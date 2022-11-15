Restaurant header imageView gallery

Izzy's Italian

80 Reviews

$

101 W Main St

Morganfield, KY 42437

Order Again

Popular Items

Frappe

Coffee/Tea

Daily Grind Coffee

Daily Grind Coffee

$2.49+
Latte

Latte

$3.85+
Frappe

Frappe

$4.95+

Available over ice or blended

Refresher

Refresher

$4.25+

Italian soda is a drink made from sparkling water, flavored syrup and a dash of cream. Dress it up with whipped topping or a scoop of ice cream

Hot Tea-12 oz

Hot Tea-12 oz

$1.85+

Americano

$2.89+
Cold Brew-(16 oz/20 oz)

Cold Brew-(16 oz/20 oz)

$4.25+

Nitro Cold brew coffee. Concentrated coffee drink with 2x caffeine due to brewing process.

Hot Chocolate

Mint Hot Chocolate

$2.70+

Dark Hot Chocolate

$2.70+

Cocoa Caramellow

$2.70+

Mellow Hot Chocolate

$2.70+

Bubble Tea

Milk Tea

$4.95+

Fruit Tea

$4.95+

Lemonade

$4.45+

Drunk'in Boba

$8.00

Smoothies

Banana Berry

$4.95

Tropical Passion

$4.95

Strawberry Delight

$4.95

Green Goodness

$4.95

Funky Monkey

$4.95

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$2.89

Diet Coke

$2.89

Sprite

$2.89

Pibb

$2.89

Mellow Yellow

$2.89

Hi-C

$2.89

Water

Lemonade

$2.89

Unsweet Tea

$2.89

Sweet Tea

$2.89

Coffee

$2.89

Bottle Drinks

Water

Water

Deep Lemonade

Deep Lemonade

$3.29
Virgils

Virgils

Orange juice

Orange juice

$1.50
Izze

Izze

$1.79+

Karma Probiotic

$2.25

Boidy Armour

$2.00

Body Armour Edge

$2.50

Cold Brew Pop & Bottle Can(collagen; adaptogens; Lion's Mane & Reishi)

$3.00

Wild Bills

$2.55

Breakfast

Available the first Saturday of each Month only 8am-noon
FIRE BOSS BREAKFAST PANINI

FIRE BOSS BREAKFAST PANINI

$6.95

Two mildly seasoned pork sausage patties, fried egg, pepper jack cheese, tomato & herbed sauce on our artisan white bread panini

OMELET WRAP

OMELET WRAP

$8.50

Flour tortilla wrap, one egg scrambled, two slices of bacon, grilled mushrooms and onions, tomato, cheddar cheese, Swiss cheese, sour cream. May choose ham or sausage instead of bacon. Green peppers can be added by request

SUNNY MORNING BREAKFAST WRAP

SUNNY MORNING BREAKFAST WRAP

$8.50

Flour tortilla wrap, ham, two eggs, cheddar cheese, spinach, salsa and sour cream.

Jake's Plate-Two Eggs any Style

Jake's Plate-Two Eggs any Style

$6.95
Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$3.29

Home made gravy over top of freshly baked biscuits

Joey's Omelet- Build Your Own

Joey's Omelet- Build Your Own

$9.89

We will make an omelet with your choice veggies, ham, sausage, or bacon. Sour cream or salsa available as an option and served with your choice of toasted bread.

Basic Cheese only omelet

$7.25
FARMER’S SCRAMBLE

FARMER'S SCRAMBLE

$7.25

Three eggs scrambled with peppers, mushrooms, onions and Colby cheese. Served with side of bacon or sausage and toast.

Croissant Sandwich

Croissant Sandwich

$4.95

Croissant w/egg/cheese/bacon or ham or sausage

Biscuit Sandwich

Biscuit Sandwich

$4.50

Biscuit w/egg/cheese/bacon or sausage or ham

FRENCH TOAST

FRENCH TOAST

$6.95

Fresh homemade white, cranberry white or whole grain wheat bread, dipped in our cinnamon vanilla batter, dusted with a light coating of butter. Served with syrup.

PANCAKES

PANCAKES

$6.95+

Fresh made pancakes. Served with butter & syrup

GF PANCAKES

GF PANCAKES

$7.95

Freshly grilled Gluten Free Pancakes

Kids Egg w/Protein

$4.95
Kids Pancakes

Kids Pancakes

$4.95

One freshly grilled pancake w/syrup & butter

Kids French Toast

Kids French Toast

$4.95

One French toast made with homemade bread baked in house.

Muffins

Muffins

$2.29

Assortment of muffins to choose from

Skillet Bowl

Skillet Bowl

$8.95

Potatoes topped with: Green onion*Sautéed Green Pepper* Biscuit & Gravy, Choice of egg type, cheese type and meat type

Sunrise Quiche

Sunrise Quiche

$6.45

Spinach/roasted tomato Quiche~

KK's French Toast Sandwich

$8.50

Mimosa Bar

Standard Mimosa by the glass

$5.00

Mimosa by the Carafe

$19.00

Bloody Mary Bar

More than just a drink, it's a meal

Bloody Mary by the glass

$7.50

Bloody Mary by the Carafe

$15.50

Sparkletini

Sparkling malt beverage made with natural flavors

Raspberry Glass

$4.00

Raspberry Bottle

$12.00

Strawberry Glass

$4.00

Strawberry Bottle

$4.00

Peach Glass

$4.00

Peach Bottle

$12.00
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markBuffet
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 5:32 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 5:32 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 5:32 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Izzy’s is the coming together of local café, Ground on Main, and a taste of Italy! We strive to provide good, wholesome, non-processed foods which we make in-house for our customers. Our goal is to also provide life and work experience to developmentally disabled adults. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

101 W Main St, Morganfield, KY 42437

Directions

Izzy's Italian Ristorante image
Izzy's Italian Ristorante image
Izzy's Italian Ristorante image
Izzy's Italian Ristorante image

