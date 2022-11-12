Izumi Ramen (Noodle Bar & Grill) 2201 Kaliste Saloom Rd Suite 1B

The Devil's Bowl Challenge

$18.00

Are you brave enough for the Izumi Ramen Spice Challenge? The bravest may take on The Devil's Bowl, but only a few Samurai warriors will finish it off! Finish the bowl within a certain amount of time and win a reward! Izumi's Devil level spices, spicy miso, chili peppers, spicy pork belly, corn, soft boiled egg & wavy ramen. *must sign a waiver before ordering the Devil's Bowl. Add Devil level to any bowl to enter the spice challenge.