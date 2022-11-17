Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion
Sushi & Japanese
Thai

Izumi Woodstock

review star

No reviews yet

2035 Towne Lake Parkway #150

Woodstock, GA 30189

Order Again

Popular Items

Spring Roll
General Tso’s Chicken
Fried Rice

Appetizers & Soup

Ahi Poke Tuna

$16.95

Chunks of raw Ahi tuna and avocado, marinated in spicy special balsamic sauce

Avocado Salad

$13.50

Mixed green, avocado, tomato, carrot and cucumber served with ginger dressing

Chasing Yellowtail

$15.50

Thin slices of yellowtail and spicy jalapeño with yuzu sauce

Cucumber Salad

$5.25

Fish Salad

$16.50

Kani Su

$12.50

Lava Crispy

$11.50

Sashimi Appetizer

$19.95

Screaming Sashimi

$15.95

Seaweed Salad

$5.25

Tuna Tataki

$15.95

Kani Salad Appetizer

$6.95

House Salad

$2.50

Seafood Su

$16.00

Cheese Rangoon(3pcs)

$5.95

Crispy Calamari

$8.95

Edamame

$4.95

Gyoza

$5.25+

Salt and Pepper Soft Shell Crab

$17.50

Smoked Duck

$17.50

Spring Roll

$5.50

Shrimp Lollipops Appetizer 3 pcs

$6.95

Single Tempura Appetizer

Tempura Sampler

$12.00

Miso Soup

$2.95+

Hot & Sour Soup

$2.95+

Wonton Soup

$4.50

Coconut Soup(Tom Kah)

$5.95

Tom Yum Soup

$5.95

House Salad

$2.50

Sushi

Baked Salmon Roll(P)

$9.95

Baked Salmon and avocado

Bakery Roll(P)

$9.95

Flash fried salmon, cream cheese

Batman Roll(P)

$11.95

Crab stick, avocado, cucumber inside, topped with baked salmon with spicy mayo, eel sauce

California Crunchy Roll(P)

$7.95

Breaded Flash fried cucumber, avocado, crab stick,

California Golden(P)

$7.95

Crab stick, avocado, cucumber, topped with tempura crunchy

California Roll(P)

$6.95

Crab stick, avocado, cucumber

California Special Roll(P)

$9.50

Shredded crab stick mixed with spicy mayo, massage, avocado, cucumber, topped with massage

Chicken Tempura Roll(P)

$8.95

chicken tempura, avocado, cucumber, eel sauce

Dancing Eel Roll(P)

$12.95

Crab stick, avocado cucumber inside, topped with BBQ eel, avocado and eel sauce

Drunken Tiger(P)

$11.95

NO. Seller !! Breaded Flash fried tuna roll, served with special sauce

Eel Roll(P)

$10.75

BBQ eel, avocado, cucumber, eel sauce

Japanese Bagel Roll(P)

$9.95

Smoked salmon, cream cheese and avocado

Krab Crab Roll(P)

$10.95

Crab stick tempura, topped with crab stick, massage, spicy mayo & eel sauce

Mexican Roll(P)

$10.95

Shrimp tempura, jalapeno, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo & eel sauce

Negi Hamachi Roll(P)

$9.95

Chopped yellowtail, scallions

Orange Sunset Roll(P)

$12.95

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, asparagus, toped with salmon, avocado, spicy mayo & eel sauce

Rainbow Roll(P)

$11.95

Crab stick, avocado, cucumber inside, topped with salmon, tuna, white fish and avocado.

Salmon Avocado Roll(Gluten Free)

$9.95

Rising Sun Roll(P)

$11.95

Flash fried smoked salmon, tuna, cream cheese, avocado, spicy mayo & eel sauce

Salmon Crunch Roll(P)

$11.50

Tempura crunch, masago, mayo topped with salmon and avocado.

Salmon Kali Roll

$11.95

Seven Spice Roll(P)

$11.95

Tuna, salmon, white fish and avocado, topped with spicy 7 spices and tempura crunch.

Shrimp & kani Roll

$11.95

Shrimp Tempura Roll(P)

$9.95

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, eel sauce

Snow Crunch Roll(P)

$11.75

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, topped with tempura crunch, mango sauce

Spicy Salmon 7 Roll(P)

$10.50

Spicy salmon,cucumber, topped with spicy 7 spices tempura crunch

Spicy Salmon Crunchy Roll(P)

$10.95

Breaded Flash fried spicy salmon and cucumber, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Spicy Salmon Cucumber Roll(P)

$9.50

Spicy salmon, cucumber

Spicy Tuna 7 Roll(P)

$10.95

Spicy tuna, avocado, topped with spicy 7 spices tempura crunch

Spicy Tuna Avocado Roll(P)

$9.95

Spicy tuna, avocado

Spicy Tuna Crunchy Roll(P)

$10.95

Breaded fried spicy tuna, avocado, spicy mayo & eel sauce

Spicy Yellow Tail Roll(P)

$9.95

Spicy yellowtail and cucumber, topped with tobiko

Spider : ) Roll

$10.95

Fried soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, eel sauce

Tropical Roll(P)

$10.95

Shrimp tempura, mango, cream cheese, eel sauce

Tuna Avocado Roll (P)

$9.95

Tuna, avocado

Volcano Roll(P)

$12.95

Crab stick, avocado, cucumber, baked with spicy crab stick, shrimp, spicy mayo, served with eel sauce

ATL Falcons Roll

$15.50

Spicy yellowtail, cooked shrimp & cucumber topped with spicy tuna, black and red tobacco, spicy mayo

Awesome Roll

$15.95

Baked spicy crab sticks, massage and cucumber, topped with spicy tuna,scallions and special sauce

Bank Roll

$15.95

White fish tempura, cream cheese and cucumber, topped with crab stick salad, tempura crunch, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Be You Roll

$15.00

Camaron Loco Roll

$16.95

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, topped with kani salad, cooked shrimp, tempura crunchy, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Candy Crush Roll

$15.50

Shrimp tempura, avocado, topped with cheese rangoon & sweet chili sauce

Caribbean Roll

$14.95

Salmon, mango, jalapeno topped with avocado and cooked shrimp

Cherry Blossom

$15.95

Spicy yellowtail mixed with crunch and avocado, topped with tuna and seaweed salad

(: Crazy Crab Roll

$13.95

Crab stick tempura, cream cheese, topped with crispy tempura crab stick and eel sauce

Crazy Smokey Roll

$15.95

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, and mango, topped with avocado, crushed cashew nuts, mango sauce

Dragon Roll

$15.50

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, topped with eel, avocado, eel sauce

Gone Fishing Roll

$15.95

Ocean Roll

$13.50

Tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado, topped with tobacco

Pearl Roll

$17.50

Scallop tempura,avocado, topped with scallops, tuna, scallions, massage, two special sauce

Redmond Roll

$16.95

Shrimp tempura, avocado, topped with spicy tuna, crab stick, scallions, eel sauce

Rock Salmon Roll

$15.95

Salmon, avocado, topped with caramelized salmon, scallions, screaming sauce(sauce contain massago)

Spicy C.J. Tuna Roll

$15.00

Spicy tuna, avocado, topped with white tuna, jalapeño, topped with white tuna, jalapeño and tobiko

Super Crunch Roll

$14.95

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, topped with smoked salmon, tempura crunch mixed with massage, mayo n eel sauce

Sweet Breeze Roll

$16.95

Smoked salmon, tuna, avocado, topped with caramelized scallop spicy wasabi mayo and eel sauce

The One Roll

$16.95

Tuna Lover Roll

$15.95

Spicy tuna, avocado, topped with tuna, scallions, massage, screaming sauce( sauce contain masago)

Yummy Yummy Roll

$12.95

Tuna, salmon, white fish and cream cheese, flash fried, eel sauce & spicy mayo

V-Futo Maki Roll

$7.95

Avocado, cucumber, asparagus, pickled radish

V-Garden Blossom Roll

$10.50

mango, cucumber, cream cheese, topped with avocado, tempura crunch

V-Green Roll

$10.50

Inari tofu, cream cheese and cucumber, topped with seaweed salad

V-Jalapeno Popper Roll

$7.95

V-Myso Green Roll

$10.95

Inari tofu, cucumber, topped with avocado and spicy sriracha sauce

V-Southern Roll

$8.95

Sweet potato tempura topped with avocado, eel sauce

V-Veggie Tempura Roll

V-Veggie Tempura Roll

$8.50

Tempura asparagus, onion, sweet potato and eel sauce

Avocado Cucumber Roll

$5.50

Asparagus Cucumber Roll

$5.50

Mango Cucumber Roll

$5.50

Asparagus Cucumber Roll

$5.50

Avocado Cream Cheese Roll

$5.95

Avocado Cucumber Roll

$5.50

Cucumber Cream Roll

$5.50

Crabstick Cream Cheese Roll

$6.95

Mango Cucumber Roll

$5.50

Jalapeno Cream Cheese Roll

$5.95

Jr. Avocado Roll

$4.95

Jr. Asparagus Roll

$4.95

Jr. California Roll

$5.95

Jr. Crab Stick Roll

$5.50

Jr. Cream Cheese Tempura Roll

$5.25

Jr. Cream Cheese Roll

$4.95

Jr. Crunchy Mix Roll

$4.95

Jr. Cucumber Roll

$4.95

Jr. Japanese Pickle Roll

$6.50

Jr. Salmon Roll

$6.95

Jr. Smoked salmon Roll

$6.95

Jr. Seaweed Salad Roll

$6.95

Jr. Shrimp Roll

$6.95

Jr. Spicy Salmon Roll

$6.95

Jr. Spicy Tuna Roll

$6.95

Jr. Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$6.95

Jr. Tuna Roll

$6.95

Jr. White Tuna Roll

$6.95

Jr. Yellowtail Roll

$6.95

Asparagus Nigiri

$1.25

Avocado Nigiri

$1.25

Crab Stick Nigiri

$1.95

Cucumber Nigiri

$1.25

Ebi Nigiri

$1.95

Eel (Unagi) Nigiri

$2.95

Ikura Nigiri

$6.95

Ikura w/ Quail Egg Nigiri

$7.95

Inari Tofu Nigiri

$2.75

Mackerel Nigiri

$2.75

Masago Nigiri

$2.75

Masago w/Quail Egg Nigiri

$3.75

Octopus Nigiri

$2.75

Salmon Nigiri

$2.75

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$2.95

Spicy Salmon Nigiri

$2.95

Spicy Scallops(2pcs) Nigiri

$12.00

Scallop Nigiri (2 PCs)

$12.00

Spicy Tuna Nigiri

$2.95

Spicy Yellowtail Nigiri

$2.95

Squid Nigiri

$2.95

Surf Clam Nigiri

$2.95

Tamago Nigiri

$2.75

Tilapia Nigiri

$2.75

Tobiko (Black) Nigiri

$2.95

Tobiko (Red) Nigiri

$2.75

Tobiko Black w/Quail Egg Nigiri

$3.95

Tobiko Red w/Quail Egg Nigiri

$3.75

Tuna Nigiri

$3.95

Tuna Tataki Nigiri

$3.95

White Tuna Nigiri

$2.95

Yellowtail (Hamachi) Nigiri

$2.95

Crab Stick Sashimi(3pcs)

$6.00

Ebi (cooked shrimp) Sashimi 3pcs

$6.00

Eel Sashimi

$10.00

Ikura Sashimi (2)

$14.00

Mackerel Sashimi

$8.00

Masago Sashimi(2)

$8.00

Octopus Sashimi

$7.00

Salmon Sashimi

$9.00

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$10.00

Squid Sashimi

$8.00

Surf Clam Sashimi

$8.00

Tamago Sashimi

$6.00

Tobiko Black Sashimi(2)

$8.00

Tobiko Red Sashimi(2)

$7.00

Tuna Sashimi

$12.00

Tuna Tataki Sashimi

$15.00

White Tuna Sashimi

$9.00

Yellowtail Sashimi

$9.00

Avocado, cucumber HandRoll

$4.95

California Handroll

$5.50

Eel Avocado Handroll

$8.00

Masago Handroll

$7.00

Salmon Avocado Handroll

$7.50

Shrimp Tempura Handroll

$7.50

Spicy Salmon Handroll

$7.50

Spicy Scallop Handroll

$10.00

Spicy Tuna Handroll

$7.50

Spicy Yellowtail Handroll

$7.50

Spider Tempura Handroll

$7.50

Tamago Handroll

$5.50

Tobiko Handroll

$7.00

Tuna Avocado Handroll

$7.50

Yellowtail Handroll

$7.50

Sushi Mori

$20.00

7 pcs chef's choice sushi and 8 pcs california roll

Sushi Deluxe + Popular Roll

$32.00

10 pcs Chef's choice sushi and your choice of 1 popular roll

Sashimi Mori

$36.00

15 pcs of Chef's choices sashimi (no rice)

Sushi & Sashimi Mori+ Popular Roll

$36.00

5pcs of chef's choice sushi, 6pcs of chef's choice sashimi and your choice of 1 popular roll

Tuna All the Way

$41.00

1 spicy tuna roll, 6pcs of white/red/tuna tataki nigiri, and 6pcs of white /red/tataki sashimi

Chirashi Don

$35.00

Chef's choice assorted sashimi on a bowl of sushi rice and smelt roe

Tekka Don

$36.00

Tuna sashimi on a bowl of seasoned rice and smelt roe

Sake Don

$27.00

Salmon sashimi on a bowl of seasoned rice and smelt roe

Unagi Don(8pcs)

$26.00

BBQ Eel sashimi on a bowl of seasoned rice and smelt roe

Rice & Noodle & PHO

Wonton Noodle Soup

$16.95

Homemade wonton , veggies, yakisoba noodles, scalliions in chicken broth.

Fried Rice

$16.95

Stir fried rice with bean sprouts, egg, peas, carrots in butter soy sauce

Thai Spicy Fried Rice

$16.95

Stir fried rice with onions, bell peppers, basil in Thai special spicy sauce

Hawaiian Fried Rice

$18.95

Stir fried rice with pineapple, raisin, egg, cashew nut and yellow curry spice mix

House Special Fried Rice

$18.95

Stir fried Angus roasted beef, salami, ham, egg, onions, scallions, garlic butter soy

Pad Thai

$16.95

Stir fried rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, scallions, and ground peanut lime on side

Pad See-U

$16.95

Stir fried flat noodles with egg and broccoli in a light brown sauce

Drunken Noodle

$16.95

Stir fried flat noodles with bell peppers, basil, onions, tomato, green beans and broccoli in basil chili sauce

Yaki Soba

$16.95

Stir fried egg noodles with carrots, onions and snow peas in yakisoba brown seasoning( dry dish, no sauce)

Singapore Noodle

$17.95

Stir fried rice noodles with egg, onion, bell pepper, scallions in Singapore style yellow curry spice mix

Lo Mein

$16.50

Stir fried soft noodles, snow peas, carrots, bean sprouts and scallions in light brown sauce

Pho

Wok

Yasai

$16.95

Assorted vegetables stir fried with butter soy and house seasoning

Pad Prik

$16.95

Bell peppers, broccoli, onions, garlic and mushrooms in a spicy Thai basil sauce

Spicy Basil Leaves

$16.95

Stir fried bell peppers, onions in a spicy Thai basil sauce

Mongolian

$16.95

Stir fried onions and scallions in sweet Mongolian sauce

Kung Pao

$16.95

A classic Chinese favorite with roasted chili peppers, belll pepper, zucchini, green beans, scallions and peanuts

Broccoli

$16.95

Stri fried brocoli and carrots in brown sauce

Hunan

$16.95

broccoli, bell pepper, onions and zucchini in spicy Hunan sauce

Crystal

$17.50

Snow peas, broccoli, mushrooms and carrots in white wine sauce

Cashew Nuts

$16.95

bell peppers, garlic and onions stir fried with cashew nuts in a spicy pepper sauce

Black Pepper

$16.95

Celery, carrot, onions in brown sauce

Sesame Chicken

$16.95

Crispy chicken tender with chef's special sweet sesame sauce

General Tso’s Chicken

$16.95

A popular Chinese dish with Crispy chicken tender and vegetables in sweet brown sauce

Orange Chicken

$16.95

Crispy chicken tender with tangy orange sauce

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$16.95

Pineapple, bell peppers and onions stir fried with breaded chicken tender in sweet sauce

Seafood & Hibachi

Salmon Dinner

$23.50

Pan seared fresh salmon on a bed of spinach, carrots and snow peas, served with garlic butter soy

Cousin Thai Red Snapper

$21.99

Breaded deep fried whole red snapper( included head & tail), spicy garlic Thai chili fish sauce with bell peppers, basil, cilantro and scallions

Steamed Chilean Sea Bass

$31.99Out of stock

Steamed sea bass steak on a bed of spinach, snow peas and carrots, served with fresh ginger, scallions, cilantro and soy sauce infused with oil

Chicken Hibachi

$16.99

Teppanyaki chicken tender in special light sweet brown sauce, served with mixed veggies(broccoli, zucchini, carrot, snow peas) or French fries

Steak Hibachi

$21.99

Teppanyaki NY Strip Steak in special light sweet brown sauce, served with mixed veggies(broccoli, zucchini, carrot, snow peas) or French fries

Shirmp Hibachi

$18.99

Teppanyaki Shrimps in special light sweet brown sauce, served with mixed veggies(broccoli, zucchini, carrot, snow peas) or French fries

Trio Hibachi

$25.99

Teppanyaki chicken tender, shrimp and NY strip steak in special light sweet brown sauce, served with mixed veggies(broccoli, zucchini, carrot, snow peas) or French fries

Chicken & Shrimp Hibachi

$24.99

Chicken & Steak Hibachi

$24.99

Shrimp & Steak Hibachi

$24.99

Tofu Hibachi

$16.99

Veggies Hibachi

$16.99

Salmon Hibachi

$22.99

Curry

Green Curry

$18.95

Bell peppers, bamboo shoots, eggplant, and basil in green curry sauce

Red Curry

$18.95

Bamboo shoots, green beans, basil, eggplant, and bell pepper in red curry sauce

Panang Curry

$18.95

Bell pepper, broccoli, basil leaves in panang curry sauce

Massaman Curry

$18.95

Potatoes, onion, avocado, and cashew nuts in massaman curry

Kid's Menu

Kids Chicken Teriyaki

$6.95

Kids Fish Bites(4pcs)

$6.95

Kids Fried Chicken Nuggets

$6.95

Kids Shrimp Fingers

$6.95

Kids Sushi Boat

$7.95

Sides

Side Sauce

$0.60

House Salad

$2.50

Side Steam Mixed Veggies

$4.95

Steam Fried Tofu

$4.95

Steam Soft Tofu

$4.95

$2.50 Kitchen Sauce

$5 Curry Sauce

Steam Rice

$2.75

Side Fried Rice

$4.50

EGG ONLY (No Peas & Carrot) Side Fried Rice

$4.95

NO EGG Side Fried Rice

$4.95

Side FRIED BROWN RICE

$4.95

Gluten Free Side Fried Rice

$4.95

Side Brown Rice

$2.95

Sushi Rice

$3.95

French Fries

$3.25

Scrambled Egg

$3.95

Side Order $3 Avocado (From Sushi Bar)

$3.00

Side Cashew Nut（2oz cup)

$2.00

Side Peanut (2 oz cup)

$2.00

8oz Sauce

$5.00

16oz Sauce

$8.50

32oz Sauce

$16.00

Ginger Pickle 8oz

$7.00

Fried wonton skins(2pcs)

$4.00

Dessert

Blueberry Cheese Cake

$10.95

Chocolate Marquise

$7.95

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$6.95

Fried Blueberry Cheesecake

$8.95

Fried Raspberry Cheesecake (No Ice Cream)

$7.95

Fried Raspberry Cheesecake With Ice Cream

$9.95

Tiramisu

$6.95

Vegetarian

Avocado Salad

$13.50

Cucumber Salad

$5.25

Edamame

$4.95

Mixed Veggies Tempura Appetizer

$11.00

Salt and Pepper Fried Tofu

$11.00

Seaweed Salad

$5.25

Spring Roll

$5.50

V-Futo Maki Roll

$7.95

Avocado, cucumber, asparagus and pickled radish

V-Garden Blossom Roll

$10.50

mango, cucumber, cream cheese, topped with avocado, tempura crunch

V-Green Roll

$10.50

Inari tofu, cream cheese, cucumber, topped with seaweed salad

V-Jalapeño Popper Roll`

$7.95

Breaded fried jalapeno, cream cheese, spicy sriracha sauce and spicy mayo

V-Myso Green Roll

$10.95

Inari tofu, cucumber, topped with avocado and spicy sriracha sauce

V-Southern Roll

$8.95

Sweet potato tempura topped with avocado

V-Veggie Tempura Roll

$8.50

Breaded fried onion, asparagus, sweet potato

V-Yasai Itame

$16.95

Stir fried with assorted vegetables in vegetarian sauce

V-Veggies Medley( Steamed)

$15.95

Steamed assorted vegetables

V-Kung Pao

$16.95

Stir fried roasted chili peppers, zucchini, bell peppers, green beans, scallions and peanuts

V-Fried Rice

$16.95

Stir fried rice with eggs, beans sprouts, peas and carrots

V-Drunken Noodle

$16.95

Stir fried flat rice noodles with bell peppers, basil, onions, tomato, green beans

V-Hawaiian fried Rice

$18.95

Stir fried rice with pineapples, raisin, cashew nuts and gluten free yellow curry spice mix

V-Singapore Noodle

$17.95

Stir fried rice noodles with onions, bell peppers, scallions in singapore style gluten free yellow curry spice mix

Gluten Free

G-Cucumber Salad w/ Cooked Shrimp:

$7.45

G-Sashimi Appetizer (No Rice)

$19.95

G-Sushi Appetizer (With Rice)

$12.95

G-Edamame

$4.95

Avocado & Cucumber Roll (Gluten Free)

$5.50

Baked Salmon Roll (Gluten Free) NO SAUCE

$9.95

Caribbean Roll (Gluten Free)

$14.95

Salmon, mango, jalapeno, topped with avocado and cooked shrimp

Ebifornia Roll (Gluten Free)

$7.95

Cooked shrimp, avocado, cucumber

Negi Hamachi Roll (Gluten Free)

$9.95

Chopped yellowtail, scallions

Salmon Avocado Roll(Gluten Free)

$9.95

Jr. Salmon Roll (Gluten Free)

$6.95

Seafood Su (Gluten Free) Sweet Vinegar Sauce

$16.00

Thinly sliced cucumber wrapped with tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado in sweet vinegar sauce

Tuna Avocado Roll (Gluten Free)

$9.95

Jr. Tuna Roll (Gluten Free)

$6.95

Gluten Free --Yasai (Vegetable)

$16.95

Stir fried assorted vegetables in gluten soy sauce

Gluten Free --Fried Rice

$16.95

Stir fried rice with bean sprouts, eggs, peas, carrots

Gluten Free --Pad See-U

$16.95

Stir fried rice noodle with eggs, broccoli

Gluten Free --Hawaiian Fried Rice

$18.95

Stir fried rice with pineapples, raisin, cashew nuts and gluten free yellow curry spice mix

Gluten Free --Singapore Noodle ( No Egg )

$17.95

Stir fried rice noodles with onions, bell peppers, scallions in singapore style gluten free yellow curry spice mix

Gluten Free --Salmon Dinner

$23.99

Pan seared fresh salmon on a bed of spinach, carrots, and snow peas, served with garlic butter gluten free soy sauce

Gluten Free --Steamed Chilean Sea Bass

$31.99Out of stock

Steamed sea bass fillet on a bed of spinach, carrots, and snow peas, served with fresh ginger, scallions, cilantro and gluten free soy sauce infused with oil

Gluten Free --Chicken Hibachi

$16.99

Gluten Free --Steak Hibachi

$21.99

Gluten Free --Shirmp Hibachi

$18.99

Gluten Free --Trio Hibachi

$25.99

N/A Beverages

Water

Soft Drinks

$2.75+

Ice Tea

$2.95

HOT Tea

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Bottle Water

$3.95

Panna Water

$5.95

Chocolate milk

$2.95

Juices

$3.75

Hildon Sparkling Water

$6.00

Ramune

$4.25

Shirley Temple

$3.55

Thai Tea

$4.50

Ginger Tea

$4.25

Ginger Beer

$5.25

Sunshine Splash

$5.95

Ocean Breeze

$5.95

Lemonade

$5.95

Lemon Mint Cooler

$5.95

Virgin Mojito

$7.50

Virgin Margarita

$5.95

Virgin Cranberry Moscow Mule

$6.95
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Woodstock, Ga

Website

Location

2035 Towne Lake Parkway #150, Woodstock, GA 30189

Directions

Gallery
Izumi --Woodstock-- image
Izumi --Woodstock-- image

