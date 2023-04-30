Steakhouses
American
Seafood
Izzy's Steaks & Chops San Carlos
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Izzy’s is a San Francisco icon serving a menu of classic steakhouse favorites, local seafood, craft cocktails, and regional wines.
Location
525 Skyway Road, San Carlos, CA 94070
