Italian

J and A Italian - Stuyvesant Plaza 1475 Western Ave

review star

No reviews yet

1475 Western Ave

Albany, NY 12203

Order Again

Popular Items

Monday Chicken Parm
Side Spinach

Small Plates

Antipasto Dilusso

$23.00

Arancini

$14.00

Bowl of Soup

$10.00

Calabrian BBQ Wings

$18.00

Cup of Soup

$8.00

Fritti Calamari

$18.00

Garlic Parm Wings

$18.00

Half/Half Wings

$18.00

1/2 LB Meatball

$15.00

Stack

$17.00

Minestra

$13.00

Mozzarella Bread

$14.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Salads

Caesar

$10.00

Market

$10.00

Arugula

$12.00

Tuscan

$12.00

Classic Wedge Salad

$16.00

Sandwiches

Anthony’s Steakhouse Burger

$19.00

Balsamic Wrap

$15.00

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$17.00

J&A Burger

$18.00

Pollo

$17.00

Pasta & Sauce

Pasta & Sauce

$17.00

Pizza

Broccoli + Ricotta

$18.00

Chicken Pesto

$20.00

Eggplant

$20.00

Four Cheese

$15.00

Fungi

$20.00

GF Pizza Crust

$4.00

Margherita

$18.00

Prosciutto + Arugula

$21.00

Sicilian

$19.00

Vodka

$18.00

Steakhouse

$24.00

Classics

Bolognese - Dinner

$25.00

Bolognese - Lunch

$17.00

Carciofo

$28.00

Chicken A La Vodka

$25.00

Marsala

$26.00

Milanese - Lunch

$19.00

Milanese - Dinner

$27.00

New York Strip

$39.00

Parmigiano - Dinner

$25.00

Parmigiano - Lunch

$17.00

Shrimp Pesto

$28.00

Sunday Gravy - Dinner

$25.00

Sunday Gravy - Lunch

$17.00

Tortellini Carbonara

$23.00

Salmon Carciofo

$33.00

Gnocchi

$26.00

Maple Balsamic Salmon

$30.00

Pettine

$32.00

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$25.00

Sides

Side Meatballs

$9.00

Side Fries

$8.00

Side Risotto

$8.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Side Broccoli

$5.00

Side Spinach

$6.00

Side Salmon Veg

$8.00

Side Sausage

$7.00

Side Tuscan Chicken

$7.00

Side Salmon

$11.00

Side Pasta

$10.00

Side Balsamic Dressing

$1.00

Side Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Side Lemon Vinaigrette Dressing

$1.00

Side Oil & Vinegar Dressing

$1.00

Side Honey Mustard

$1.00

Side BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Side Marinara Sauce

$2.00

Bread

$2.00

Side Creamy Garlic Parm

$1.00

Dessert

Torta

$12.00

Classic Italian Cheesecake

$11.00

Cannoli Cake

$11.00

Birthday Dessert

Cake Cutting Fee

$2.00

Weekly Specials

Bottle Marinara Sauce

$8.95

Dinner Table Tuesday

$24.95

Dinner Table Tuesday w Salad

$34.95

Monday Chicken Parm

$10.95

DTT Dressing Cup

$5.00

Banquet Packages

Lunch Package

$29.00

Lunch Package + Dessert

$34.00

Tier 1 Package

$39.00

Tier 2 Package

$49.00

Tier 3 Package

$65.00

Cocktail Hour

$55.00

Half Platters

Anthony’s Lasagna - Half

$60.00

Antipasto - Half

$48.00

Arancini - Half (20)

$52.00

Arugula - Half

$27.00

Bolognese - Half

$42.00

Caesar - Half

$25.00

Carciofo - Half

$52.00

Chicken a la Vodka - Half

$46.00

Chicken Marsala - Half

$49.00

Chicken Parmesan - Half

$46.00

Crisp Chicken Wings (20)

$36.00

Dessert Platter - Half

$40.00

Eggplant Parmesan - Half

$49.00

Gluten Free Baked Penne

$36.00

Market - Half

$26.00

Meatballs - 30

$48.00

Milanese - Half

$49.00

Minestra - Half

$36.00

Pasta Marinara - Half

$28.00

Salmon - Half

$85.00

Sausage & Peppers - Half

$48.00

Sautéed Seasonal Veg - Half

$36.00

Shrimp Pesto - Half

$58.00

Sunday Gravy - Half

$46.00

Tortellini Alfredo - Half

$42.00

Tuscan - Half

$30.00

Wild Mushroom Risotto - Half

$39.00

B Sliders - Half

$84.00

B Pretzels - Half

$48.00

B Meatballs - Half

$42.00

B Potstickers - Half

$46.00

Mini dessert platter

$29.00

Full Platters

Anthony’s Lasagna - Full

$120.00

Antipasto - Full

$92.00

Arugula - Full

$60.00

Bolognese - Full

$84.00

Caesar - Full

$50.00

Carciofo - Full

$104.00

Charcuterie Board - Full

$195.00

Chicken a la Vodka - Full

$92.00

Chicken Marsala - Full

$98.00

Chicken Pappardelle - Full

$104.00

Chicken Parmesan - Full

$92.00

Crisp Chicken Wings - Full (40)

$72.00

Dessert Platter - Full

$80.00

Eggplant Parmesan - Full

$98.00

Market - Full

$52.00

Meatballs - 60

$96.00

Milanese - Full

$98.00

Minestra - Full

$72.00

Pasta Marinara - Full

$58.00

Salmon - Full

$140.00

Sausage & Peppers - Full

$96.00

Sautéed Seasonal Veg - Full

$72.00

Shrimp Pesto - Full

$116.00

Sunday Gravy - Full

$92.00

Tuscan - Full

$64.00

Wild Mushroom Risotto - Full

$78.00

Arancini-Full (40)

$104.00

Liquor

Absolut Lime

$11.00

Absolut Pear

$11.00

Absolut Raspberri

$11.00

Absolut Vanilla

$11.00

Absolute Mandarine

$11.00

Absolute Peach

$11.00

Absolute Ruby Red

$11.00

Belvedere

$14.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$11.00

Deep Eddy Orange

$11.00

Effen Apple

$11.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Grey Goose Cirtron

$13.00

Kettle One

$12.00

Stoli

$11.00

Stoli O

$11.00

Titos

$11.00

Van Gogh Caramel

$11.00

Absolut

$11.00

Beefeater

$11.00

Bombay Dry

$11.00

Bombay Sapphire

$13.00

Dillon’s Rose

$12.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Nolets

$13.00

Plymouth

$12.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Bacardi

$11.00

Bacardi Limon

$11.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Malibu

$10.00

Mt Gay

$12.00

Myers

$11.00

Casamigos Anejo

$17.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Reposado

$15.00

Curamia

$12.00

Jose Curevo

$11.00

Patron

$12.00

Hornitos

$11.00

Crown Royal

$13.00

George Dickle

$12.00

Angels Envy Rye

$12.00

Jameson

$12.00

Jameson IPA

$13.00

Jameson Stout

$13.00

Seagrams 7

$10.00

Seagrams VO

$10.00

Tincup

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Bushmills

$11.00

Bulleit Rye

$14.00

Angels Envy

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$14.00

Dewars

$11.00

Dimple Pinche

$12.00

E.H Taylor Small Batch

$13.00Out of stock

Elijah Craig

$12.00

Glenfiddich12

$16.00

Glenlivet 12

$16.00

Glenlivet 18

$45.00

Glenlivet Nadura

$20.00

Henry McKenna 10yr

$13.00Out of stock

House Bourbon

$10.00

House Scotch

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Jefferson Ocean

$17.00

Jefferson Reserve

$15.00

Jim Beam White Label

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$45.00

Johnnie Walker Gold

$24.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$12.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Larcony

$12.00

Macallan 12

$16.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Old Forrester

$12.00

Old Granddad 80

$10.00

Redemption Rye

$12.00

Southern Comfort

$10.00

Wild Turkey

$10.00

Woodford Dbl Oaked

$16.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Courvoisier VS

$12.00Out of stock

Courvoisier VSOP

$15.00

Hennessy VS

$12.00

Hennessy VSOP

$15.50Out of stock

Remy Martin

$13.00

Di Sarono Ameretto

$11.00

Montenegro

$11.00

Aperol

$10.00

B&B

$13.00

Baileys

$10.00

Christian Bros Brandy

$10.00

Banfi Grappa

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Limoncella

$10.00

Chambord

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Salted Caramel Kahlua

$10.00

Sambuca

$10.00

Gran Marnier

$12.00

Apple Cider Mule

$12.00

Appletini

$12.00

Black Widow

$16.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Chai Espresso Martini

$14.00

Champagne Cocktail

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.50

Daily Sangria

$12.00

Dirty Martini - Gin

$13.00

Dirty Martini - Vodka

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

French Martini

$11.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Gingerbread & Tonic

$14.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Madras

$11.00

Mahogany Manhattan

$15.00

Manhattan - Bourbon

$12.00

Manhattan - Whisky

$12.00

Maple Cider Margarita

$14.00

Margarita

$11.00

Martini - Gin

$11.00

Martini - Vodka

$11.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Mint Julep

$11.00

Mojito

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Negroni

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Peach Old Fashioned

$14.00

Perfect Pear Mule

$11.00

Pumpkin Martini

$13.00

Raspberry Lemontini

$10.00

Rob Roy

$10.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Sea Breeze

$10.00

Sidecar

$10.00

The Bellini

$12.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$11.00

White Pear Cosmo

$12.00

White Russian

$10.00

Mocha Velluto

$10.00

Irish Italian

$10.00

Cafe di Cioccolata

$10.00

Italian Wedding

$11.00

Beer

Blue Moon

$8.50

Fiddlehead

$8.50

Jacob's Lager

$8.50

Peroni

$8.50

Sam Seasonal

$8.50

Saranac Pumpkin Ale

$8.50

Flower Power

$9.50

Ommegang Rare Vos

$9.50

Adirondack Saratoga Lager

$8.50

Angry Orchard Hard Cider

$8.50

Wolf Hollow Porter

$9.50Out of stock

Stella Artois

$6.50

Bud

$5.50

Bud Light

$5.50

Coors Light

$5.50

Corona

$6.50

Heineken

$6.50

Michelob Ultra

$5.50

Miller Lite

$5.50

Heineken N/A

$5.50

Saranac Ginger Beer

$5.00

White Claw

$5.50

Wine

Lamole Di Lamole Grey - Chianti- BTL

$68.00Out of stock

Black Opal- Shiraz

$9.00+

Bodega Norton- Malbec

$10.00+

Bonterra - Cabernet- BTL

$40.00

Charles Krug - Merlot-BTL

$55.00

Corkage Fee

$20.00

Cypress- Merlot

$9.00+

Faust -Cabernet- BTL

$110.00

Firesteed- Pinot Noir

$13.00+

Folonari - Chianti

$9.00+

Greppone Mazzi Di Montaicino - Brunello-BTL

$130.00

Joseph Carr- Cabernet

$16.00+

Michele Chiarlo- Barolo - BTL

$95.00

Monte Antico- Super Tuscan

$10.00+

Mullan Road- Red Blend - BTL

$84.00

Red Diamond- Cabernet

$10.00+

Rosenblum -Red Zinfindel

$11.00+

Ruffino Modus - Super Tuscan-BTL

$64.00

Salentein Reserve- Malbec

$13.00+

Santa Marina- Sangiovese

$9.00+

Santa Rita 120- Pinot Noir

$10.00+

Sartori- Valpolicella

$12.00+

Stag’s Leap - Cabernet-BTL

$215.00

Tenuta di Nozzole- Chianti Classico

$16.00+

Brancott- Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00+Out of stock

Chloe- Pinot Grigio

$12.00+

CK Mondavi- Chardonnay

$10.00+

Duckhorn - Chardonnay-BTL

$75.00

Folonari - Moscato

$9.00+

Jermann - Pinot Grigio-BTL

$52.00

Kono- Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00+

Kung Fu Girl- Riesling

$12.00+

Pomelo- Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00+

Prophecy- Sauvignon Blanc

$48.00+

Sonoma Cuter- Chardonnay

$15.00+

Two Vines- Riesling

$10.00+

Villa Pozzi- Pinot Grigio

$9.00+

Woodbridge- White Zin

$9.00+

Noble Vines - Rose

$10.00+

Brut by Mionetto 187 - BTL

$12.00

Il by Mionetto - BTL

$40.00

Moët & Chandon - BTL

$95.00

Perrier Jouet -BTL

$295.00

Veuve Clicquot - BTL

$105.00

N/A Beverage

Hot Tea

$4.50

Coffee

$4.50

Espresso

$5.00

Espresso (Decaf)

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.50

Cappuccino (Decaf)

$5.50

Double Espresso

$7.00

Pepsi

$4.25

Diet Pepsi

$4.25

Sierra Mist

$4.25

Root Beer

$4.25

Orange Soda

$4.25

Iced Tea

$4.25

Lemonade

$4.25

Juice

$4.25

Saratoga Sparkling

$9.00

Saratoga Still

$9.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling

$9.00

Club Soda

$4.25

Ginger Ale

$4.25

Shirley Temple

$4.25

Small Plates

J&A Meatballs

$14.00

Ricotta and J&A crouton.

Stack

$16.00

Eggplant and zucchini, smoked Mozzarella, tomato.

Fritti Calamari

$17.00

Onions and piquant peppers.

Arancini

$13.00

Smoked mozzarella risotto balls, Italian seasoning, marinara cream sauce.

Garlic Parm Wings

$18.00

Crisp Garlic Parmesan Wings

Calabrian BBQ Wings

$18.00

Tangy Calabrian BBQ Wings

Antipasto Dilusso

$23.00

Sicilian olives, roasted artichokes, roasted red peppers, pepperoncini, onions, prosciutto, soppressata mixed greens.

Sandwiches

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$16.00

Pan fried cutlet, pomodoro, mozzarella cheese, Brioche Bun. Served with hand cut fries.

Meatball Hero

$14.00

House rolled meatballs, marinara, provolone cheese. Served with hand cut fries.

Balsamic Wrap

$15.00

Grilled chicken, field greens, charred grapes, candied walnuts, goat cheese. Served with hand cut fries.

Pollo

$16.00

Grilled chicken, smoked bacon, provolone, honey mustard, lettuce, tomato

J&A Burger

$16.00

Certified Angus Beef, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion , Brioche Bun. Served with hand cut fries

Anthony’s Steakhouse Burger

$17.00

Certified Angus Beef Burger, Sautéed Mushrooms in a veal demi-glace reduction, Swiss Cheese, Brioche Brioche, Hand Cut Fries.

Dessert

Torta

$10.00

Chocolate cake. White macadamia nut mousse and ganache. **CONTAINS NUTS**

Classic Italian Cheesecake

$11.00

Ricotta and mascarpone cheesecake topped with luxardo cherries.

Cannoli Cake

$10.00

Cannoli cream layered cake finished with crushed pistachios, cannoli chips and chocolate. ***CONTAINS NUTS***

Weekly Specials

Enjoy some of our most popular weekly specials. Available only on the specified day of the week! Any order placed for the item on non special days will not be accepted!!

Monday Chicken Parm

$10.95

Our most popular special! Available on Monday ONLY!!!!

Dinner Table Tuesday

$24.95

Available on TUESDAY ONLY! This weeks special is:

Dinner Table Tuesday w Salad

$34.95

Cocktails To Go

Test Item

Seasonal

Pork Milanese

$26.00

Ravioli

$21.00

Shrimp Puttenesca

$30.00

Filet Tournedos

$42.00
All hours
Sunday11:15 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:15 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:15 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:15 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:15 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:15 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:15 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located in beautiful Stuyvesant Plaza, Jacob & Anthony’s Italian trends to a modern, yet upscale-casual dining experience with a sharp focus on traditional Italian cooking. These carefully created dishes are complemented by an array of handcrafted cocktails in a trendy, spacious, and open-concept atmosphere.

Location

1475 Western Ave, Albany, NY 12203

Directions

Gallery
J and A Italian - Stuyvesant Plaza image
J and A Italian - Stuyvesant Plaza image
J and A Italian - Stuyvesant Plaza image

