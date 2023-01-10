Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

J And A American Grille Saratoga 38 High rock Ave

No reviews yet

38 High rock Ave

Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Raw Bar

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Half Dozen Oysters

$21.00

Full Dozen Oysters

$42.00

Seafood Duet

$43.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Farmer’s Market Salad

$10.00

Pear Walnut Salad

$12.00

Steakhouse Wedge

$18.00

Arugula

$12.00

Small Plate

Bowl Of Jacobs Seafood Chowder

$14.00

Chicken & Avocado Spring Rolls

$16.00

House rolled, Asian slaw, fresh avocado, Thai chili and sweet & spicy sauces.

Crisp Chicken Wings

$18.00

Crispy wings tossed in one of our signature sauces.

Eggplant Stack

$16.00

Panko crusted, roasted tomatoes, grilled zucchini, fresh mozzarella.

Fire Roasted Shrimp

$22.00

Corn & bean salad, honey lime viniagrette, creme freche.

Fried Calamari

$19.00

Calamari, shaved onions, piquant peppers, marinara or sweet 'n spicy sauce.

Pan Seared Ahi Tuna

$18.00

sesame seared ahi tuna, crispy wonton, wasabi, ginger soy

Cup Of Jacobs Chowder

$9.00

Classics

Filet with Shrimp Scampi

$64.00

Filet with Scallops

$68.00

Hand Cut Filet Mignon

$52.00

Steak Frites

$45.00

Dry Aged Bone-In Ribeye

$67.00

Cabernet Filet

$58.00

Chicken Parmesan

$26.00

Chicken Milanese

$26.00

Dijon Salmon

$34.00

Chicken Carciofo

$27.00

Salmon Carciofo

$34.00

New Orleans Jambalaya

$32.00

Anthony’s Bolognese

$25.00

Chicken + Broccoli alla Vodka

$26.00

Seafood Sambuca

$46.00

Scallops Piccata

$48.00

Lobster Mac + Cheese

$40.00

Tortellini Carbonara

$24.00

Handheld

J&A Burger

$20.00

Steakhouse Burger

$22.00

High Rock Chicken

$18.00

Ahi Tuna Tacos

$21.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$18.00

Dessert

Cannolis

$8.00

Cheesecake

$11.00

Cannoli Cake

$12.00

Chocolate Hazelnut Cake

$12.00

Cake Cutting Fee

$2.00

Special Occasion Dessert

Coconut Cream Pie

$13.00

RW CAESAR

RW MARKET

RW Jacobs Chowder

RW STEAK TACOS

$25.00

RW HARVEST PAPPARDELLE

$25.00

RW Cajun Chicken Grille

$25.00

RW Bruschetta Chicken

$35.00

RW SHRIMP PESTO

$35.00

RW CABERNET FLAT IRON STEAK

$35.00

RW CHEESECAKE

RW CANNOLIS

Weekly Specials

DTT With Salad

$38.95

DTT Without Salad

$28.95

Thursday Chicken Parm

$12.95

HH Chicken Avocado Spring Rolls

$8.00

HH Pan Seared Ahi Tuna

$9.00

HH Thai Chicken Wings

$9.50

HH Fire Roasted Shrimp

$11.00

HH Fried Calamari

$9.50

HH Eggplant Stack

$8.00

Thursday Burger And A Draft

$12.00

HH Buffalo Chicken Wings

$9.50

HH BBQ Chicken Wings

$9.50

Sausage and peppers

$26.00

Sides

Side of Fries

$7.00

Side Linguine

$7.00

Side Potato Hash

$10.00

Side Brocclini

$10.00

Side Grilled Vegetables

$9.00

Side Sauté Spinach

$9.00

Side Mushrooms

$6.00

Side Onions

$6.00

Side Onions & Mushrooms

$6.00

Side Small Balsamic Dressing

$1.00

Side Large Balsamic Dressing

$2.00

Side Small Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Side Large Ranch Dressing

$2.00

Side Steak House Sauce

$5.00

Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Panko Chicken

$8.00

Truffled Fries

$9.00

Risotto

$9.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$9.00

Kid’s Menu

Kid's Cheeseburger

$11.00

Kid’s Burger

$10.00

Kid’s Chicken

$12.00

Kid’s Rigatoni Pasta

$10.00

Kid’s OJ

$2.50

Kid’s Milk

$2.50

Kid’s Apple Juice

$2.50

Kid’s Cranberry

$2.50

Kid’s Lemonade

$2.50

Kid’s Roy Rogers

$2.50

Kid’s Shirley Temple

$2.75

Kid’s Soda

$2.50

Kid’s Soda No Meal

$3.00

Kid’s Dessert

$3.00

Kid’s Vegetable Plate

$6.00

Beverages

Apple Juice

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.25

Arnold Parlmer Refill

$2.00

Bottled Rootbeer

$5.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Club Soda

$4.25

Coffee

$4.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.50

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Hot Cocoa

$4.50

Hot Herbal Tea

$4.75

Hot Tea

$4.75

Iced Tea

$4.25

Juice Refill

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.50

Lemonade Refill

$2.50

Milk

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Saratoga Large Water

$9.00

Saratoga Sparkling

$9.00

Soda

$4.25

Soda Refill

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Tonic

$4.25

Water

Marrello Marinara Jarred Sauce

$8.95

Cocktail Package

Antipasto Platter

$150.00

Antipasto Platter (sm)

$58.00

Bacon Scallops

$124.00

Chix Wings

$80.00

Crab Mushrooms

$124.00

Crudite (LRG)

$71.00

Crudite (SM)

$39.00

Fried Calamari

$73.00

Fruit and Cheese Plat (LGR)

$110.00

Fruit and Cheese Plat (SM)

$58.00

Pear & Gorg Pastries

$62.00

Peppered Filet

$109.00

Pork Tenserloin

$62.00

Pot Stickers

$92.00

Potatoe Skins

$62.00

Roasted Shrimp

$124.00

Sartoga Chips

$62.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$144.00

Spanakopita

$62.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$62.00

Spring Rolls

$92.00

Triple Crown Table

$12.00

Tuna Wontons

$84.00

Veal Meatballs

$62.00

Silver Package

$230.00

Gold Package

$450.00

Mini Cannoli - Dozen

$24.00

Large Cannoli - Dozen

$42.00

Napa Pot Stickers (3 Dozen)

$72.00

Shrimp Cocktail (3 Doz)

$144.00

Minestra (Half Platter)

$36.00

Bellinis Metballs (30)

$55.00

Seafood Feast

$65.00

NYE Ahi Tuna

$18.00

NYE Calamari

$19.00

NYE Spring Rolls

$16.00

NYE Eggplant Stack

$16.00

NYE Fire Roasted Shrimp

$22.00

NYE Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

NYE Oysters 1/2 Dozen

$21.00

NYE Oysters Dozen

$42.00

NYE Seafood Duet

$43.00

NYE Wings

$18.00

NYE Chowder

NYE Farmers Market

NYE Caesar

NYE Seafood Sambuca

$63.00

NYE Chix Parm

$43.00

NYE Bolognese

$42.00

NYE Scallops Picatta

$65.00

NYE Dijon Salmon

$51.00

NYE Jambalaya

$49.00

NYE Chix ala Vodka

$43.00

NYE Filet Mignon

$69.00

NYE Steak Frites

$62.00

NYE Filet & Shrimp Scampi

$81.00

NYE Filet & Scallops

$85.00

NYE Ribeye

$84.00

NYE Cabernet Filet

$75.00

NYE Filet & Lobster

$85.00

NYE Cioppino

$62.00

NYE Dessert for 2

NYE Dessert for 4

Classic Americana

$14.00

Breakfast Tacos

$15.00

Roasted Vegetable Omelette

$15.00

Italian Omelette

$16.00

Chicken N Egg

$15.00

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$21.00

$8.95

Burrata

$17.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine hearts, house-made croutons, pecorino Romano.

Farmer’s Market Salad

$10.00

Field greens, cherry tomatoes, dried berries, carrots, cucumbers, balsamic vinaigrette.

Pear Walnut Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, pear, bleu cheese, dried cherries, candied walnuts, red peppers, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette.

Steakhouse Wedge

$18.00

Iceberg, applewood smoked bacon, tomato jam, bleu cheese crumbles, garlic Parmesan dressing

Buffalo - Style Chicken Wings

$19.00

Crispy wings tossed in our special hot sauce. Served with blue cheese and veggies.

BBQ Chicken Wings

$19.00

Crispy wings tossed in our spicy Calabrian BBQ Sauce

Thai Chili Wings

$19.00

Crispy wings tossed with a ginger soy sauce, garnished with peppadews, crushed peanuts and scallions.

Chicken & Avocado Spring Rolls

$16.00

House rolled, Asian slaw, fresh avocado, Thai chili and sweet & spicy sauces.

Eggplant Stack

$16.00

Panko crusted, roasted tomatoes, grilled zucchini, fresh mozzarella.

Fire Roasted Shrimp

$22.00

Corn & bean salad, honey lime viniagrette, creme freche.

Fried Calamari

$19.00

Calamari, shaved onions, piquant peppers, marinara or sweet 'n spicy sauce.

Pan Seared Ahi Tuna

$18.00

sesame seared ahi tuna, crispy wonton, wasabi, ginger soy

Anthony’s Bolognese

$25.00

Slow cooked ground beef and pork, marinara, pappardelle pasta

Chicken Milanese

$26.00

Pan fried cutlets served with salad of arugala, tomato and lemon vinaigrette

Chicken Parmesan

$26.00

Pan fried cutlets served with melted Italian cheeses, linguine, marinara cream sauce.

Dijon Salmon

$34.00

Mustard encrusted salmon ancient grains, spinach and a sun dried tomato demi-glace

Hand Cut Filet Mignon

$52.00

Hand-cut 8oz Filet, roasted broccoli, potato hash

Lobster & Shirmp Pappardelle

$48.00

4 Jumbo Shrimp, roasted zucchini and tomatoes, green peppers, spinach, onions, garlic, pappardelle, chardonnay butter sauce

New Orleans Jambalaya

$32.00

Chicken, shrimp, andouille sausage, creole rice.

Scallops Piccata

$48.00

Steak Frites

$45.00

12 oz New York Strip, French fries chimichurri sauce

Ahi Tuna Tacos

$21.00

2 flour tortillas, sesame crested Ahi tuna, wasabi mayo, lemon caper aioli, Asian slaw, crisp wontons, salsa, with a corn & bean salad

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$18.00

Perfectly fried ,zucchini slaw, toasted brioche

High Rock Chicken

$18.00

Applewood smoked bacon, Vermont cheddar, spicy honey mustard sauce

J&A Burger

$20.00

Vermont white cheddar, thick-cut smokehouse bacon.

Steakhouse Burger

$22.00

Wild Mushroom, Caramelized Onion, Cabernet Sauce, Cheddar Cheese.

Cannolis

$8.00

Our signature homemade cannolis, dipped with pistachio and chocolate chips.

Cheesecake

$11.00

Chefs Weekly Creation (Changes Weekly)

Chocolate Hazelnut Cake

$12.00

Our homemade award winning (Times Union) Chocolate cake, hazelnut mousse, and chocolate ganache

Enjoy some of our weekly specials. Only available on specific days of the week. Any specials ordered that don't match the day it is offered will not be accepted!

Dinner Table Tuesday with Salad

$34.95

Available on TUESDAY ONLY -

Dinner Table Tuesday, no Salad

$24.95

Thursday Chicken Parm

$10.95

AVAILABLE THURSDAYS ONLY

Side of Fries

$7.00

Side of Potato Hash

$10.00

Side of Risotto

$9.00

Side of Roasted Broccolini

$10.00

Side of Summer Vegetables

$9.00

Side of Truffle Fries

$9.00

Kid’s Burger

$10.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

Kid’s Chicken

$12.00

Kid’s Pasta

$8.00

Marinara Sauce Recipe Since 1959

Marrello Jarred Marinara Sauce

$8.95
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Located in the heart of Saratoga Springs, perfectly accompanying the Saratoga Race Track. J&A is rooted in American tradition with its overall look and flavors. The menu features classic American recipes from the past with a modern presentation.

38 High rock Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

Directions

