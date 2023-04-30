Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
American
Seafood

Izzy's Steaks & Chops San Carlos

review star

No reviews yet

525 Skyway Road

San Carlos, CA 94070

Popular Items

Izzy's Manhattan

$13.00

Izzy's Cocktails

Specialty Cocktails

Featured Cocktail

$13.00

Izzy's Gin & Tonic

$13.00

Izzy's Manhattan

$13.00

Izzy's Martini

$13.00+

Izzy's Sazarac

$13.00

Kitty Duvall

$13.00

Lavendar Lemonade

$13.00

Oaxacan Mule

$13.00

Raspberry Rose Mojito

$13.00

Watermelon Sunset

$13.00

Whiskey Sour Fathers Day

$8.00

Beer Selection

Beer

BTL, Blue Moon

$7.00
BTL, Bud Light

BTL, Bud Light

$5.00
BTL, Budweiser

BTL, Budweiser

$5.00
BTL, Coors Light

BTL, Coors Light

$5.00

BTL, Corona

$6.00

BTL, Steigl Radler (Grapefruit)

$5.00

BTL, Stella Artois

$7.00

Can, Bravus Amber Ale

$6.00

Can, Bravus Blonde Ale

$6.00

Can, Bravus IPA

$6.00
Can, Drakes Flyway Pilsner

Can, Drakes Flyway Pilsner

$7.00

Can, Fort Point Manzanita

$9.00

Can, Fort Point Wishlist

$9.00
Can, Guinness Stout

Can, Guinness Stout

$8.00Out of stock

Can, Mother Earth Cali Creamin

$7.00

Wine List

Wine By The Bottle

Andreola "Verv" Prosecco

$36.00

Avissi Split

$8.00

Delamotte Le Misnil 375ml

$49.00

Laurent-Perrier 375ml

$44.00Out of stock

Mas de Daumas Gassac Rosé

$52.00

Moet Split

$8.00

Roscato

$38.00

Sofia Brut Rose

$44.00

Vietti Moscato d'asti

$45.00

Barnett Merlot

$125.00

Bloodroot Pinot Noir

$52.00

Cain NV16 Cuvee

$55.00

Catena Malbec

$38.00

Citille Brunello di Montalcino

$115.00Out of stock

Caymus Cabernet 2019

$170.00

Dashe Zinfandel

$40.00

Decoy Merlot

$40.00

Dehlinger Pinot Noir

$99.00

Domaine Pierre Guillemot

$89.00

Dry Creek Zinfandel

$52.00

Duckhorn Cabernet

$120.00Out of stock

Eberle Syrah

$53.00

Elouan Pinot Noir

$45.00

Ferrari Carano Cabernet

$70.00Out of stock

Flowers Pinot Noir

$90.00

Francesco Rinaldi Barolo

$110.00

Gaja Promis

$89.00

Groth Cabernet

$140.00Out of stock

Hourglass Estate Cab

$275.00

Hourglass HG III

$75.00

J. Lohr Signature Cab

$185.00Out of stock

Joseph Phelps Cab

$145.00Out of stock

Josh Cabernet

$52.00

Justin Isosceles

$105.00

Karl Lawrence Cabernet

$135.00

Lancaster Cab

$90.00

La Rioja Alta

$79.00

le Clos du Caillou

$44.00

Les Tourelles de Longueville

$145.00Out of stock

Markham Cabernet

$80.00Out of stock

Mascot Cab

$175.00

Melville Syrah

$68.00Out of stock

Meomi Pinot Noir

$42.00

Neal Cabernet Sauvignon

$95.00

Opus One

$495.00

Paradigm Cabernet Franc

$125.00

Peay PN

$60.00

Preston Petite Sirah

$42.00

Pride Mountain Merlot

$88.00Out of stock

Prisoner Red Blend

$82.00

Ridge Zinfandel

$89.00

Robert Sinskey Pinot Noir

$90.00

Roscato

$40.00

Saintsbury Pinot Noir

$48.00

Septima Red Blend

$64.00

Silver Oak Cab

$145.00Out of stock

Snowden Merlot

$85.00

Spottswoode Cab

$135.00

Stag's Leap Artemis

$125.00

Terra D'Oro Barbara

$50.00

Turnbull Cab

$69.00Out of stock

Unshackled Red Blend

$55.00

Verge Cab

$44.00

Whitehall Lane Rassi Cab

$52.00

Wrath Pinot Noir

$49.00

Chateau Minuty Rose

$45.00

Beringer White Zinfandel

$32.00

Bisci Verdicchio

$40.00

Cuvaison Chardonnay

$52.00

Etienne Daulney Sancerre

$52.00

Duckhorn Chardonnay

$60.00Out of stock

Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc

$60.00

Eberle Viogner

$42.00

Gradis Pinot Grigio

$48.00

Flowers Chardonnay

$85.00Out of stock

Hartford Court Chardonnay

$65.00

Hess Chardonnay

$48.00

Hill Family Sauvignon Blanc

$48.00

Jean-Marc Boillot White Burgundy

$72.00

Kistler Chardonnay

$125.00

Kofererhof Kerner

$35.00

Loosen Riesling

$40.00

Quinta de Soalheiro Alvarinho

$45.00

Ramey Chardonnay

$55.00

Rombauer Chardonnay

$80.00

St. Michael Eppan Pinot Grigio

$42.00

Sonoma Cutrer Chard

$52.00

Spottswoode SB

$70.00

Tablas Creek Vermentino

$48.00

Taupenot Merrme Aligote

$99.00

Trefethen Riesling

$42.00

Turnbull SB

$44.00

Walter Hansel Chardonnay

$70.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Izzy’s is a San Francisco icon serving a menu of classic steakhouse favorites, local seafood, craft cocktails, and regional wines.

Izzy's Steaks & Chops image
Izzy's Steaks & Chops image

