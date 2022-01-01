Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
American
Seafood

Izzy's San Carlos Easter Entertaining at Home Available for Pick- Up April 4th Easter Sunday

525 Skyway Road

San Carlos, CA 94070

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Main Dishes

Prime Rib Dinner

Prime Rib Dinner

Our famous 21-day wet aged beef from Creekstone Farms: served with natural jus, horseradish cream and roasted vegetables

Blackened Filet of Salmon

Blackened Filet of Salmon

Filet of Salmon crusted with house made Cajun seasoning; served with fresh mango salsa

BBQ Baby Back Ribs

BBQ Baby Back Ribs

Served with house made BBQ sauce

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

breaded Petaluma Farms chicken breast; served with lemon beurre blanc and capers

Salads

Classic Caesar Salad

Classic Caesar Salad

Romaine, Classic Caesar Dressing, boquerones, parmesan frico

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

herb buttermilk dressing, haystack shallots, lardons

House Salad

House Salad

seed- crusted avocado, apple cider vinaigrette

Boozy Cakes

Coconut Rum

Coconut Rum

Coconut genoise, vanilla butter cream, toasted coconut

Triple Layer Chocolate Cognac

Triple Layer Chocolate Cognac

Chocolate genoise, dark chocolate ganache

Spiked Red Velvet

Spiked Red Velvet

Kahlua, Bailey's cream cheese frosting

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

Dark rum, Kahlua, marsala wine

"Grandma's" Carrot Cake

"Grandma's" Carrot Cake

Fresh orange, Grand Marnier cream cheese frosting

Lemon Drop Cake

Lemon Drop Cake

Lemon cake infused with vodka

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

topped with liquor-infused berries

Large Format Cocktails - Each Kit Makes 10

Pear Noel

Pear Noel

$140.00

Four Roses bourbon infused with butter, Amaro, pear nectar, spiced burnt orange syrup, lemon juice and Angostura bitters

Winter Citrus

Winter Citrus

$140.00

Chopin Vodka with pomegranate juice, fresh squeezed lime juice, fresh squeezed blood orange juice, ginger syrup, and orange zest

Izzy's Manhattan

Izzy's Manhattan

$140.00

Knob Creek rye 100 proof, Carpano Antica vermouth, Stirrings blood orange bitters

Sides

Carrots & Onions

Creamed Spinach

Izzy's Potatoes

Steamed Asparagus

Sweet Potatoes

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Izzy’s is a San Francisco icon serving a menu of classic steakhouse favorites, local seafood, craft cocktails, and regional wines.

Location

525 Skyway Road, San Carlos, CA 94070

Directions

Izzy's San Carlos Easter Entertaining at Home image
Izzy's San Carlos Easter Entertaining at Home image

