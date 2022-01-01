Izakaya
318 Gray St
Houston, TX 77002
Small Plates
Agedashi Tofu
Bao w/ Chicken
green onion aioli / sweet ginger chicken / house pickles / slaw
Bao w/ Pork Belly
Korean BBQ sauce / grilled pork belly / pickled onion / slaw / cilantro
Chicken Karaage
Cucumber Salad
Edamame
Korean BBQ Fried Chicken Wings
togarashi spice
Marinated Sirloin
Miso Soup
Plain Fries
Side of Rice
Side Salad
Dumplings
Bento Boxes
Miso Glazed Salmon Bento
rice / salad / pickled vegetables / choice of 2 sides
Beef Steak Bento
rice / salad / pickled vegetables / choice of 2 sides
Chicken Teriyaki Bento
rice / salad / pickled vegetables / choice of 2 sides
Curry Tofu Bento
rice / salad / pickled vegetables / choice of 2 sides
Chef's Lunch Specials
Wagyu Burger
8oz beef patty / white cheddar / Asian BBQ sauce / mushrooms / tomato / pickled cucumber / fries
Chicken Katsu Sandwich
panko-fried / egg / bacon / onions / cilantro / bell peppers / spicy mayo / fries
Japanese Fried Rice
chicken / chili garlic / egg / onions / carrots / broccolini / mushrooms / bean sprouts / yuzu
Omurice
Japanese-style omelette / curry risotto / pork belly / mushrooms / onions / pickled radish
Ramen
Tonkotsu Ramen
pork broth / pork belly / fish cake / bean sprouts / green onions / wakame / 62* egg
Chicken Ramen
chicken broth / grilled chicken breast / ground chicken / green onions/ bean sprouts / bamboo shoots / 7 min* egg
Kimchi Ramen
chicken broth / kimchi / ground pork / pork belly / bean sprouts / green onions / wood ear mushrooms / 7 min* egg
Miso Ramen
chicken broth / miso / ground pork / pork belly / bean sprouts / green onions / wood ear mushrooms / 7 min* egg
Shoyu Ramen
chicken broth / soy / ground pork / pork belly / bean sprouts / green onions / wood ear mushrooms / 7 min* egg
Miso Mushroom Ramen
mushroom broth / miso / soymilk / tempeh / turnip / carrots / renkon / gobo / onions / Szechuan oil
Mazemen Ramen
"dry ramen" - garlic cream / foie gras / sauteed chicken & mushrooms / green onions
Dons
Poke
Regular Tuna Poke Bowl
soy / sesame / avocado / green onions / chuka seaweed / crab stick
Large Tuna Poke Bowl
soy / sesame / avocado / green onions / chuka seaweed / crab stick
Regular Salmon Poke Bowl
ponzu / teriyaki / tempura crunch / kewpie mayo / chuka seaweed / crab stick
Large Salmon Poke Bowl
ponzu / teriyaki / tempura crunch / kewpie mayo / chuka seaweed / crab stick
Desserts
Cold Bar
Salmon & Nori
salmon belly / tempura fried nori / ponzu / red onion / roasted cauliflower puree
Hamachi Jalapeno
yellowtail / yuzu wasabi dressing / crunchy garlic / jalapeno slices
Truffled Kampachi
amberjack / truffle salt and oil / ponzu / green onions
Simple Tuna
yuzu / soy sauce / crushed black salt / olive oil
Tuna Tartare
fried wonton chip / house remoulade / masago / seaweed / crab
Chuka Seaweed Salad
marinated seaweed / cherry tomatoes / sesame seeds
Small Plates
Kobe Beef Skewers
marinated kobe beef / yuzu-kosho / tonkatsu sauce
Portugese Octopus
yuzu-kosho aioli
Shishito Tempura
yuzu kosho aioli
Miso Eggplant
sweet miso-glazed eggplant
Bao w/ Chicken
green onion aioli / sweet ginger chicken / house pickles / slaw
Bao w/ Pork Belly
Korean BBQ sauce / grilled pork belly / pickled onion / slaw / cilantro
Takoyaki
battered octopus / kewpie / bonito / nori
Kobe Beef Lettuce Wrap
grilled Korean-style marinated beef
Japanese Egg Rolls
pork / onion / garlic / carrot / yuzu marmalade
Korean BBQ Fried Chicken Wings
togarashi spice
Salmon Skin Chicharrones
tajin / cilantro honey lime sauce
Izakaya Fries
tonkatsu / curry dip / bonito / green onions / nori
Pork Belly & Shishito Pepper
lemon / salt
Edamame
Agedashi Tofu
Karaage Chicken
Crispy Chicken Cracklins
King Trumpet Mushrooms
Plain Fries
Miso Soup
Marinated Sirloin
Dumplings
Ramen
Large Plates
Japanese Fried Rice
chicken / chili garlic / egg / onions / carrots / broccolini / mushrooms / bean sprouts / yuzu
Japanese Beef Curry
kobe beef short ribs / onions / mushrooms / pickled radish / rice
Whole Grilled Squid
teriyaki sauce / sesame seeds
Mushroom Mac and Cheese
seasonal mushrooms / cheese blend / panko / nori
Yakisoba
chicken / sauteed vegetables / egg noodle / yakisoba sauce / 62* egg / bonito
Chicken Katsu Sandwich
panko-fried / egg / bacon / onions / cilantro / bell peppers / spicy mayo / fries
Wagyu Burger
8oz beef patty / white cheddar / Asian BBQ sauce / mushrooms / tomato / pickled cucumber / fries
Desserts
Bottle Sake
Silky Mild Nigori 375ml
fruity aromas, creamy and sweet, bold and smooth
MIO Sparkling 300ml
unique and sweet aromas, refreshing, soft and smooth effervescence
Drunken Whale Tokubetsu Junami 300ml
tart fruit, wild flowers, bright and dry, lingering umami finish, clean mouthfeel
Drunken Whale Tokubetsu Junami 720ml
tart fruit, wild flowers, bright and dry, lingering umami finish, clean mouthfeel
Bride of the Fox Junmai Ginjo 300ml
savory with intense aromas, finishes crisp with lingering sweetness
Southern Beauty Tokubetsu Junmai 300ml
clean and soft texture, mild flavors, star jasmine
Wandering Poet Junmai Ginjo 300ml
Sayuri Nigori 720ml
Yuri Masamune Honjozo 720ml
Fukucho Seaside Sparkling 500ml
Dassai 39 Junmai Daiginjo 300ml
Hitori Musume Dry Junmai Nigori 720ml
Heavensake Junmai 1 720ml
Mana 1751 Yamahai Tokubetsu Junmai 720ml
Oze X Rose Junmai Daiginjo 720ml
Green Dragon God Daiginjo Namazume 720ml
Sho Chiku Bai Creme de Sake 300ml
Imayo Tsukasa Junmai Ginjo 300ml
Yuki Nigori White Peach 500ml
Yuki Nigori Strawberry 500ml
Futsushu Echigozakura Namachozou 300ml
Echigozakura Dai Ginjo 300ml
White Silk Junmai Nigori 500ml
Uka Sparkling Junmai Dai Ginjo 300ml
Shirataki Jozen Nigori 300ml
Kikkawa Jozo Afuri Ya-U Kuro-Koji 720ml
Chiebijin Junmai Daiginjo 720ml
Kikkawa Jozo Afuri Rainfall Kimoto 720ml
Bottle Wine
Aniello Pinot Noir Bottle
Blue Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
Can Xa Brut Bottle
Carpene Malvolti Bottle
Dark Horse Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle
Fiadora Rose Brut Bottle
Fossil Point Bottle
Hermano Frias del Val Bottle
Juggernaut Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle
Loxrel Amaltea Bottle
Ottella Roses Bottle
Paladin Pinot Grigio Bottle
Pizolato Spumante Rose Brut Bottle
Post Malone Rose #9 Bottle
Rotation Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle
Saltie Girl Bottle
Three Otters Chardonnay Bottle
Vergel Bottle
Westside Crossing Bottle
Weszeli Terrafactum Bottle
Bottled Beer
Classic Cocktails
Old Fashioned
Nigroni
Martini
Izakaya Mai Tai (Copy)
El Dorado 5 year Rum, Clement Canne Rum, Hamilton Black Rum, Lime, Orgeat, Dry Curacao
Daquiri
Tom Collins
Aviation
Bloody Mary
Michelada
Bees Knees
Manhattan
Mule
Sazerac
Margarita
Mimosa
Kir Royale
Draft Beer
Glass Wine
Aniello Pinot Noir Glass
Blue Sauvignon Blanc Glass
Can Xa Brut Glass
Carpene Malvolti Glass
Dark Horse Cabernet Sauvignon Glass
Fiadora Rose Brut
Fiadora Rose Brut Glass
Fossil Point Glass
Hermano Frias del Val Glass
Juggernaut Cabernet Sauvignon Glass
Loxarel Glass
Loxrel Amaltea Glass
Ottella Roses Glass
Paladin Pinot Grigio Glass
Pizolato Spumante Rose Brut Glass
Post Malone Rose #9 Glass
Rotation Cabernet Sauvignon Glass
Saltie Girl Glass
Three Otters Chardonnay Glass
Vergel Glass
Westside Crossing Glass
Weszeli Terrafactum Glass
House Cocktails
Japanese/Taiwanese Whisky
Suntory Toki
Green Fruit, Shiso, White Pepper, Ginger
Iwai Black
Pear, Red Fruits, Vanilla
Yamato
Clean, Light Oak, Medium Body
Akashi
Black Cherry, Malt, Roasted Nuts
Taketsuru Pure Malt
Smoky, Savory, Honey, Cinnamon
Iwai Tradition
Creamy Vanilla, Honey, Wheat, Oats
Iwai Chestnut Casks
Nikka Coffey Grain
Caramel, Wood Notes, Vanilla, Coconut
NIkka Coffey Malt
Clove, Cinnamon, Citrus, Oak
NIkka From The Barrel
Fresh Fruit, Cinnamon, Vanilla, Oak, Spice
Hibiki Harmony
Medium Acidity, Medium Malt, Honey
Hakushu 12yr.
Toasted Grain, Poached Pear, Ginger
Nikka Miyagikyo
Fruit, Sherry
Ichiro's Malt And Grain
Toffee, Gingerbread, Honeyed Tobacco
Yamazaki 12yr.
Honey, Orange Peel, Tobacco, Cedar Wood
Akashi Single Malt
Honey, Oak, Pear, Ginger
Kavalan Port
Buttery, Cake, Leather
Kavalan Ex-Bourbon
Woody, Vanilla, Burnt Caramel, Cinnamon
NIkka Yoichi
Peat Smoke, Sea Air
MARS The Revival 2011
Spicy, Marshmallow, Fruit, Sweet Caramel
Ichiro's Floor Malted
Roasted Chestnut, Coffee Bean, Wood Notes
Taketsuru 17yr.
Fruity, Vanilla, Coffee, Cigar
Akashi Sommelier Series
Rich, Dry, Soft Finish, Baking Spices
Taketsuru 21yr.
Rum Raisin, Ginger, Chocolate
Hibiki 21yr.
Caramelized Nuts, Dark Toffee, Sherry, Spice
Hakushu 18yr.
Pepper, Clove, Light Raisin
Yamazaki 18 Yr.
Really Delicious, Sherry, Ash, Dried Fruit
Kavalan Vinho
Ripe Fruit, Citrus, Pepper, Spice
Hibiki 17yr.
Pine, Citrus, Apricot, Cocoa
Kavalan Fino
Rich Fruit, Smoky Wood Body, Sweet Fudge
Kavalan Amantillado
Best Whisky Ever, Nuts, Honey, Caramel, Oak
Mocktails
Sake Go Cups
Hot Sake
Ikezo Peach Sparkling
gelatin bits in sparkling sake
Ikezo Berry Sparkling
gelatin bits in sparkling sake
Kirinzan Classic
light and dry, velvety smooth, everyday sake
Snow Angel Nigori
sweet and unfiltered, great with poke and spicy dishes
Amabuki Ichigo Strawberry
refreshing sweetness and fruitiness, crisp finish
Yuki Otoko Honjozo
"abominable snowman", very light and very dry, great with skewers
Funaguchi Namazake
clear-tasting, full of richness, creamy and fruitful finish
Dave Sake
Shochu
Specialty Cocktails
The Applychee Martini
Tito’s Vodka, Midori, St. Germain, Lychee Syrup, Lime
Saints and Flowers
Roku, St. Germaine, Butterfly Peaflower Syrup, Lime
Mama Yvonne’s Matcha Hai
Vodka, Midori, Matcha Lime Cordial, Lime, Topo Chico
Queen’s Secret Sauce
Illegal Mezcal, Passionfruit Puree, Lime, Simple Syrup, Angostura Bitters
Purple Rain
Butterfly Peaflower infused Paranubes Rum, Lemongrass Ginger Syrup, Lime, Topo Chico
Peach Don’t Kill My Vibe
Maker’s Mark Bourbon, Peach Syrup, Mint
Jamaican Me Crazy
Bacardi Dragonberry, Yuzu, Lemon, Hibiscus Syrup
Dog Day Rambler
Jameson, Watermelon, Lemon, Simple Syrup
Ranch Water
Tequila, Lime, Topo Chico, Tajin
Cloudy With A Chance Of Lime
Lime, Condensed Milk [sm]
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Agave
Banhez
Casamigos Blanco
Cimarron Reposado
Clase Azul Reposado
Del Maguey Vida
Ilegal Joven
Pueblo Viejo Blanco
San Matias
Siete Legunas Anejo
Siete Legunas Blanco
Siete Legunas Reposado
Tres Generaciones Anejo
Tres Generaciones Blacno
Tres Generaciones Reposado
Veveno
Espolon Blanco
Espolon Reposado
Casamigos Reposado
American Whiskey
Balcones Baby Blue
Blanton's
Buffalo Trace
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Reserve
Elijah Craig
George Dickel
High West Campfire
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam Black
Knob Creek Bourbon
Knob Creek Rye
Larcent
Legent
Little Book 3
Maker's 46
Maker's Mark
Old Forester Bonded
Old Grandad
Old Overholt
Redemption High Rye
Redemption Rye
Sagamore
Westland Sherry Cask
Whistle Pig 10 yr
Whistle Pig Samurai Scientist
Wild Turkey Rye
Woodford Reserve
Scotch
Ardbeg 10 yr
Balvenie 12 yr
Balvenie 14 yr Caribbean Cask
Benraich 12 yr
Compass Box Asyla
Compass Box Gret King Street
Compass Box Hedonism
Compass Box Oak Cross
Connemara
Dewers 18 yr
Dewers White Label
Girvan Patent
Glenfarclas 10 yr
Glenfarclas 12 yr
Glenfiddich 12 yr
Glenlivet 12 yr
Glenlivet 14 yr
Glenmorangie 10 yr
Hazelburn 12 yr
Highland Park 12 yr
Isle of Jura
Jameson
Johnnie Walker Black
Lagavulin 16 yr
Laphroaig Quarter Cask
Macallan 12 yr
Machrie Moor
Monkey Shoulder
Old Parr
Redbreast
Sheep Dip
Sheep Dip Islay Blend
Springbank 10 yr
Tullamore Dew
Yellow Spot
Liqueurs/Cordials
Angostura
Aperol
Averna
Bauchant
Campari
Cynar
Fernet
Galliano
Gran Classico
Jessica Shot
Licor 43
Luxardo Amaretto
Luxardo Amaro
Midori
Ming River
Montenegro
Nonino
Pernod Absinthe
Pimms
Suze
Zucca
Pierre Ferrand 1840
Pierre Ferrand Ambre
Hennessey VSOP
Shochu
NA Beverages
Specials
Take-Out Specials
XLB Large Bag
Vegetable Dumpling Large Bag
Pork Dumpling Large Bag
Szechuan Sauce
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Japanese Tapas, Ramen and Dumplings
318 Gray St, Houston, TX 77002