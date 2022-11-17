Restaurant header imageView gallery

Izzys BBQ

2405 W UNIVERSITY

Edinburg, TX 78542

Meats

Oak Smoked PRIME Brisket

Turkey

$5.99+

Oaked Smoked Turkey Breast

Brisket

$6.49+

Prime Brisket Smoked with oak for 12 hours

Pulled Pork

$5.99+

Oaked Smoked Pork Butt

Pork Ribs

$5.99+

St. Louis Style pork ribs Smoked with Oak wood

Sausage Link

$3.89

choose between a Jalapeno Cheese or Cilantro sausage

1/2 Chicken

$7.99

Smoked 1/2 half chicken

Brisket Plate

$14.90

Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich

$8.99

1/3 pound of Prime Brisket sandwiched between fresh baked Buns. Served with pickles and onions on the side.

Turkey Sandwich

$7.99

1/3 Pound juicy smoked turkey breast sandwiched between fresh baked buns. Served with pickles, onions, and BBQ sauce on the side.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.99

1/3 Pound of smoked pulled pork sandwiched between fresh baked buns

Sides

Potato Salad

$2.99+

Home made potato salad

Cole Slaw

$2.99+

Hand cut cabbage and carrots mixed in with a home made Cole slaw dressing

Mac and Cheese

$2.99+

Rotini Pasta cooked with a scratch made American cheese sauce

French Fries

$2.99

Fresh cut Russet potatoes double fried to perfection

Bag of Chips

$1.69

Classic Lays chips

Fried okra

$2.99

Desserts

Peach Cobbler

$3.99Out of stock

Scratch made Peach cobbler

Banana Pudding

$3.99

Scratch made banana pudding mixed in with fresh sliced bananas and nilla wafer cookies

Drinks

12 oz canned coke

$1.69

canned 12 oz coke

bottled water

$1.99

Domestic

$2.00

Import

$3.00

Tea

$2.89

Apps and More

Baked potato

$11.99

Fresh cut fries loaded with cheese, crema sauce, and choice of meat. Brisket $2 upcharge.

Chips and Chili Cheese Queso

$11.49

Chili Cheese Queso served with homemade chips. Top with brisket for $2 dollars more

Chicharrones

$5.99

Corn Nuggets

$4.99

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Fried okra

$2.99

Specials

Pulled pork

$1.00

Brisket

$1.75

Flauta

$1.00

Chicken

$1.25

Chicken salad w/chips

$10.00

Wings/fries

$9.99

Chicken Plate

$12.00

Turkey dinner

$17.00

Whole pudding

$29.99

Weekends

Loaded breakfast taco

$8.50

A lightly breaded smoked chicken thigh tossed in our homemade buffalo BBQ sauce, topped with house made slaw.

Bacon egg

$3.00

2 Fluffy Homemade Pancakes topped with a 1/4 pound of Pulled Pork and a Bourbon Brown Sugar and Banana sauce.

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Location

2405 W UNIVERSITY, Edinburg, TX 78542

Directions

