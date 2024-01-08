Izakaya Sakaki
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 2:30 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3227 Washington Boulevard STE D, Arlington, VA 22201
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Arlington
The Cheesecake Factory - Arlington
4.5 • 41,986
2900 Clarendon Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurant