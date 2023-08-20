MAIN MENU

Small Bites

6 Pieces Wings

$8.50

Deep Fried Wings

10 Pieces Wings

$12.50

Popcorn Chicken

$7.00

Cut in nuggets size, marriated and deep fried. (fried Basil and Spicy level acailable)

5 Wings & Fries

$9.80

Cajun fries or Regular Fries

Popcorn Chicken & Fries

$9.20

5 wings and Cajun or Regular French Fries

All 3's (Wings, Fries, Popcorn Chicken)

$13.00

5 wings, popcorn chicken, and Cajun or Regular French Fries

Regular French Fries

$4.90

Salt Seasoning

Cajun French Fries

$5.20

House Special Cajun Blend over 20 spices

Egg Rolls (Pork Only)

$6.50

Crispy Pork Egg Rolls, Lettuce, cilantrol and Sweet fish sauce for Dipping Sauce.

Seafood Egg Rolls (Scallop,Shrimp, Squid)

$7.50

Crispy diced Scallops, shrimp and squid eggrolls. Lettuce, Cilantrol and Spicy mayo Dipping Sauce

Crispy Tofu

$7.00

Battered with cornstarch and dry scrub with Tangerine cajun Powder. Sweet Chilli Dipping Sauce

Banh Xeo Taco (Mini Crispy Crepes)

$10.50

Vietnamese Crispy crepes, serve with Pork, Shrimp, Egg or combo of Pork and Shrimp. Lettuce and other herbs dipping with Sweet Fish Sauce

Banh Bot Chien (Crispy Rice Cake)

$9.00

Fried egg, rice cake, chinese sausage tobiko, green onion, purple cabbage, dipping wirth soyvinegar

Spicy Mozzarella Fries

$13.90

fries topped with Nozzarella Cheese, dice ribeyes, onion, bell pepper and hot sauce on top.

Soup Bowls

Pho

$10.20

24 Hours Slow cooked beef bone Broth, Serve with Dry Thin Noodle, Small Fresh Noodle, Fresh Flat Noodles. Basil, Beansprout, Cilantro, Serano pepper, lemon/lime.

Mi Quang (Yellow Soup Noodle)

$13.50

2 hours slow booked pork & shrimp broth, serve with fresh wide noodle, sliced pork, shrimp, fried boiled egg, peanuts and veggie.

Banh Canh Cua (Crab Udon)

$15.90

Udon, Pork Broth, crab lump, crab claws, shrimp cake, shrimp, softshell crab, cuttlefish, slice Pork.

Phở Broth only

$7.00

Baguette

Banh Mi Chao Steak

$18.20

Serve with Egg, Pate, Bread, Vietnamese Ham, Tomato sauce

Xiu Mai Banh Mi Chao

$16.20

Serve with Egg, Pate, Bread, Vietnamese Ham, Tomato sauce

Side of Banh Mi (Bread)

$2.00

Side of Pate 2oz

$3.50

Side of Pate 16oz

$20.00

Noodles

Garlic Noodle

$10.20

Nui Xao

$10.20

Stir-Fried Egg Noodle

$11.20

Egg noodle, carrot, mushrooom, broccoli, carrot, bell pepper, onion

Pad Thai

$11.20

rice noodle, egg, tofu, bean sprouts, green onion, lime.

Stir-Fried Rice Noodle

$11.20

Flat Rice noodle, egg, green onion, bean sprouts, brcocoli, carrot.

Vermicelli

$11.20

thin rice noodle, eggroll, lettuce, beansprout, peanuts, mint, cilantrol, sweet fish sauce.

Garlic Noodle Orange Chicken

$15.20

Garlic noodle with Orange Chicken

Side of Garlic Noodle 10oz

$7.00

Rice Dishes

Sizzling Fried Rice

$13.20

Beef Fried Rice, Crispy Rice, Fluffty Egg, Fried Shallot, Peas, Carrots, Tobiko and Green onion.

Orange Chicken with Rice

$12.90

Breaded and deep fried Chicken, mix with our Sweet, sour and tangy orange sauce served with steamed rice and salad.

Xiu Mai with Rice

$13.90

Tomato sauce pork meatball, serve with steamed rice, garnished with fried shallot, green onion, tomato.

Luc Lac (Shaking Beef) w/ Rice

$13.90

Bell pepper and onion, steamed rice

Luc Lac (Shaking Chicken) w/ Rice

$13.90

Bell pepper and onion, steamed rice

Luc Lac (Shaking Tofu) w/ Rice

$12.90

Bell pepper and onion, steamed rice

Side of Orange Chicken 10oz

$9.95

Side of Shaking Beef

$10.95

Side of Shakign Chicken

$9.95

Side of Shaking Tofu

$9.95

Side of Steamed Broccolli 6oz

$4.00

Steamed Rice

$2.00

Fried Rice

$10.20

Rice, Egg, Carrot, Peas,

Stir-Broccoli

$10.20

Stir-fried Broccoli, carrot with housing sauce served with steamed rice.

Drinks Menu

Jasmine Green Teas

Green Tea (No Sugar)

Sweet Green Tea

Lychee Green Tea

Peach Green Tea

Passionfruit Green Tea

Guava Green Tea

Mango Green Tea

Strawberry Mango

Sodas

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Milk Teas

Jasmine Milk Tea

Golden Milk Tea

Horchata Milk tea

Thai Milk Tea

Lemonade

Mango Lemonade

Pink (Strawberry Lemonade)

Slushies

Mangonada

Watermelon Slushies

Peach Slushies

Fruity Blast

Guava Slushies

Passionfruit Slushies

Sour Blast

Smoothies

Strawberry Mango Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

Taro Smoothie

Cookies & Cream Smoothie

Cold Coffee

Coffee Whip

Horchata Ice Coffee

Coffee Ice Cream Float

Ca Phe Sua Da & Egg Coffee

Egg Coffee

Ca Phe Sua Da (Vietnamese Coffee)

Hot CoCo

Hot Chocolate

$5.80

Milk Shakes

MilkShakes

Sweet

Churros

Sugar & Cinnamon

$3.90

Chocolate Almond

$5.50

Cookies & Cream Churros

$5.50

Matcha Fruity Pebbles

$5.50

Ice Cream

1 Scoop of Ice Cream

$4.40

2 Scoops of Ice Cream

$6.90

Churro Sundae

Churros Sundade

$8.90

Churro Bites

Churros Bites

$8.90

Ice Cream Sandwich

Churro Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.90