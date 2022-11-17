- Home
- Asian Fusion
- /
- Izumi Woodstock
Izumi Woodstock
No reviews yet
2035 Towne Lake Parkway #150
Woodstock, GA 30189
Popular Items
Appetizers & Soup
Ahi Poke Tuna
Chunks of raw Ahi tuna and avocado, marinated in spicy special balsamic sauce
Avocado Salad
Mixed green, avocado, tomato, carrot and cucumber served with ginger dressing
Chasing Yellowtail
Thin slices of yellowtail and spicy jalapeño with yuzu sauce
Cucumber Salad
Fish Salad
Kani Su
Lava Crispy
Sashimi Appetizer
Screaming Sashimi
Seaweed Salad
Tuna Tataki
Kani Salad Appetizer
House Salad
Seafood Su
Cheese Rangoon(3pcs)
Crispy Calamari
Edamame
Gyoza
Salt and Pepper Soft Shell Crab
Smoked Duck
Spring Roll
Shrimp Lollipops Appetizer 3 pcs
Single Tempura Appetizer
Tempura Sampler
Miso Soup
Hot & Sour Soup
Wonton Soup
Coconut Soup(Tom Kah)
Tom Yum Soup
House Salad
Sushi
Baked Salmon Roll(P)
Baked Salmon and avocado
Bakery Roll(P)
Flash fried salmon, cream cheese
Batman Roll(P)
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber inside, topped with baked salmon with spicy mayo, eel sauce
California Crunchy Roll(P)
Breaded Flash fried cucumber, avocado, crab stick,
California Golden(P)
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber, topped with tempura crunchy
California Roll(P)
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber
California Special Roll(P)
Shredded crab stick mixed with spicy mayo, massage, avocado, cucumber, topped with massage
Chicken Tempura Roll(P)
chicken tempura, avocado, cucumber, eel sauce
Dancing Eel Roll(P)
Crab stick, avocado cucumber inside, topped with BBQ eel, avocado and eel sauce
Drunken Tiger(P)
NO. Seller !! Breaded Flash fried tuna roll, served with special sauce
Eel Roll(P)
BBQ eel, avocado, cucumber, eel sauce
Japanese Bagel Roll(P)
Smoked salmon, cream cheese and avocado
Krab Crab Roll(P)
Crab stick tempura, topped with crab stick, massage, spicy mayo & eel sauce
Mexican Roll(P)
Shrimp tempura, jalapeno, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo & eel sauce
Negi Hamachi Roll(P)
Chopped yellowtail, scallions
Orange Sunset Roll(P)
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, asparagus, toped with salmon, avocado, spicy mayo & eel sauce
Rainbow Roll(P)
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber inside, topped with salmon, tuna, white fish and avocado.
Salmon Avocado Roll(Gluten Free)
Rising Sun Roll(P)
Flash fried smoked salmon, tuna, cream cheese, avocado, spicy mayo & eel sauce
Salmon Crunch Roll(P)
Tempura crunch, masago, mayo topped with salmon and avocado.
Salmon Kali Roll
Seven Spice Roll(P)
Tuna, salmon, white fish and avocado, topped with spicy 7 spices and tempura crunch.
Shrimp & kani Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll(P)
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, eel sauce
Snow Crunch Roll(P)
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, topped with tempura crunch, mango sauce
Spicy Salmon 7 Roll(P)
Spicy salmon,cucumber, topped with spicy 7 spices tempura crunch
Spicy Salmon Crunchy Roll(P)
Breaded Flash fried spicy salmon and cucumber, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Spicy Salmon Cucumber Roll(P)
Spicy salmon, cucumber
Spicy Tuna 7 Roll(P)
Spicy tuna, avocado, topped with spicy 7 spices tempura crunch
Spicy Tuna Avocado Roll(P)
Spicy tuna, avocado
Spicy Tuna Crunchy Roll(P)
Breaded fried spicy tuna, avocado, spicy mayo & eel sauce
Spicy Yellow Tail Roll(P)
Spicy yellowtail and cucumber, topped with tobiko
Spider : ) Roll
Fried soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, eel sauce
Tropical Roll(P)
Shrimp tempura, mango, cream cheese, eel sauce
Tuna Avocado Roll (P)
Tuna, avocado
Volcano Roll(P)
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber, baked with spicy crab stick, shrimp, spicy mayo, served with eel sauce
ATL Falcons Roll
Spicy yellowtail, cooked shrimp & cucumber topped with spicy tuna, black and red tobacco, spicy mayo
Awesome Roll
Baked spicy crab sticks, massage and cucumber, topped with spicy tuna,scallions and special sauce
Bank Roll
White fish tempura, cream cheese and cucumber, topped with crab stick salad, tempura crunch, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Be You Roll
Camaron Loco Roll
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, topped with kani salad, cooked shrimp, tempura crunchy, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Candy Crush Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, topped with cheese rangoon & sweet chili sauce
Caribbean Roll
Salmon, mango, jalapeno topped with avocado and cooked shrimp
Cherry Blossom
Spicy yellowtail mixed with crunch and avocado, topped with tuna and seaweed salad
(: Crazy Crab Roll
Crab stick tempura, cream cheese, topped with crispy tempura crab stick and eel sauce
Crazy Smokey Roll
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, and mango, topped with avocado, crushed cashew nuts, mango sauce
Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, topped with eel, avocado, eel sauce
Gone Fishing Roll
Ocean Roll
Tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado, topped with tobacco
Pearl Roll
Scallop tempura,avocado, topped with scallops, tuna, scallions, massage, two special sauce
Redmond Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, topped with spicy tuna, crab stick, scallions, eel sauce
Rock Salmon Roll
Salmon, avocado, topped with caramelized salmon, scallions, screaming sauce(sauce contain massago)
Spicy C.J. Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado, topped with white tuna, jalapeño, topped with white tuna, jalapeño and tobiko
Super Crunch Roll
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, topped with smoked salmon, tempura crunch mixed with massage, mayo n eel sauce
Sweet Breeze Roll
Smoked salmon, tuna, avocado, topped with caramelized scallop spicy wasabi mayo and eel sauce
The One Roll
Tuna Lover Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado, topped with tuna, scallions, massage, screaming sauce( sauce contain masago)
Yummy Yummy Roll
Tuna, salmon, white fish and cream cheese, flash fried, eel sauce & spicy mayo
V-Futo Maki Roll
Avocado, cucumber, asparagus, pickled radish
V-Garden Blossom Roll
mango, cucumber, cream cheese, topped with avocado, tempura crunch
V-Green Roll
Inari tofu, cream cheese and cucumber, topped with seaweed salad
V-Jalapeno Popper Roll
V-Myso Green Roll
Inari tofu, cucumber, topped with avocado and spicy sriracha sauce
V-Southern Roll
Sweet potato tempura topped with avocado, eel sauce
V-Veggie Tempura Roll
Tempura asparagus, onion, sweet potato and eel sauce
Avocado Cucumber Roll
Asparagus Cucumber Roll
Mango Cucumber Roll
Asparagus Cucumber Roll
Avocado Cream Cheese Roll
Avocado Cucumber Roll
Cucumber Cream Roll
Crabstick Cream Cheese Roll
Mango Cucumber Roll
Jalapeno Cream Cheese Roll
Jr. Avocado Roll
Jr. Asparagus Roll
Jr. California Roll
Jr. Crab Stick Roll
Jr. Cream Cheese Tempura Roll
Jr. Cream Cheese Roll
Jr. Crunchy Mix Roll
Jr. Cucumber Roll
Jr. Japanese Pickle Roll
Jr. Salmon Roll
Jr. Smoked salmon Roll
Jr. Seaweed Salad Roll
Jr. Shrimp Roll
Jr. Spicy Salmon Roll
Jr. Spicy Tuna Roll
Jr. Spicy Yellowtail Roll
Jr. Tuna Roll
Jr. White Tuna Roll
Jr. Yellowtail Roll
Asparagus Nigiri
Avocado Nigiri
Crab Stick Nigiri
Cucumber Nigiri
Ebi Nigiri
Eel (Unagi) Nigiri
Ikura Nigiri
Ikura w/ Quail Egg Nigiri
Inari Tofu Nigiri
Mackerel Nigiri
Masago Nigiri
Masago w/Quail Egg Nigiri
Octopus Nigiri
Salmon Nigiri
Smoked Salmon Nigiri
Spicy Salmon Nigiri
Spicy Scallops(2pcs) Nigiri
Scallop Nigiri (2 PCs)
Spicy Tuna Nigiri
Spicy Yellowtail Nigiri
Squid Nigiri
Surf Clam Nigiri
Tamago Nigiri
Tilapia Nigiri
Tobiko (Black) Nigiri
Tobiko (Red) Nigiri
Tobiko Black w/Quail Egg Nigiri
Tobiko Red w/Quail Egg Nigiri
Tuna Nigiri
Tuna Tataki Nigiri
White Tuna Nigiri
Yellowtail (Hamachi) Nigiri
Crab Stick Sashimi(3pcs)
Ebi (cooked shrimp) Sashimi 3pcs
Eel Sashimi
Ikura Sashimi (2)
Mackerel Sashimi
Masago Sashimi(2)
Octopus Sashimi
Salmon Sashimi
Smoked Salmon Sashimi
Squid Sashimi
Surf Clam Sashimi
Tamago Sashimi
Tobiko Black Sashimi(2)
Tobiko Red Sashimi(2)
Tuna Sashimi
Tuna Tataki Sashimi
White Tuna Sashimi
Yellowtail Sashimi
Avocado, cucumber HandRoll
California Handroll
Eel Avocado Handroll
Masago Handroll
Salmon Avocado Handroll
Shrimp Tempura Handroll
Spicy Salmon Handroll
Spicy Scallop Handroll
Spicy Tuna Handroll
Spicy Yellowtail Handroll
Spider Tempura Handroll
Tamago Handroll
Tobiko Handroll
Tuna Avocado Handroll
Yellowtail Handroll
Sushi Mori
7 pcs chef's choice sushi and 8 pcs california roll
Sushi Deluxe + Popular Roll
10 pcs Chef's choice sushi and your choice of 1 popular roll
Sashimi Mori
15 pcs of Chef's choices sashimi (no rice)
Sushi & Sashimi Mori+ Popular Roll
5pcs of chef's choice sushi, 6pcs of chef's choice sashimi and your choice of 1 popular roll
Tuna All the Way
1 spicy tuna roll, 6pcs of white/red/tuna tataki nigiri, and 6pcs of white /red/tataki sashimi
Chirashi Don
Chef's choice assorted sashimi on a bowl of sushi rice and smelt roe
Tekka Don
Tuna sashimi on a bowl of seasoned rice and smelt roe
Sake Don
Salmon sashimi on a bowl of seasoned rice and smelt roe
Unagi Don(8pcs)
BBQ Eel sashimi on a bowl of seasoned rice and smelt roe
Rice & Noodle & PHO
Wonton Noodle Soup
Homemade wonton , veggies, yakisoba noodles, scalliions in chicken broth.
Fried Rice
Stir fried rice with bean sprouts, egg, peas, carrots in butter soy sauce
Thai Spicy Fried Rice
Stir fried rice with onions, bell peppers, basil in Thai special spicy sauce
Hawaiian Fried Rice
Stir fried rice with pineapple, raisin, egg, cashew nut and yellow curry spice mix
House Special Fried Rice
Stir fried Angus roasted beef, salami, ham, egg, onions, scallions, garlic butter soy
Pad Thai
Stir fried rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, scallions, and ground peanut lime on side
Pad See-U
Stir fried flat noodles with egg and broccoli in a light brown sauce
Drunken Noodle
Stir fried flat noodles with bell peppers, basil, onions, tomato, green beans and broccoli in basil chili sauce
Yaki Soba
Stir fried egg noodles with carrots, onions and snow peas in yakisoba brown seasoning( dry dish, no sauce)
Singapore Noodle
Stir fried rice noodles with egg, onion, bell pepper, scallions in Singapore style yellow curry spice mix
Lo Mein
Stir fried soft noodles, snow peas, carrots, bean sprouts and scallions in light brown sauce
Pho
Wok
Yasai
Assorted vegetables stir fried with butter soy and house seasoning
Pad Prik
Bell peppers, broccoli, onions, garlic and mushrooms in a spicy Thai basil sauce
Spicy Basil Leaves
Stir fried bell peppers, onions in a spicy Thai basil sauce
Mongolian
Stir fried onions and scallions in sweet Mongolian sauce
Kung Pao
A classic Chinese favorite with roasted chili peppers, belll pepper, zucchini, green beans, scallions and peanuts
Broccoli
Stri fried brocoli and carrots in brown sauce
Hunan
broccoli, bell pepper, onions and zucchini in spicy Hunan sauce
Crystal
Snow peas, broccoli, mushrooms and carrots in white wine sauce
Cashew Nuts
bell peppers, garlic and onions stir fried with cashew nuts in a spicy pepper sauce
Black Pepper
Celery, carrot, onions in brown sauce
Sesame Chicken
Crispy chicken tender with chef's special sweet sesame sauce
General Tso’s Chicken
A popular Chinese dish with Crispy chicken tender and vegetables in sweet brown sauce
Orange Chicken
Crispy chicken tender with tangy orange sauce
Sweet & Sour Chicken
Pineapple, bell peppers and onions stir fried with breaded chicken tender in sweet sauce
Seafood & Hibachi
Salmon Dinner
Pan seared fresh salmon on a bed of spinach, carrots and snow peas, served with garlic butter soy
Cousin Thai Red Snapper
Breaded deep fried whole red snapper( included head & tail), spicy garlic Thai chili fish sauce with bell peppers, basil, cilantro and scallions
Steamed Chilean Sea Bass
Steamed sea bass steak on a bed of spinach, snow peas and carrots, served with fresh ginger, scallions, cilantro and soy sauce infused with oil
Chicken Hibachi
Teppanyaki chicken tender in special light sweet brown sauce, served with mixed veggies(broccoli, zucchini, carrot, snow peas) or French fries
Steak Hibachi
Teppanyaki NY Strip Steak in special light sweet brown sauce, served with mixed veggies(broccoli, zucchini, carrot, snow peas) or French fries
Shirmp Hibachi
Teppanyaki Shrimps in special light sweet brown sauce, served with mixed veggies(broccoli, zucchini, carrot, snow peas) or French fries
Trio Hibachi
Teppanyaki chicken tender, shrimp and NY strip steak in special light sweet brown sauce, served with mixed veggies(broccoli, zucchini, carrot, snow peas) or French fries
Chicken & Shrimp Hibachi
Chicken & Steak Hibachi
Shrimp & Steak Hibachi
Tofu Hibachi
Veggies Hibachi
Salmon Hibachi
Curry
Green Curry
Bell peppers, bamboo shoots, eggplant, and basil in green curry sauce
Red Curry
Bamboo shoots, green beans, basil, eggplant, and bell pepper in red curry sauce
Panang Curry
Bell pepper, broccoli, basil leaves in panang curry sauce
Massaman Curry
Potatoes, onion, avocado, and cashew nuts in massaman curry
Kid's Menu
Sides
Side Sauce
House Salad
Side Steam Mixed Veggies
Steam Fried Tofu
Steam Soft Tofu
$2.50 Kitchen Sauce
$5 Curry Sauce
Steam Rice
Side Fried Rice
EGG ONLY (No Peas & Carrot) Side Fried Rice
NO EGG Side Fried Rice
Side FRIED BROWN RICE
Gluten Free Side Fried Rice
Side Brown Rice
Sushi Rice
French Fries
Scrambled Egg
Side Order $3 Avocado (From Sushi Bar)
Side Cashew Nut（2oz cup)
Side Peanut (2 oz cup)
8oz Sauce
16oz Sauce
32oz Sauce
Ginger Pickle 8oz
Fried wonton skins(2pcs)
Dessert
Vegetarian
Avocado Salad
Cucumber Salad
Edamame
Mixed Veggies Tempura Appetizer
Salt and Pepper Fried Tofu
Seaweed Salad
Spring Roll
V-Futo Maki Roll
Avocado, cucumber, asparagus and pickled radish
V-Garden Blossom Roll
mango, cucumber, cream cheese, topped with avocado, tempura crunch
V-Green Roll
Inari tofu, cream cheese, cucumber, topped with seaweed salad
V-Jalapeño Popper Roll`
Breaded fried jalapeno, cream cheese, spicy sriracha sauce and spicy mayo
V-Myso Green Roll
Inari tofu, cucumber, topped with avocado and spicy sriracha sauce
V-Southern Roll
Sweet potato tempura topped with avocado
V-Veggie Tempura Roll
Breaded fried onion, asparagus, sweet potato
V-Yasai Itame
Stir fried with assorted vegetables in vegetarian sauce
V-Veggies Medley( Steamed)
Steamed assorted vegetables
V-Kung Pao
Stir fried roasted chili peppers, zucchini, bell peppers, green beans, scallions and peanuts
V-Fried Rice
Stir fried rice with eggs, beans sprouts, peas and carrots
V-Drunken Noodle
Stir fried flat rice noodles with bell peppers, basil, onions, tomato, green beans
V-Hawaiian fried Rice
Stir fried rice with pineapples, raisin, cashew nuts and gluten free yellow curry spice mix
V-Singapore Noodle
Stir fried rice noodles with onions, bell peppers, scallions in singapore style gluten free yellow curry spice mix
Gluten Free
G-Cucumber Salad w/ Cooked Shrimp:
G-Sashimi Appetizer (No Rice)
G-Sushi Appetizer (With Rice)
G-Edamame
Avocado & Cucumber Roll (Gluten Free)
Baked Salmon Roll (Gluten Free) NO SAUCE
Caribbean Roll (Gluten Free)
Salmon, mango, jalapeno, topped with avocado and cooked shrimp
Ebifornia Roll (Gluten Free)
Cooked shrimp, avocado, cucumber
Negi Hamachi Roll (Gluten Free)
Chopped yellowtail, scallions
Salmon Avocado Roll(Gluten Free)
Jr. Salmon Roll (Gluten Free)
Seafood Su (Gluten Free) Sweet Vinegar Sauce
Thinly sliced cucumber wrapped with tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado in sweet vinegar sauce
Tuna Avocado Roll (Gluten Free)
Jr. Tuna Roll (Gluten Free)
Gluten Free --Yasai (Vegetable)
Stir fried assorted vegetables in gluten soy sauce
Gluten Free --Fried Rice
Stir fried rice with bean sprouts, eggs, peas, carrots
Gluten Free --Pad See-U
Stir fried rice noodle with eggs, broccoli
Gluten Free --Hawaiian Fried Rice
Stir fried rice with pineapples, raisin, cashew nuts and gluten free yellow curry spice mix
Gluten Free --Singapore Noodle ( No Egg )
Stir fried rice noodles with onions, bell peppers, scallions in singapore style gluten free yellow curry spice mix
Gluten Free --Salmon Dinner
Pan seared fresh salmon on a bed of spinach, carrots, and snow peas, served with garlic butter gluten free soy sauce
Gluten Free --Steamed Chilean Sea Bass
Steamed sea bass fillet on a bed of spinach, carrots, and snow peas, served with fresh ginger, scallions, cilantro and gluten free soy sauce infused with oil
Gluten Free --Chicken Hibachi
Gluten Free --Steak Hibachi
Gluten Free --Shirmp Hibachi
Gluten Free --Trio Hibachi
N/A Beverages
Water
Soft Drinks
Ice Tea
HOT Tea
Arnold Palmer
Bottle Water
Panna Water
Chocolate milk
Juices
Hildon Sparkling Water
Ramune
Shirley Temple
Thai Tea
Ginger Tea
Ginger Beer
Sunshine Splash
Ocean Breeze
Lemonade
Lemon Mint Cooler
Virgin Mojito
Virgin Margarita
Virgin Cranberry Moscow Mule
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Woodstock, Ga
2035 Towne Lake Parkway #150, Woodstock, GA 30189