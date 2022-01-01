Restaurant header imageView gallery

Izakaya

No reviews yet

318 Gray St

Houston, TX 77002

Japanese Beef Curry
Chuka Seaweed Salad
Churro Cheesecake

Small Plates

Agedashi Tofu

$5.00

Bao w/ Chicken

$8.00

green onion aioli / sweet ginger chicken / house pickles / slaw

Bao w/ Pork Belly

$8.00

Korean BBQ sauce / grilled pork belly / pickled onion / slaw / cilantro

Chicken Karaage

$6.00

Cucumber Salad

$4.00

Edamame

$5.00

Korean BBQ Fried Chicken Wings

$7.50

togarashi spice

Marinated Sirloin

$7.00

Miso Soup

$4.00

Plain Fries

$5.00

Side of Rice

$3.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Dumplings

Xiao Long Bao

$8.00

pork soup dumplings

Sheng Jian Bao

$7.00

pan-fried pork bun

Pork Dumplings

$7.00

pan-fried or steamed

Vegetable Dumplings

$6.00

pan-fried or steamed

Salads

Ni Ban Salad

$10.00

Izakaya Salad

$8.00

Bento Boxes

Miso Glazed Salmon Bento

$13.00

rice / salad / pickled vegetables / choice of 2 sides

Beef Steak Bento

$13.00

rice / salad / pickled vegetables / choice of 2 sides

Chicken Teriyaki Bento

$12.00

rice / salad / pickled vegetables / choice of 2 sides

Curry Tofu Bento

$11.00

rice / salad / pickled vegetables / choice of 2 sides

Chef's Lunch Specials

Wagyu Burger

$14.00

8oz beef patty / white cheddar / Asian BBQ sauce / mushrooms / tomato / pickled cucumber / fries

Chicken Katsu Sandwich

$12.00

panko-fried / egg / bacon / onions / cilantro / bell peppers / spicy mayo / fries

Japanese Fried Rice

$12.00

chicken / chili garlic / egg / onions / carrots / broccolini / mushrooms / bean sprouts / yuzu

Omurice

$11.00

Japanese-style omelette / curry risotto / pork belly / mushrooms / onions / pickled radish

Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

$14.00

pork broth / pork belly / fish cake / bean sprouts / green onions / wakame / 62* egg

Chicken Ramen

$13.00

chicken broth / grilled chicken breast / ground chicken / green onions/ bean sprouts / bamboo shoots / 7 min* egg

Kimchi Ramen

$13.00

chicken broth / kimchi / ground pork / pork belly / bean sprouts / green onions / wood ear mushrooms / 7 min* egg

Miso Ramen

$13.00

chicken broth / miso / ground pork / pork belly / bean sprouts / green onions / wood ear mushrooms / 7 min* egg

Shoyu Ramen

$13.00

chicken broth / soy / ground pork / pork belly / bean sprouts / green onions / wood ear mushrooms / 7 min* egg

Miso Mushroom Ramen

$12.00

mushroom broth / miso / soymilk / tempeh / turnip / carrots / renkon / gobo / onions / Szechuan oil

Mazemen Ramen

$16.00

"dry ramen" - garlic cream / foie gras / sauteed chicken & mushrooms / green onions

Dons

Chicken Teriyaki Don

$11.00

rice bowls with mixed vegetables and a 62* egg

Yakiniku Beef Don

$12.00

rice bowls with mixed vegetables and a 62* egg

Pork Belly Don

$12.00

rice bowls with mixed vegetables and a 62* egg

Roasted Veggies Don

$10.00

rice bowls with mixed vegetables and a 62* egg

Poke

Desserts

Sesame Crème Brûlée

$8.00

Sweet Chestnuts /red Bean Cream / Strawberries

Carlota de Yuzu

$10.00

Blackberry Compote / Dulce De Leche / Raspberries

Churro Cheesecake

$9.00

Pecan Praline /strawberry Wafers / Blueberries

Cold Bar

Salmon & Nori

$8.00Out of stock

salmon belly / tempura fried nori / ponzu / red onion / roasted cauliflower puree

Hamachi Jalapeno

$13.00

yellowtail / yuzu wasabi dressing / crunchy garlic / jalapeno slices

Truffled Kampachi

$14.00

amberjack / truffle salt and oil / ponzu / green onions

Simple Tuna

$13.00

yuzu / soy sauce / crushed black salt / olive oil

Tuna Tartare

$13.00

fried wonton chip / house remoulade / masago / seaweed / crab

Chuka Seaweed Salad

$6.00

marinated seaweed / cherry tomatoes / sesame seeds

Cucumber Salad

$6.00

Small Plates

Kobe Beef Skewers

$12.00

marinated kobe beef / yuzu-kosho / tonkatsu sauce

Portugese Octopus

$14.00

yuzu-kosho aioli

Shishito Tempura

$6.00

yuzu kosho aioli

Miso Eggplant

$6.00

sweet miso-glazed eggplant

Bao w/ Chicken

$12.00

green onion aioli / sweet ginger chicken / house pickles / slaw

Bao w/ Pork Belly

$13.00

Korean BBQ sauce / grilled pork belly / pickled onion / slaw / cilantro

Takoyaki

$8.00

battered octopus / kewpie / bonito / nori

Kobe Beef Lettuce Wrap

$14.00

grilled Korean-style marinated beef

Japanese Egg Rolls

$9.00

pork / onion / garlic / carrot / yuzu marmalade

Korean BBQ Fried Chicken Wings

$10.00

togarashi spice

Salmon Skin Chicharrones

$7.00

tajin / cilantro honey lime sauce

Izakaya Fries

$9.00

tonkatsu / curry dip / bonito / green onions / nori

Pork Belly & Shishito Pepper

$7.00

lemon / salt

Edamame

$8.00

Agedashi Tofu

$7.00

Karaage Chicken

$9.00

Crispy Chicken Cracklins

$6.00

King Trumpet Mushrooms

$6.00

Plain Fries

$5.00

Miso Soup

$5.00

Marinated Sirloin

$7.00

Dumplings

Pork Dumplings

$9.00

pan-fried or steamed

Vegetable Dumplings

$8.00

pan-fried or steamed

Seafood Dumpling

$10.00

pan-fried or steamed

Szechuan Chili Dumplings

$9.00

beef, chili oil, star anise, cinnamon

Sheng Jian Bao

$10.00

pan-fried pork bun

Xiao Long Bao

$11.00

pork soup dumplings

Ramen

Large Plates

Japanese Fried Rice

$13.00

chicken / chili garlic / egg / onions / carrots / broccolini / mushrooms / bean sprouts / yuzu

Japanese Beef Curry

$18.00

kobe beef short ribs / onions / mushrooms / pickled radish / rice

Whole Grilled Squid

$15.00

teriyaki sauce / sesame seeds

Mushroom Mac and Cheese

$12.00

seasonal mushrooms / cheese blend / panko / nori

Yakisoba

$15.00

chicken / sauteed vegetables / egg noodle / yakisoba sauce / 62* egg / bonito

Chicken Katsu Sandwich

$13.00

panko-fried / egg / bacon / onions / cilantro / bell peppers / spicy mayo / fries

Wagyu Burger

$15.00

8oz beef patty / white cheddar / Asian BBQ sauce / mushrooms / tomato / pickled cucumber / fries

Desserts

Sesame Crème Brûlée

$8.00

Sweet Chestnuts /red Bean Cream / Strawberries

Carlota de Yuzu

$10.00

Blackberry Compote / Dulce De Leche / Raspberries

Churro Cheesecake

$9.00

Pecan Praline /strawberry Wafers / Blueberries

Yuzu Semifreddo

$9.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.50

Pumpkin Breadpudding

$9.00

Bottle Sake

Silky Mild Nigori 375ml

$13.00

fruity aromas, creamy and sweet, bold and smooth

MIO Sparkling 300ml

$14.00

unique and sweet aromas, refreshing, soft and smooth effervescence

Drunken Whale Tokubetsu Junami 300ml

$21.00

tart fruit, wild flowers, bright and dry, lingering umami finish, clean mouthfeel

Drunken Whale Tokubetsu Junami 720ml

$38.00

tart fruit, wild flowers, bright and dry, lingering umami finish, clean mouthfeel

Bride of the Fox Junmai Ginjo 300ml

$23.00

savory with intense aromas, finishes crisp with lingering sweetness

Southern Beauty Tokubetsu Junmai 300ml

$23.00

clean and soft texture, mild flavors, star jasmine

Wandering Poet Junmai Ginjo 300ml

$24.00

Sayuri Nigori 720ml

$25.00

Yuri Masamune Honjozo 720ml

$30.00

Fukucho Seaside Sparkling 500ml

$32.00

Dassai 39 Junmai Daiginjo 300ml

$30.00

Hitori Musume Dry Junmai Nigori 720ml

$35.00

Heavensake Junmai 1 720ml

$44.00

Mana 1751 Yamahai Tokubetsu Junmai 720ml

$49.00Out of stock

Oze X Rose Junmai Daiginjo 720ml

$55.00

Green Dragon God Daiginjo Namazume 720ml

$62.00

Sho Chiku Bai Creme de Sake 300ml

$20.00

Imayo Tsukasa Junmai Ginjo 300ml

$23.00

Yuki Nigori White Peach 500ml

$24.00

Yuki Nigori Strawberry 500ml

$24.00

Futsushu Echigozakura Namachozou 300ml

$26.00

Echigozakura Dai Ginjo 300ml

$28.00

White Silk Junmai Nigori 500ml

$28.00

Uka Sparkling Junmai Dai Ginjo 300ml

$38.00

Shirataki Jozen Nigori 300ml

$67.00

Kikkawa Jozo Afuri Ya-U Kuro-Koji 720ml

$67.00

Chiebijin Junmai Daiginjo 720ml

$70.00

Kikkawa Jozo Afuri Rainfall Kimoto 720ml

$85.00

Bottle Wine

Aniello Pinot Noir Bottle

$17.50

Blue Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$19.00

Can Xa Brut Bottle

$43.00

Carpene Malvolti Bottle

$38.00

Dark Horse Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$21.50

Fiadora Rose Brut Bottle

$43.00

Fossil Point Bottle

$43.00

Hermano Frias del Val Bottle

$19.00

Juggernaut Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$43.00

Loxrel Amaltea Bottle

$47.00

Ottella Roses Bottle

$43.00

Paladin Pinot Grigio Bottle

$19.00

Pizolato Spumante Rose Brut Bottle

$47.00

Post Malone Rose #9 Bottle

$43.00

Rotation Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$17.50

Saltie Girl Bottle

$38.00

Three Otters Chardonnay Bottle

$23.50

Vergel Bottle

$35.00

Westside Crossing Bottle

$43.00

Weszeli Terrafactum Bottle

$43.00

Bottled Beer

Rotation Tap

$5.00

Bottle

Kirin Ichiban

$4.00

Bottle

Kirin Light

$4.00

Bottle

Kyoto White Yuzu

$6.00

Bottle

Kyoto Matcha IPA

$7.00

Bottle

Echigo Stout

$6.00

Echigo Red Ale

$5.00

Sapporo Black

$10.00

Canned Beer

Echigo Red Ale

$5.00

Can

Echigo Stout

$6.00

Can

Sapporo Black 22oz

$10.00

Can

Classic Cocktails

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Nigroni

$12.00

Martini

$12.00

Izakaya Mai Tai (Copy)

$13.00

El Dorado 5 year Rum, Clement Canne Rum, Hamilton Black Rum, Lime, Orgeat, Dry Curacao

Daquiri

$10.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Aviation

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Michelada

$7.00

Bees Knees

$11.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Mule

$11.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Margarita

$11.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Kir Royale

$7.00

Draft Beer

Sapporo

$5.00

Draft

Asahi

$5.00

Draft

Kiran Ichiban

$5.00

Draft

Great Heights Fruity Pellets Hazy IPA

$6.00Out of stock

Draft

Galveston Island Tiki Wheat

$5.00

Draft

Buckle Bunny

$5.00

Mini Boss

$7.00Out of stock

Glass Wine

Aniello Pinot Noir Glass

$10.00

Blue Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$11.00

Can Xa Brut Glass

$12.00

Carpene Malvolti Glass

$11.00

Dark Horse Cabernet Sauvignon Glass

$12.00Out of stock

Fiadora Rose Brut

$12.00

Fiadora Rose Brut Glass

$12.00

Fossil Point Glass

$12.00

Hermano Frias del Val Glass

$11.00

Juggernaut Cabernet Sauvignon Glass

$12.00

Loxarel Glass

$13.00

Loxrel Amaltea Glass

$13.00

Ottella Roses Glass

$12.00

Paladin Pinot Grigio Glass

$11.00

Pizolato Spumante Rose Brut Glass

$13.00

Post Malone Rose #9 Glass

$12.00

Rotation Cabernet Sauvignon Glass

$10.00

Saltie Girl Glass

$11.00

Three Otters Chardonnay Glass

$12.00

Vergel Glass

$10.00

Westside Crossing Glass

$12.00

Weszeli Terrafactum Glass

$12.00

House Cocktails

Highball

$10.00

Tiger's Cup

$11.00

Hayman's Old Tom Gin, Lemon, Shishito, Sea Salt, Tonic

Lychee Mule

$11.00

Vodka, Lychee, Lime, Ginger Beer

Izakaya Mai Tai

$13.00

El Dorado 5 year Rum, Clement Canne Rum, Hamilton Black Rum, Lime, Orgeat, Dry Curacao

Japanese/Taiwanese Whisky

Suntory Toki

$10.00

Green Fruit, Shiso, White Pepper, Ginger

Iwai Black

$11.00

Pear, Red Fruits, Vanilla

Yamato

$14.00

Clean, Light Oak, Medium Body

Akashi

$14.00

Black Cherry, Malt, Roasted Nuts

Taketsuru Pure Malt

$15.00

Smoky, Savory, Honey, Cinnamon

Iwai Tradition

$16.00

Creamy Vanilla, Honey, Wheat, Oats

Iwai Chestnut Casks

$19.00

Nikka Coffey Grain

$17.00

Caramel, Wood Notes, Vanilla, Coconut

NIkka Coffey Malt

$18.00

Clove, Cinnamon, Citrus, Oak

NIkka From The Barrel

$18.00

Fresh Fruit, Cinnamon, Vanilla, Oak, Spice

Hibiki Harmony

$18.00

Medium Acidity, Medium Malt, Honey

Hakushu 12yr.

$20.00

Toasted Grain, Poached Pear, Ginger

Nikka Miyagikyo

$23.00

Fruit, Sherry

Ichiro's Malt And Grain

$25.00

Toffee, Gingerbread, Honeyed Tobacco

Yamazaki 12yr.

$27.00

Honey, Orange Peel, Tobacco, Cedar Wood

Akashi Single Malt

$28.00

Honey, Oak, Pear, Ginger

Kavalan Port

$28.00

Buttery, Cake, Leather

Kavalan Ex-Bourbon

$40.00

Woody, Vanilla, Burnt Caramel, Cinnamon

NIkka Yoichi

$43.00

Peat Smoke, Sea Air

MARS The Revival 2011

$53.00

Spicy, Marshmallow, Fruit, Sweet Caramel

Ichiro's Floor Malted

$55.00

Roasted Chestnut, Coffee Bean, Wood Notes

Taketsuru 17yr.

$70.00

Fruity, Vanilla, Coffee, Cigar

Akashi Sommelier Series

$70.00

Rich, Dry, Soft Finish, Baking Spices

Taketsuru 21yr.

$70.00

Rum Raisin, Ginger, Chocolate

Hibiki 21yr.

$75.00

Caramelized Nuts, Dark Toffee, Sherry, Spice

Hakushu 18yr.

$78.00

Pepper, Clove, Light Raisin

Yamazaki 18 Yr.

$80.00

Really Delicious, Sherry, Ash, Dried Fruit

Kavalan Vinho

$80.00

Ripe Fruit, Citrus, Pepper, Spice

Hibiki 17yr.

$95.00

Pine, Citrus, Apricot, Cocoa

Kavalan Fino

$110.00

Rich Fruit, Smoky Wood Body, Sweet Fudge

Kavalan Amantillado

$175.00

Best Whisky Ever, Nuts, Honey, Caramel, Oak

Mocktails

Good Times American

$9.00Out of stock

Lyre's Amaretti, Lyre's Italian Spritz, Tonic

Peary Mason

$10.00

Lyre's London Dry, Lyre's Amaretti, Pear, Lemon, Tonic

Good Morning Vietnam

$10.00Out of stock

Lyre's Coffee Originale, Lyre's Amaretti, Condensed Milk

Shirlychee Temple

$9.00

Sake Go Cups

Hot Sake

$8.00

Ikezo Peach Sparkling

$6.00

gelatin bits in sparkling sake

Ikezo Berry Sparkling

$6.00

gelatin bits in sparkling sake

Kirinzan Classic

$9.00Out of stock

light and dry, velvety smooth, everyday sake

Snow Angel Nigori

$9.00

sweet and unfiltered, great with poke and spicy dishes

Amabuki Ichigo Strawberry

$10.00Out of stock

refreshing sweetness and fruitiness, crisp finish

Yuki Otoko Honjozo

$11.00Out of stock

"abominable snowman", very light and very dry, great with skewers

Funaguchi Namazake

$11.00Out of stock

clear-tasting, full of richness, creamy and fruitful finish

Dave Sake

$5.00

Shochu

Iichiko Silhouette

$4.00

Barley Shochu

Gankutsuoh

$4.50

Rice Shochu

Iichiko Saiten

$5.00

Barley Shochu

Mizu Lemongrass

$5.00

Rice and Lemongrass Shochu

Specialty Cocktails

The Applychee Martini

$10.00

Tito’s Vodka, Midori, St. Germain, Lychee Syrup, Lime

Saints and Flowers

$14.00

Roku, St. Germaine, Butterfly Peaflower Syrup, Lime

Mama Yvonne’s Matcha Hai

$13.00

Vodka, Midori, Matcha Lime Cordial, Lime, Topo Chico

Queen’s Secret Sauce

$11.00Out of stock

Illegal Mezcal, Passionfruit Puree, Lime, Simple Syrup, Angostura Bitters

Purple Rain

$14.00Out of stock

Butterfly Peaflower infused Paranubes Rum, Lemongrass Ginger Syrup, Lime, Topo Chico

Peach Don’t Kill My Vibe

$12.00

Maker’s Mark Bourbon, Peach Syrup, Mint

Jamaican Me Crazy

$13.00

Bacardi Dragonberry, Yuzu, Lemon, Hibiscus Syrup

Dog Day Rambler

$11.00Out of stock

Jameson, Watermelon, Lemon, Simple Syrup

Ranch Water

$12.00

Tequila, Lime, Topo Chico, Tajin

Cloudy With A Chance Of Lime

$11.00

Lime, Condensed Milk [sm]

Vodka

Effen Cucumber

$8.00

Haku

$10.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Monopolowa Vodka

$8.00

Nikka Coffey Vodka

$11.00

Tito's

$8.00

Truly Mixed Berry

$8.00

Truly Pineapple Mango

$8.00

Truly Strawberry Lemonade

$8.00

Gin

Avonak Eye10

$9.00

Avonak Fifty9

$9.00

Bols Genever

$9.00

Bombay

$8.00

Botanist

$12.00

Empress

$11.00

Generous

$9.00

Gin Mare

$10.00

Hayman's Old Tom

$10.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Junipero

$10.00

Monopolowa Gin

$7.00

Nikka Coffey Gin

$11.00

Old Raj 110

$13.00

Roku

$9.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Zephyr

$8.00

Rum

Avua Amburana

$12.00

Avua Prata

$8.00

Batavia Arrack

$9.00

Bounty

$7.00

El Dorado 5 yr

$8.00

Foursquare Premise

$15.00

Foursquare Zin Cask

$13.00

Hamilton 151

$10.00

Panama Pacific

$13.00

Paranubes

$9.00

Plantation 5 yr

$8.00

Plantation Pineapple

$8.00

Rhum JM

$9.00

Santa Teresa

$14.00

Smith and Cross

$9.00

Agave

Banhez

$8.00

Casamigos Blanco

$10.00Out of stock

Cimarron Reposado

$7.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$40.00

Del Maguey Vida

$9.00

Ilegal Joven

$9.00

Pueblo Viejo Blanco

$7.00

San Matias

$11.00

Siete Legunas Anejo

$17.00

Siete Legunas Blanco

$11.00

Siete Legunas Reposado

$13.00

Tres Generaciones Anejo

$14.00

Tres Generaciones Blacno

$11.00

Tres Generaciones Reposado

$13.00

Veveno

$20.00

Espolon Blanco

$8.00

Espolon Reposado

$9.00

Casamigos Reposado

$12.00

American Whiskey

Balcones Baby Blue

$10.00

Blanton's

$20.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Crown Royal Reserve

$12.00

Elijah Craig

$10.00

George Dickel

$11.00

High West Campfire

$15.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jim Beam Black

$8.00

Knob Creek Bourbon

$10.00

Knob Creek Rye

$10.00

Larcent

$11.00

Legent

$13.00

Little Book 3

$26.00

Maker's 46

$12.00

Maker's Mark

$9.00

Old Forester Bonded

$16.00

Old Grandad

$7.00

Old Overholt

$8.00

Redemption High Rye

$8.00

Redemption Rye

$8.00

Sagamore

$12.00

Westland Sherry Cask

$20.00

Whistle Pig 10 yr

$19.00

Whistle Pig Samurai Scientist

$130.00

Wild Turkey Rye

$7.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Scotch

Ardbeg 10 yr

$13.00

Balvenie 12 yr

$16.00

Balvenie 14 yr Caribbean Cask

$19.00

Benraich 12 yr

$16.00

Compass Box Asyla

$13.00

Compass Box Gret King Street

$11.00

Compass Box Hedonism

$27.00

Compass Box Oak Cross

$13.00

Connemara

$12.00

Dewers 18 yr

$20.00

Dewers White Label

$9.00

Girvan Patent

$11.00

Glenfarclas 10 yr

$11.00

Glenfarclas 12 yr

$14.00

Glenfiddich 12 yr

$18.00

Glenlivet 12 yr

$12.00

Glenlivet 14 yr

$14.00

Glenmorangie 10 yr

$14.00

Hazelburn 12 yr

$23.00

Highland Park 12 yr

$14.00

Isle of Jura

$11.00

Jameson

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$11.00

Lagavulin 16 yr

$23.00

Laphroaig Quarter Cask

$14.00

Macallan 12 yr

$16.00

Machrie Moor

$17.00

Monkey Shoulder

$10.00

Old Parr

$8.00

Redbreast

$15.00

Sheep Dip

$15.00

Sheep Dip Islay Blend

$13.00

Springbank 10 yr

$15.00

Tullamore Dew

$8.00

Yellow Spot

$19.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Angostura

$7.00

Aperol

$8.00

Averna

$8.00

Bauchant

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Cynar

$9.00

Fernet

$7.00

Galliano

$9.00

Gran Classico

$7.00

Jessica Shot

$5.00

Licor 43

$9.00

Luxardo Amaretto

$7.00

Luxardo Amaro

$7.00

Midori

$7.00

Ming River

$10.00

Montenegro

$8.00

Nonino

$9.00

Pernod Absinthe

$10.00

Pimms

$7.00

Suze

$7.00

Zucca

$7.00

Pierre Ferrand 1840

$10.00

Pierre Ferrand Ambre

$14.00

Hennessey VSOP

$14.00

Shochu

Beniikko

$5.00

Gankutsuoh

$4.50

Iichiko Saiten

$5.00

Iichiko Silhouette

$4.00

Kokaichi Mugi

$4.00

Kurokame

$4.00

Mizu Barley

$5.00

Towari

$4.00

Yokaichi Kome

$4.00

NA Beverages

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.75

Coke

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

PARTY sprite

$2.00Out of stock

PARTY diet coke

$2.00Out of stock

PARTY water

$2.00Out of stock

PARTY Red Bull

$3.00Out of stock

PARTY Red Bull Sugar Free

$3.00Out of stock

Specials

Chocolate Raspberry Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Roasted Pork Belly

$14.00

Dragon Wings

$10.00

Salmon Carpaccio

$10.00

Crispy Shishamo

$6.00

Baby Octopus Skewers

$11.00

Szechuan Chili Oil (5oz)

$5.00

Hamachi Kama

$15.00

Salmon Kama

$12.00Out of stock

Mochi Bacon

$7.00

Salmon Filet

$9.00

Sirloin Steak

$11.00

Take-Out Specials

Miso Glazed Salmon Bento

$14.00

rice / salad / pickled vegetables / choice of 2 sides

Beef Steak Bento

$14.00

rice / salad / pickled vegetables / choice of 2 sides

Chicken Teriyaki Bento

$13.00

rice / salad / pickled vegetables / choice of 2 sides

Curry Tofu Bento

$12.00

rice / salad / pickled vegetables / choice of 2 sides

XLB Large Bag

$18.00

Vegetable Dumpling Large Bag

$16.00

Pork Dumpling Large Bag

$18.00

Szechuan Sauce

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Japanese Tapas, Ramen and Dumplings

Location

318 Gray St, Houston, TX 77002

Directions

