- Home
- /
- Long Island City
- /
- IZAKAYA NONAME
IZAKAYA NONAME
46-44 Vernon Boulevard
Long Island City, NY 11101
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Featured Items
- Curry Katsu Don
A home-made Japanese curry served with rice, sliced cabbage, pickle, and choice of deep fried breaded pork or chicken cutlet or aji fried or shrimp tempura$16.95
- Shoyu Ramen
Chashu pork with chicken broth topped with scallion, cabbage, bamboo, and nori$15.95
- Salmon Tartare
Fresh salmon, scallion, red onion, mix green salad with spicy herbs sour powder garnished with chili threads$12.95
Food
Appetizer
- Akino Yuki Fries
Fries sprinkled with cheese powder and aonori$6.95
- Grilled Corn
Grilled sweet corn with mayonnaise, cheese powder and Aonori$6.95
- Edamame
Steamed soybeans with lightly salt$6.95
- Agedashi Tofu
Deep fried tofu in tempura sauce garnished with bonito flakes and scallion$7.95
- Korokke
Cream crab meat croquettes with katsu mustard sauce$7.95
- Takoyaki
Fried octopus ball, topped with mayo, takoyaki sauce, and bonito flakes$8.95
- Kurobuta Sausage
Japanese style sausage served with yuzu Japanese mustard sauce$9.95
- Karaage
Fried boneless chicken mixed with spicy herbs powder$10.95
- Ube Tempura
Purple sweet potato served with sweet chili sauce and sour cream$11.95
- Ika Geso
Deep fried squid legs with Japanese Mayonnaise.$12.95
- Shishito Pepper
Sautéed shishito peppers with soy sauce, butter, and ichimi$11.95
- Nasu Dengaku
Miso glazed eggplant with scallion and sesame seed$8.95
- Gyoza
Home-made marinated grounded pork mixed chive and cabbage wrapped in wonton sheet. Topped with scallion$10.95
- Veggies Tempura
Eggplant, shitake, shishito shiso leaf served with Tempura sauce .$14.95
- Shrimps Tempura
Shrimp, Eggplant, shishito and shiso leaf served with Tempura sauce.$14.95
- Shio Saba Yaki
Grilled mackerel with Sea salt or Sweet soy sauce and scallion$11.95
- Ika Maruyaki
Grilled whole squid with teriyaki sauce, scallion, and sesame seed$15.95
- Hamachi Kama
Broiled yellowtail collar with ponzu sauce, scallion$18.95
- Gyu Tan
Grilled beef tongue served with spicy miso sauce and scallion$12.95
- Grilled Flank Steak
Marinated grilled flank steak served with spicy miso sauce and scallion$18.95
- Takowasabi
Made of raw octopus heavily flavored with Japanese horseradish garnished with diced red onion, scallion, and cucumber$6.95
- Spicy Cabbage
Crunchy garlic chili oil mixed with sliced fresh cabbage topped with scallion$6.95
- Spicy Cucumber
Slightly spicy crispy oil garlic refreshing with crunchy cucumber garnished with chili threads$6.95
- Cold Tofu
Silken tofu topped with sesame dressing, scallion, and sesame seed$6.95
- Spicy Kani Salad
Crab stick tossed in spicy creamy mayo topped with nori$7.95
- Ika Sansai
Sliced squid marinated in ginger vinegar topped with scallion$7.95
- Salmon Tartare
Fresh salmon, scallion, red onion, mix green salad with spicy herbs sour powder garnished with chili threads$12.95
- Salmon Carpaccio
Salmon and scallion with wasabi dressing$12.95
- Hamachi Carpaccio
Yellowtail and scallion with ponzu sauce and crunchy chili oil garlic$16.95
- Hotate Carpaccio
Hokkaido scallop with ponzu sauce and crunchy chili garlic$16.95
- Sake Salad
Seared salmon with mixed vegetables and Mayonnaise wasabi dressing topped with nori$13.95
- Nishoku Salad
Fresh salmon and yellowtail with sesame miso dressing topped with nori$16.95
- Seaweed Salad
Seasoned seaweed salad with mixed green, cucumber, and tomato with creamy chili sauce$10.95
- Soft Shell Crabs Tempura Salad
Soft shell crabs tempura with mixed green, cabbage, cucumber and creamy chili sauce$18.95
Entree
- Curry Katsu Don
A home-made Japanese curry served with rice, sliced cabbage, pickle, and choice of deep fried breaded pork or chicken cutlet or aji fried or shrimp tempura$16.95
- Salmon Teriyaki Don
Pan fried salmon with teriyaki sauce with brussels sprout, scallion, sesame, and pickle over rice$16.95
- Chicken Teriyaki Don
Grilled chicken breast with teriyaki sauce served with brussels sprout, scallion, sesame, and pickle over rice$15.95
- Karaage Don
Fried boneless chicken with soy sauce, sesame seed, spicy mayo, scallion, and ito-togarashi over rice$15.95
- Gyu Don
Sautéed thin sliced beef belly served with onsen egg, brussels sprout, onion, scallion, sesame, and pickle over rice$16.95
- Buta Don
Grilled sliced pork belly with teriyaki sauce served with onsen egg, brussels sprout, scallion, sesame, and pickle over rice$15.95
- Oyakodon
A bowl of Japanese rice topped with deep fried breaded pork or chicken cutlet or shrimp tempura, egg, and sautéed onion simmered in sweet and savory sauce garnished with scallion$15.95
- Unagi Don
Grilled eel with eel sauce, served over rice with sesame, nori, and pickle$18.95
- Tofu Don
Fried tofu teriyaki sauce served with brussels sprout, scallion, sesame, and pickle over rice$15.95
- Special Curry
A Home made beef base Japanese curry sauce served with rice, Omelette, sliced cabbage, pickle and choice of deep fried breaded pork or chicken cutlet.$19.95
- Gyu Tan Don
Grilled Beef Tounge served with onsen egg, brussels sprout, onion, scallion, sesame and pickle over rice$21.95
- Salmon Poke
Salmon, cucumber, avocado, seaweed salad, sesame, tomato with creamy chili dressing$18.95
- Hotate Poke
Hokkaido scallop, cabbage, cucumber, avocado, seaweed salad, tomato, ichimi, and wasabi dressing topped with scallion$20.95
- Hamachi Poke
Yellowtail, cucumber, avocado, seaweed salad, tomato with ponzu sauce and chili oil garlic$22.95
- Sake Don
Salmon, Ikura, shiso leaf served over sushi rice and Nori on the side$24.95
- Sanshoku Don
Hotate, Ikura, Salmon, shiso leaf served over sushi rice and nori on the side.$28.95
- Kani Miso Don
Japanese Snow Crab Leg Meat Sauteed in Cream Crab Miso paste, Hotate, Salmon Served over sushi rice and Nori on the side.$30.95
- Spicy Yakisoba
Stir-fried egg noodle, carrot, red bell pepper, cabbage, onion, and kurobuta sausage with spicy yakisoba sauce, bonito flake, nori$15.95
- Creamy Spicy Mentaiko Pasta
Spaghetti with creamy spicy cod roe, bacon, and nori (warm dish)$16.95
- Kimchi Carbonara
Udon noodle, kimchi, egg york, cream, scallion, and Parmesan cheese$18.95
- Seafood Cold Noodle
Cold noodle with Japanese wasabi dressing, Topped with Ikura, Hotate, Salmon, tomato, cucumber, red onion and scallion.$24.95
- Shrimp Tempura Udon
Shrimp tempura, naruto, cabbage, and shiitake in hondashi broth topped with scallion$16.95
- Kitsune Udon
Fried marinated tofu, naruto, cabbage, and shiitake in hondashi broth topped with scallion$16.95
- Oyako Udon
A deep fried breaded pork or chicken cutlet, onion, scallion, cabbage and simmered egg served in hondashi base udon soup$16.95
- Spicy Niku (Beef Udon)
Sliced beef, onion, tempura flakes, cabbage, and chili oil garlic in hondashi broth topped with scallion$17.95
- Cold Udon
Chilled Udon in a savory soy broth with Chikuwa Fish Cake Tempura, Onsen egg, ginger, daikon, scallion, nori and Sasame seed.$16.95
- Shoyu Ramen
Chashu pork with chicken broth topped with scallion, cabbage, bamboo, and nori$15.95
- Creamy Spicy Miso Ramen
Creamy miso broth with chili paste, shrimps, corn, cream scallion, cabbage, tomato garnished with chili threads$16.95
Side
Dessert
Drinks
Beverage
Beer, Wine, Sake
- Sapporo$7.00
- Asahi$7.00
- Kirin$7.00
- Stella$7.00
- Kagua Rouge$11.00
- Tokyo IPA$11.00
- Pitcher Beer$28.00
- Hakutsuru Sayuri Nigori (300ml)
(Junmai) unfiltered, smooth, lush, fruity$24.00
- Shirakawago Sasanigori (300ml)
(Junmai Ginjo) unfiltered, rich, hints of aroma$26.00
- Sawanoi Tokyo Kurabito (300ml)
(Kimoto Junmai Ginjo) light, softly spice finish$30.00
- Dassai "45" (300ml)
(Junmai Daiginjo) light, floral notes, sweet finish$32.00
- Hakutsuru "Draft Sake" (300ml)
(Junmai) vibrant, light, fresh, smooth$19.00
- Hakutsuru "Organic Junmai" (300ml)
(Junmai) dry, light, crisp$24.00
- Bunraku Nihonjin (300ml)
(Junmai) dry, rich, floral undertones$29.00
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
From our passion and love of cooking. "IZAKAYA NONAME" aims to be a casual dining spot in LIC for people to enjoy their meal and spend special moments with their friends.
46-44 Vernon Boulevard, Long Island City, NY 11101