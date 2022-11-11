Italian
J and A Italian - Stuyvesant Plaza 1475 Western Ave
All hours
|Sunday
|11:15 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:15 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:15 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:15 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:15 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:15 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:15 am - 8:00 pm
Located in beautiful Stuyvesant Plaza, Jacob & Anthony’s Italian trends to a modern, yet upscale-casual dining experience with a sharp focus on traditional Italian cooking. These carefully created dishes are complemented by an array of handcrafted cocktails in a trendy, spacious, and open-concept atmosphere.
Location
1475 Western Ave, Albany, NY 12203
