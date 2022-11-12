Mexican & Tex-Mex
Izzo’s Illegal Burrito Juban
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Everything we do at Izzo’s Illegal Burrito is focused on one simple goal: Rolling You a Better Burrito®. Our concept was founded on a few basic principles, ones that we still uphold everyday: Serving only the highest quality food with generous portions, offering fast and friendly service, providing a great value in a fun and comfortable atmosphere, and actively giving back to our community. We hope you will visit us soon for a fun and delicious experience!
Location
27800 Juban Rd, Ste 11, Denham Springs, LA 70726
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sarita's Grill and Cantina - Denham Springs
No Reviews
151 Bass Pro Blvd. Denham Springs, LA 70726
View restaurant
Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Bluebonnet @ Jefferson
4.4 • 3,297
4245 Bluebonnet Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70809
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Denham Springs
Maria's Mexican Restaurant -LA - 587 Florida Ave SE
4.5 • 549
587 Florida Ave SE Denham Springs, LA 70726
View restaurant
More near Denham Springs