Izumi Cumming

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

1510 Market Place Blvd.

Cumming, GA 30041

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Rangoon
Haru Maki (Spring Rolls)
Sesame Chicken

Appetizers & Soup

G-Edamame

$4.95

Cheese Rangoon

$5.95

Haru Maki (Spring Rolls)

$5.25

Gyoza

$5.25+

Fried Veggies Gyoza

$4.95+

Crispy Calamari

$8.95

Tempura Sampler

$12.00

Salt and Pepper Soft Shell Crab

$16.95

Tempura Appetizer

Ahi Poke Tuna

$15.95

Chunks of Raw Ahi tuna and avocado, marinated in spicy special balsamic sauce

Chasing Yellowtail

$15.00

Cucumber Salad

$4.95

Kani Su

$11.00

Nigiri Appetizer

$12.00

Sashimi Appetizer

$19.00

Screaming Sashimi

$15.95

Seaweed Salad

$4.95

Lava Crispy

$11.00

Fish Martini

$20.00

Tuna Tataki

$15.00

Trio Salad Flights

$18.00

MIso Soup

$2.75+

Hot & Sour Soup

$2.75+

Coconut Soup(Tom Kah)

$5.75

Tom Yum Soup

$5.75

House Salad

$2.75

Sushi

ATL Falcons Roll

$15.50

Spicy yellow tail, cooked shrimp & cucumber topped with spicy tuna, black and red tobiko and spicy mayo

Awesome Roll

$15.95

Baked spicy crab stick, masago and cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, scallions and two special sauce

Bank Roll

$15.95

White fish tempura, cream cheese and cucumber, topped with crab stick salad, tempura crunch, spicy mayo and eel sauce

Boss’s Favorite Roll

$16.90

Butterfly Roll

$16.95

Salmon tempura, cream cheese, topped with crab salad, tobiko, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Camaron Loco Roll

$16.95

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, topped with kani salad, cooked shrimp, crunchy, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Candy Crush Roll

$15.50

Shrimp tempura, avocado, topped with cheese rangoon, sweet chili sauce

Caribbean Roll

$14.95

Salmon, mango, jalapeno, topped with avocado and cooked shrimp

Cherry Blossom

$15.95

Spicy yellowtail mixed with crunch and avocado, topped with tuna, seaweed salad

Crazy Crab Roll

$14.00

Crab stick tempura, cream cheese, topped with crispy tempura crab stick and eel sauce

Crazy Smokey Roll

$15.95

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, mango inside, topped with avocado, crushed cashew nut, mango sauce

Dragon Roll

$15.50

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, topped with eel, avocado, eel sauce

Dynamite Roll

$15.50

Crab Stick, avocado, cucumber inside, topped with lobster salad(hint of wasabi flavor), spicy mayo, eel sauce

Gone Fishing Roll

$15.95

Tuna, avocado, topped with salmon, shrimp, tuna, white fish, wasabi mayo, eel sauce

Natsumi Roll

$14.50

Spicy tuna, mango and crab stick wrapped in thin cucumber skin with sweet chili sauce

Ocean Roll

$13.50

Tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado topped tobiko

Pearl Roll

$16.50Out of stock

Scallop tempura and avocado, topped with scallops, tuna, scallions, masago, two special sauce

Redmond Roll

$16.95

Shrimp tempura, avocado, topped with spicy tuna, crab stick, scallions, eel sauce

Rock Salmon Roll

$15.95

Salmon, avocado, topped with caramelized salmon, scallions, screaming sauce

Spicy C.J. Tuna Roll

$15.50Out of stock

Spicy tuna, avocado, topped with white tuna, jalapeno and tobiko

Super Crunch Roll

$14.50

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, topped with smoked salmon, tempura crunch mixed with masago, mayo and eel sauce

Surfing Scallop Roll

$17.95

Scallop tempura, kani salad, avocado, topped with seared scallop with garlic butter, scallions

Suteki Steak Roll

$16.50

Shrimp tempura, kani salad, topped with seared NY steak with garlic butter sauce.

Sweet Breeze Roll

$16.95

Smoked salmon, tuna, avocado, topped with caramelized scallop, spicy wasabi mayo,eel sauce

The One Roll

$16.00

Tuna Lover Roll

$15.95

Spicy tuna, avocado, topped with tuna, scallions, masago, screaming sauce

Yummy Yummy Roll

$12.95

Tuna, salmon, white fish and cream cheese, flash fried eel sauce, spicy mayo

Baked Salmon Roll(P)

$9.75

Baked salmon, avocado, eel sauce

Bakery Roll(P)

$9.95

Salmon, cream cheese, flash fried topped with eel sauce & spicy mayo

Batman Roll(P)

$11.95

Crab stick, avocado, cucumber, topped with fresh salmon, cream cheese, spicy mayo and baked. eel sauce

California Crunchy Roll(P)

$7.95

Breaded and fried crab stick, avocado, cucumber. eel sauce & spicy mayo

California Golden(P)

$7.95

Crab stick, avocado, cucumber, topped with golden tempura cruchy. eel sauce

California Roll(P)

$6.95

Crab stick, avocado, cucumber

California Special Roll(P)

$8.95

Shredded crabstick mixed with spicy mayo, masago, avocado, cucumber, topped with masago.

Catepiller Roll(P)

$11.75

Fresh water eel, cucumber topped with avocado, eel sauce

Chicken Tempura Roll(P)

$8.95

Chicken tempura, avocado, cucumber, eel sacue

Dancing Eel Roll(P)

$12.95

Crab stick, avocado, cucumber, topped with eel, avocado, eel sauce

Drunken Tiger(P)

$11.95

Flash fried tuna roll, served with 3 special sauce

Eel Roll(P)

$10.75

BBQ eel, avocado, cucumber, eel sauce

Japanese Bagel Roll(P)

$9.95

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado

Krab Crab Roll(P)

$10.95

Crab stick tempura, topped with crab stick, masago, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Mexican Roll(P)

$10.95

Shrimp tempura, jalapeno, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Negi Hamachi Roll(P)

$9.50

Chopped yellowtail, scallions

Orange Sunset Roll(P)

$12.95

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, asparagus, topped with salmon, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Rainbow Roll(P)

$11.95

Crab stick, avocado, cucumber, topped with 3 different fish and avocado

Rising Sun Roll(P)

$11.95

Flash fried smoked salmon, tuna, cream cheese, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Salmon Avocado Roll (Gluten Free)

$9.95

Fresh salmon, avocado

Salmon Crunch Roll(P)

$11.50Out of stock

Tempura crunch, masago mixed with mayo, topped with salmon, avocado

Salmon Kali Roll

$11.95

Serrano Scallop Roll

$11.95

Seven Spice Roll(P)

$11.95

Tuna, salmon, white fish topped with spicy 7 spices tempura crunch

Shrimp & Kani Salad Roll

$11.95

Shrimp & Lobster Roll(P)

$13.50

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, lobster salad, eel sauce

Shrimp Tempura Roll(P)

$9.95

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, eel sauce

Snow Crunch Roll(P)

$11.75

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, topped with tempura crunch, mango sauce

Spicy Salmon 7 Roll(P)

$9.95

Spicy salmon, cucumber, topped with 7 spices mixed with tempura crunch

Spicy Salmon Crunchy Roll(P)

$10.95

flash fried Spicy salmon, cucumber,, eel sauce & spicy mayo

Spicy Salmon Cucumber Roll(P)

$9.25

Spicy salmon, cucumber

Spicy Tuna 7 Roll(P)

$10.50

spicy tuna, avocado, topped with spicy 7 spices mixed with tempura crunchy

Spicy Tuna Avocado Roll(P)

$9.50

Spicy tuna, avocado

Spicy Tuna Crunchy Roll(P)

$10.95

Flash fried spicy tuna, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Spicy Yellow Tail Roll(P)

$9.95

Spicy yellow tail and cucumber topped with tobiko

Spider Roll(P)

$9.95

Fried soft shell crab. avocado, cucumber, eel sauce

Tropical Roll(P)

$9.95

Shrimp tempura, mango, cream cheese, eel sauce

Tuna Avocado Roll (Gluten Free)

$9.95

Tuna, avocado

Volcano Roll(P)

$12.95

Crab stick, avocado, cucumber, topped with crabstick salad mixed with masago, spicy mayo then baked. eel sauce

Asparagus Roll

$4.50

Avocado Cream Cheese Roll

$5.75

Avocado Cucumber Roll

$5.50

Avocado Roll

$4.50

Crab Stick Roll

$5.50

Crab Stick Cream Cheese Roll(8pcs)

$6.50

Cucumber Roll

$4.50

Salmon Roll(6pcs)

$6.50

Tuna Roll(6pcs)

$6.95

White Tuna Roll(6pcs)

$6.75

Yellowtail Roll(6pcs)

$6.75

V-Big G Roll

$9.95

Breaded fried inari tofu, cream cheese, cucumber with spicy sriracha sauce

V-Futo Maki Roll

$7.95

Avocado, cucumber, asparagus, pickled radish

V-Garden Blossom Roll

$9.50

mango, cucumber, cream cheese, topped with avocado, tempura crunch

V-Green Roll

$10.50

Inari tofu, cream cheese and cucumber inside, topped with seaweed salad

V-Haru Haru Roll

$12.00

V-Jalapeño Popper Roll`

$6.95

Breaded fried jalapeno, cream cheese, spicy sriracha sauce and spicy mayo

V-Myso Green Roll

$10.95

Inari tofu, cucumber, topped with avocado, spicy sriracha sauce

V-Mango Cucumber Roll

$6.50

V-Southern Roll

$8.95

Sweet potato tempura, topped with avocado, eel sauce

V-Veggie Tempura Roll

$8.50

Tempura asparagus, onion, sweet potato and eel sauce

Asparagus Nigiri

$1.50

Avocado Nigiri

$1.50

Crab Stick(Kani) Nigiri

$1.95

Cucumber Nigiri

$1.50

Ebi(Cooked Shrimp) Nigiri

$1.95

Eel (Unagi) Nigiri

$2.95

Ikura(salmon Roe) Nigiri

$4.00Out of stock

Inari Tofu Nigiri

$2.75

Mackerel (Saba) Nigiri

$2.75

Masago(Smelt Roe) Nigiri

$2.95

Octopus(Tako) Nigiri

$2.75

Salmon Nigiri

$2.95

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$2.95

Spicy Salmon Nigiri

$2.95

Spicy Tuna Nigiri

$2.95

Spicy Yellowtail Nigiri

$2.95

Squid (Ika) Nigiri

$2.95

Surf Clam(Hokkigai) Nigiri

$2.95

Tamago(Cooked Sweet Egg) Nigiri

$2.75

Tilapia Nigiri

$2.75

Tobiko (Black)Flying Fish Roe Nigiri

$2.95

Tobiko (Red) Flying Fish Roe Nigiri

$2.95

Tuna Tataki Nigiri

$3.50

Tuna(Maguro) Nigiri

$3.50

White Tuna(Escolar) Nigiri

$2.95

Yellowtail (Hamachi) Nigiri

$3.50

Crab Stick Sashimi(3pcs)

$6.00

Ebi (cooked shrimp) Sashimi 3pcs

$6.00

Eel Sashimi

$8.00

Ikura Sashimi (2)

$10.00Out of stock

Mackerel Sashimi

$8.00

Masago Sashimi(2)

$8.00

Octopus Sashimi

$7.00

Salmon Sashimi

$9.00

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$10.00

Squid Sashimi

$8.00

Surf Clam Sashimi

$8.00

Tamago Sashimi

$6.00

Tobiko Black Sashimi(2)

$8.00

Tobiko Green Sashimi(2)

$8.00

Tobiko Red Sashimi(2)

$8.00

Tuna Sashimi

$13.00

Tuna Tataki Sashimi

$13.00

White Tuna Sashimi

$9.00

Yellowtail Sashimi

$12.00

Avocado, cucumber HandRoll

$5.00

California Handroll

$5.50

Eel Avocado Handroll

$8.00

Ikura Handroll

$10.00Out of stock

Masago Handroll

$7.00

Salmon Avocado Handroll

$7.50

Shrimp Tempura Handroll

$7.50

Spicy Salmon Handroll

$7.00

Spicy Scallop Handroll

$9.00

Spicy Tuna Handroll

$7.50

Spicy Yellowtail Handroll

$7.50

Spider Tempura Handroll

$7.50

Tobiko Handroll

$7.00

Tuna Avocado Handroll

$7.50

Yellowtail Handroll

$8.50

Sushi Mori

$20.00

7 pcs of Chef's Choice Sushi(with rice), 8pcs California roll

Sushi Deluxe + Popular Roll

$31.00

10 pcs of Chef's choice sushi( with rice), and your choice of 1 popular roll

Sashimi Mori (No Rice)

$35.00

Chef's choice sashimi(without rice) 15pcs

Sushi & Sashimi Mori+ Popular Roll

$35.00

5 pcs of Chef's choice sushi, 6 pcs chef's choice sashimi and your choice of 1 popular roll

Tuna All the Way

$36.00

8 pcs of spicy tuna roll, 6 pcs of white/red/tuna tataki sushi, and 6 pcs of white/red/tuna tataki sashimi

Chirashi Don

$35.00

Chef's choice assorted sashimi on a bowl of sushi rice and masago

Tekka Don

$29.00

Choice of sliced tuna on a bowl of seasoned rice and masago

Sake Don

$25.00

Choice of sliced salmon on a bowl of seasoned rice

Unagi Don(8pcs)

$25.00

Rice & Noodle & PHO

Fried Rice

$16.50

Stir fried rice with bean sprouts, egg, peas and carrots in butter soy sauce

Thai Spicy Fried Rice

$16.50

Stir fried rice with onions, bell peppers, and basil in Thai special spicy sauce

Hawaiian Fried Rice

$18.50

Stir fried rice with pineapple, raisin, egg, cashew nut and yellow curry spice mix

House Special Fried Rice

$18.50

Angus roasted beef, salami, ham, egg, onions, scallions, garlic butter soy

Pad Thai

$16.50

Rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, scallions, ground peanut and lime

Pad See-U

$16.50

Stir fried flat noodles with egg and broccoli in a light brown sauce

Drunken Noodle

$16.95

Stir fried flat noodles with bell peppers, basil, onions, tomato, green beans and broccoli in basil chili sauce

Yaki Soba

$16.50

Stir fried egg noodles with carrots, onions and snow peas in yakisoba-brown seasoning

Singapore Noodle

$17.50

Stir fried rice noodles with egg, onion, bell pepper, scallions in Singapore style yellow curry spice mix

Lo Mein

$16.50

Soft noodles stir fried with snow peas, carrots, beans sprouts and scallions in light brown sauce

Pho

Beef broth with rice noodles, onions, bean sprouts, basil leaves, scallions, cilantro and lime

Wok

Yasai (Vegetable)

$15.95

Assorted vegetables stir fried with butter soy and house seasoning

Pad Prik

$16.95

Bell peppers, broccoli, onions, garlic and mushrooms in a spicy Thai sauce

Cashew Nuts

$16.95

Bell peppers, gralic and onion stir fried with cashew nuts in a spicy pepper sauce

Mongolian

$16.95

Stir fried onions and scallions in sweet mongolian sauce

Broccoli

$16.95

Stir fried broccoli and carrots in brown sauce

Kung Pao

$16.95

A Classic chinese favorite with roasted chili peppers, bell pepper, zuchinim green beans, scallions and peanuts

Crystal

$17.50

Snow peas, broccoli, mushrooms and carrots in white wine sauce

Sesame Chicken

$16.95

Crispy tender chicken with chef's special sesame sauce

Orange Flavored Chicken

$16.95

Crispy white meat chicken with tangy orange sauce

General Tso’s Chicken

$16.95

A popular Chinese dish with crispy chicken and vegetables in sweet brown sauce

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$16.95

Pineapple, bell peppers and onions stir fried with breaded white meat chicken

Seafood & Hibachi

Salmon

$22.99

Pan seared fresh salmon on a bed of spinach, carrots and snow peas, served with garlic butter soy

Cousin Thai Red Snapper

$21.99

Breaded deep fried whole red snapper( included head and tail), spicy garlic Thai chili fish sauce with bell peppers, basil, cilantro and scallions

Steamed Chilean Sea Bass

$31.99Out of stock

Steamed sea bass steak on a bed of spinach, snow peas and carrots, served with fresh ginger, scallions, cilantro and soy sauce infused with oil

Chicken Hibachi

$16.99

Stir fried chicken tender with special seasoning

Steak Hibachi

$20.99

Stir fried NY Steak with special seasoning

Shirmp Hibachi

$18.99

Stir fried Shrimp with special seasoning

Trio Hibachi

$25.99

Stir fried chicken tender, Shrimp, and NY steak with special seasoning

Chicken & Shrimp Hibachi

$23.99

Chicken & Steak Hibachi

$24.99

Shrimp & Steak Hibachi

$24.99

Tofu Hibachi

$16.99

Stir fried fried tofu with special seasoning

Veggies Hibachi

$16.99

Stir fried mixed vegetables with special seasoning

Salmon Hibachi

$22.99Out of stock

Curry

Red Curry

$18.50

Bamboo shoots, green beans, basil, eggplant, and bell pepper in red curry sauce

Panang Curry

$18.50

Bell pepper, broccoli and basil leaves in panang curry sauce

Massaman Curry

$18.50

Potatoes, onion, avocado, and cashew nuts in massaman curry

Jr's Menu

Kids Chicken Teriyaki

$6.95

Kids Fish Bites

$6.95

Kids Fried Chicken Nuggets

$6.95

Kids Shrimp Fingers

$6.95

Kids Sushi Boat

$7.95

8pcs California roll, 1 pcs each of cooked shrimp, crab stick nigiri

Gluten Free Sushi Boat( Green Ebifornia Roll & 2 Ebi Nigiri)

$9.95

Sides

House Salad

$3.50

Side Sauce ($.75)

$0.75

Side fried rice

$4.50

Side NO EGG Fried Rice

$4.50

Side EGG ONLY Fried Rice

$4.50

Side Brown Rice

$3.25

Side Fried BROWN Rice

$4.95

Steam Rice

$2.75

French Fries

$3.50

Sushi rice

$3.95

Steam Mixed Veggies

$4.95

Steam Fried Tofu

$4.95

Steam Soft Tofu

$4.95

Side Avocado

$3.00

$2 Kitchen Sauce w/ dish

$5 Curry Sauce

Sauce Small (8oz Container)

$5.00

Sauce Medium (16oz Container)

$9.00

Sauce Large (32oz Container)

$17.00

Dessert

Blueberry Cheese Cake

$10.95

Chocolate Marquise

$7.95

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$7.95

Fried Raspberry Cheesecake with Ice Cream

$10.95

Fried Raspberry Cheesecake( No Ice Cream)

$8.95

Ice Cream Green Tea

$4.50

Ice Cream Sunday

$6.50

Ice Cream Vanilla

$4.25

Tiramisu

$6.95

Birthday ice Cream

No Dessert

Vegetarian

Edamame

$4.95

Haru Maki (Spring Rolls)

$5.25

Fried Veggies Gyoza

$4.95+

Cucumber Salad

$4.95

Seaweed Salad

$4.95

Veggie Tempura Appetizer Samplers

$10.00

Salt and Pepper Fried Tofu

$11.00

V-Veggie Tempura Roll

$8.50

Breaded fried onion, asparagus, sweet potato

V-Futo Maki Roll

$7.95

Avocado, cucumber, asparagus, and pickled radish

V-Myso Green Roll

$10.95

Inari tofu, cucumber, topped with avocado, spicy sriracha sauce

V-Southern Roll

$8.95

sweet potato tempura, topped with avocado

V-Green Roll

$10.50

Inari tofu, cream cheese, cucumber, topped with seaweed salad

V-Haru Haru Roll

$11.00Out of stock

Thinly slice cucumber wrapped with avocado, mango, inari tofu in vinegar sauce

V-Jalapeño Popper Roll`

$6.95

Breaded fried jalapeno, cream cheese, spicy sriracha sauce and spicy mayo

V-Garden Blossom Roll

$9.50

mango, cucumber, cream cheese, topped with avocado, tempura crunch

V-Big G Roll

$9.95

Breaded fried inari tofu, cream cheese, cucumber with spicy sriracha sauce

V-Yasai (Vegetable)

$15.95

V-Kung Pao

$16.95

V-Fried Rice NO EGG

$16.50

V-Drunken Noodle

$16.95

V-Hawaiian Fried Rice NO EGG

$18.50

V-Singapore Noodle NO EGG

$17.50

Gluten Free

G-Cucumber Salad w/ Cooked Shrimp:

$7.45

G-Sashimi Appetizer (No Rice)

$19.00

G-Sushi Appetizer (With Rice)

$12.00

G-Edamame

$4.95

3 Sakana Roll (Gluten Free)

$12.00

Tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado

Avocado & Cucumber Roll(Gluten Free)

$5.75

Baked Salmon Roll (No Sauce)

$9.95

Caribbean Roll (Gluten Free)

$14.95

Salmon, mango, jalapeno, topped with avocado and cooked shrimp

Colorful Roll (Gluten Free)

$13.00

Cooked shrimp, avocado, cucumber, topped with tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado

Ebifornia Roll (Gluten Free)

$6.95

Cooked shrimp, avocado, cucumber

Feliz Tuna Roll (Gluten Free)

$14.95

White tuna, spicy seven spices,jalapeno, topped with white tuna, spicy mayo

Japanese Flag Roll (Gluten Free)

$14.95

White tuna, avocado, topped with white tuna, and red tuna

Negi Hamachi Roll (Gluten Free)

$9.95

Chopped yellowtail, scallions

Rock Salmon Roll (No Sauce)

$15.95

Salmon, avocado, topped with caramelized salmon, scallions(no sauce)

Salmon Avocado Roll (Gluten Free)

$9.95

Fresh salmon, avocado

Salmon Roll (Gluten Free)

$6.50

Seafood Su (Sweet Vinegar Sauce)

$15.00Out of stock

Thinly sliced cucumber wrapped with tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado in sweet vinegar sauce

Tuna Avocado Roll (Gluten Free)

$9.95

Tuna, avocado

Tuna Roll (Gluten Free)

$6.95

Gluten Free --Yasai Itame

$15.95

Gluten Free --Veggies Medley

$13.95

Gluten Free --Fried Rice

$16.50

Gluten Free --Pad See-U

$16.50

Gluten Free --Hawaiian Fried Rice

$18.50

Gluten Free --Singapore Noodle

$17.50

Gluten Free --Salmon Dinner

$22.99

Gluten Free --Steamed Chilean Sea Bass

$31.99

Gluten Free --Chicken Hibachi

$16.99

Gluten Free --Steak Hibachi

$20.99

Gluten Free --Shirmp Hibachi

$18.99

Gluten Free --Trio Hibachi

$25.99

N/A Beverages

Water

Soft Drinks

$2.99+

Ice Tea

$2.99

Hot Green Tea

$1.95

Thai Tea

$4.25

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.95

Juices

$3.95

Ramune

$3.75+

Ginger Beer ( Non Alcohol )

$5.25

Acqua Panna Spring Water

$5.50

Sparkling Water Hildon

$6.00

Ocean Breeze

$5.95

Flavored Lemonade

$5.95

Sunshine Splash

$5.95

Virgin Cranberry Moscow Mule

$7.95

Vargarita

$5.95

Vojito

$7.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 am, 3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Cumming, Ga

Location

1510 Market Place Blvd., Cumming, GA 30041

Directions

Gallery
Izumi -- Cumming-- image
Izumi -- Cumming-- image

