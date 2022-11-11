Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Izzo's Illegal Burrito Bluebonnet @ Jefferson

3,297 Reviews

$

4245 Bluebonnet Blvd

Baton Rouge, LA 70809

Order Again

Popular Items

Chips & Queso
Chicken Quesadilla
Seasoned Chicken Bowl

Sides/Extra

Chips

$2.00
Chips & Guac

$6.95

$6.95
Chips & Queso

$5.95

$5.95
Chips & Salsa

$3.50

$3.50
Cookie

$1.50

$1.50

Cilantro Ranch

$2.75+

Southwest Caesar

$3.75+

Regular Burrito

Roll Your Own with an oversized tortilla stuffed with Izzo's Mexican Rice, Beans, Cheese, and your choice of toppings.

Regular Steak Burrito

$8.85

chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub

Regular Chicken Burrito

$7.95

$7.95

Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled

Regular Seasoned Chicken Burrito

$7.95

$7.95

Fresh, all-natural thigh meat, basted with achiote rub, chargrilled

Regular Pork Burrito

$8.25

Braised pork shoulder, rubbed with garlic, chile de arbol, finished with Coca-Cola® glaze

Regular Beef Burrito

$7.95

Fresh ground beef, simmered with Mexican spices and tomato puree

Regular Veggie Burrito

$7.75

Choice of marinated grilled mushrooms, or fresh guacamole, or sliced avocado

Regular Shrimp Burrito

$9.10

Gulf shrimp, marinated with a garlic and cilantro chimmichurri, seared on flat top

Super Burrito

A little hungrier? Go for a Super Burrito! Roll You Own with an even larger tortilla stuffed with larger portions of Izzo's mexican rice, beans, meat, cheese, and your choice of toppings.

Super Chicken Burrito

$9.25

Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled

Super Seasoned Chicken Burrito

$9.25

Fresh, all-natural thigh meat, basted with achiote rub, chargrilled

Super Steak Burrito

$10.25

Chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub

Super Pork Burrito

$9.50

$9.50

Braised pork shoulder, rubbed with garlic, chile de arbol, finished with Coca-Cola® glaze

Super Beef Burrito

$9.25

Fresh ground beef, simmered with Mexican spices and tomato puree

Super Veggie Burrito

$9.00

Choice of marinated grilled mushrooms, or fresh guacamole, or sliced avocado

Super Shrimp Burrito

$10.50

Gulf shrimp, marinated with a garlic and cilantro chimmichurri, seared on flat top

Nachos

A nacho bonanza featuring a ton of homemade tortilla chips covered in your choice of meats and toppings. Top it all off with Izzo's homemade Queso and you get a fiesta of flavor that will make your taste buds dance!
Chicken Nachos

$9.25

$9.25

Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled

Seasoned Chicken Nachos

$9.25

$9.25

Fresh, all-natural thigh meat, basted with achiote rub, chargrilled

Steak Nachos

$9.75

Chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub

Pork Nachos

$9.50

Braised pork shoulder, rubbed with garlic, chile de arbol, finished with Coca-Cola® glaze

Beef Nachos

$9.50

Fresh ground beef, simmered with Mexican spices and tomato puree

Veggie Nachos

$9.25

Choice of marinated grilled mushrooms, or fresh guacamole, or sliced avocado

Shrimp Nachos

$10.50

$10.50

Gulf shrimp, marinated with a garlic and cilantro chimmichurri, seared on flat top

Quesadillas

You can customize this grilled Mexican classic with melted Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses and your choice of fresh toppings. So scrumptious you’ll want to try different combinations every time you visit!

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.95
Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00

$9.00

Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled

Chicken Seasoned Quesadilla

$9.00

Fresh, all-natural thigh meat, basted with achiote rub, chargrilled

Steak Quesadilla

$9.75

Chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub

Pork Quesadilla

$9.25

Braised pork shoulder, rubbed with garlic, chile de arbol, finished with Coca-Cola® glaze

Beef Quesadilla

$9.00

Fresh ground beef, simmered with Mexican spices and tomato puree

Veggie Quesadilla

$8.75

Choice of marinated grilled mushrooms, or fresh guacamole, or sliced avocado

Shrimp Quesadilla

$10.50

Gulf shrimp, marinated with a garlic and cilantro chimmichurri, seared on flat top

Burrito in a Bowl ®

Everything you love about Izzo's Illegal Burrito minus the tortilla. Toss your favorite fresh Izzo's ingredients together in a bowl for a delicious meal you can dive into with a fork
Chicken Bowl

$9.25

$9.25

Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled

Seasoned Chicken Bowl

$9.25

$9.25

Fresh, all-natural thigh meat, basted with achiote rub, chargrilled

Steak Bowl

$10.25

$10.25

Chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub

Pork Bowl

$9.50

Braised pork shoulder, rubbed with garlic, chile de arbol, finished with Coca-Cola® glaze

Beef Bowl

$9.25

Fresh ground beef, simmered with Mexican spices and tomato puree

Veggie Bowl

$9.00

Choice of marinated grilled mushrooms, or fresh guacamole, or sliced avocado

Shrimp Bowl

$10.50

Gulf shrimp, marinated with a garlic and cilantro chimmichurri, seared on flat top

Illegal Salad

Crisp Romaine lettuce topped with shredded cheese, choice of meat, fresh veggies and crispy corn tortilla strips. Finish it all off with one of our signature dressings – Cilantro Ranch or Southwest Caesar – and you have one arrestingly tasty salad

Chicken Salad

$9.25

Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled

Seasoned Chicken Salad

$9.25

$9.25

Fresh, all-natural thigh meat, basted with achiote rub, chargrilled

Steak Salad

$10.25

Chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub

Pork Salad

$9.50

Braised pork shoulder, rubbed with garlic, chile de arbol, finished with Coca-Cola® glaze

Beef Salad

$9.25

Fresh ground beef, simmered with Mexican spices and tomato puree

Veggie Salad

$9.00

Choice of marinated grilled mushrooms, or fresh guacamole, or sliced avocado

Shrimp Salad

$10.50

Gulf shrimp, marinated with a garlic and cilantro chimmichurri, seared on flat top

Illegal Burrito

This burrito is so big, it outta be ILLEGAL! Two large tortillas combined to bring you a multi pound burrito. Roll You Own with quadruple portions of Izzo's mexican rice, beans, meat, cheese, and your choice of toppings.
Illegal Chicken Burrito

$18.75

$18.75

Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled

Illegal Seasoned Chicken Burrito

$18.75

Fresh, all-natural thigh meat, basted with achiote rub, chargrilled

Illegal Steak Burrito

$20.75

Chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub

Illegal Pork Burrito

$19.25

Braised pork shoulder, rubbed with garlic, chile de arbol, finished with Coca-Cola® glaze

Illegal Beef Burrito

$18.75

Fresh ground beef, simmered with Mexican spices and tomato puree

Illegal Veggie Burrito

$18.40

Choice of marinated grilled mushrooms, or fresh guacamole, or sliced avocado

Illegal Shrimp Burrito

$20.95

Gulf shrimp, marinated with a garlic and cilantro chimmichurri, seared on flat top

Tacos

Start with fresh yellow corn or flour tortillas and load these tacos up the way you like them – just like Ozzie’s abuelita (grandma) used to make back in Mexico. Some restaurants talk about authentic – but we live it every day!

Single Taco

$2.95

Three Tacos

$8.85
Shrimp Taco

$4.05

$4.05

Kids

Kids Burrito

$5.95

Kids Quesadilla

$5.95

Kid's Soft Taco

$5.75
Kid's Nacho

$5.95

$5.95

Kid's Bowl

$5.95

Street Taco Combo

Street Taco Combo
$8.95

Street Taco Combo

$8.95

two tacos + chips, dip, and a drink

Super Taco Combo

$12.50

three tacos + chips, dip, and a drink

Shrimp Street Taco Combo

$10.95

Super Shrimp Taco Combo

$15.50

Meal Deal

Regular Meal Deal

$3.75

21oz Drink + Chips + Small Dip

Super Meal Deal

$4.50

32oz Drink + Chips + Medium Dip

Regular Meal Deal w/ Tap Water

$2.95

Super Meal Deal w/ Tap Water

$3.55

Drinks

Bottled Soda

$2.95

$2.95

20oz Bottled Coca Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite & Dr. Pepper

Regular Drink

$2.75

21oz Fountain Drink

Large Drink

$3.25

32oz Fountain Drink

Bottled Water

$2.20

Apple Juice

$1.65

Catering

Fajita Pack

$54.95

$54.95

Feed the family steak and chicken fajitas served with warm flour or corn tortillas, grilled onions, rice, beans, pico, guacamole, queso, chips and all the fixing you need to roll your own fajita tacos. Serves 4-5.

Tailgate Fajita Pack

$99.95

$99.95

Grab a Fajita Pack for your tailgate and roll your own fiesta! Feeds up to 12 people. Includes a Izzo's Ice Chest, and Iced Tea.

Big Chipper

$39.95

$39.95

Large bag of chips with large sides of Queso, Gaucamole, and Salsa

Queso 16 oz

$12.95

Guacamole 16 oz

$14.95

Izzo's Salsa 16 oz

$8.95

Iced Tea Gallon

$8.99

Lemonade Gallon

$8.99

Cookie Tray

$12.99

assorted cookies

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Everything we do at Izzo’s Illegal Burrito is focused on one simple goal: Rolling You a Better Burrito®. Our concept was founded on a few basic principles, ones that we still uphold everyday: Serving only the highest quality food with generous portions, offering fast and friendly service, providing a great value in a fun and comfortable atmosphere, and actively giving back to our community. We hope you will visit us soon for a fun and delicious experience!

Website

Location

4245 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70809

Directions

