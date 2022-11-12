  • Home
  • /
  • Lafayette
  • /
  • Izumi Ramen (Noodle Bar & Grill) - 2201 Kaliste Saloom Rd Suite 1B
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Izumi Ramen (Noodle Bar & Grill) 2201 Kaliste Saloom Rd Suite 1B

review star

No reviews yet

2201 Kaliste Saloom Rd Suite 1B

Lafayette, LA 70508

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Black Samurai
Gyoza
Flaming Tonkotsu

Appetizer

Gyoza

$6.00

Japanese-style dumplings filled with ground pork, cabbage and chives served with our homemade dipping sauce.

Edamame

$5.00

Whole soybean tossed with cajun seasoning or salt.

Chi-Kin Karaage

$8.00

Tender, crispy-fried chicken with homemade volcano sauce.

Karaage Bun

$6.00

2 steamed buns with crispy tender karage fried chicken, homemade volcano sauce.

Chashu Bun

$7.00

2 steamed buns with sliced tender pork belly, scallions, cucumber, and our homemade sauce.

Agedashi Tofu

$5.00

Deep-fried cubed tofu topped with bonito flakes and tossed with umami sauce.

Fried Calamari

$8.00

Tender rings of squid lightly fried and served with our homemade volcano sauce.

Shrimp Tempura

$6.00

Lightly fried shrimp with homemade sweet chili sauce.

Rice Balls

$5.00

Deep-fried melted cheese rice balls served with yuzu-citrus aioli.

Takoyaki

$6.00

Wheat flour base batter filled with octopus then deep-fried and drizzled with homemade sauce and topped with bonito flakes.

Harumaki

$5.00

Deep-fried Japanese vegetables spring rolls, served with homemade sweet chili sauce.

Seaweed Salad

$5.00

Seaweed salad tossed in our homemade sesame-ginger sauce.

Chi-Kin Katsu

$7.00

Tender chicken cutlet deep fried and served with Katsu sauce.

Ramen Bowls

Black Samurai

$15.00

Black garlic oil, savory signature pork broth, sliced tender pork belly, scallion, nori, seasoned soft boiled egg, wood ear mushroom, wavy noodles.

Izumi's Tonkotsu

$14.00

Izumi's signature pork broth, sliced tender pork belly, scallions, nori, seasoned soft boiled egg, wood ear mushroom, corn, bean sprouts, wavy noodles.

Flaming Tonkotsu

$15.00

Izumi's signature pork broth, sliced tender pork belly, scallions, nori, seasoned soft boiled egg, wood ear mushroom, corn, bean sprouts, wavy noodles. (Medium Spice)

Miso Happy

$14.00

Signature pork broth, miso paste, sliced tender pork belly, scallion, nori, seasoned soft boiled egg, wood ear mushroom, bean sprouts, wavy noodles.

Miso Hot

$15.00

Signature pork broth, spicy miso paste, sliced tender pork belly, scallion, nori, seasoned soft boiled egg, wood ear mushroom, bean sprouts, wavy noodles. (Medium Spice)

Miso Chi-kin

$14.00

Signature creamy chicken miso broth, sliced chicken breast, scallions, wood ear mushroom, nori, seasoned soft boiled egg, wavy noodles.

Dragon Shoyu

$15.00

Shoyu base (bold umami soy flavor), sliced chicken breast, scallion, nori, wood ear mushroom, seasoned soft boiled egg, bean sprouts, fish cake, wavy noodles.

Japanese Garden

$13.00

Creamy vegetables soup base, scallions, bok choy, wood ear mushroom, corn, nori, wavy kale noodles.

Seafood Tsunami

$16.00

Signature seafood broth, shrimps, scallops, fish cake, scallions, nori, seasoned soft boiled egg, wavy ramen noodles.

The Casian

$17.00

(Market Price) Enjoy a fusion between Louisiana gumbo & Japanese ramen! 100% Louisiana crawfish & shrimp, seasoned soft boiled egg, corn, scallion, and wavy noodles.

Twisted Tomato

$15.00

Ramen Bowl with Tomato base x Tonkotsu broth topped with shredded beef, corn, seasoned soft boiled egg and scallions.

Udon Shrimp Tempura

$14.00

Shoyu base, bold umami flavor, Fried Shrimp tempura, fish cake, green onions, seasoned soft boiled egg, and udon noodle.

The Devil's Bowl Challenge

$18.00

Are you brave enough for the Izumi Ramen Spice Challenge? The bravest may take on The Devil's Bowl, but only a few Samurai warriors will finish it off! Finish the bowl within a certain amount of time and win a reward! Izumi's Devil level spices, spicy miso, chili peppers, spicy pork belly, corn, soft boiled egg & wavy ramen. *must sign a waiver before ordering the Devil's Bowl. Add Devil level to any bowl to enter the spice challenge.

Rice Dishes

Beef Bowl

$14.00

Japanese simmered beef & rice topped with green & white onions, pickled ginger and egg.

Chicken Katsu Curry

$13.00

Deep-fried chicken cutlet tossed in homemade Japanese curry sauce over rice.

Sizzlin's Gyuniku

$16.00

House marinated sliced tender beef with sides of seared vegetables, white rice, fried egg on top, sprinkled sesame, and house soup.

Noodle & Rice

Japanese Fried Noodle

$8.00

(Yakisoba or Yakiudon) Traditional Japanese noodle dish made with cabbage, green onions, carrots and celery.

Japanese Fried Rice

$8.00

Stir-fried rice flavored with garlic butter made with eggs, carrots, green and yellow onions.

Chashu Fried Rice

$12.00

Stir-fried rice flavored with garlic butter made with eggs, green and yellow onions, carrots.

Volcano Crawfish Fried Rice

$13.00

Stir-fried rice flavored with garlic butter made with eggs, green and white onions, carrots and comes with volcano sauce.

Kimchi Pineapple Fried Rice

$9.95

Bento Box

Bento Box Combo A

$13.99

Chicken Teriyaki, Shrimp Tempura, Gyoza, Edamame, Salad, and White Rice.

Bento Box Combo B

$14.99

Beef Teriyaki, Shrimp Tempura, Gyoza, Edamame, Salad, and White Rice.

Bento Box Combo C

$13.99

Chicken Katsu, Shrimp Tempura, Gyoza, Edamame, Salad, and White Rice.

Hibachi

Hibachi Chicken

$13.00

Meals include soup, fried rice, vegetables and sprinkled with sesame seeds.

Hibachi NY Strip Steak

$17.00

Meals include soup, fried rice, vegetables and sprinkled with sesame seeds.

Hibachi Shrimp

$16.00

Meals include soup, fried rice, vegetables and sprinkled with sesame seeds.

Hibachi Scallop

$18.00

Meals include soup, fried rice, vegetables and sprinkled with sesame seeds.

Hibachi Vegetable

$9.00

Meals include soup, fried rice, vegetables and sprinkled with sesame seeds.

Hibachi Combo 2

$19.00

Meals include soup, fried rice, vegetables and sprinkled with sesame seeds.

Hibachi Combo 3

$21.00

Meals include soup, fried rice, vegetables and sprinkled with sesame seeds.

Kids Samurai Menu

Kids Popcorn Chicken Ramen

$6.99

Ramen noodles with our signature tonktosu broth, fried bite-sized chicken and corn.

Kids Popcorn Chicken Plate

$6.99

Fried bite-sized chicken served with white rice and ketchup.

Kids Chicken Fried Rice

$6.99

Stir-fried rice with chicken and egg.

Kids Chicken Noodle Plate

$6.99

Stir-fried noodle with chicken.

Dessert

Sweet Rice Cake

$5.99

Mochi Ice Cream

$5.99

Popsicle

$3.69

Sides

Side Sauces

$0.99

Side Ramen Broth

$5.00

Side Fried Rice

$3.00

Side Fried Noodle

$4.00

White Rice

$2.00

Soft boiled Egg

$2.00

House Soup SMALL

$3.00

Side Popcorn Chicken

$4.00

Side Noodle Ramen

$4.00

Side Fried Udon

$5.00

Side Pork Ramen

$5.00

House Soup LARGE

$6.00

Side Kimchi

$2.00

NA Beverage

Coke

$2.39

Diet Coke

$2.39

Coke Zero

$2.39

Dr. Pepper

$2.39

Sprite

$2.39

Barq's Root Beer

$2.39

Lemonade

$2.39

Path Bottle Water

$3.50

San Pellegrino

$4.00

Ramune

$4.50

Calpico

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$2.39

Sweet/Unsweet Tea

$2.39

Arnold Palmer

$2.39

Shirley Temple

$2.69

Club Soda

$2.39

Green Tea (Hot)

$2.39

Apple Juice

$3.50
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

An authentic Japanese Ramen Noodle Bar & Grill that serves delicious ramen noodle bowls and amazing hibachi!

Location

2201 Kaliste Saloom Rd Suite 1B, Lafayette, LA 70508

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Viva La Waffle
orange starNo Reviews
101 Liberty Ave Lafayette, LA 70508
View restaurantnext
Fantastic made from scratch food including steaks, chicken, pasta and seafood. We pride ourselves on serving fresh, quality ingredients!
orange star4.4 • 1,227
109 Old Camp Road Lafayette, LA 70508
View restaurantnext
Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Lafayette 2
orange star2.8 • 36
4409 Ambassador Caffery Lafayette, LA 70508
View restaurantnext
Crust Pizza Co. Lafayette - 4243 Ambassador Caffery Parkway
orange starNo Reviews
4243 Ambassador Caffery PkySTE 101 Lafayette, LA 70508
View restaurantnext
Poké Geaux - Ambassador Caffery - 4302 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Ste 102
orange starNo Reviews
4302 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Ste 102 Lafayette, LA 70508
View restaurantnext
Edgell Cafe - 116 Rue Promenade Suite 400
orange starNo Reviews
116 Rue Promenade Suite 400 Lafayette, LA 70508
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lafayette

Bon Temps Grill
orange star4.7 • 2,833
1211 West Pinhook Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Shinto Japanese Restaurant - 3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300
orange star4.5 • 2,058
3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300 Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Pizza Artista
orange star4.6 • 1,838
5409 Johnston Street Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Lafayette 1
orange star4.4 • 1,330
2010 Johnston St Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Fantastic made from scratch food including steaks, chicken, pasta and seafood. We pride ourselves on serving fresh, quality ingredients!
orange star4.4 • 1,227
109 Old Camp Road Lafayette, LA 70508
View restaurantnext
KOK Wings & Things - 405 E University Ave
orange star4.5 • 616
405 E University Ave Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lafayette
Port Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Baton Rouge
review star
Avg 4.4 (141 restaurants)
Prairieville
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Gonzales
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Denham Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Lake Charles
review star
Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Sulphur
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Houma
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston