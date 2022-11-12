Izumi Ramen (Noodle Bar & Grill) 2201 Kaliste Saloom Rd Suite 1B
An authentic Japanese Ramen Noodle Bar & Grill that serves delicious ramen noodle bowls and amazing hibachi!
2201 Kaliste Saloom Rd Suite 1B, Lafayette, LA 70508
