Roll

$12.00

Futo Maki

$8.50

Healthy Roll

$7.50

Hokkaido Roll

$21.00

Kappa Maki

$6.50

Naked Dragon Roll

$18.00

Natto Maki

$6.50

Negihama Roll

$9.00

Negitoro Roll

$12.00

Nori Maki

$6.50

Osaka Roll

$9.50

Oshinko Maki

$6.50

Philly Roll

$9.50

Rainbow Roll

$21.00

Rock n' Roll

$23.00

Salmon Roll

$9.00

Salmon Skin Roll

$10.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$9.50

Spicy Scallop Roll

$11.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.50

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$9.50

Spider Roll

$12.00

Tekka Maki

$9.00

Tuna & Avocado Roll

$9.50

Umeshiso Roll

$6.50

A la Carte

Sushi Appetizer

$18.00

Regular Sushi

$32.00

Deluxe Sushi

$42.00

Omakase Sushi

$58.00+

ST Combo

$30.00

TY Combo

$30.00

SY Combo

$30.00

Sushi Sashimi Combo

$30.00

Regular Chirashi

$30.00

Deluxe Chirashi

$42.00

Regular Sashimi (14)

$35.00

Deluxe Sashimi (19)

$45.00

Omakase Sashimi

$65.00+

Sashimi Trio

$35.00

Tuna Sashimi (10)

$30.00

Salmon Sashimi (10)

$30.00

Hamachi Sashimi (10)

$30.00

Shiromaguro Tataki (7)

$28.00

Katsuo Tataki (7)

$28.00

Sushi Boat A

$75.00

Sushi Boat B

$85.00

Oyster Shooter

$5.00

Uni Shooter

$10.00

Tako Kuki Wasabi

$15.00

Shimesaba Tsumami

$15.00

Ankimo

$16.00

Maguro Natto

$18.00

Maguro Yamakake

$18.00

Natto Tsumami

$5.00

Kitchen A la Carte

Meat

Nagoya Chicken Wings

$17.00

Nankotsu

$8.00

Tori Karaage (6pc)

$12.00

Tori Kara Nanban

$13.00

Torikawa Piripiri

$8.00

Kamo Garlic

$25.00

Gyoza

$9.00

Ju Ju Butabara

$18.00

Buta Kakuni

$12.00

Butamiso Kyuri

$10.00

Butabara Shio

$11.00

Sausage

$11.00

Niku Tofu

$18.00

Tan Shio

$12.00

Tan Miso

$12.00

Kushiyaki

Yakitori

$3.50

Skin

$3.50

Hotate Kushi

$6.00

Amaebi Kushi

$8.00

Potato Kushi

$3.00

Asparagus Bacon

$5.00

Enoki Bacon

$6.00

Horenso Bacon

$6.00

Onion Kushi

$3.00

Seafood

Seafood Tempura

$18.00

Ebi Yasai Tempura

$16.00

Ebi Tempura (7pc)

$16.00

Age Tako

$15.00

Kaki Fry

$18.00

Aji Fry

$10.00

Calamari

$15.00

Geso Karaage

$15.00

Softshell Crab

$13.00

Asari Butter

$16.00

Negimayo Takoyaki

$8.00

Ika Maruyaki

$15.00

Shishamo 5pc

$15.00

Saba Shio

$13.00

Salmon Toro

$20.00

Hamachi Kama

$22.00+

Salmon Kama

$20.00

Namagaki (3pc)

$10.50

Vegetable

Agedashi Tofu

$10.00

Asparagus Mayonnaise

$9.00

Asparagus Tempura

$8.00

Atsuage Jako Tofu

$14.00

Butter Corn

$6.00

Croquettes

$7.00

Edamame

$6.00

Hiyashi Wakame Salad

$9.00

Hiyayakko

$9.00

Horenso Goma

$9.00

Ju Ju Yasai

$12.00

Mochi Agedashi

$12.00

Moro Q

$9.00

Nasu Dengaku

$10.00

Ohitashi

$9.00

Shishito Tempura

$8.00

Shishito Yaki

$8.00

Spicy Agedashi Tofu

$10.00

Spicy Garlic Edamame

$7.00

Takuwan

$6.00

Tofu Steak

$12.00

Tsukemono

$11.00

Yasai Tempura

$10.00

Yudofu

$12.00

Salad

House Salad

$5.00

Pasta Salad

$7.00

Ramen Salad

$20.00

Salmon Skin Salad

$15.00

Tofu Salad

$18.00

Ebi & Avocado Salad

$20.00

Hiyashi Wakame Salad

$9.00

Noodle

Kake

$10.00+

Tempura

$15.00+

Kitsune

$15.00+

Chicken

$15.00+

Nabeyaki

$15.00+

Niku

$18.00+

Curry

$15.00+

Yaki

$15.00+

Zaru

$10.00+

Ten Zaru

$15.00+

Ramen

$15.00

Spicy Ramen

$16.00

Asari Ramen

$19.00

Spicy Asari Ramen

$20.00

Rice

Ume Chazuke

$9.00

Mentai Chazuke

$13.00

Ikura Chazuke

$13.00

Oyako Chazuke

$15.00

Sake Chazuke

$9.00

Tai Chazuke

$23.00

Curry Rice

$15.00

Katsu Curry

$20.00

Chicken Katsu Curry

$20.00

Tamago Zosui

$13.00

Ikura Zosui

$18.00

Seafood Zosui

$20.00

Buta Miso Yaki Onigiri

$5.00

Butamiso Onigiri

$3.00

Mentaiko Onigiri

$3.00

Mentaiko Yaki Onigiri

$4.50

Salmon Onigiri

$3.00

Salmon Yaki Onigiri

$4.50

Ume Onigiri

$3.00

Yaki Onigiri

$3.00

Okonomiyaki

Okonomiyaki

$18.00

Buta Okonomiyaki

$20.00

Side Dish

Dinner Set

$8.00

Rice

$3.00

Miso Soup

$3.00

Asari Miso Soup

$12.00

Nameko Miso Soup

$10.00

Pasta Salad

$8.00

Horenso Goma

$9.00

Hiyashi Wakame Salad

$9.00

Tonkatsu (1pc)

$10.00

Chicken Katsu (1pc)

$10.00

Salmon Teriyaki (1pc)

$9.00

Salmon Shioyaki (1pc)

$9.00

Saba Shioyaki (1pc)

$13.00

Tempura Appetizer (2 ebi, 3 vegetable)

$8.00

Croquette (1pc)

$2.75

Ebi Tempura (1pc)

$2.75

Aji Fry (1pc)

$5.50

House Salad

$5.00

Curry Sauce (Side)

$8.00

Dinner Plates

Kitchen Dinner Plates

Rice, miso soup, side salad included.

Tonkatsu Dinner

$22.00

Buta Shoga Dinner

$22.00

Chicken Katsu Dinner

$22.00

Chicken Karaage (9pcs) Dinner

$22.00

Chicken Teriyaki Dinner

$21.00

Beef Teriyaki Dinner

$30.00

Salmon Teriyaki Dinner

$26.00

Ebi Tempura (7pc) Dinner

$21.00

Ebi (4pc) Yasai (4pc) Tempura Dinner

$20.00

Sashimi Dinner Plates

Rice, miso soup, side salad included.

Regular Sashimi Dinner (14)

$39.00

Deluxe Sashimi Dinner (19)

$49.00

Tuna Sashimi Dinner (10)

$34.00

Salmon Sashimi Dinner (10)

$34.00

Hamachi Sashimi Dinner (10)

$34.00

Sashimi Trio Dinner

$39.00

Shiromaguro Tataki Dinner (7)

$32.00

Sushi Sashimi Combo Dinner

$34.00

Donburi

Miso soup included.

Katsu Don

$17.00

Ten Don

$17.00

Oyako Don

$17.00

Gyu Tan Don

$17.00

Unagi Don

$27.00

Teppan Plates

Rice & miso soup included.

Ju Ju Yasai Dinner

$15.00

Ju Ju Buta Dinner

$23.00

Niku Yasai Dinner

$24.00

Miso Yakiniku Dinner

$28.00

Bento

Regular Bento

Regular Bento 1 item

$17.00

Regular Bento 2 items

$22.00

Regular Bento 3 items

$27.00

Sushi Bento

Sushi Bento

$22.00

Sushi Bento 1 Item

$27.00

Sushi Bento 2 Item

$32.00

Tuna Sashimi Bento

Tuna Sashimi Bento

$22.00

Tuna Sashimi Bento 1 Item

$27.00

Tuna Sashimi Bento 2 Item

$32.00

Salmon Sashimi Bento

Salmon Sashimi Bento

$22.00

Salmon Sashimi Bento 1 Item

$27.00

Salmon Sashimi Bento 2 Item

$32.00

Yellowtail Sashimi Bento

Hamachi Sashimi BENTO

$22.00

Hamachi Sashimi BENTO 1

$27.00

Hamachi Sashimi BENTO 2

$32.00

Vegetable Bento

Vegetable Bento

$16.00

Vegetable Bento 1 Item

$21.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1335 North First St, San Jose, CA 95112

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Küsan Uyghur Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
1516 N 4th Street San Jose, CA 95112
View restaurantnext
LeYou Ethiopian - 1100 N First St suite c
orange starNo Reviews
1100 N First St suite c San Jose, CA 95112
View restaurantnext
Smoking Pig BBQ - San Jose
orange star4.0 • 6,871
1144 N 4th St San Jose, CA 95112
View restaurantnext
The Province
orange star3.6 • 375
1788 N 1st St Ste 10 San Jose, CA 95112
View restaurantnext
Scott's Chowder House - - Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
326 Commercial St San Jose, CA 95112
View restaurantnext
Jackie's Place
orange starNo Reviews
840 N 1st Street San Jose, CA 95112
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Jose

Pizza Antica, Santana Row
orange star4.4 • 8,620
334 Santana Row San Jose, CA 95128
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Club at Midtown
orange star4.1 • 8,118
1432 West San Carlos st ste80 San Jose, CA 95126
View restaurantnext
OROS THAI RESTAURANT
orange star4.5 • 8,002
6177 Santa Teresa Blvd San Jose, CA 95123
View restaurantnext
BIll's Cafe - Willow Glen
orange star4.7 • 7,819
1115 Willow St San Jose, CA 95125
View restaurantnext
Smoking Pig BBQ - San Jose
orange star4.0 • 6,871
1144 N 4th St San Jose, CA 95112
View restaurantnext
Bill's Cafe - Kooser Road
orange star4.7 • 6,596
1401 Kooser rd San Jose, CA 95118
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Jose
Campbell
review star
Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)
Santa Clara
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Los Gatos
review star
Avg 4.1 (43 restaurants)
Milpitas
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Sunnyvale
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Cupertino
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Mountain View
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Morgan Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Los Altos
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston