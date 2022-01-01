Izumi Cumming

- Home
Popular Items
Appetizers & Soup
G-Edamame
Cheese Rangoon
Haru Maki (Spring Rolls)
Gyoza
Fried Veggies Gyoza
Crispy Calamari
Tempura Sampler
Salt and Pepper Soft Shell Crab
Tempura Appetizer
Ahi Poke Tuna
Chunks of Raw Ahi tuna and avocado, marinated in spicy special balsamic sauce
Chasing Yellowtail
Cucumber Salad
Kani Su
Nigiri Appetizer
Sashimi Appetizer
Screaming Sashimi
Seaweed Salad
Lava Crispy
Fish Martini
Tuna Tataki
Trio Salad Flights
MIso Soup
Hot & Sour Soup
Coconut Soup(Tom Kah)
Tom Yum Soup
House Salad
Sushi
ATL Falcons Roll
Spicy yellow tail, cooked shrimp & cucumber topped with spicy tuna, black and red tobiko and spicy mayo
Awesome Roll
Baked spicy crab stick, masago and cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, scallions and two special sauce
Bank Roll
White fish tempura, cream cheese and cucumber, topped with crab stick salad, tempura crunch, spicy mayo and eel sauce
Boss’s Favorite Roll
Butterfly Roll
Salmon tempura, cream cheese, topped with crab salad, tobiko, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Camaron Loco Roll
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, topped with kani salad, cooked shrimp, crunchy, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Candy Crush Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, topped with cheese rangoon, sweet chili sauce
Caribbean Roll
Salmon, mango, jalapeno, topped with avocado and cooked shrimp
Cherry Blossom
Spicy yellowtail mixed with crunch and avocado, topped with tuna, seaweed salad
Crazy Crab Roll
Crab stick tempura, cream cheese, topped with crispy tempura crab stick and eel sauce
Crazy Smokey Roll
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, mango inside, topped with avocado, crushed cashew nut, mango sauce
Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, topped with eel, avocado, eel sauce
Dynamite Roll
Crab Stick, avocado, cucumber inside, topped with lobster salad(hint of wasabi flavor), spicy mayo, eel sauce
Gone Fishing Roll
Tuna, avocado, topped with salmon, shrimp, tuna, white fish, wasabi mayo, eel sauce
Natsumi Roll
Spicy tuna, mango and crab stick wrapped in thin cucumber skin with sweet chili sauce
Ocean Roll
Tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado topped tobiko
Pearl Roll
Scallop tempura and avocado, topped with scallops, tuna, scallions, masago, two special sauce
Redmond Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, topped with spicy tuna, crab stick, scallions, eel sauce
Rock Salmon Roll
Salmon, avocado, topped with caramelized salmon, scallions, screaming sauce
Spicy C.J. Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado, topped with white tuna, jalapeno and tobiko
Super Crunch Roll
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, topped with smoked salmon, tempura crunch mixed with masago, mayo and eel sauce
Surfing Scallop Roll
Scallop tempura, kani salad, avocado, topped with seared scallop with garlic butter, scallions
Suteki Steak Roll
Shrimp tempura, kani salad, topped with seared NY steak with garlic butter sauce.
Sweet Breeze Roll
Smoked salmon, tuna, avocado, topped with caramelized scallop, spicy wasabi mayo,eel sauce
The One Roll
Tuna Lover Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado, topped with tuna, scallions, masago, screaming sauce
Yummy Yummy Roll
Tuna, salmon, white fish and cream cheese, flash fried eel sauce, spicy mayo
Baked Salmon Roll(P)
Baked salmon, avocado, eel sauce
Bakery Roll(P)
Salmon, cream cheese, flash fried topped with eel sauce & spicy mayo
Batman Roll(P)
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber, topped with fresh salmon, cream cheese, spicy mayo and baked. eel sauce
California Crunchy Roll(P)
Breaded and fried crab stick, avocado, cucumber. eel sauce & spicy mayo
California Golden(P)
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber, topped with golden tempura cruchy. eel sauce
California Roll(P)
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber
California Special Roll(P)
Shredded crabstick mixed with spicy mayo, masago, avocado, cucumber, topped with masago.
Catepiller Roll(P)
Fresh water eel, cucumber topped with avocado, eel sauce
Chicken Tempura Roll(P)
Chicken tempura, avocado, cucumber, eel sacue
Dancing Eel Roll(P)
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber, topped with eel, avocado, eel sauce
Drunken Tiger(P)
Flash fried tuna roll, served with 3 special sauce
Eel Roll(P)
BBQ eel, avocado, cucumber, eel sauce
Japanese Bagel Roll(P)
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado
Krab Crab Roll(P)
Crab stick tempura, topped with crab stick, masago, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Mexican Roll(P)
Shrimp tempura, jalapeno, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Negi Hamachi Roll(P)
Chopped yellowtail, scallions
Orange Sunset Roll(P)
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, asparagus, topped with salmon, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Rainbow Roll(P)
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber, topped with 3 different fish and avocado
Rising Sun Roll(P)
Flash fried smoked salmon, tuna, cream cheese, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Salmon Avocado Roll (Gluten Free)
Fresh salmon, avocado
Salmon Crunch Roll(P)
Tempura crunch, masago mixed with mayo, topped with salmon, avocado
Salmon Kali Roll
Serrano Scallop Roll
Seven Spice Roll(P)
Tuna, salmon, white fish topped with spicy 7 spices tempura crunch
Shrimp & Kani Salad Roll
Shrimp & Lobster Roll(P)
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, lobster salad, eel sauce
Shrimp Tempura Roll(P)
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, eel sauce
Snow Crunch Roll(P)
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, topped with tempura crunch, mango sauce
Spicy Salmon 7 Roll(P)
Spicy salmon, cucumber, topped with 7 spices mixed with tempura crunch
Spicy Salmon Crunchy Roll(P)
flash fried Spicy salmon, cucumber,, eel sauce & spicy mayo
Spicy Salmon Cucumber Roll(P)
Spicy salmon, cucumber
Spicy Tuna 7 Roll(P)
spicy tuna, avocado, topped with spicy 7 spices mixed with tempura crunchy
Spicy Tuna Avocado Roll(P)
Spicy tuna, avocado
Spicy Tuna Crunchy Roll(P)
Flash fried spicy tuna, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Spicy Yellow Tail Roll(P)
Spicy yellow tail and cucumber topped with tobiko
Spider Roll(P)
Fried soft shell crab. avocado, cucumber, eel sauce
Tropical Roll(P)
Shrimp tempura, mango, cream cheese, eel sauce
Tuna Avocado Roll (Gluten Free)
Tuna, avocado
Volcano Roll(P)
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber, topped with crabstick salad mixed with masago, spicy mayo then baked. eel sauce
Asparagus Roll
Avocado Cream Cheese Roll
Avocado Cucumber Roll
Avocado Roll
Crab Stick Roll
Crab Stick Cream Cheese Roll(8pcs)
Cucumber Roll
Salmon Roll(6pcs)
Tuna Roll(6pcs)
White Tuna Roll(6pcs)
Yellowtail Roll(6pcs)
V-Big G Roll
Breaded fried inari tofu, cream cheese, cucumber with spicy sriracha sauce
V-Futo Maki Roll
Avocado, cucumber, asparagus, pickled radish
V-Garden Blossom Roll
mango, cucumber, cream cheese, topped with avocado, tempura crunch
V-Green Roll
Inari tofu, cream cheese and cucumber inside, topped with seaweed salad
V-Haru Haru Roll
V-Jalapeño Popper Roll`
Breaded fried jalapeno, cream cheese, spicy sriracha sauce and spicy mayo
V-Myso Green Roll
Inari tofu, cucumber, topped with avocado, spicy sriracha sauce
V-Mango Cucumber Roll
V-Southern Roll
Sweet potato tempura, topped with avocado, eel sauce
V-Veggie Tempura Roll
Tempura asparagus, onion, sweet potato and eel sauce
Asparagus Nigiri
Avocado Nigiri
Crab Stick(Kani) Nigiri
Cucumber Nigiri
Ebi(Cooked Shrimp) Nigiri
Eel (Unagi) Nigiri
Ikura(salmon Roe) Nigiri
Inari Tofu Nigiri
Mackerel (Saba) Nigiri
Masago(Smelt Roe) Nigiri
Octopus(Tako) Nigiri
Salmon Nigiri
Smoked Salmon Nigiri
Spicy Salmon Nigiri
Spicy Tuna Nigiri
Spicy Yellowtail Nigiri
Squid (Ika) Nigiri
Surf Clam(Hokkigai) Nigiri
Tamago(Cooked Sweet Egg) Nigiri
Tilapia Nigiri
Tobiko (Black)Flying Fish Roe Nigiri
Tobiko (Red) Flying Fish Roe Nigiri
Tuna Tataki Nigiri
Tuna(Maguro) Nigiri
White Tuna(Escolar) Nigiri
Yellowtail (Hamachi) Nigiri
Crab Stick Sashimi(3pcs)
Ebi (cooked shrimp) Sashimi 3pcs
Eel Sashimi
Ikura Sashimi (2)
Mackerel Sashimi
Masago Sashimi(2)
Octopus Sashimi
Salmon Sashimi
Smoked Salmon Sashimi
Squid Sashimi
Surf Clam Sashimi
Tamago Sashimi
Tobiko Black Sashimi(2)
Tobiko Green Sashimi(2)
Tobiko Red Sashimi(2)
Tuna Sashimi
Tuna Tataki Sashimi
White Tuna Sashimi
Yellowtail Sashimi
Avocado, cucumber HandRoll
California Handroll
Eel Avocado Handroll
Ikura Handroll
Masago Handroll
Salmon Avocado Handroll
Shrimp Tempura Handroll
Spicy Salmon Handroll
Spicy Scallop Handroll
Spicy Tuna Handroll
Spicy Yellowtail Handroll
Spider Tempura Handroll
Tobiko Handroll
Tuna Avocado Handroll
Yellowtail Handroll
Sushi Mori
7 pcs of Chef's Choice Sushi(with rice), 8pcs California roll
Sushi Deluxe + Popular Roll
10 pcs of Chef's choice sushi( with rice), and your choice of 1 popular roll
Sashimi Mori (No Rice)
Chef's choice sashimi(without rice) 15pcs
Sushi & Sashimi Mori+ Popular Roll
5 pcs of Chef's choice sushi, 6 pcs chef's choice sashimi and your choice of 1 popular roll
Tuna All the Way
8 pcs of spicy tuna roll, 6 pcs of white/red/tuna tataki sushi, and 6 pcs of white/red/tuna tataki sashimi
Chirashi Don
Chef's choice assorted sashimi on a bowl of sushi rice and masago
Tekka Don
Choice of sliced tuna on a bowl of seasoned rice and masago
Sake Don
Choice of sliced salmon on a bowl of seasoned rice
Unagi Don(8pcs)
Rice & Noodle & PHO
Fried Rice
Stir fried rice with bean sprouts, egg, peas and carrots in butter soy sauce
Thai Spicy Fried Rice
Stir fried rice with onions, bell peppers, and basil in Thai special spicy sauce
Hawaiian Fried Rice
Stir fried rice with pineapple, raisin, egg, cashew nut and yellow curry spice mix
House Special Fried Rice
Angus roasted beef, salami, ham, egg, onions, scallions, garlic butter soy
Pad Thai
Rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, scallions, ground peanut and lime
Pad See-U
Stir fried flat noodles with egg and broccoli in a light brown sauce
Drunken Noodle
Stir fried flat noodles with bell peppers, basil, onions, tomato, green beans and broccoli in basil chili sauce
Yaki Soba
Stir fried egg noodles with carrots, onions and snow peas in yakisoba-brown seasoning
Singapore Noodle
Stir fried rice noodles with egg, onion, bell pepper, scallions in Singapore style yellow curry spice mix
Lo Mein
Soft noodles stir fried with snow peas, carrots, beans sprouts and scallions in light brown sauce
Pho
Beef broth with rice noodles, onions, bean sprouts, basil leaves, scallions, cilantro and lime
Wok
Yasai (Vegetable)
Assorted vegetables stir fried with butter soy and house seasoning
Pad Prik
Bell peppers, broccoli, onions, garlic and mushrooms in a spicy Thai sauce
Cashew Nuts
Bell peppers, gralic and onion stir fried with cashew nuts in a spicy pepper sauce
Mongolian
Stir fried onions and scallions in sweet mongolian sauce
Broccoli
Stir fried broccoli and carrots in brown sauce
Kung Pao
A Classic chinese favorite with roasted chili peppers, bell pepper, zuchinim green beans, scallions and peanuts
Crystal
Snow peas, broccoli, mushrooms and carrots in white wine sauce
Sesame Chicken
Crispy tender chicken with chef's special sesame sauce
Orange Flavored Chicken
Crispy white meat chicken with tangy orange sauce
General Tso’s Chicken
A popular Chinese dish with crispy chicken and vegetables in sweet brown sauce
Sweet & Sour Chicken
Pineapple, bell peppers and onions stir fried with breaded white meat chicken
Seafood & Hibachi
Salmon
Pan seared fresh salmon on a bed of spinach, carrots and snow peas, served with garlic butter soy
Cousin Thai Red Snapper
Breaded deep fried whole red snapper( included head and tail), spicy garlic Thai chili fish sauce with bell peppers, basil, cilantro and scallions
Steamed Chilean Sea Bass
Steamed sea bass steak on a bed of spinach, snow peas and carrots, served with fresh ginger, scallions, cilantro and soy sauce infused with oil
Chicken Hibachi
Stir fried chicken tender with special seasoning
Steak Hibachi
Stir fried NY Steak with special seasoning
Shirmp Hibachi
Stir fried Shrimp with special seasoning
Trio Hibachi
Stir fried chicken tender, Shrimp, and NY steak with special seasoning
Chicken & Shrimp Hibachi
Chicken & Steak Hibachi
Shrimp & Steak Hibachi
Tofu Hibachi
Stir fried fried tofu with special seasoning
Veggies Hibachi
Stir fried mixed vegetables with special seasoning
Salmon Hibachi
Curry
Jr's Menu
Sides
House Salad
Side Sauce ($.75)
Side fried rice
Side NO EGG Fried Rice
Side EGG ONLY Fried Rice
Side Brown Rice
Side Fried BROWN Rice
Steam Rice
French Fries
Sushi rice
Steam Mixed Veggies
Steam Fried Tofu
Steam Soft Tofu
Side Avocado
$2 Kitchen Sauce w/ dish
$5 Curry Sauce
Sauce Small (8oz Container)
Sauce Medium (16oz Container)
Sauce Large (32oz Container)
Dessert
Vegetarian
Edamame
Haru Maki (Spring Rolls)
Fried Veggies Gyoza
Cucumber Salad
Seaweed Salad
Veggie Tempura Appetizer Samplers
Salt and Pepper Fried Tofu
V-Veggie Tempura Roll
Breaded fried onion, asparagus, sweet potato
V-Futo Maki Roll
Avocado, cucumber, asparagus, and pickled radish
V-Myso Green Roll
Inari tofu, cucumber, topped with avocado, spicy sriracha sauce
V-Southern Roll
sweet potato tempura, topped with avocado
V-Green Roll
Inari tofu, cream cheese, cucumber, topped with seaweed salad
V-Haru Haru Roll
Thinly slice cucumber wrapped with avocado, mango, inari tofu in vinegar sauce
V-Jalapeño Popper Roll`
Breaded fried jalapeno, cream cheese, spicy sriracha sauce and spicy mayo
V-Garden Blossom Roll
mango, cucumber, cream cheese, topped with avocado, tempura crunch
V-Big G Roll
Breaded fried inari tofu, cream cheese, cucumber with spicy sriracha sauce
V-Yasai (Vegetable)
V-Kung Pao
V-Fried Rice NO EGG
V-Drunken Noodle
V-Hawaiian Fried Rice NO EGG
V-Singapore Noodle NO EGG
Gluten Free
G-Cucumber Salad w/ Cooked Shrimp:
G-Sashimi Appetizer (No Rice)
G-Sushi Appetizer (With Rice)
G-Edamame
3 Sakana Roll (Gluten Free)
Tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado
Avocado & Cucumber Roll(Gluten Free)
Baked Salmon Roll (No Sauce)
Caribbean Roll (Gluten Free)
Salmon, mango, jalapeno, topped with avocado and cooked shrimp
Colorful Roll (Gluten Free)
Cooked shrimp, avocado, cucumber, topped with tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado
Ebifornia Roll (Gluten Free)
Cooked shrimp, avocado, cucumber
Feliz Tuna Roll (Gluten Free)
White tuna, spicy seven spices,jalapeno, topped with white tuna, spicy mayo
Japanese Flag Roll (Gluten Free)
White tuna, avocado, topped with white tuna, and red tuna
Negi Hamachi Roll (Gluten Free)
Chopped yellowtail, scallions
Rock Salmon Roll (No Sauce)
Salmon, avocado, topped with caramelized salmon, scallions(no sauce)
Salmon Avocado Roll (Gluten Free)
Fresh salmon, avocado
Salmon Roll (Gluten Free)
Seafood Su (Sweet Vinegar Sauce)
Thinly sliced cucumber wrapped with tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado in sweet vinegar sauce
Tuna Avocado Roll (Gluten Free)
Tuna, avocado
Tuna Roll (Gluten Free)
Gluten Free --Yasai Itame
Gluten Free --Veggies Medley
Gluten Free --Fried Rice
Gluten Free --Pad See-U
Gluten Free --Hawaiian Fried Rice
Gluten Free --Singapore Noodle
Gluten Free --Salmon Dinner
Gluten Free --Steamed Chilean Sea Bass
Gluten Free --Chicken Hibachi
Gluten Free --Steak Hibachi
Gluten Free --Shirmp Hibachi
Gluten Free --Trio Hibachi
N/A Beverages
Water
Soft Drinks
Ice Tea
Hot Green Tea
Thai Tea
Arnold Palmer
Shirley Temple
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Juices
Ramune
Ginger Beer ( Non Alcohol )
Acqua Panna Spring Water
Sparkling Water Hildon
Ocean Breeze
Flavored Lemonade
Sunshine Splash
Virgin Cranberry Moscow Mule
Vargarita
Vojito
Cumming, Ga
1510 Market Place Blvd., Cumming, GA 30041